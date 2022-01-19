News
Bruins retire Willie O’Ree’s jersey number, honoring first Black NHL player
The Boston Bruins have retired jersey number 22 in honor of Willie O’Ree, the first Black player to compete in the National Hockey League.
“I never expected, when I started playing hockey, that I’d have my number retired up there in the rafters, with so many icons and so many greats,” O’Ree told current Bruins players during a video call shared by the organization.
O’Ree, 86, was called up by the Bruins during his second season with the minor league Quebec Aces. The winger made his debut on the Boston ice on Jan. 18, 1958, against the Montreal Canadiens.
He played 43 games for the Bruins in the 1960-61 season, in addition to his two appearances in 1958, and scored four goals and tallied 10 assists. Although the Bruins didn’t know it at the time, O’Ree had been blinded in one eye by a puck years before, and played the game half-blind.
“When I scored my first goal in the Garden, they give me a two-minute standing ovation. I’ll never forget it,” O’Ree said.
O’Ree told the team he was “overwhelmed and thrilled” by the honor. He joins 11 other players enshrined in the rafters at TD Garden: Lionel Hitchman, Dit Clapper, Eddie Shore, Milt Schmidt, Bobby Orr, John Bucyk, Phil Esposito, Ray Bourque, Terry O’Reilly, Cam Neely, and Rick Middleton.
“You’ve given hope to so many people and inspired so many over the years — hockey players, or really anyone, on and off the ice,” Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron told O’Ree during the team call.
The Bruins raised O’Ree’s sweater ahead of the evening’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes. O’Ree was unable to attend in person, but delivered comments through a video call from his family’s California home.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu proclaimed Jan. 18 “Willie O’Ree Day” in the city, and numerous landmarks lit up yellow in his honor, including TD Garden, the Prudential Center, City Hall, Gillette Stadium, Fenway Park, and the Zakim Bridge.
The Bruins ProShop at TD Garden will also sell commemorative Willie O’Ree gear through January, with net proceeds going to the Boston Bruins Foundation and SCORE Boston Hockey, an organization that brings hockey to inner-city kids.
News
Ticker: Casinos Ended 2021 With Big Month; Former AG William Barr’s memoir to be published March 8
Gaming revenues were up across the board last month as Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor together generated nearly $100 million in revenue, of which about $26.5 million is due to the state, according to the Gaming Commission.
Of the $95.65 million revenue total, Encore Boston Harbor pulled in $62.4 million, or just about two-thirds. December now ranks as the second-best revenue month for the Everett casino, trailing only October 2021’s $62.8 million haul.
At MGM Springfield, the $22.2 million in gaming revenue last month represented the highest monthly total since July 2021 and made December the state’s first casino’s second-best month since March 2019.
Former AG William Barr’s memoir to be published March 8
Former Attorney General William Barr has a memoir coming out March 8 titled “One Damn Thing After Another.”
The tome is billed by his publisher as a “vivid and forthright book” of his time serving two “drastically different” presidents, Donald Trump and George H.W. Bush.
“With the Trump administration, Barr faced an unrelenting barrage of issues, such as Russiagate, the opioid epidemic, Chinese espionage, big tech, the COVID outbreak, civil unrest, the first impeachment, and the 2020 election fallout,” said William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers in an announcement.
The title of the book refers to an expression Barr had heard about the nature of the job of attorney general.
Barr, now 71, served under Bush from 1991-93 and under Trump from 2019-2020.
After the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters seeking to overturn the election results, Barr, then out of the office, issued a statement in which he condemned Trump for “orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress.”
News
Feds plan $50B fight against wildfires out West
BILLINGS, Mont. — The Biden administration plans to significantly expand efforts to stave off catastrophic wildfires that have torched areas of the U.S. West by more aggressively thinning forests around areas called “hotspots” where nature and neighborhoods collide.
As climate change heats up and dries out the West, administration officials said they have crafted a $50 billion plan to more than double the use of controlled fires and logging to reduce trees and other vegetation that serves as tinder in the most at-risk areas.
They said work will begin this year and the plan will focus on regions where out-of-control blazes have wiped out neighborhoods and sometimes entire communities — including California’s Sierra Nevada mountains, the east side of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado and portions of Arizona, Oregon and Washington state. Homes keep getting built in fire-prone areas, even as conditions that stoke blazes get worse.
“You’re going to have forest fires. The question is how catastrophic do those fires have to be,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in an interview before announcing the administration’s wildfire strategy on Tuesday in Phoenix.
“The time to act is now if we want to ultimately over time change the trajectory of these fires,” Vilsack said.
Specific projects weren’t immediately released, and it’s not clear who would pay for the full scope of work envisioned across almost 80,000 square miles (200,000 square kilometers) — an area almost as large as Idaho. Much of that area is controlled by states, tribes or is privately owned.
Reaching that goal would require an estimated $20 billion over 10 years for work on national forests and $30 billion for work on other federal, state, tribal and private lands, said Vilsack spokesperson Kate Waters.
Vilsack acknowledged that the new effort will also require a “paradigm shift” within the U.S. Forest Service, from an agency devoted to stamping out fires, into one that uses what some Native Americans call “good fire” on forests and rangeland to prevent even larger blazes.
“We know this works,” Vilsack said. “It’s removing some of the timber, in a very scientific and thoughtful way, so that at the end of the day fires don’t continue to hop from tree top to tree top, but eventually come to ground where we can put them out.”
News
High school roundup: East Ridge’s Kendall Blue eclipses 1,000 career points
Boys basketball
East Ridge 47, Park of Cottage Grove 26: East Ridge’s Kendall Blue surpassed 1,000 career points in the victory over Park (8-5). Blue scored 28, the major offensive weapon in a game dominated by defense. No other player scored more than nine points for East Ridge (10-2). Park of Cottage Grove scored only eight total points in the second half. The win keeps East Ridge firmly atop the Suburban East Conference standings.
South St. Paul 79, Tartan 62: Devin Newsome scored 22 and Alonzo Dodd added 2 points as South St. Paul (14-0) continued its undefeated season. The win broke a tie for first place in the Metro East standings as neither South St. Paul nor Tartan (7-2) had lost a conference game. Sam Yanz led Tartan with 20 points.
Other scores: Shakopee defeated Burnsville 89-46; Forest Lake defeated Woodbury 53-48.
Girls basketball
Stillwater 71, Roseville 56: Amber Scalia scored a career-high 32 points to power Stillwater (11-2) over Roseville (12-3) in a battle of the top two teams in the Suburban East Conference. Scalia, a senior, is the younger sister of Gophers guard Sara Scalia and is committed to play at St. Thomas next year.
Scalia’s night overshadowed a strong performance by Roseville’s Hattie Mae DeVries who scored 22 points. The difference came in the second half, as Stillwater broke free after leading by just one at halftime. Three other Ponies, Amy Thompson, Lizzie Holder and Alexis Karlen, scored in the double digits.
Other scores: Mounds View defeated Cretin-Derham Hall 54-47; Lakeville North defeated Edina 61-40; East Ridge defeated Park of Cottage Grove 53-34; St. Agnes defeated Nova Classical 54-23; St. Paul Como Park defeated St. Paul Central 89-45; South St. Paul defeated Tartan 59-49.
Boys hockey
Park of Cottage Grove 4, Eastview 2: Samuel Janski scored twice in the game’s final seven minutes to propel Park (8-5) to a victory over Eastview (9-6).
It was a game of runs with Park scoring the game’s first two goals before Eastview answered with two goals of its own. Tied 2-2 heading into the third, Janski scored the go-ahead goal with just over six minutes left then scored less than 90 seconds later to secure the win.
Other scores: Benilde-St. Margaret’s defeated St. Thomas Academy 7-1; Apple Valley defeated Burnsville 7-1; Lakeville North defeated Farmington 2-0; Lakeville South Defeated Prior Lake 4-3; Rosemount defeated Eagan 4-1; Cretin-Derham Hall defeated White Bear Lake 6-3.
Girls hockey
Stillwater 6, Woodbury 0: Stillwater sophomore Josie St. Martin scored four goals, tying a career-high she set earlier this month, as Stillwater (8-7-1) took care of Woodbury (12-9).
St. Martin has scored in six consecutive games, three of which she has scored three or more goals. She has 15 goals over that stretch and 21 for the season.
Stillwater goaltender Maya Hanlon earned the shutout but had a rather low stress night, facing just 10 shots. Josie Land and Olivia DeJarnett scored the Ponies’ other two goals.
Other scores: Roseville defeated Forest Lake 6-2; Benilde St. Margaret’s defeated Hill-Murray 2-1; South St. Paul defeated Anoka 4-1.
