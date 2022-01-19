News
Fenwick girls hand Feehan first basketball loss
PEABODY — It takes a whole lot of gumption to close off tight games against a monster of an opponent like No. 2 Bishop Feehan, and Tuesday night on its home court, No. 17 Bishop Fenwick flexed all the right muscles to get it done.
Behind a bevy of late 3-pointers in the final three minutes from Erica Lendall (15 points) and a stellar, 22-point, 20-rebound performance from Cecilia Kay, the Crusaders (6-3) pieced together more than enough to take down the Shamrocks (9-1) for a 70-66 win in the Catholic Central League. Three of Lendall’s five 3’s on the night came in the final stretch, pairing well with Kay and Olivia Found’s (16 points, 8 assists) efforts to overcome a turnover-ridden first half against Bishop Feehan’s chaotic defense.
Considering the Shamrocks’ average margin of victory entering the game was 44.4 points, and the Crusaders have been on the losing end of these types of games — this win was huge.
“Crazy game. Wild game. I’m sure it was a great game to watch,” said Bishop Fenwick head coach Adam DeBaggis. “We’re trying to have no more close losses against good teams. A close loss is fine in December and January but it’s not fine in March. … Winning is a habit. So finishing this game feels like a habit we can build on.”
For as astounding as Kay played to limit Shamrocks star Camryn Fauria (13 points) and rack up 15 of her points in the second half, Lendall was the epitome of composure when Bishop Fenwick needed it most in the closing minutes.
Lydia Mordarski (16 points, 7 assists) and Fauria heated up from the third quarter stretching into the start of the fourth, giving the Shamrocks for a lead as high as 56-50 with 5:10 left to play. But after a small run from the Crusaders’ Found, Kay and Maria Orfanos cut that deficit to two points, Lendall didn’t hesitate on a pass from Found to hit a 3-pointer with 2:53 left for a 59-58 lead. The Shamrocks reclaimed the lead on a layup, only for Lendall to confidently sink another 3 just a minute later.
Once Found connected with Lendall once more on yet another 3-pointer for a 65-61 lead with 1:12 to go, that was all the insurance the Crusaders needed to hold on as Bishop Feehan struggled to consistently make shots without an injured Samantha Reale (10 points) in the second half.
“We wanted to come out entering the fourth quarter more calm and composed — definitely just make sure that they didn’t get in our heads,” Lendall said. “My teammates made really great passes. … I was on tonight, just stayed calm, composed. Practice like you play.”
Boston Police subdue suspect near Northeastern University
A knife-wielding man who took off running down Huntington Avenue reportedly attempting to pull open car doors Monday afternoon was subdued by police.
That suspect is being identified by Boston Police as 39-year-old Carmen Polito of Brockton, who has warrants out for similar felonies in Cambridge. He was arrested at 1:29 p.m. in the Back Bay.
Preliminary charges include two counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, a knife, police said. Further charges are possible and he faces arraignment in Boston Municipal Court Tuesday.
Video of the scene by eyewitnesses showed a tense showdown with the suspect running down the street before confronting police — who used a round from a bean bag gun to take the suspect down.
It all came to an end at the intersection of Huntington Avenue and Massachusetts Avenue, near Boston Symphony Orchestra and Northeastern University.
Nobody was seriously hurt, but a police officer was taken to the hospital, according to reports, for minor injuries. The suspect was tumbling on the street and it all unfolded in front on stunned onlookers.
Legislature promises more testing, better masks and vaccination efforts in $55 million coronavirus response bill
Lawmakers have promised to “swiftly” pass a $55 million bill for expanded coronavirus testing, youth vaccination education efforts and higher-quality masks for schools and send it to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk as early as next week.
“Today, … we (are) increasing the availability of rapid testing sites, increasing access to high quality masks for students and teachers and supporting vaccine equity efforts to ensure we can continue to carefully navigate the coming months,” Ways and Means Committee co-chairmen Sen. Michael Rodrigues, D-Westport, and Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, D-Boston, said in a joint statement.
The House Committee on Ways and Means released the supplemental bill on Tuesday and a vote is expected later this week.
Senate President Karen Spilka has vowed to follow suit and pass a similar spending plan early next week.
“The @MA_Senate continues to work to meet the evolving needs of our residents due to COVID-19, and this legislation is the latest in those efforts. Our thanks to the House for working together and filing this bill; we look forward to taking this issue up next week,” the Ashland Democrat said on Twitter.
The bill earmarks $30 million for more COVID testing sites, at least $5 million dedicated to expanding vaccination rates among kids ages 5 to 11 and $25 million for “the acquisition and distribution of high-quality personal protective masks for children and faculty in elementary and secondary public school districts.”
It also compels the Baker administration to create a public website with information on the number of masks purchased and distributed to school districts and information on the purchase and distribution of rapid COVID-19 tests.
If the Legislature makes good on its promise, it will be an unusually hasty move for the body that took seven months to distribute billions in federal coronavirus aid given to the state, despite criticism from Baker who requested “immediate” disbursement.
But the narrative has flipped amid the ongoing omicron outbreak, with Democratic lawmakers calling on the Republican Baker “to be more present” and castigating the administration’s resistance to more stringent coronavirus restrictions like an indoor mask mandate and expanded testing.
House lawmakers also set the date for this year’s state primary for Sept. 6.
The Biden administration on Tuesday launched a website for Americans to request free at-home COVID-19 tests.
The soft launch comes a day before the site was scheduled to officially go online.
The website, COVIDTests.gov, now includes a link for Americans to access an order form run by the U.S. Postal Service.
BOX:
People can order four at-home tests per residential address. According to the website, the tests will be shipped at the end of January.
At points Tuesday more than 750,000 people were accessing the website at the same time, according to public government tracking data, but it was not immediately known how many orders were placed.
On the web: https://special.usps.com/testkits
Rachael Rollins, FBI special agent meet with Massachusetts Jewish community after synagogue hostage crisis, security trainings highlighted
The Texas synagogue hostage crisis hit home for Jewish communities all across the world over the weekend, including for Bay State Jewish people who heard from the FBI and U.S. Attorney on Tuesday in the wake of the horrifying incident.
After the Texas rabbi said security trainings helped him survive the hostage nightmare, many speakers during Tuesday’s community briefing highlighted the importance of trainings for houses of worship.
The rabbi threw a chair at the terrorist, providing cover for other congregants to run out. He was also able to run away and escape.
“It sounds basic but it’s really important, and this is what we do when we conduct training…practice these kinds of drills,” said Jeremy Yamin, director of security and operations for Combined Jewish Philanthropies.
More than 1,400 people registered for the local community briefing on Tuesday.
Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston field office, also touted the trainings for protecting houses of worship.
“Please don’t hesitate if you’d be interested in these kinds of threat briefings, not just on protecting houses of worship but also active shooter-related presentations,” he said.
“We’re here,” Bonavolonta added to the attendees. “And there’s no current threat information at all — that we have any knowledge of — that is currently being levied against any houses of worship within the Jewish community, and if we did, you and your community leaders would be the first to know it.”
Robert Trestan, head of the Anti-Defamation League’s Boston office, reiterated the statement that there’s “no credible threat” to the local Jewish community.
“There was similarly no known credible threat in the Dallas/Fort Worth area last Saturday,” Trestan said of the hostage crisis.
He added that there were no known threats when a rabbi was stabbed in Brighton last year, or when a white supremacist killed two Black victims near a Winthrop synagogue.
“Unfortunately, being on edge and being vigilant is very much a part of the American Jewish experience in 2022,” Trestan said.
U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins also recalled those horrific hate crimes in Brighton and Winthrop. She cited religious bias incident stats: 63% of religious hate crimes have been targeted against the Jewish community.
“We have to be really honest with ourselves here in Massachusetts,” Rollins said, also noting that the Holocaust Memorial in Boston was desecrated twice, and that Duxbury High football players used anti-Semitic slurs in their play calls.
“We’re going to fight as hard as we can to allow everyone, including our Jewish brothers and sisters, to live authentically as themselves in the commonwealth of Massachusetts,” Rollins said. “And you have that pledge from your federal partners.”
