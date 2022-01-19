CoinEx Lists Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge), Price Surges 13%

The number of wallets containing BabyDoge far outstrips Shiba Inu.

Baby Doge Coin has been up 16.03% in the last 24 hours.

CoinEx is a well-known exchange in the cryptocurrency industry. Most crypto traders use it as a one-stop shop for all their trading needs because of its cheap costs and high security.

Moreover, CoinEx has at least 2 million customers in over 100 countries and regions because of its exceptionally fast speed, steady operation, and seamless withdrawals and deposits services. An announcement of BabyDoge’s listing on CoinEx came through on January 18, 2022.

According to the analytics platform, WhaleStats, the number of BabyDoge owners has increased significantly in only two days. A new listing by BabyDoge has also pushed its price up by approximately 13%.

🏆 New Record: #BabyDoge reaches an astonishing 1,275,000+ holders. Current Holder Count: 1,275,995 💹 The top 1000 BNB wallets are holding 989,582,594,495,517 #BabyDoge ($5,027,713 USD) Source: https://t.co/Uc1nehV7Jr#BabyDoge #BabyDogeCoin #BabyDogeArmy — WhaleStats – the top 1000 BSC richlist (@WhaleStatsBSC) January 18, 2022

Furthermore, according to statistics, on January 17 of this year, there were 1,260,401 BabyDoge owners. It has risen by 15,594 in the last two days (today), bringing the total to 1,275,000. As of now, there are 1,275,995 people using BabyDoge worldwide.

BabyDoge Continues the Bullish Momentum

Despite countless listings and increasing acceptance of Shiba Inu, the number of wallets containing BabyDoge far outstrips Shiba Inu. CoinEx, a Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange, began trading BabyDoge against the USDT stablecoin on January 18, enabling deposits and withdrawals for the meme cryptocurrency. Meme coins based on dogs breeds, such as BabyDoge and SHIB, are also popular.

BabyDoge/USDT: Source: TradingView

On January 17, CoinEx added ELON, a cryptocurrency based on Elon Musk’s love of memes, to the platform. According to CoinMarketCap, the Baby Doge Coin price today is $6.05e-9 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $50,683,064 USD. Baby Doge Coin has been up 16.03% in the last 24 hours.