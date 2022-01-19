Editorial: Democrats filibust-ing with hypocrisy

While heated, the ongoing filibuster fracas on Capitol Hill is relatively simple — Democrats and Republicans are at odds over voting legislation. The GOP side can block the goal thanks to the filibuster allowed by Senate rules, and Dems would need a 60-vote majority to break the filibuster and get the win.

But they don’t have those votes. And so the call went out to change the rules and get rid of the filibuster. With the exception of Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, Senate Dems are all for ditching this procedure.

To hear Democrats and their media allies tell it, the filibuster is evil incarnate — excoriated as a “Jim Crow” relic with all the racist malice that engenders. And as the legislation at hand concerns voting measures, the implications that anyone casting a “no” vote is a de facto enemy of equal rights is all but guaranteed.

Kill the filibuster and save democracy.

As CNN reported, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer wrote in a letter to his colleagues earlier this month: “We hope our Republican colleagues change course and work with us. But if they do not, the Senate will debate and consider changes to Senate rules on or before January 17, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, to protect the foundation of our democracy: free and fair elections.”

He added “The weaponization of rules once meant to short-circuit obstruction have been hijacked to guarantee obstruction. We must adapt. The Senate must evolve, like it has many times before. The Senate was designed to evolve and has evolved many times in our history.”

But Schumer had no problem “weaponizing” the filibuster back in 2005, when the Dems used them to block then-President George W. Bush’s judicial nominees.

In a CSpan clip, Schumer said: “Bottom line is very simple: The ideologues in the Senate want to turn what the Founding Fathers called ‘the cooling saucer of democracy’ into the rubber stamp of dictatorship. We will not let them. They want, because they can’t get their way on every judge, to change the rules in mid-stream, to wash away 200 years of history. They want to make this country into a banana republic, where if you don’t get your way, you change the rules. Are we going to let them? It’ll be a doomsday for democracy if we do.”

That was then, this is now.

There’s a lot of that going around.

In 2005, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin claimed that we need the filibuster to “preserve the voice of the minority in America” and “preserve checks and balances” as it is “about the rights of the American people.”

Back in 2017, 32 Democrats, including our own Sen. Ed Markey, joined Republican colleagues in sending a letter to Senate leaders urging them to maintain the 60-vote threshold for filibusters, which they said was necessary to ensure that bipartisanship remain a component of passing bills. That move came in the wake of the battle over the confirmation of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

As Sen. Elizabeth Warren so eloquently put it in 2017 when discussing the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees, “if the nominee can’t get 60 votes, you don’t change the rule, you change the nominee.”

Unless, of course, the filibuster is on the other foot, the legislation being blocked belongs to your party, and your agenda is being thwarted.

Then the “doomsday for democracy” is just another day in D.C.