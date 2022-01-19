Essence Magazine Cover Star Revealed with Her Baby’s Father | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment

Atlanta entrepreneur Pinky Cole graces the cover of Essence Magazine’s January/February 2022 issue.

The gorgeous cover photo and article were just released, and includes the announcement that famed entrepreneur Derrick Hayes is the father of Pinky’s unborn baby.

Pinky, the visionary and CEO behind the Atlanta-based Slutty Vegan restaurant empire, just announced her upcoming cookbook “Eat Plants, B*tch” via Simon & Schuster imprint 13A of GALLERY Books Group.

The cookbook features 91 vegan recipes from Cole herself, including Jamaican dishes from her childhood, tapas and small plates created to celebrate and invoke joy, and Cole’s signature southern comfort food.

Pinky is changing the world with her vegan comfort food, philanthropy & activism as profiled on CNN, Bon Appetite, Forbes, National NBC News, Tamron Hall, Essence & more.

Dedicated to reinventing vegan food culture, Slutty Vegan crave-worthy, indulgent menus, and joyful customer interactions draw locals and visitors to eagerly wait in now-infamous lines down the block for vegan burgers and more. Sluttified fans include celebrities Snoop Dogg, Justin Timberlake, Jermaine Dupri, Taraji P. Henson, Tyler Perry, Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah, and many more.

Her new cookbook, “Eat Plants, B*tch”, is available for pre-order now and will be available for purchase at bookstores across the country Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

From Avocado Egg Rolls to Cole’s Black Pea Cauliflower Po’Boy or Oyster Mushroom Parm and everything in between, the book is chock full of delicious recipes aimed to please dedicated vegans, flexitarians, and carnivores alike. In addition to Cole’s insights, she has recruited fellow vegan chefs, influencers, and entrepreneurs to share their favorite recipes, advice on running a business, and takes on veganism.

Pinky (who is also a new mom) has taken over Shake Shacks with an exclusive “SluttyShack” burger, launched PETA’s Push for Food Justice, provided life insurance policies to 25,000 Black men, paid rent for local businesses, and paid the tuition of 30 Clark Atlanta students.

Pinky also purchased a car and life insurance for the family of Rayshard Brooks, who was slain by police outside an Atlanta fast-food restaurant. She is the founder of the Pinky Cole Foundation, which provides a roadmap for black economic progress achieved by creatively leveraging economic opportunities, successful risk-taking, and innovation.

Serial Entrepreneur, Brand Strategist, and Veteran Television Producer, Pinky pours all her love, experience, and talent into a recipe for success. When restaurants were closing, Slutty Vegan opened two locations with socially distanced lines down the block. Just two years old, its revenues grew to $4 million within the first six months of its grand opening.

Source: Press release