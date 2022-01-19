News
Denver weather: Freezing rain, black ice and light snow possible Wednesday
After a beautiful weekend with lots of sun and warm temperatures, it’s nice to be going back to actual January weather with some cool air and snow in the forecast. Then again, the warmth and sun are nice too but we’ve had plenty of that this winter.
There are two cold fronts expected to move through Denver and eastern Colorado this week. The first could bring a wintry mix of precipitation to the Denver metro area which is a tad unusual for this time of the year. The second will bring a better chance for all snow but will still overall produce light snow totals.
💧🥶❄️ Freezing drizzle is a possibility Wednesday.
This is something we don’t deal with very often so drive extra safe Wednesday and don’t underestimate what ice can do.
Most of the day Wednesday will be a cloudy, drizzly, day with flurries. Not a fun day at all. #Denver pic.twitter.com/64NhE0BEjf
— ❄️ Rain or ☀️ Shine I’m Andy Stein (@AndySteinWx) January 18, 2022
Winter weather advisories, mainly for freezing drizzle, are posted through Wednesday evening. A cold front is racing down from Montana and will start to bring cooler temperatures and shallow clouds and almost foggy weather to the Plains, including Denver.
Wednesday morning is expected to be a dreary day with low clouds and freezing drizzle (see freezing rain below). Although temperatures on Wednesday are supposed to stay below freezing, the air within a couple of thousand feet above us will be slightly warmer. What that means is that water droplets in the clouds will stay as water until they hit the ground. Once the water droplets hit the ground i.e your car, sidewalks and roads, they will instantly freeze into ice.
The forecast only calls for up to a tenth of an inch of ice to form but that is plenty to cause issues. On top of this, light snow is expected to be mixing with the freezing rain creating even slipperier conditions. All snow, albeit very light snow, is expected in the afternoon before we dry out Wednesday night.
Wednesday all day could be slick in and around town, so be careful. Leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you and be careful as you even walk out on the sidewalks and driveways – those can get very slick in these conditions.
For those wanting more winter weather, you’re in luck. Another round of snow (just snow this time) is looking possible for Friday when another cold front moves through. That could bring some light snow accumulations against.
More details on that to come but for now, get your ice scraper out and prepare for a not-so-nice weather day on Wednesday.
Get Cooking: Meat with “dem bones”
In the Bible, in the 37th chapter of the Book of Ezekiel, the Lord grants a vision to the prophet as He takes Ezekiel to the Valley of the Dry Bones. God tells Ezekiel how, on the Last Day, he will re-vivify the dry bones, all scattered about pell-mell: He will “breathe life into them” and “attach tendons to them” and “make flesh come onto them.”
This passage in the Scriptures occasioned the anatomy lesson of the great Black spiritual “Dem Bones,” written in the early 1900s, where we learn how all those bones are connected, “the knee bone connected to the thigh bone; the thigh bone connected to the hip bone,” and so on.
Cooks, now hear the word of the Lord.
When cooked and broken down, especially in wet cooking (a braise), all those connections in meat — of ligament, tendon, various muscle fibers, even to an extent what we call “silver skin” — give their utmost in deliciousness, that gelatinous, lip-coating silkiness not easily obtained via other, mostly dry cooking preparations.
And, while not a connective tissue itself, the cartilage in meat bones also dissolves into gelatin during a braise, further increasing that quotient of awesomeness. The bones of younger animals are high in cartilage that later turns into bone. So, veal bones are prized over beef bones for making stock, as are chicken feet, which are almost pure cartilage.
The recipes here, of lamb and beef, both heavy with bone, give off that gelatin, along with all the other flavors donated by the other ingredients. Your butcher can get you lamb neck or (for instance, at Whole Foods) you will find it in their freezer case. In a pinch, substitute lamb shank, even more readily available.
Oxtail is almost all bone, little meat. Beef shank is loaded with meat relative to its thick bones. Marrying the two in a thick and super winter-hearty stew seems like a win-win: many prized meat chunks swimming in a broth saturated with gelatin.
Braised Lamb Neck with White Beans
Serves 4-6 depending on portion size.
Ingredients
- 2 pounds lamb necks
- Olive oil, for browning
- 6 cups water or low-sodium chicken stock
- 1 medium onion, peeled and chopped
- 3 medium carrots, peeled and large diced
- 1 celery stalk, small diced
- 4 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed
- 1 pound dry white beans (flageolet, cannellini, Great Northern or the like), rinsed and soaked 6-8 hours, drained
- 3 sprigs fresh thyme, plus more for garnish
- 2 sprigs fresh rosemary
- 1 teaspoon sea or kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Directions
Trim the lamb necks of any superfluous fat. Brown the lamb all over in 1-2 tablespoons olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the liquid and bring to a boil. Lower the heat to a slow simmer and cook for 2 hours, the lid of the pot just ajar. Set aside.
Over medium-high heat in another large heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven, cook the onions, carrots and celery in 2 tablespoons olive oil, stirring, for 7 minutes. Add the garlic and cook another 2 minutes, assuring that the garlic does not burn.
Add back the lamb necks, their cooking liquid and the drained beans. Toss in the herb sprigs and the salt and pepper. Stir all together, bring to a slow boil and cook at a steady simmer, pot lid ajar, for another 2 hours or until the beans are cooked to tender but not mealy.
Let the braise cool overnight in its pot, covered. When ready to serve, remove the congealed fat that will have risen to the surface and solidified; remove the herb stems; pull away the lamb meat from its bones (there will be many nooks and crannies) adding back the meat bits to the braise.
To serve: reheat the braise, adjust for seasoning and serve sprinkled with fresh thyme leaves.
Oxtail and Beef Shank Soup
Adapted from “Caldo de Colita de Res, Oxtail Soup” at muybuenocookbook.com. Serves 6-10.
Ingredients
- 10 cups water
- 1 1/2 tablespoons kosher or sea salt
- 3 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
- 1 medium onion, peeled and chopped
- 1 1/2 pounds oxtails
- 1 1/2 pounds beef shank with bone(s), meat cut into 2-inch chunks
- 2 carrots, peeled and sliced into thick coins
- 2 medium red potatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces, peel on
- 2 stalks celery, thick-sliced on the bias
- 2 small-to-medium corn on the cob, fresh or frozen, cut into 2-inch pieces
- 1 Roma tomato, seeded and chopped
- 1 zucchini, thick-sliced on the bias, peel on
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander
- 1/2 cup cilantro leaves and tender stems, rough-cut
- Lime wedges and corn tortillas
Preparation
Bring water to a boil and add salt, garlic, onion, both meats and their bones. Bring to a boil, lower to a slow simmer and cook for 3 hours, the lid of the pot slightly ajar.
Add all the vegetables, raise the heat to a boil, then lower to a steady simmer and cook for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Add the pepper, coriander and cilantro and cook for 10 minutes, stirring once or twice. Adjust for salt. Serve with lime wedges and corn tortillas, spreading any available cooked marrow on the tortillas.
Two new Denver bars that’ll feel like vacation in January
You deserve a vacation this month. But if you’re like me, you aren’t taking one (because the holidays were expensive, because omicron still surges, and because there just isn’t any time for that).
Enter two new Denver destinations where you can at least feel transported for a night. One will take you to Paris by way of Montreal, and the other will give you a taste of Oaxaca and Mexico City all in one bite.
Cantina Loca
This is the Denver tasting room and bar for chef Dana Rodriguez’s own Doña Loca spirits brand. Rodriguez launched her mezcal and tequila line in 2021 and has been planning this cantina extension of it — her first solo restaurant project — all along.
“This concept is my dream,” Rodriguez said in a release. “It’s the ultimate representation of Mexican culture through food and drink, in an atmosphere that feels like a true Mexico City cantina.”
Why make the trip: If you’ve been to Rodriguez’s restaurants Work & Class and Super Mega Bien (or even if you haven’t) you’ll want to check out this latest addition to the family. It’s a casual cantina with an artistic streak. Local builders FinArt furnished the space on the ground floor of a LoHi extended stay, and muralist John Rumtum warmed up the concrete walls and brickwork with a loving ode to the agave plant.
Order like a local: There are plenty of agave spirit-based cocktails to order (see requisite palomas and margaritas), but you should also peruse the menu of aguas benditas so you can sip the house brand mezcal on its own, in three distinct styles, and also try other traditional Mexican spirits, such as raicilla (pronounced rai-see-yuh) and sotol (pronounced so-toll). See also tacos and snacks such as tempura cactus, or nopales fritos, and stuffed corn sopes, or picaditas vegetarianas.
Exchange rate: Snacks will set you back $7-$13, tacos cost $3.75-$5 and big plates such as pollo adobado and lamb mixiote are priced at $15-$26. Expect to pay $11-$14 for cocktails, and $9-$30 for sipping mezcal. Beers are also available for $5-$8, and four N/A drinks including horchata and chicha morada cost $6.
Travel plan: The cantina is open Sunday-Thursday from 4-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4-11 p.m. It’s closed on Monday and Tuesday, at 2880 Zuni St., and cantinaloca.com.
Au Feu Brasserie
Meet a former RiNo food hall stall that’s all grown up and sophisticated in Washington Park. This French-inspired restaurant started out at Zeppelin Station in 2018 but recently advanced to a brick-and-mortar space next door to Uncle ramen on Pennsylvania Street. And the two businesses make for great date-night neighbors, depending on your mood. At the brasserie, owners Jared and Amanda Leonard were inspired by Montreal’s food scene.
“We ate our way through Montreal while researching the Au Feu concept and fell in love with the French culture of the city,” Jared Leonard said in a release. “We were particularly inspired by restaurants like Joe Beef and Au Pied du Cochon.”
Why make the trip: It’s hard to recognize this space that was once occupied by a burger shop. Now it’s all velvet seating and art deco decor, with the air of a Parisian sitting room. Pair that with a barbecue master’s expert food, which includes a mix of French and Canadian influences (see boeuf bourguignon and house poutine), and you’ll start to see why the Leonards are calling it a “casually indulgent” after-work escape.
Order like a local: Leonard tapped Dutch sommelier Jeroen Erens to pick the 65-bottle, all-French wine list, so you’ll want to get his input for your drink order. Aside from wine, there’s a great selection of pre-prohibition European-inspired cocktails (Prince of Wales, Fleur de Lis), as well as cognac, armagnac and eau de vie.
Exchange rate: Appetizers, from cheese plates to mussels, will set you back $13-$18; and dinner plates, including short rib bourguignon and coq au vin, cost $24-$37. Wines by the glass are priced from $12-$25, while bottles start at $45. Cocktails all cost $16, and four mocktails cost $10.
Travel plan: Au Feu is open 4-10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sundays, at 81 S. Pennsylvania St. Find it online at aufeubrasserie.com.
Former CSU Rams football commits search for new opportunities after Jay Norvell pulls scholarship offers
Bryce Johnson went to Colorado State last summer on a football recruiting visit and left Fort Collins with a dream scholarship offer to play for the Rams.
“It was Division I football and a full ride in your home state,” said Johnson, a star two-way player for Lutheran High School, and a finalist for The Denver Post’s annual Gold Helmet Award. “That’s a huge opportunity. I jumped on that right away.”
Johnson’s dream turned into a nightmare six months later.
That’s because Johnson’s commitment became null and void in December after the program hired former Nevada coach Jay Norvell to replace fired Steve Addazio as head coach. Johnson is not alone. Norvell’s re-evaluation of the Rams’ 2022 recruiting class led to offers being pulled for a handful of local commits seen as improper fits.
Among those taking their spots: previous Nevada commits and transfers.
“Their staff came in with an entirely different scheme on both sides of the ball. They had a lot of changes that needed to be made. So, they ended up pulling my scholarship to use in the JUCO and transfer portal,” said Johnson, who is now considering New Mexico State, South Dakota State and others. “They talked to me about blue-shirting and getting me in the 2023 class. But they said that wasn’t approved by their compliance.”
Norvell didn’t hide from that uncomfortable truth when speaking to reporters last month during the early signing period.
“It’s not a thing that people like to hear,” Norvell said back on Dec. 15. “That they had a scholarship, they had committed (to CSU) and you’ve got a new coaching staff and you kind of have to start all over again. It’s unfortunate. But it is the reality.”
Where do those former commits go from here? CSU’s 2022 sendoffs are scrambling for new opportunities. Highlands Ranch tight end Jade Arroyo — with 107 career receptions for 1,515 yards and 16 touchdowns — pledged to the Rams back in July. He’s now considering multiple Ivy League programs.
“It’s kind of hard right now. Most schools have already filled up their class for this year,” Arroyo said. “Especially with COVID, there are limited scholarships. I’m just talking to schools with coaches (direct messaging) me on Twitter. I’m just trying to build relationships at the moment.”
The list goes on: Arapahoe outside linebacker Jareb Ramos is also no longer committed to the Rams but recently picked up a scholarship offer from Penn. Addazio’s staff stayed close to home offering scholarships at Fort Collins High School to wide receiver Dorion McGarity and safety Dontay Johnson. Neither player signed with the Rams and their college destinations are still undetermined.
Roosevelt High School linebacker Cooper Walton is another do-it-all local product looked over by FBS Division I programs until the Rams came calling. Then CSU pulled its offer. He’s since reported scholarship offers from Montana, Northern Colorado and CSU-Pueblo.
“My world was turned upside down,” Walton said. “It’s been a struggle, for sure. There’s been a lot of sleepless nights thinking about this. It’s a really hard thing to go through as a young man and trying to figure out who you are. … Within like 24 hours, I received all three of those other scholarship offers. It was really out of the blue and I wasn’t expecting it. That made me happy just to have something like that happen.”
The traditional signing period for college football is Feb. 2 with several of the state’s best players still scrambling to find a school.
“It sounds like we’re all kind of in the same boat,” Johnson said. “Just trying to find leftover scholarships they haven’t signed in the early period.”
