Bruins take 7-1 beating from Carolina

Published

1 min ago

on

The Bruins have played enough good hockey over the first two weeks of 2022 to reasonably believe what happened on Tuesday night at the Garden was an aberration.

They better hope it is.

After the feel-good event of Willie O’Ree’s number retirement ceremony, the B’s killed the vibe by playing a simply awful first period against the Carolina Hurricanes en route to a well-earned 7-1 beating.

It was not even as close as that lopsided score indicated.

Was this just one of those nights that every team experiences over the course of an 82-game schedule, or the start of a backslide? We’ll have a better idea of that when the B’s get back at it Thursday hosting Washington.

But it wasn’t a great sign that the thumping came in a measuring-stick kind of game against the Canes, who shut the B’s out back in October.

The only team that mattered in coach Bruce Cassidy’s assessments, however, was his own.

“It’s problematic against anybody, to be honest with you,” said Cassidy. “It’s Game 36, so a measuring stick? I don’t know. We’re building our game. We’ve been playing well, better lately, much better than the start of the year. Not tonight obviously. We had nothing. They were clearly better than us in every area, so this is less about the opponent, more about where we’re at. Obviously they forecheck hard, they do some of the things top teams do well, they’re hard on pucks, they get on top of you, get to the front of the net. We weren’t nearly good enough. And we wouldn’t have been good enough against the worst team in the league. We just weren’t competitive, and we paid the price.”

Patrice Bergeron, who was all for “burning the tape” on this one, had no explanation for the performance.

“It was very disappointing the way we played, the way we showed up, the way we started the game,” said Bergeron, who had the only Bruin goal. “We were very flat and it stayed flat the whole game.”

One of the hallmarks of the B’s recent surge was the emergence of their bottom six, but in the first period the B’s third line was on the ice for three goals against and the fourth line was on for two as the B’s lost their checks all over the ice and the Canes ran out to a stunning 5-1 lead in the first 20 minutes for an early knockout punch.

It was easily the B’s worst period of the year.

Teuvo Teravainen got the Canes on the board first at 3:44 when, after Tuukka Rask stopped a 2-on-1 offering, he converted a Jaccob Slavin pass. At 6:03, Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored his first of two goals when he was left all alone in front of the net to put back a big Rask rebound.

It looked like the B’s might get their legs under them when Bergeron scored on a deflection for a power-play goal at 11:13 — snapping a streak of 35 straight penalties killed by Carolina.

But it did not take long to learn that this would not be the B’s night. Just 13 seconds later, Kotkaniemi deflected home a Slavin shot and the Canes had their two-goal bulge back with the B’s fourth line and defense pairing of Brandon Carlo and Urho Vaakanainen on the ice.

“That was a big letdown for us, guys who are used to being relied to keep the puck out of the net, the bottom of the lineup and some of the D that are relied on. They just didn’t get it done tonight, for whatever reason. We’ll move on,” said Cassidy.

Seth Jarvis and Derek Stepan scored 56 seconds apart and the rout was on. Charlie Coyle and Oskar Steen were both minus-3 while eight other players finished the period with a minus-2. Rask, playing in his second game after returning from offseason hip surgery, finished out the rest of the period but that would be it for him. Final line for him, five goals on 12 shots. Linus Ullmark replaced him to start the second period.

“It would have been one of those nights where we would have needed an unbelievable effort from (Rask) to get any points at all, and that’s an unfair ask,” said Cassidy.

The Canes invited the B’s back in the game in the second period when they took three penalties, the last two of which gave the Bruins 68 seconds of a 5-on-3, but the B’s could not do any more damage on goalie Frederik Andersen.

Any hope of a comeback already out the window, Slavin and Andrei Svechnikov added power-play goals in the third to complete the embarrassment.

For Rask at least, the game was already in the rearview mirror.

“It’s gone already,” said Rask. “One thing you learn over the years, you’re never as bad or as good as you think, so you want to keep it even-keeled and trust the process. That’s what we have to do as a team and I have to do as an individual.”

Fenwick girls hand Feehan first basketball loss

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

PEABODY — It takes a whole lot of gumption to close off tight games against a monster of an opponent like No. 2 Bishop Feehan, and Tuesday night on its home court, No. 17 Bishop Fenwick flexed all the right muscles to get it done.

Behind a bevy of late 3-pointers in the final three minutes from Erica Lendall (15 points) and a stellar, 22-point, 20-rebound performance from Cecilia Kay, the Crusaders (6-3) pieced together more than enough to take down the Shamrocks (9-1) for a 70-66 win in the Catholic Central League. Three of Lendall’s five 3’s on the night came in the final stretch, pairing well with Kay and Olivia Found’s (16 points, 8 assists) efforts to overcome a turnover-ridden first half against Bishop Feehan’s chaotic defense.

Considering the Shamrocks’ average margin of victory entering the game was 44.4 points, and the Crusaders have been on the losing end of these types of games — this win was huge.

“Crazy game. Wild game. I’m sure it was a great game to watch,” said Bishop Fenwick head coach Adam DeBaggis. “We’re trying to have no more close losses against good teams. A close loss is fine in December and January but it’s not fine in March. … Winning is a habit. So finishing this game feels like a habit we can build on.”

For as astounding as Kay played to limit Shamrocks star Camryn Fauria (13 points) and rack up 15 of her points in the second half, Lendall was the epitome of composure when Bishop Fenwick needed it most in the closing minutes.

Lydia Mordarski (16 points, 7 assists) and Fauria heated up from the third quarter stretching into the start of the fourth, giving the Shamrocks for a lead as high as 56-50 with 5:10 left to play. But after a small run from the Crusaders’ Found, Kay and Maria Orfanos cut that deficit to two points, Lendall didn’t hesitate on a pass from Found to hit a 3-pointer with 2:53 left for a 59-58 lead. The Shamrocks reclaimed the lead on a layup, only for Lendall to confidently sink another 3 just a minute later.

Once Found connected with Lendall once more on yet another 3-pointer for a 65-61 lead with 1:12 to go, that was all the insurance the Crusaders needed to hold on as Bishop Feehan struggled to consistently make shots without an injured Samantha Reale (10 points) in the second half.

“We wanted to come out entering the fourth quarter more calm and composed — definitely just make sure that they didn’t get in our heads,” Lendall said. “My teammates made really great passes. … I was on tonight, just stayed calm, composed. Practice like you play.”

Boston Police subdue suspect near Northeastern University

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

A knife-wielding man who took off running down Huntington Avenue reportedly attempting to pull open car doors Monday afternoon was subdued by police.

That suspect is being identified by Boston Police as 39-year-old Carmen Polito of Brockton, who has warrants out for similar felonies in Cambridge. He was arrested at 1:29 p.m. in the Back Bay.

Preliminary charges include two counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, a knife, police said. Further charges are possible and he faces arraignment in Boston Municipal Court Tuesday.

Video of the scene by eyewitnesses showed a tense showdown with the suspect running down the street before confronting police — who used a round from a bean bag gun to take the suspect down.

It all came to an end at the intersection of Huntington Avenue and Massachusetts Avenue, near Boston Symphony Orchestra and Northeastern University.

Nobody was seriously hurt, but a police officer was taken to the hospital, according to reports, for minor injuries. The suspect was tumbling on the street and it all unfolded in front on stunned onlookers.

 

Legislature promises more testing, better masks and vaccination efforts in $55 million coronavirus response bill

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

Lawmakers have promised to “swiftly” pass a $55 million bill for expanded coronavirus testing, youth vaccination education efforts and higher-quality masks for schools and send it to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk as early as next week.

“Today, … we (are) increasing the availability of rapid testing sites, increasing access to high quality masks for students and teachers and supporting vaccine equity efforts to ensure we can continue to carefully navigate the coming months,” Ways and Means Committee co-chairmen Sen. Michael Rodrigues, D-Westport, and Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, D-Boston, said in a joint statement.

