Check out the view of Forest Park from this $2 million penthouse apartment
ST. LOUIS – A two-story penthouse apartment overlooking Forest Park is on the market for $2 million.
The 3,231 square foot apartment is located at 801 S Skinker Blvd #17A. According to the listing, the mid-century classic apartment has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. It also has 9-foot floor-to-ceiling windows and a partially covered garden terrace. The property comes with two parking spaces, and dogs are welcome. The buyer will be a part of the home owner’s association.
The building located in the Wydown Skinker neighborhood was built in 1962. The property is listed by realtor Martin Lammert of Janet McAfee Real Estate.
U.S. allows teens to drive big rigs in new pilot program
(AP) – The federal government is moving forward with a plan to let teenagers drive big rigs from state to state in a test program.
Currently, truckers who cross state lines must be at least 21 years old, but an apprenticeship program required by Congress to help ease supply chain backlogs would let 18-to-20-year-old truckers drive outside their home states.
The pilot program, detailed Thursday in a proposed regulation from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, would screen the teens, barring any with driving-while-impaired violations or traffic tickets for causing a crash.
But safety advocates say the program runs counter to data showing that younger drivers get in more crashes than older ones. They say it’s unwise to let teenage drivers be responsible for rigs that can weigh 80,000 pounds and cause catastrophic damage when they hit lighter vehicles.
The apprenticeship pilot program was required by Congress as part of the infrastructure bill signed into law Nov. 15. It requires the FMCSA, which is part of the Transportation Department, to start the program within 60 days.
The American Trucking Associations, a large industry trade group, supports the measure as a way to help with a shortage of drivers. The group estimates that the nation is running over 80,000 drivers short of the number it needs, as demand to move freight reaches historic highs.
Under the apprenticeship, younger drivers can cross state lines during 120-hour and 280-hour probationary periods, as long as an experienced driver is in the passenger seat. Trucks used in the program have to have an electronic braking crash mitigation system, a forward facing video camera, and their speeds must be limited to 65 mph.
After probation, they can drive on their own, but companies have to monitor their performance until they are 21. No more than 3,000 apprentices can take part in the training at any given time.
The FMCSA must reach out to carriers with excellent safety records to take part in the program, according to the Transportation Department.
The program will run for up to three years, and the motor carrier agency has to turn in a report to Congress analyzing the safety record of the teen drivers and making a recommendation on whether the younger drivers are as safe as those 21 or older. Congress could expand the program with new laws.
The test is part of a broader set of measures from the Biden administration to deal with the trucker shortage and improve working conditions for truck drivers.
In a statement, Nick Geale, vice president of workforce safety for the trucking associations, noted 49 states and Washington, D.C., already allow drivers under 21 to drive semis, but they can’t pick up a load just across a state line.
“This program creates a rigorous safety training program, requiring an additional 400 hours of advanced safety training, in which participants are evaluated against specific performance benchmarks,” Geale said. The program will ensure that the industry has enough drivers to meet growing freight demands, he said.
But Peter Kurdock, general counsel for Advocates for Highway & Auto Safety, said federal data shows that younger drivers have far higher crash rates than older ones. “This is no surprise to any American who drives a vehicle,” he said.
Putting them behind the wheel of trucks that can weigh up to 40 tons when loaded increases the possibility of mass casualty crashes, he said.
Kurdock said the trucking industry has wanted younger drivers for years and used supply chain issues to get it into the infrastructure bill. He fears the industry will use skewed data from the program to push for teenage truckers nationwide.
Snow flurries possible Wednesday, single-digit temps overnight
St. Louis weather from FOX 2 Meteorologist Linh Truong:
ST. LOUIS – Wednesday starts off with mild temps and then it will get colder as the day goes on. It will be cloudy and some flurries are possible. Expect some light snow to the south on Wednesday with light accumulations. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the single digits with wind chills below 0.
The high temperatures on Thursday will be in the teens. Temps Friday morning will be in the single digits with less wind. High will get up into the 20s.
Expect milder temps over the weekend.
Dolphins in store for big week of interviews with coaching candidates
The Miami Dolphins’ interview slate has been revealed in what will be a critical week in the hiring of the team’s next coach.
The Dolphins are reportedly interviewing San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel on Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys coordinators Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore on Thursday and, on Friday, they’ll speak with Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Los Angeles Rams running backs coach Thomas Brown. The interview schedule was reported by NFL Network on Wednesday morning.
In addition to that slate of five, the other two known candidates the Dolphins have requested, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, were interviewed on Sunday, according to multiple reports.
All seven have coached in this year’s playoffs. Daboll and Frazier impressed with the Bills’ offense and defense, respectively, in Buffalo’s 47-17 win over the New England Patriots. McDaniel, although he doesn’t call plays for the 49ers, helped develop an effective offensive game plan for the wild-card round’s lone upset over the Cowboys, at the expense of Quinn and Moore. Brown’s Rams got the best of Joseph’s Cardinals on Monday night.
Miami’s head coaching role is open following the firing of ex-coach Brian Flores on Jan. 10. He was 24-25 in three seasons at the helm for the Dolphins and completed back-to-back winning seasons before the organization parted ways with him.
McDaniel, 38, is one of three candidates under 40 years old. He is a Yale grad who has long ties to San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan. McDaniel is completing his first season coordinating the 49ers’ offense after serving as the team’s run game coordinator since 2017, when Shanahan first got the job in San Francisco. The 49ers’ run game was the strength of their offense when they made a run to the Super Bowl in the 2019 season and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium.
It’s the second straight offseason where the Dolphins pursue McDaniel. He was interviewed for Miami’s opening at offensive coordinator last January, which eventually went to co-coordinators George Godsey and Eric Studesville after Chan Gailey’s departure.
Quinn, 51, is the candidate with the most prior head coach experience and success. He was at the helm for the Falcons from 2015 to 2020 and the leader of the franchise when it blew the 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl to the Patriots with Shanahan and McDaniel on the staff. He had a 46-44 record, including playoffs, as a head coach.
Coordinating the Cowboys defense this season, Quinn was also defensive coordinator of the treacherous “Legion of Boom” Seattle Seahawks defenses in 2013 and 2014, winning one Super Bowl against the Denver Broncos and losing in the big game the next year to New England. Quinn, like Daboll and Joseph, has a previous stop in Miami as Dolphins’ defensive line coach under Nick Saban in 2005 and 2006.
Moore, 33, could be held accountable for some of Dallas’ offensive miscues, along with coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott, on Sunday in the loss to San Francisco. He’s the candidate that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa might identify most with as the last left-handed quarterback to start an NFL game before Tagovailoa.
After a stellar college career at Boise State and six seasons as a backup and practice squad NFL quarterback, Moore has quickly risen through the coaching ranks from quarterbacks coach with the Cowboys offensive coordinator after one season.
