Dolly Parton’s Tattoos: The Truth About Her ‘Tasteful’ Ink

Dolly Parton is a music icon, a movie star, and one of the world’s most beloved celebrities. But, is she a ‘tattoo girl?’ Get to the bottom of the rumors surrounding Dolly’s ink.
There are a lot of undeniable truths about Dolly Parton. She’s one of the most prolific and profound songwriters ever, as evident by her induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. She’s a musical legend, with chart-topping songs like “I Will Always Love You,” “9 to 5,” “Jolene,” and “Tennessee Homesick Blues.” Dolly’s also a pop culture phenomenon, having starred in 9 to 5, Steel Magnolias, and The Porter Wagoner Show, among other films and TV shows. And yet, amongst all these fantastic truths and facts about this legend, there is one persistent rumor: that she’s more inked up than Post Malone.
Dolly’s tendency to always wear long sleeves – and her frequent use of gloves – has sparked speculation that she’s covered in tattoos. But, is she? Yes and no. “I don’t really like to make a big to-do of [the tattoos] because people make such a big damn deal over every little thing,” she told Vanity Fair in 2017. “But most of the tattoos, when I first started, I was covering up some scars that I had, ’cause I have a tendency to have keloid scar tissue, and I have a tendency where if I have any kind of scars anywhere then they kind of have a purple tinge that I can never get rid of.”
“So mine are all pastels, what few that I have, and they’re meant to cover some scars. I’m not trying to make some big, bold statement,” she added.
Dolly touched upon the tattoo talk three years later in discussion with PEOPLE. “I do have some tattoos, that’s true,” she said. “But they’re tasteful. I’m not a tattoo girl.” As to what Dolly has for tattoos, she told PEOPLE that they’re “pretty” and nothing obscene or outlandish. “They’re artful, and they usually started out to cover some scar, not to make a big statement. Ribbons and bows and butterflies are the things that I have.”
Again, Dolly explained the reason behind the tattoos. She was very sick and had to wear a feeding tube at one point in her life. The apparatus left an indentation on her side, and Dolly wasn’t fond of it. “I’m so far that scars turn purple on me,” she said. So, she decided to “make positives out of negatives” by turning this scar into art. “I had a little beehive tattooed over it — a little yellow-and-brown beehive with a tiny little bee on top of the hive. The mouth of it is that little sinkhole.”
While chatting with W Magazine in 2021, Dolly explained that she’s connected with the butterfly and has adorned her body with a few of them. “Butterflies don’t sting, they don’t bite, and they are so beautiful,” Parton continued. “And I just kind of related to them with my own personality. I claimed them as my little symbol.” The butterfly has also helped Dolly through her hardships. “I’ve had surgeries for different things, and if the scars didn’t heal properly, I just gotta put tattoos to take the sting out.”
The world first got word of Dolly’s tattoos in 1984, as Cheat Sheet noted the singer spoke with Ladies’ Home Journal about getting ink to cover up some post-surgery scars. “I’m going to get tattooed right over my stomach incision. I don’t mean mermaids. I mean, from the left side of my navel down, I’ll make what looks like a tiny ribbon of eyelet lace in very light colors.” Dolly said she wanted to make the ribbon “baby pink” with “Baby lavender. With faint, tiny roses. I’ll make a sweet, delicate bow with what looks to be a little end that falls over like a piece of string. Like a little streamer.”
“It’ll be very delicate. All the bows and ribbons will be matching. Isn’t that precious? I sketched my design and already had a consultation with someone in New York who’s going to do it for me… my doctor can’t wait to see my tattoos,” she added. During an appearance on The Tonight Show in 1996, host Jay Leno saw one of Dolly’s tattoos, and she said she has an angel and some butterflies.
While Dolly has never been shy to acknowledge her tattoos, she’s kept them covered up mostly because of their placement. “I do have a few, but they’re not where you can see them,” she said during a 2014 appearance on The Today Show. “They are mostly for my husband.”
Garcelle Beauvais recently emerged from quarantine after contracting COVID. Two of her castmates on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna, also tested positive and were forced to stop filming.
Now that she’s back, Garcelle is busy as ever, hosting her talk show, promoting a new book, and filming for the current season of RHOBH.
In an interview with The Weekly Scoop with CJ, Garcelle said season 12 had a “rough start” because of COVID.
Last year, Garcelle considered not returning to the show after a contentious season with other castmates.
The host asked why she eventually decided to come back. “I’m not a quitter,” said Garcelle, and she admitted that she enjoys “most” of the job.
Her good friend Sutton Stracke also told her, “‘Don’t you leave me with them.’”
“It’s the hardest job I’ve ever done,” said the actress. “Because I can’t hide behind anything. I can’t hide behind a character… It’s challenged me… It’s given me a little tougher skin.”
CJ then addressed rumors of a feud between Garcelle and Sutton.
Garcelle denied the rumors, but she confessed, “Sometimes [Sutton and I] may have quarrels, but nothing everlasting… We’re good.”
Concerning her new book, Garcelle revealed, “I share some things that I hadn’t talked about, that I think will be very intriguing… It was cathartic… It was hard at times. Sometimes we had to take a break because I talk about some emotional things.” The star explained that she “certainly did not” have a perfect life.
Garcelle also revealed “there’s definitely a chapter” about the Real Housewives.
She also shared that her son Jaid was recently taken to urgent care, and he sustained an injury “last Friday. We were watching [his basketball] game and they were playing so well and all of a sudden he went down and he was in so much pain and then we took him to urgent care.”
He seems to be OK now, and he’s using crutches to recover.
Garcelle was hesitant to answer questions about her dating life (“Why are you asking me this?” she asked the host), but she eventually opened up.
“It’s a little tricky. I go back in forth. I have a love/hate relationship with the apps. I’ll be trying them and I’ll be like, ‘It’s just not for me’… I feel like the right person will come along when it’s supposed to happen.”
She then teased a little drama with one of her castmates, but she said she couldn’t reveal too much or Bravo might “kill me.”
“We got a new girl,” she said, after a mysterious laugh and a long pause. “Diana Jenkins… Her and I — We hit a bump. That’s all I can say.”
Not all of her experience with the cast was bad, however. She said Sheree Zampino has “been fun” and “Kathy [Hilton]‘s back!… Let me tell you, she comes back and she does the ‘Kathy’ thing.”
Viewers will surely understand more about these cryptic comments when the season airs.
A Black woman in Heathsville, Virginia, went missing last week and her whereabouts are still unknown despite the fact that police have arrested a suspect in her abduction. Take a good look at her photos and tell police if you’ve seen spotted her.
According to the New York Post, 50-year-old Tyrone N. Samuel has been arrested and charged with the abduction of 28-year-old Ahreal Smith, a clerk at the Clarenville Little Sue Store where she was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday via surveillance footage.
From The Post:
She was spotted on surveillance footage leaving the store to start her car around 9:05 p.m. before returning inside, police said at a press conference.
At 9:18 p.m., she was seen getting in and then getting out of a different car in the parking lot. Police interviewed the driver of the car and have determined he is not a suspect.
After she got out of the car, she walked back inside, set the alarm, locked up and picked up a bag of trash and began walking toward a dumpster on the side of the store, where she could no longer be seen on security cameras.
She has not been seen since. The next morning, police said the day shift clerk found Smith’s car still running in the parking lot. She was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, blue jeans and brown Ugg boots. She has multiple tattoos.
Without revealing how the suspect is connected to Smith’s abduction, Northumberland County Sheriff Johnny Beauchamp announced Sunday that Samuel was arrested and that Ahreal “remains missing at this time and we continue to investigate her whereabouts.”
According to Fox 4, Smith’s older sister, Lydia Smith, told reporters that before Ahreal went missing, she had texted her about a strange person outside the store where she works.
“She said that someone at the door made her feel uncomfortable,” Lydia said. “She never really said a name, but she said that someone, you know, made her feel uncomfortable.
But not that she was afraid. When she went to that trash like the last look on her face was her normal self. Her demeanor was calm. Somebody was waiting and they snatched her.”
Beauchamp said during the press conference that Virginia State Police used a K-9 unit to track Smith’s scent from the dumpsters outside of her store, but the dogs lost her scent after tracking it for about 100 yards down a nearby road. Investigators believe she got into another car that wasn’t seen in the surveillance footage.
In Beauchamp’s statement, he urged citizens to “continue to send any information you may have or heard about Ahreal’s location to the Sheriff’s Office” which they could call at (804) 580-5221. The reward for information in locating Ahreal Smith in Northumberland County is now up to $9,400.
We hope and pray that Ahreal is found safe and returned home.