Cracker Barrel To Pay $9.4 Million To Customer Who Was Served Chemicals Instead Of Water

The DJ clarified exactly where he stands with the ‘Outer Banks’ actress, months after she split from her ex Chase Stokes.

Zack Bia, 25, is setting the record straight! The DJ opened up about whether or not he and Madelyn Cline, 24, are dating on a January 13 episode of the BFFs With Dave Portnoy And Josh Richards podcast. After Zack and Madelyn were seen spending some quality time together, he admitted that the pair aren’t romantically involved, while talking about how he’s become so involved with various people in the entertainment industry.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy asked Zack point blank about his dating life (including his relationship with his ex Madison Beer), and if he and Madelyn were together. “We’re not dating. We hang out all the time,” he said, but he did admit that the couple spent lots of time together.

After saying that their not dating, Zack continued and explained that the pair don’t necessarily have plans to give themselves a title anytime soon. “As someone like herself who’s extremely busy and is going to start traveling—she’s on-set five months of the year, and then doing this, doing that. She has such a busy schedule, and I think I have a pretty busy schedule,” he said. “It’s one of those things where we really enjoying hanging out. We enjoying going to dinner. We enjoying going to games, and all these things, but we never officially started dating, and probably won’t officially ever stop, because it’s just more like we’re hanging out and enjoying it, and not even thinking too much about what it is.”

Zack and Madelyn were spotted leaving a restaurant together in December 2021, which led to the rumors that the pair were romantically involved. Long before their evening out together, Madelyn had dated her Outer Banks co-star Chase Stokes for a little over a year, before fans started speculating that the actors had broken up in September 2021.

Earlier in the conversation, Zack opened up about the “double-edged sword” to having famous acquaintances, and how his privacy has led to more rumors. “What allowed me to further my relationships and continue to be around creative people and be like an asset and work with these people was that I wasn’t publicizing what we were doing, but the more I didn’t publicize it, the more I’m in these front-of-the-picture situations that are leading more and more to: why is this kid there?” he said.