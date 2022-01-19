Cleveland Browns lineman spotted walking around naked, arrested

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — Malik McDowell, a defensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns who stands 6 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 290 pounds, drew concern when he was spotted walking around naked in Deerfield Beach and then attacked a deputy, according to an arrest report.

McDowell punched the deputy several times in the head and then ran across a large roadway, ultimately requiring up to six deputies to try to subdue him, the Sheriff’s Office said.

After being detained with help from a stun gun, McDowell was arrested Monday on charges of public exposure and beating a deputy in a “violent attack” that left the officer “dazed,” according to an arrest report.

McDowell’s defense attorney, Adam Swickle, said, “Apparently, somebody may have slipped him something or given him something he was unaware of — which explains some of his bizarre behavior.”

Sheriff’s deputies reported that they got a call of the naked man shortly after 1 p.m., according to the incident report obtained by the South Florida Sun Sentinel on Tuesday. Assistant State Attorney Eric Linder told judge Phoebee Francois that McDowell was in an area near a learning center for children and that it was in session.

A deputy reported he wasn’t able to avoid a confrontation with McDowell, and was unable to use his weapon, or “de-escalation tactics.” The deputy fought back in an effort to “take him to the ground,” but McDowell slipped through his grasp and fled, the report said.

A sheriff’s spokeswoman said after McDowell “charged at one of the deputies and punched him multiple times in the head, McDowell then started to run through both westbound and eastbound traffic on Hillsboro Boulevard and crossed all six lanes of the roadway.”

She said it took “at least six deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel” to assist with the arrest. A deputy used a Taser to place McDowell in handcuffs.

McDowell was taken to Broward Health North for treatment and evaluation before he was booked at the Broward County Main Jail. She said the deputy was treated at Broward Health North for injuries to his face and lower leg.

McDowell appeared before a Broward County judge Tuesday. “We believe throughout the investigation there will be things that will come to light, which will explain what took place,” Swickle said.

McDowell’s future with the Browns is unclear.

“We are aware of the very concerning incident and arrest involving Malik McDowell and are in the process of gathering more information. We understand the severity of this matter and our thoughts are for the well-being of all involved. We will have no further comment at this time,” the Browns organization said in a statement Tuesday.

McDowell played in 15 games and recorded 33 tackles, 3.0 sacks and a recovered fumble for the Browns this season.

The 25-year-old had been seeking a second chance in the NFL with the Browns.

McDowell was a second-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2017 out of Michigan State. But he got into an ATV accident weeks before training camp was scheduled to begin in late July of that year and was placed on the team’s injured list for the 2017 season.

McDowell was arrested in September 2017 on a DUI charge in Michigan and got 12 months of probation. He was arrested again in December 2017 on a disorderly conduct charge in Atlanta in connection with a nightclub incident.

McDowell also spent the 2018 season on Seattle’s injured list.

He was arrested in February 2019 on the charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting arrest and assault. He was sentenced to 153 days in jail for that offense and got credit for 66 days served. The Seahawks released him one month later in March 2019 and he was issued a two-game NFL suspension.

In April 2019, he was charged with receiving and concealing stolen property after he was found with a stolen pickup, authorities said. He got 244 days in jail in that case.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s incident report, he was on probation in Michigan at the time of this latest incident.

McDowell, whose address is listed as Farmington Hills, Michigan, is being held at the Broward Main Jail on a $31,000 bond.