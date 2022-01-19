News
Field hockey All-Scholastics and league All-Stars
FIELD HOCKEY ALL-SCHOLASTICS
Hailey Beatrice (Silver Lake)
Kendall Blomquist (Westwood)
Kaitlyn Carney (Franklin)
Caroline DiGiovanni (Monomoy)
Maggie Driscoll (Watertown)
Madison Ellis (Attleboro)
Hannah Gillis (Scituate)
Paige Hawkins (Sandwich)
Reagan Hicks (Barnstable)
Lizzie Loftus (Watertown)
Rose MacLean (Andover)
Ava Meehan (Bishop Feehan)
Lana Mickelson (Pentucket)
Brooke Moloney-Kolenberg (Winchester)
Isabelle Mosley (Middleboro)
Zoe Onken (Acton-Boxboro)
Marissa Politano (Acton-Boxboro)
Tori Postler (Concord-Carlisle)
Emma Reilly (Andover)
Linde Ruitenberg (Ipswich)
Katherine Shanahan (Falmouth)
Maggie Sturgis (Masconomet)
Jess Tosone (Walpole)
Amy Vytopilova (Manchester-Essex)
Caroline Whalen (Walpole)
Grace Waldeck (Concord-Carlisle)
ALL-SCHOLASTICS
HAILEY BEATRICE
SILVER LAKE
The senior forward stepped up her game on the field this season with career-bests in goals (17) and assists (8) to secure her first Patriot League All-Star selection and the Patriot League Keenan MVP award for Silver Lake. Those feats figure even more impressive with her shared duties as a National Honors Society member, the president of her class in student council, the vice president of the Best Buddies program, and a three-sport athlete (spring and winter track).
KENDALL BLOMQUIST
WESTWOOD
Blomquist played a vital role in the midfield to help Westwood secure its first Div. 2 state title with 13 goals and 16 assists en route to a Tri-Valley League MVP award. The four-year varsity starter controlled the field as best as anyone could to earn her third TVL All-Star selection and help the team win a competitive TVL Large for a third time. A member of the National Honor Society and class treasurer. She’ll play field hockey at Holy Cross next year.
KAITLYN CARNEY
FRANKLIN
Carney was a scoring machine for Franklin amid a run to the Div. 1 Final Four, amassing 38 goals and 18 assists in her junior season. Those numbers have her already over 100 points for her career with 105, leading to a second Hockomock League All-Star selection. A member of the National Art Society and an honor roll student, Carney will play lacrosse at James Madison University.
CAROLINE DIGIOVANNI
MONOMOY
Every game felt like a highlight reel for the senior center-forward, firing in 43 goals to help Monomoy reach the Div. 4 Final Four as the tournament’s top seed. Her efforts earned her Cape and Islands League Atlantic co-MVP honors, marking a third straight year the two-time All-Scholastic was selected a league all-star and had a share of the MVP award. The Babson-commit finishes her career with 93 goals. She is a member of the National Honor Society.
MARGARET DRISCOLL
WATERTOWN
The Raiders made their way back to glory this season with an undefeated Div. 3 state title run, and Driscoll played a pivotal role with 14 goals, 19 assists and dominant play in the midfield. The two-time All-Scholastic junior was the Middlesex League’s MVP. The three-sport athlete has one more year to help Watertown go for repeat titles as one of the state’s best players with 75 career points, and has committed to play at Boston University upon graduation.
MADISON ELLIS
ATTLEBORO
With a program-record 27 goals and 13 assists in a single season, Ellis played her way to a Hockomock League MVP award while also becoming the school’s all-time scoring leader. She is also a member of the National Art Society and plays club field hockey for Lead The Way. A member of the National Honor Society is also a three-sport athlete (winter and spring track) and has committed to play Div. 2 field hockey at East Stroudsburg University.
HANNAH GILLIS
SCITUATE
Gills stepped up in a big way in her final season, earning Patriot League Fisher MVP honors. The senior captain played a critical role for Scituate as it contended for the league crown, as she was also selected to the Patriot League All-Star team for the first time. Gillis is a National Honors Society member and has a love for the outdoors with interests in skiing and hiking. She plans to attend college, where is undetermined.
PAIGE HAWKINS
SANDWICH
Hawkins proved incredible once again, capping off her senior season with 22 goals and 11 assists en route to a third Cape and Islands League All-Star selection. Her six goals in the postseason helped Sandwich reach the Div. 3 state final, marking nearly half of the team’s 13 scores before falling just short of the state title. The two-time All-Scholastic has been a starter since the eighth grade.
REAGAN HICKS
BARNSTABLE
Elite scoring filled the Cape and Islands League, but Hicks was one of the best with 23 goals and 13 assists, setting a single-season scoring record for Barnstable. The senior forward graduates as co-MVP of the Cape and Islands League Atlantic, while earning a spot in the MSFHCA Best of 60 Senior All-Star Game. A member of the National Honor Society and the Math National Honor Society, Hicks heads to Endicott next year to play field hockey and study exercise science.
LIZZIE LOFTUS
WATERTOWN
The Raiders posted an astounding 22 shutouts en route to a Div. 3 state title, which Loftus played a key role in. The junior defender impressed all year across the board, also setting career highs in goals (15) and assists (17) to give her 68 career points. The two-time All-Scholastic captain is also a captain in ice hockey and competes in track. She competes in the summer for Boston Field Hockey Club.
ROSE MACLEAN
ANDOVER
The Golden Warriors boasted one of the best midfields in the state, which is a large credit to the efforts of MacLean. The junior accrued a career-best 11 points and was a force on defensive corners coming out of the cage as a flyer (7 goals allowed in 22 games), helping Andover secure the Div. 1 state title. She’s an academic ace with High Honors every semester, is a National Honors Society member and a three-sport athlete (ice hockey, lacrosse).
AVA MEEHAN
BISHOP FEEHAN
As part of a breakout season for a Shamrocks program that won the competitive upstart Catholic Central League, the sophomore phenom led the team in points and earned the CCL MVP award. Meehan has been selected as a CCL All-Star both years she’s played, while also making honor roll in the classroom. She plays for Patriot Field Hockey Club in the offseason in search of playing Div. 1 field hockey at the collegiate level.
LANA MICKELSON
PENTUCKET
Perhaps no team turned as many heads as Pentucket did by winning its first Cape Ann League title and making it to the Div. 3 Final Four, and Mickelson served as the major engine by earning CAL Kinney MVP honors. Her 18 goals helped her secure a spot on the ALL-CAL team and was selected to the MSFHCA Best of 60 Senior All-Star Game. A member of the National Honor Society, Mickelson will play lacrosse at Iona next year.
BROOKE MOLONEY-KOLENBERG
WINCHESTER
A four-year starter, Moloney-Kolenberg earned Middlesex League Liberty MVP honors in her final season, along with MSFHCA Best of 60 Senior All-Star selections. She finishesd as the fourth-leading scorer in school history. Moloney-Kolenberg is a member of the National Honors Society and French Honor Society, and captain of the alpine ski team. She heads to Bates College next year to continue her field hockey career.
ISABELLE MOSLEY
MIDDLEBORO
More than half of Middleboro’s games saw Mosley holding opponents scoreless in net, picking up 10 shutouts and an 83% save rate to help her secure South Shore League Player of the Year and SSL All-Star recognition for a second straight season. The two-time All-Scholastic junior has been high honor roll every year in school, while also showing interest in musical theater, writing and is a first chair violinist.
ZOE ONKEN
ACTON-BOXBORO
Onken starred in goal for Acton-Boxboro picking up nine shutouts in her senior season to finish her high school career with 33 shutouts and a 0.65 goals against average. Her efforts garnered a Dual County League All-Star selection, as well as spots on the NFHCA Massachusetts Region All-Region Team and the MSFHCA Best of 60 Senior All-Star Game. Onken is an honor roll student and has committed to play field hockey at Providence next year.
MARISSA POLITANO
ACTON-BOXBORO
Politano excelled in her final season, boasting strong play in the midfield for the Colonials to earn a NFHCA All-Region Team selection and a spot in the MSFHCA Best of 60 Senior All-Star Game. Her efforts in the classroom garnered a MSFHCA Joanne Paquette Senior Academic All-Star nod as well while spending the last eight offseasons playing club for the Strikers Field Hockey Club. She heads to Saint Anselm College to play field hockey.
TORI POSTLER
CONCORD-CARLISLE
Postler saved her best season for last, helping guide Concord-Carlisle to the Div. 1 Final Four in a historic season by playing a versatile role in the midfield and defense. Her performance garnered a third Dual County League All-Star selection, all before earning a spot in the MSFHCA Best of 60 Senior All-Star Game. A member of the National Honor Society Member, Postler heads to Northeastern for field hockey next year.
EMMA REILLY
ANDOVER
Reilly starred in every game for Andover this year, scoring 28 goals and 21 assists to help the Golden Warriors to a Div. 1 state title. Her dominance led to a Merrimack Valley Conference MVP award and a NFHCA All-Region Team selection. The junior has been a high honors student since freshman year and committed to her dream school at Columbia to play field hockey.
LINDE RUITENBERG
IPSWICH
Ruitenberg made a massive difference as a foreign-exchange student from the Netherlands, helping lead Ipswich to its first Div. 4 Final Four with a few postseason goals. The senior midfielder drew a Cape Ann League All-Star selection and a trip to the MSFHCA Best of 60 Senior All-Star Game. She is on the indoor track team and plans to play lacrosse in the fall before deciding if she’ll stay in the United States longer or go back home to the Netherlands.
KATHERINE SHANAHAN
FALMOUTH
A force in the midfield playing in a competitive Cape and Islands League, Shanahan impressed once again to earn a third league all-star selection with 14 assists and nine goals this year. The junior was critical in helping Falmouth to the Div. 2 Final Four, while also starring in the classroom as a member of the National Honor Society, the National Math Honors Society, and the National Art Honors Society. Shanahan heads to Quinnipiac to continue her field hockey career.
MAGGIE STURGIS
MASCONOMET
Every game was a highlight reel for Sturgis, lighting up the cage all year with 38 goals and 20 assists to help her to 117 career points as a junior. She was named Northeastern Conference Player of the Year to go with a league all-star selection, adding to her Cape Ann League All-Star nod before Masconomet changed conferences. Sturgis is her class treasurer, a National Honors Society Member, a part of the Red Cross Club and DECA Club, and is on Student Council.
JESSICA TOSONE
WALPOLE
Tosone added to the rich lore of the Walpole Porkers as a versatile midfielder, helping them reach the Div. 1 state final as a key cog to the team’s elite defense. She was a Bay State Conference All-Star for a third time, and was selected to play in the MSFHCA Best of 60 Senior All-Star Game. The four-year starter is an honors student and a star lacrosse player, in which she is committed to play at Bryant next year.
GRACE WALDECK
CONCORD-CARLISLE
The Patriots thrived to reach the Div. 1 Final Four with how well-balanced they were, but Waldeck found a way to star by scoring 28 goals with six assists. The senior was a Dual County League All-Star as a result, adding to high honors in the classroom with departmental awards in Spanish, English, Math, Social Studies and Science. Waldeck has committed to play field hockey at Johns Hopkins next year.
CAROLINE WHELAN
WALPOLE
Whelan often was the best player on the field this season, finishing the season with 18 goals and 22 assists to lead Walpole’s offense as part of a trip to the Div. 1 state final. The senior center forward finishes her career as a three-time Bay State Conference All-Star and two-time All-Scholastic with 101 career points. The lacrosse star is a high honors student, and is committed to play at UMass next year while studying business.
AMY VYTOPILOVA
MANCHESTER-ESSEX
Starring in the midfield, Vytopilova was crucial for the Hornets in reaching the Div. 4 Final Four as the Cape Ann League’s Player of the Year with five goals and 10 assists. The junior was a CAL All-Star for a second time in process, while also spending time as a member of the National Honors Society, editor and writer on the journalism staff, vice president of the science team, a peer mentor, and a member of six other clubs. She’s a three-sport athlete with a 4.63 GPA.
LEAGUE ALL-STARS
BAY STATE CONFERENCE
Ella Maher, Camille Kouroriez, Sam Mealey (Newton North); Maggie Burchill, Bridget Lee (Braintree); Jessica Tosone, Caroline Whalen, Madi Clark, Lauren Wong, Kerin Birch (Walpole); Megan Webb, Sophie O’Sullivan (Wellesley); Alejandra Mineo-Levitsy, Olivia Sheehan (Brookline); Brooke Spiegel, Olivia Norchi (Natick); Nora Walsh (Milton); Maeve Hymovitz, Erica Stanton, Emma Ferrara (Needham); Angela Venturo (Weymouth); Ava Sullivan (Framingham)
MVP: Ella Maher, Jessica Tosone
CAPE AND ISLANDS
ATLANTIC: Paige Hawkins, Lily Tobin, Haley McLaughlin, Emma Dintino (Sandwich); Katherine Shanahan, Avery Johnsen, Natalie Bosselman, Grace Hostetter (Falmouth); Caroline DiGiovanni, Caroline Upson, Carly Dimock (Monomoy); Penny Baroni, Reagan Hicks (Barnstable); Zoe Bates, Lauren Knight (Nauset); Isabella Gannon, Tess Labelle (Dennis Yarmouth)
MVP: Caroline DiGiovanni, Reagan Hicks
LIGHTHOUSE: Emily Gorsuch, Kaylee Anthony, Shea Ryan, Erin Hatton, Lili Crofford (Saint John Paul II); Shannon Keating, Charlotte Hagerty, Ava Navarro (Sturgis West); Melanie Bamber, Maclaine Willet, Lily Remick (Nantucket); Alana Nevin, Penelope Long, Izabella Blake, Reese McCracken, Geneveive Hyland (Martha’s Vineyard)
MVP: Melanie Bamber
CAPE ANN LEAGUE
Yaya Levassuer (Amesbury); Vivian Burr (Georgetown); Maeve Clark (Hamilton-Wenham); Linde Ruitenberg, Ella Vogler, Chloe Pszenny (Ipswich); Jacqui Carbone (Lynnfield); Amy Vytopilova, Caelie Patrick (Manchester-Essex); Lilly Ragusa (Newburyport); Mary Majeski (North Reading); Lana Mickelson, Meg Freiermuth, Haley Dwight (Pentucket); Maddie Hillick (Triton)
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Lana Mickelson, Amy Vytopilova
CATHOLIC CENTRAL LEAGUE
Grace Klingman, Ava Meehan, Sam Blette, Kay Murphy, Sammy Buonaccorsi (Bishop Feehan); Kathryn Karo, Lily O’Neill, Caroline Melanson (Austin Prep); Grace Morey, Kailey Silva, Emma Perry, Zoe Elwell (Bishop Fenwick); Judith Bonneau, Hannah Fortin (Bishop Stang); Yirsy Queliz, Maggie Pierce (St. Mary’s)
MVP: Ava Meehan
GREATER BOSTON LEAGUE
Peyton Lightbody, Darryn Ho, Lydia Li (Malden); Omar Marshall, Jessica Colman, Melissa Lopes (Everett); Skyla DeSimone, Alannah Burke, Shayna Smith (Revere)
HOCKOMOCK LEAGUE
Madison Ellis, Olivia Hillman, Emelia Westwater, Ava Haggerty (Attleboro); Carly Fitzgerald, Erin Lane, Sarah Cunningham, Ellie Bohane (Canton); Kate Collins, Val Beigel (Foxboro); Kaitlyn Carney, Kate O’Rourke, Kendall Jones, Shaw Downing (Franklin); Kelly Holmes, Sydney O’Shea, Lily Brown (King Philip); Caitlin Dumouchel (Mansfield); Maddie Hunt (Milford); Julia Puccio North Attleboro, Caroline Folan (North Attleboro); Georgia Costello, Ava Costello (Oliver Ames); Zofia Bangs (Stoughton); Kylie Thorpe, Emily Gannon (Taunton)
MVP: Madison Ellis
MAYFLOWER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Rachel Smith, Joelle Cameron, Isabelle Waldron, Abby Matta (West Bridgewater); Avery Avila, Lily Gifford, Molly Bazinet (Westport); May Munro, Nilianna Gomes (Southeastern)
MVP: Joelle Cameron
MERRIMACK VALLEY CONFERENCE
Anna Broderick, Rose MacLean, Abby Miller, Emma Reilly (Andover); Alexis DeMattia, Kerri Finneran, Sydney Moda (Central Catholic); Sarah Latham, Maddie Preistly, Remore Serra (Chelmsford); Brenna Corcoran, Sydney Keyes (Haverhill); Carleigh Ahern, Cate Shanahan (Lowell); Natalia Fiato, Vanessa Fritschy (Methuen); Summer Gordon, Brenna O’Brien (North Andover); Avery Dellapiana (Tewksbury)
MVP: Emma Reilly, Vanessa Fritschy
MIDDLESEX LEAGUE
LIBERTY: Camille Clarke, Charlotte DeLucia, Maddy Dengler, Shannon Miranda, Brooke Moloney-Kolenberg (Winchester); Grace Corsetti, Maddie Krepelka, Molly Conneely, Megan Carmody (Arlington); Madaket Rzepka, Brooke Golden, Natalie Wall (Reading); Hannah Ward, Anna Hazewindus, Sophie Ortyl (Lexington); Ellie McLaughlin, Sajni Sheth-Voss, Mia Mueller (Belmont); Sophia Metivier (Woburn)
MVP: Brooke Moloney-Kolenberg
FREEDOM: Maggie Driscoll, Lizzie Loftus, Molly Driscoll, Taylor Lambo, Ellie Monahan (Watertown); Abigail Boudreau, Grace Seabury, Elise Theriault, Angelina Nardone (Wakefield); Celia Kulis, Allison Foley, Rita Roche (Wilmington); Jolene Russo, Anna Otis (Burlington); Kalina Piasecki, Megan Casey (Melrose); Olivia Alleyne, Ava Krasco (Stoneham)
MVP: Maggie Driscoll
NORTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
Maggie Sturgis, Ava Tello, Lily Conway, Julia Graves (Masconomet); Aria Caputo (Gloucester); Jane O’Neill (Marblehead); Jamie Dupont (Beverly); Katherine Purcell, Grace Brinkley (Danvers); Isabella Modica (Swampscott); Georgia Fiore (Saugus); Jackie Scopa (Peabody)
MVP: Maggie Sturgis
PATRIOT LEAGUE
KEENAN: Elizabeth Clancy (Duxbury); Olivia Phelps, Lauren Dunn (Whitman-Hanson); Abigail Powers, Hailey Beatrice, Jayme Carr, Lily Ulvila (Silver Lake); Megan Hanna, Caroline Egan, Maeve Campbell, Emily Jenkins (Plymouth North); Abbey Kennedy, Kyle Wilson, Kenzie Wilson, Shea Berigan, Lilly Thrun, Siena Brackett (Hingham)
MVP: Hailey Beatrice
FISHER: Emily Irwin (Plymouth South); Megan Dorsey, Kaleigh Murphy (Pembroke); Kylie Campbell, McKenzie Foley, Ella Stone, Katie Radzik (Hanover); Erin Boyd, Taylor Brilliant, Hannah Cochran, Lyla Hunter, Genevieve Pitts (Marshfield); Anna Feeney, Hannah Gillis, Ainsley Routh, Anna Kruggel, Ava Von Freyman (Scituate)
MVP: Hannah Gillis
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Lauren Monahan, Abby Szumita (Bridgewater/Raynham); Molly Corvino, Kaytlyn Legault (Brockton); Emma Tetrault, Kathryn Lancaster, Grace Haskell, Samantha Souza, Abbie Zuber (Dartmouth); Kathryn Gauvi, Ellia Delisle, Emily Curran, Josie Caine (Durfee); Tatum Reis, Kennedy Franklin, Tess Tarpey, Sydnee Ramos (New Bedford)
SOUTH SHORE LEAGUE
Molly Stephens, Ainsley Allen, Maddie Miller, Frances Brisbane, Catherine Brisbane, Brooke Evans, Lily Reilly (Cohasset); Ashleigh Johnson, Isabelle Mercer (Carver); Hope Newman, Morgan Young (East Bridgewater); Isabelle Mosley, Camryn Tingdahl, Allyson Rideout, Nora Williamson, Carly Quill (Middleboro); Lizzie Carnes, Hope Greene, Tia Cantor (Norwell); Isabella Egan (Mashpee)
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Isabelle Mosley
TRI-VALLEY LEAGUE
Jordan Kuharaich , Bridget Glynn, Abby Glynn, Peyton Hastings (Holliston); Kendall Blomquist, Kate Deheen, Lindsay Diomede, Mia O’Donnell, Amelia Cogan, Olivia Williams (Westwood); Nieve Chapin. Trinity Vo (Dedham); Shea Larkee (Norwood); Ashley Malmquist (Medfield); Nicole Mayer (Dover-Sherborn); Olivia Gleason (Ashland); Camille Perlov (Hopkinton); Jenna Costa, Delaney Gover (Norwood); Maggie Monaghan (Medway); Rylee Chiappone (Bellingham)
MVP: Kendall Blomquist, Trinity Vo
Ranking J.C. Jackson, Devin McCourty and all the Patriots’ free agents by signing priority
Before the Patriots can address free agency at large, they have 21 decisions to make at home: re-sign or relinquish their own free agents.
It’s a top-heavy list, with J.C Jackson and Devin McCourty far outpacing their teammates as priorities. The Pats are projected to hold $13.3 million in cap space this offseason, according to Over the Cap, well below league average. So who should stay and who can go?
Below is a complete ranking of the Patriots’ free agents by signing priority.
*denotes restricted free agent
1. CB J.C. Jackson
He’s a top-5 player on the roster entering his prime. Enough said.
Now, the Pats have been reluctant to commit major and/or long-term money to Jackson thus far. If they want to keep him, they won’t have a choice. Jackson was arguably their MVP this season, particularly given the drop-off in talent in the secondary behind him. He finished second in the NFL with eight interceptions, and no one has grabbed more since he entered the league in 2018. The franchise tag is a strong possibility here.
2. S Devin McCourty
McCourty’s contract is scheduled to void before the new league year starts in March. He’ll turn 35 next summer, but continues to play as if he’s years younger. So long as his long speed remains, McCourty will remain a cornerstone of the franchise. If he wants to continue playing, he should return.
3. WR Jakobi Meyers*
Ideally, Meyers wouldn’t lead the Patriots in most receiving categories, but credit to the former undrafted free agent for enjoying a career year. Because he’s a restricted free agent, the Pats can retain Meyers by placing a 1-year tender on him that should cost either $2.5 million or $2.9 million. Barring a trade, he’ll be back.
4. OT Trent Brown
Brown lost leverage at the negotiating table when he missed several games for a third straight season and the fourth of his last five. The 6-foot-8, 380-pounder loves playing in New England, and interest should be mutual, but the talented Mike Onwenu, looming on the bench as a potential replacement, could allow the Pats to let Brown or Ted Karras walk.
5. K Nick Folk
He hasn’t missed a field goal inside of 50 yards since Week 1 of the 2020 season. The Patriots should strike a deal ASAP.
6. C/G Ted Karras
The Pats signed Karras to a 1-year, $3 million pact last year. A similar deal with slightly improved terms feels reasonable, unless Karras prefers a longer contract after wading into unrestricted free agency for two straight offseasons.
7. LB Dont’a Hightower
Retirement can’t be ruled out for Hightower, who admitted in September he was unhappy with his on-field impact, which then improved before falling off a cliff in January and December. How much does Hightower have left? His intangibles and versatility should still attract the Patriots, even if his role must change and his defensive snaps take a nosedive next season.
8. RB Brandon Bolden
Bolden is not retiring and should be welcomed back with open arms. He’s a certified third-down back now, with strong special teams value and positive locker-room presence.
Patriots explain team’s post-bye week collapse, Wild Card loss at Buffalo
9. RB James White
White played well before suffering a season-ending hip injury in Week 3. He’ll turn 30 in February. Re-signing him to another 1-year deal high in guarantees feels most likely.
10. ST Matthew Slater
The 36-year-old captain has contemplated retirement each of the past three offseasons. Of course, the Patriots will also have a say in his future, considering their special teams ranked among the league’s worst in 2021. If Slater’s back, expect a 1-year deal for the captain.
11. LB Ja’Whaun Bentley
Coming off his best season as a pro, Bentley should nonetheless face a limited market because of his limited skill set. He’s a throwback, run-stuffing linebacker at 6-foot-2 and 255 pounds who otherwise gets victimized in coverage, as shown in the Wild Card loss at Buffalo. If not New England, expect Bentley to land with a team led by a former Patriots assistant.
12. FB Jakob Johnson*
Johnson is the Patriots’ only fullback, a player widely respected for his work ethic and physicality. Expect the front office to tender him for cheap and retain Johnson for another season.
13. WR Gunner Olszewski*
An All-Pro punt returner in 2020, Olszewski regressed in his third season. But considering he’s another restricted free agent, a fourth year in New England is all but guaranteed. And despite his lack of offensive production, there’s hope for the former D-II college corner. After all, Julian Edelman only had four catches in his third season.
14. LB Jamie Collins
At 32, Collins is now only suited for a reserve role. His questionable effort in the team’s Wild Card loss at Buffalo will require some tough conversations, but re-signing him to another prove-it deal offers no risk for the team. Collins finished with just two pass deflections, zero sacks, zero picks and no QB hits over his last six games.
Guregian: Dante Scarnecchia says Patriots need to get Mac Jones a binkie
15. QB Brian Hoyer
Hoyer served as Mac Jones’ primary backup and mentor throughout the entire year. His fate seems to be entirely in the Patriots’ hands, considering he turned down interest elsewhere last offseason to stay in New England before the Patriots extended him an offer.
16. LB Harvey Langi
The Patriots opted to shelve Langi in December after he returned to practice and seemed primed to be activated off injured reserve. Instead, he finished with seven game appearances and three tackles, after starting on special teams and providing defensive depth.
17. DL Carl Davis
Davis disappointed down the stretch as a rotational run-stuffer. The Patriots will upgrade if they can. He finished with 19 tackles in 17 regular-season games, then was a healthy scratch in the Wild Card game.
18. LB Brandon King
A longtime core special-teamer, the 28-year-old managed to stick last season despite missing all of 2019 and 2020. His future is unclear.
19. LB Terez Hall
An inside thumper in Bentley’s mold, Hall missed the entire 2021 season on the Physically Unable to Perform list after playing eight games in 2020. He should re-sign if the team has interest.
20. TE Troy Fumagalli
The former Bronco flashed for all of two days in training camp, then got buried on the team’s depth chart and eventually landed on injured reserve. He’ll be a camp body if re-signed.
21. OL Alex Redmond
The 27-year-old guard started the season on the practice squad and finished on IR. Another possible camp body.
Sandy Banks: What Martin Luther King taught me about ‘good hair’ and self respect
Every January, as I read and listen to the tributes to Martin Luther King Jr., I think not only about what Dr. King gave the world, but also about what he gave me personally.
On his 1963 visit to Cleveland, Dr. King spoke from the back of a flatbed truck at a park not far from our neighborhood. My mother, who’d grown up in Alabama during the reign of Jim Crow, took me, then 9 years old, with her to see her hero.
She made sure to arrive early enough to claim a space near the front of the crowd. And when Dr. King leaned down to shake hands, my mother lifted me up and thrust me forward, thrilled to see the civil rights icon clasping her daughter’s small, outstretched hand. My mother was rapturous. I was too young to understand the hullabaloo, but I felt for a moment as if I had encountered a deity.
Honestly, I don’t remember much of what Dr. King said. His lilting cadence captivated me, but I was too young and ignorant of history then for the full measure of his message to sink in.
But there was one line he spoke that stopped me in my tracks; a rousing declaration that’s unlikely to show up in the holiday tributes, but that still speaks volumes to me:
“I don’t care what anyone says, I have good hair!”
His delivery was emphatic, and the crowd roared with laughter. I stood there totally confused, studying his head. His close-cropped hair looked to me like a patch of tightly coiled black beads, shiny with sweat.
I thought I knew what “good hair” meant. It was a comment often directed my way, as in “You’re so lucky to have good hair.” But his hair was nothing like mine.
“Good hair” in our vernacular then meant it didn’t require a hot comb. My curls were frizzy, and I mostly hated them, as many young Black girls did back in the day, but they were loose enough that I could wear my hair in ponytails that bounced. This was something other Black folks seemed to care about.
Still, I understood even then the implications of the “good hair” label. It accepted “white hair” as the standard by which all hair should be judged. The closer to white your facial features, skin color and hair texture were judged to be, the higher you were in the Negro hierarchy.
Yet here was this dark-skinned, kinky-haired man insisting that his hair was “good.” Was my hair still good? Was it going to wind up like his one day? I was curious about what he meant, but more than that, I was stirred by his boldness, his self-respect.
As I tuned in to his speech, a curtain in my mind began to lift. He talked about justice and sacrifice; about the resilience of our people and the dignity of our demands; about our connection to one another.
His hair began to look beautiful to me. And so did all the hair of the hundreds of people surrounding us.
I realized Dr. King was not commenting on the quality or texture of his hair. His hair was good because it was HIS hair; it was a Black man’s hair, and its worth didn’t rest on some arbitrary standard dictated by people who didn’t value him.
That was when it dawned on me that I was part of something bigger than my family. I was connected to all these people by a history that both shaped our strengths and seeded our physical differences.
It may seem like a small thing now, but his declaration was revolutionary to me then — in an era when calling someone Black was an insult. We had all been socialized to value straight hair and light skin.
It would be years before “Black” ceased to be offensive and became our chosen descriptor; a signifier of unity. And, in my life, that will always be a part of Dr. King’s legacy.
Sandy Bank writes a column for this The Los Angeles Times
Ski Wednesday: Adaptive program thriving at Sugarbush
With the recent opening of their new center at Sugarbush Ski Resort, Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports (www.vermontadaptive.org) is thriving, getting skier, riders and other sports lovers out for adventures more than 3,000 times in the past year.
That represents 24,000 hours of volunteer time, millions of dollars in donations and a passion that’s continuing to grow.
Said Spokesman Kim Jackson, the addition of the Sugarbush center (they also have one at Pico Mountain Resort), they can now accommodate even more.
“It’s a game-changer,” she said of the new 4,000-square-foot, three-story center (they were previously working out of 400 square feet there).
Why? Take this example Jackson gives.
Gearing up a monoskier takes about a half-hour. Volunteers must fit the skier precisely, using pads and other gear. Until the new center, because of the space it takes to do this, both the skier and the coaches had to do that outside.
Think of a cold winter day. That half-hour of passive action could chill anyone. Now, she said, all that is done indoors, making the start of the day for the adaptive skier just like the start of the day for the rest of skiers: bundled up, warm and ready to glide.
There’s an elevator and even “quiet space” for someone who may get overwhelmed and need space and time to adjust.
There is also room for an office for their Veteran’s program, which she said “is booming.”
Their next plan is to build a center on the Burlington waterfront along the bike path. This is because unlike many other adaptive programs, they are not just about skiing, and they are year-round.
“That will be the third piece of our puzzle,” Jackson said.
The pandemic did impact them, but in a way, she said, that’s solvable:
With their added space and ability to service more folks, they need volunteers.
“Training is on and off snow, and is year-round,” she said.
And you need not be a former pro athlete.
“We take all walks of life,” she said. You can find more information on how to volunteer on their website.
In the meantime, at Pico and Sugarbush, more and more people who may have thought they’d never ski are getting out there.
“It’s really great to see, “Jackson said.
