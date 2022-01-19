Daniel Radcliffe to star in Weird Al Yankovic biopic

Daniel Radcliffe is set to play ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic in an upcoming biopic.
The 32-year-old actor – who is best known for playing Harry Potter in the money-spinning film franchise – will star as the Grammy-winning musician in ‘WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story’.
Looking forward to the project, Weird Al said: “When my last movie ‘UHF’ came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule.
“And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”
Production on the biopic is set to begin in Los Angeles in February, and the movie will be available exclusively on The Roku Channel.
Colin Davis, Roku’s head of original scripted programming, said: “There clearly aren’t enough biopic movies about famous musicians and we were excited to shine a light on the incredibly true, unexaggerated story of Weird Al.
“This is sincerely the ultimate combination of talent, creativity, and friends, coming together to make something genuinely funny and we could not be prouder to call this film a Roku Original.”
Eric Appel, the film’s writer and director, jumped at the chance to turn Weird Al’s life into a film.
Eric shared: “When Weird Al first sat me down against my will and told me his life story, I didn’t believe any of it, but I knew that we had to make a movie about it.”
After the all the drama surrounding the exes’ daughters birthday party, sources close to the family revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim is trying to start doing things separately from Kanye.
Kanye West claimed that he hadn’t been told the address for his daughter Chicago‘s fourth birthday party in a January 15 video. Despite him seeing to eventually have found where the party was happening, it definitely seems like the 44-year-old rapper wasn’t who his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 41, was expecting to see at the bash, which was thrown with Kylie Jenner as a joint party for Stormi Webster. A source close to the Kardashian family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim and Kanye’s co-parenting relationship doesn’t need to involve going to every single party together.
The source revealed that his estranged wife didn’t ask him to come in the first place, since he’s not part of the family anymore. “Kim really didn’t invite Kanye to the party. He’s no longer a part of the family, they don’t have to all be together for the birthday parties, at least right now. They’re not together. Kanye chose to move across the street to co-parent,” they said.
Hours after the video of Kanye ranting about not knowing where the party was, he was seen in a video shared by Travis Barker’s stepdaughter Atiana de la Hoya, where Yeezy was seen chatting with Kim’s mom Kris Jenner. The rapper later admitted that Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott had told him where it was. Another source added that Kim didn’t want to hold it against Kylie or Travis that Kanye came to the party, because “their hearts were in the right place.”
The second source added that the SKIMS founder has tried to stay on good terms with Ye, but wants to be on her own more often now. “Kim would never keep her kids from Kanye in a million years, but she also wants him to realize that they’re living separate lives now. Kim has no obligation to invite Kanye to the parties she throws for their kids,” the source told HollywoodLife. “She needs to focus on her own life and her kids. And Kanye needs to understand that that doesn’t always involve him.”
The birthday party was only one of Kanye’s most recent public statements on Kim. He’s also taken shots recently in public at Kim’s new beau Pete Davidson, including dissing the Saturday Night Live star in a new song. A source close to Kim revealed that she “doesn’t like being called out” by Kanye and has felt “frustrated” with many of his public outbursts. “Kim just would love nothing more than to have Kanye and her clear up their differences behind closed doors instead of the world seeing very intimate details coming out that she then has to clean up after the fact. It is a stress Kim didn’t know she was going to have and doesn’t want and is now hoping to somewhat control a little better in the future,” the source said.
Jim Carrey brought many innovative comedic characters to life but one of his best creations is his daughter, Jane Erin Carrey.
Jim Carrey is one of the most renowned comedians of all time. He got his start in the 1994 classic Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. His career took off even further after he starred in The Mask and Dumb & Dumber. He has a number of other comedic credits to his name including The Cable Guy, Liar Liar, The Truman Show and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Just like his career, he also has an extensive dating history. The comedian met his first wife Melissa Womer in a comedy club as his career was just starting to take off in 1986. The two wed a year later in 1987 but separated in 1995. He got married to Lauren Holly shortly after in 1996 but the two ended up splitting a year later.
He has also dated a number of A-listers including January Jones, Renee Zellweger and Jenny McCarthy. The Golden Globe winner’s most recent relationship on record was with Cathriona White who died from suicide in 2015. While those relationships didn’t last, he did find ever-lasting love from his first marriage when he welcomed his one and only daughter into the world. Here’s everything you need to know about her.
Jane Erin Carrey
Jim Carrey and Melissa Womer welcomed their daughter Jane Erin Carrey six months into their marriage on September 6, 1987. The 34-year-old also pursued a career in the entertainment industry like her father but didn’t go for comedy. Instead, she aspired to be a musician. In fact, the comedian’s daughter appeared on American Idol in 2012. She passed her first audition in San Diego with her successful rendition of Bonnie Raitt’s “Something to Talk About.” However, she said goodbye during Hollywood week after singing “Looking Out My Backdoor” by Creedence Clearwater Revival.
“I freaked out when I was there so I was really really shaky,” she said of her performance on the show. “I know I can do way better than that so I’m really disappointed.” She was able to seek comfort from none other than her famous father. “I talked to my dad and he was kind of comforting,” she continued. “He said ‘I’ve been said no to a bunch of times’ and it worked out for him, so hopefully I have a shot.” Aside from her brief stint on American Idol, she has a band called The Jane Carrey band which released a self-titled album in 2009. Their song “Sticky Situation” appeared in her father’s film Dumb & Dumber To’s soundtrack.
Jane also made Jim a grandpa back in 2010. She gave birth on February 26 to Jackson Riley Santana, a boy whom she shares with her husband and Blood Money lead singer Alex Santana. Ahead of the birth, Jane was relieved to find out she’d be having a boy. “I’m excited about it because I never really got along with girls growing up,” she told People at the time. “I was a little afraid that if it was a girl that she would not like me, you know? So I’m very happy about the boy.” Jim was proud of his daughter and confidently told the outlet she was going to be a “great mom.”