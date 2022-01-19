Celebrities
Essence Magazine Cover Star Revealed with Her Baby’s Father | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Atlanta entrepreneur Pinky Cole graces the cover of Essence Magazine’s January/February 2022 issue.
The gorgeous cover photo and article were just released, and includes the announcement that famed entrepreneur Derrick Hayes is the father of Pinky’s unborn baby.
Pinky, the visionary and CEO behind the Atlanta-based Slutty Vegan restaurant empire, just announced her upcoming cookbook “Eat Plants, B*tch” via Simon & Schuster imprint 13A of GALLERY Books Group.
The cookbook features 91 vegan recipes from Cole herself, including Jamaican dishes from her childhood, tapas and small plates created to celebrate and invoke joy, and Cole’s signature southern comfort food.
Pinky is changing the world with her vegan comfort food, philanthropy & activism as profiled on CNN, Bon Appetite, Forbes, National NBC News, Tamron Hall, Essence & more.
Dedicated to reinventing vegan food culture, Slutty Vegan crave-worthy, indulgent menus, and joyful customer interactions draw locals and visitors to eagerly wait in now-infamous lines down the block for vegan burgers and more. Sluttified fans include celebrities Snoop Dogg, Justin Timberlake, Jermaine Dupri, Taraji P. Henson, Tyler Perry, Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah, and many more.
Her new cookbook, “Eat Plants, B*tch”, is available for pre-order now and will be available for purchase at bookstores across the country Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
From Avocado Egg Rolls to Cole’s Black Pea Cauliflower Po’Boy or Oyster Mushroom Parm and everything in between, the book is chock full of delicious recipes aimed to please dedicated vegans, flexitarians, and carnivores alike. In addition to Cole’s insights, she has recruited fellow vegan chefs, influencers, and entrepreneurs to share their favorite recipes, advice on running a business, and takes on veganism.
Pinky (who is also a new mom) has taken over Shake Shacks with an exclusive “SluttyShack” burger, launched PETA’s Push for Food Justice, provided life insurance policies to 25,000 Black men, paid rent for local businesses, and paid the tuition of 30 Clark Atlanta students.
Pinky also purchased a car and life insurance for the family of Rayshard Brooks, who was slain by police outside an Atlanta fast-food restaurant. She is the founder of the Pinky Cole Foundation, which provides a roadmap for black economic progress achieved by creatively leveraging economic opportunities, successful risk-taking, and innovation.
Serial Entrepreneur, Brand Strategist, and Veteran Television Producer, Pinky pours all her love, experience, and talent into a recipe for success. When restaurants were closing, Slutty Vegan opened two locations with socially distanced lines down the block. Just two years old, its revenues grew to $4 million within the first six months of its grand opening.
Source: Press release
Tom Holland Goes Shirtless & Looks Very Spider-Man For Boxing Workout With Friend — Photo
The Marvel movie star looked fitter than ever in a sexy, shirtless photo taken during his boxing workout at the gym.
Tom Holland‘s looking good! The British actor, 25, showed off his abs and muscles while shirtless for a boxing workout in a photo shared to Instagram by his pal Oliver Travena, 40. The Jan. 18 image showed Tom looking extremely toned while posing next to Oliver, who opted to keep his shirt on, during the grueling workout. Both men had boxing gloves on as they stared directly at the camera for the photo.
In his caption, Oliver joked about his experience training the Spider-Man: No Way Home star. “⚠️WARNING ⚠️ Use extreme caution when training with a friend who is also a Marvel Superhero,” he wrote. “May cause post workout collapse. @tomholland2013 🕷🤪.” Oliver then teased Tom by adding the hashtag #NowPutYourShirtBackOnSpiderman, before including the hashtag to Tom’s blockbuster superhero film.
It’s pretty impressive to see just how fit Tom has gotten from training for Spider-Man. Although he was shirtless, Tom did cover up a bit by wearing long light-blue shorts for the workout. He also wore white Vans socks and white athletic sneakers. But of course, it was Tom’s fantastic abs and massive muscles that really stood out in the snapshot.
Tom has been living his best life since his third Spider-Man film came out on December 17. The action movie has grossed over $1.6 billion worldwide, making it one of the biggest money-making films ever created. Tom’s even defended the Marvel Cinematic Universe against against past comments that acclaimed director Martin Scorsese, 79, has made about superhero movies.
“I’ve made Marvel movies and I’ve also made movies that have been in the conversation in the world of the Oscars, and the only difference, really, is one is much more expensive than the othe,” Tom told The Hollywood Reporter on Dec. 24. “But the way I break down the character, the way the director etches out the arc of the story and characters — it’s all the same, just done on a different scale. So I do think they’re real art,” he said.
Steve Harvey Reacts To Pic Of Daughter Lori Harvey On Michael B. Jordan’s Lap: ‘I’m Very Uncomfortable’
Steve Harvey may be a fan of his daughter’s boyfriend, but that doesn’t mean he wants their PDA shoved in his face.
During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, host Ellen DeGeneres asked the Family Feud host whether or not his daughter Lori Harvey’s boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan, spent the holidays with their family.
As she asked the question, a photo of Lori sitting in Jordan’s lap appeared on the screen, which caused a hilarious reaction from the 65-year-old.
“I’ve never seen that picture before,” Steve replied. “I’m very uncomfortable with that picture right there. I’m not really feeling that picture.”
Luckily, Jordan makes up for the uncomfortable PDA in other areas. Steve Harvey went on to explain that this past holiday marked the Creed star’s second Christmas with his family, and when asked if he was a “good gift-giver,” Steve replied: “Hell yeah.”
Dolly Parton’s Tattoos: The Truth About Her ‘Tasteful’ Ink
Dolly Parton is a music icon, a movie star, and one of the world’s most beloved celebrities. But, is she a ‘tattoo girl?’ Get to the bottom of the rumors surrounding Dolly’s ink.
There are a lot of undeniable truths about Dolly Parton. She’s one of the most prolific and profound songwriters ever, as evident by her induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. She’s a musical legend, with chart-topping songs like “I Will Always Love You,” “9 to 5,” “Jolene,” and “Tennessee Homesick Blues.” Dolly’s also a pop culture phenomenon, having starred in 9 to 5, Steel Magnolias, and The Porter Wagoner Show, among other films and TV shows. And yet, amongst all these fantastic truths and facts about this legend, there is one persistent rumor: that she’s more inked up than Post Malone.
Dolly’s tendency to always wear long sleeves – and her frequent use of gloves – has sparked speculation that she’s covered in tattoos. But, is she? Yes and no. “I don’t really like to make a big to-do of [the tattoos] because people make such a big damn deal over every little thing,” she told Vanity Fair in 2017. “But most of the tattoos, when I first started, I was covering up some scars that I had, ’cause I have a tendency to have keloid scar tissue, and I have a tendency where if I have any kind of scars anywhere then they kind of have a purple tinge that I can never get rid of.”
“So mine are all pastels, what few that I have, and they’re meant to cover some scars. I’m not trying to make some big, bold statement,” she added.
Dolly touched upon the tattoo talk three years later in discussion with PEOPLE. “I do have some tattoos, that’s true,” she said. “But they’re tasteful. I’m not a tattoo girl.” As to what Dolly has for tattoos, she told PEOPLE that they’re “pretty” and nothing obscene or outlandish. “They’re artful, and they usually started out to cover some scar, not to make a big statement. Ribbons and bows and butterflies are the things that I have.”
Again, Dolly explained the reason behind the tattoos. She was very sick and had to wear a feeding tube at one point in her life. The apparatus left an indentation on her side, and Dolly wasn’t fond of it. “I’m so far that scars turn purple on me,” she said. So, she decided to “make positives out of negatives” by turning this scar into art. “I had a little beehive tattooed over it — a little yellow-and-brown beehive with a tiny little bee on top of the hive. The mouth of it is that little sinkhole.”
While chatting with W Magazine in 2021, Dolly explained that she’s connected with the butterfly and has adorned her body with a few of them. “Butterflies don’t sting, they don’t bite, and they are so beautiful,” Parton continued. “And I just kind of related to them with my own personality. I claimed them as my little symbol.” The butterfly has also helped Dolly through her hardships. “I’ve had surgeries for different things, and if the scars didn’t heal properly, I just gotta put tattoos to take the sting out.”
The world first got word of Dolly’s tattoos in 1984, as Cheat Sheet noted the singer spoke with Ladies’ Home Journal about getting ink to cover up some post-surgery scars. “I’m going to get tattooed right over my stomach incision. I don’t mean mermaids. I mean, from the left side of my navel down, I’ll make what looks like a tiny ribbon of eyelet lace in very light colors.” Dolly said she wanted to make the ribbon “baby pink” with “Baby lavender. With faint, tiny roses. I’ll make a sweet, delicate bow with what looks to be a little end that falls over like a piece of string. Like a little streamer.”
“It’ll be very delicate. All the bows and ribbons will be matching. Isn’t that precious? I sketched my design and already had a consultation with someone in New York who’s going to do it for me… my doctor can’t wait to see my tattoos,” she added. During an appearance on The Tonight Show in 1996, host Jay Leno saw one of Dolly’s tattoos, and she said she has an angel and some butterflies.
While Dolly has never been shy to acknowledge her tattoos, she’s kept them covered up mostly because of their placement. “I do have a few, but they’re not where you can see them,” she said during a 2014 appearance on The Today Show. “They are mostly for my husband.”
