Emma Stone called Andrew Garfield a ‘jerk’ for not telling her about his Spider-Man comeback

Emma Stone called Andrew Garfield a “jerk” for keeping his ‘Spider-Man’ return a secret.

The 38-year-old actor admitted he didn’t even tell his ex-girlfriend – who he starred opposite in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ and ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ – that he was reprising his role alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

Admitting she tried to get the scoop amid plenty of rumours, he told the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast: “Emma kept on texting me. She was like, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man film?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about’.

“She was like, ‘Shut up. Just tell me.’ I’m like, ‘I honestly don’t know’… And then she saw it. She was like, ‘You’re a jerk.’ “

Despite finding it “stressful” lying about his return to playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the recent blockbuster, Andrew enjoyed the “game” of keeping it under wraps.

He recently said: “It was stressful, I’m not gonna lie. It was rather stressful but also weirdly enjoyable.”

Andrew likened the experience to the party game Werewolf, where players have to kill their friends without their identities being revealed.

He said: “It was like this massive game of Werewolf I was playing with journalists and with people guessing, and it was very fun.

“There were moments where I was like, ‘God, I hate lying.’ I don’t like to lie and I’m not a good liar, but I kept framing it as a game. And I kept imagining myself purely as a fan of that character, which is not hard to do.”

The ‘Hacksaw Ridge’ star continued: “I placed myself in that position of, well, what would I want to know?… Would I want to be lied to?… Would I want to discover it when I went into the theatre?

“I would want the actor to do an incredibly good job of convincing me he wasn’t in it. And then I would want to lose my mind in the theatre when my instinct was proven right. That’s what I would want.”