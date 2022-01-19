Feds plan $50B fight against wildfires out West

Karl-Anthony Towns told his father, Karl Sr., that everyone will get their Madison Square Garden moment. The big man certainly had one Tuesday night.

Trailing by one with the ball and 45 seconds to play, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch called “34” — which sets Towns up in the middle of the floor.

“Run 34,” Finch said in the huddle. “Take us home.”

The Wolves were going to let their all-star center go to work. Towns knew he was going to attack the rack. He smiled as soon as Finch made the call.

“No problem, coach,” Towns thought. “I got you.”

Towns knew the end result before it happened — he was going to score.

“I knew it was going in. I felt pretty good,” Towns said. “I felt very confident getting the ball with that kind of time. Caught the ball, looked around, tried to hope Julius (Randle) would let his guard down just a little bit. Found the opening I wanted to take. I wanted to go to my left hand and just made a good move. There was nothing really to it. It was great defense. Just better O.”

Bucket, and the foul. The ensuing free throw put Minnesota up two, and the Wolves held on for a needed 112-110 road victory over a playoff-caliber opponent.

That it came in New York made it all the more special. Towns is a New Jersey product. He had numerous friends and family members in attendance. Games at the Garden were always a favorite for his late mother, Jackie. Towns saluted her by pointing up toward the sky after making his first free throw of the night.

“That was the biggest moment I’ve had at MSG,” Towns said. “Great crowd, great atmosphere, great energy, and I got to silence everybody, so that made it even better.”

The patience Towns exemplified with the game on the line marked major growth for the center, who has been what he called “fiery,” and others may call “out of sorts” at times in big moments. But he was cool, calm and collected with the ball in his hands Tuesday.

“My teammates trusted me with that play,” he said. “I had to repay that trust. The only way I knew how to do that was to score that bucket.”

And earn that win.

The Timberwolves keep talking like a team on the precipice of making a run up the Western Conference standings. They’ve noted time and again that they’re right there. That they just had to get healthy and tighten a few things up, then they’d be primed to make their move. Finally, Tuesday, perhaps they started to make that ascent.

Because reeling off runs of wins often involves pulling out tough, gritty contests — including a few on the road against at least quality opponents. Minnesota has had a few of those this season, but not enough. It got another one in New York.

It was fitting the key play of the game featured a foul call, because those came in droves. Fifty-five fouls were called, and 71 free-throws were attempted.

Julius Randle missed a freebie on the other end on the ensuing possession for New York (22-23), and Patrick Beverley returned the favor on the other end. That left Minnesota leading 112-110 with the Knicks in possession on the final play.

Minnesota shut down Evan Fournier on the initial shot attempt — one of many strong defensive possessions over the final few minutes — but the rebound came out to a wide open Alec Burks, who was standing beyond the arc with a look to win the game at the horn. Towns’ first thought in that moment was not good — he has seen the Wolves suffer devastating defeats in that spot too many times.

But this wasn’t one of them, as the shot clanked off the iron to seal the Wolves’ win.

“That would be tragic if that was to go in and that’s the way we lose,” Towns said. “I just feel like we deserved it. I thought we played really well in the fourth. We gave ourselves a chance. People hit big shots. It’s one of those things, where you feel like the basketball gods gotta reward you somewhere in the middle. I’m happy that was the one they rewarded us with. I’ll take that any day of the week.”

Minnesota (22-22) dominated the first half of play and led 61-51 at the break. But a third quarter meltdown in which the Wolves surrendered 40 points left Minnesota trailing by five heading into the final frame. To the Wolves’ credit, they turned the tide to even things back up. Much of that was thanks to Jaylen Nowell, who scored 11 points in the fourth quarter.

“We used to find ways to lose these types of games,” Nowell said, “and we used to give excuses for why we would lose these types of games.”

Not Tuesday. Perhaps that was the first step for the Wolves to take on their journey to a top-six seed and a playoff appearance.

“There’s no real blueprint to closing out games other than guarding, rebounding and executing,” Finch said. “We did a really good job of guarding. We rebounded the ball extremely well down the stretch. We matched their physicality and we made enough plays to be able to do that. Whether it was a key bucket or mostly key stops, that’s how you need to close the game.”