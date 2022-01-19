Downward DOGE: Descending Dogecoin Pattern Predicts Deadly Drop

Dogecoin has had a dramatic year. Starting only one year ago, DOGEUSD passed the one cent mark and embarked on a meme-fueled moon mission toward $1.

It never quite got there, and has been in a downtrend ever since. The downtrend has also since taken a walk down a dangerous path, putting the altcoin in jeopardy of another deadly drop. Here is what could be in store for Dogecoin in the days ahead.

Crypto House Training: Good DOGE, Bad Behaviors

There are two sides to every coin, and even a good dog can behave badly at times. Dogecoin was last year’s cryptocurrency all-star, rising from under a penny to nearly $1. It even managed to crack into the top five cryptocurrencies by market cap. It also caused a whirlwind of imitators.

Fans of the popular pup-based coin range from Snoop Dogg to the Dogefather himself, Elon Musk. These celebrity figures and the masses of the mainstream rode the Dogecoin rocket to success. Robinhood investors rejoiced; meme-coins went viral on TikTok.

The ride itself has been rather bumpy as of late due to the increasingly risky macro environment. However, a possible chart pattern might suggest that it is time to abandon ship and send your DOGE back to the pound (or the dollar).

Is this a descending triangle in Dogecoin? | Source: DOGEUSD on TradingView.com

The Dangerous Descending Triangle In Dogecoin

Dogecoin is exhibiting a possible descending triangle chart pattern, pictured above. For comparison, the primary phase of the Bitcoin bear market is depicted side by side with DOGEUSD. A similar-sized drop would take Dogecoin back to around between five to ten cents per coin or lower.

Descending triangles have a bearish tendency to break down below support, but that doesn’t necessarily mean certain doom for DOGE.

In the comparison, Bitcoin fell another 50% to its eventual bear market bottom. After the final breakdown of the triangle, the bottom was in and the cycle began anew.

While things could turn worse for Dogecoin investors – especially those who bought near the peak – it might also not be very long until the market reverses if the range lower can be defended.

