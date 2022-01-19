News
Former Ferguson officer admits to attacking handcuffed man
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former Ferguson police officer has admitted in federal court that he beat a handcuffed man and filed a false police report.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Jackie Matthews on Tuesday pleaded guilty to a federal charge of falsifying information in a federal investigation.
The incident happened when Matthews responded to a domestic disturbance call in March 2020. A man was arrested and handcuffed with his hands behind his back.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Sirena Wissler says that when the man spit on Matthews, the officer put his hands on the man’s throat and struck him multiple times. He then lied about it in an incident report.
News
What will replace former Steak N’ Shake restaurant in Maryland Heights?
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Saturday, January 15th started out like any other day.
“Ma’Lyiah and her sister Bailey have daily chores, and one of them is they walk their six dogs. They have four Pitbulls and then two little bitty dogs. It’s just part of what they do. They’re used to it, they take them out several times a day,” Amanda Beals, their great aunt, said.
News
Missouri AG Eric Schmitt: Lawsuits against school districts with mask mandates coming this week
JEFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt doubled-down on his efforts to bring Missouri school districts to court for continuing to enforce mask mandates.
“Last month, I informed a number of school districts that their decision to continue to enforce mask mandates is illegal and must be stopped immediately,” Schmitt said. “Some school districts dropped their mask mandates and quarantine orders, but others continue to defy the law, despite the fact that COVID-19 poses very little risk to children.”
In recent meetings, Lee’s Summit, Park Hill and Raytown school boards have all voted to implement mask mandates for individuals inside school buildings and busses.
All three districts said the mandate would be revisited later:
- Lee’s Summit – February 3
- Raytown – February 15
- Park Hill – January 27
Schmitt added that litigation would be filed by the end of the week.
“My Office is currently finalizing lawsuits against all non-compliant districts to end the forced masking of schoolchildren, which will be filed later this week,” Schmitt said. “It’s far past time that the power to make health decisions concerning children be pried from the hands of bureaucrats and put back into the hands of parents and families, and I will take school district after school district to court to achieve that goal.”
In December, a Cole County Circuit Judge sided with Schmitt in a ruling after five Missouri counties, including Jackson County, attempted to reverse a ruling that stripped local health departments of the ability to impose COVID-19 regulations.
Suggest a Correction
News
White House: Texas hostage-taker had raised no red flags
By MICHAEL BALSAMO, JAKE BLEIBERG and ERIC TUCKER
DALLAS (AP) — The gunman who took four people hostage at a Texas synagogue in a 10-hour standoff that ended in his death was checked against law enforcement databases before entering the U.S. but raised no red flags, the White House said Tuesday.
Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British citizen, arrived in the U.S. at Kennedy Airport in New York on a tourist visa about two weeks ago, officials said. He spent time in Dallas-area homeless shelters before the attack Saturday in the suburb of Colleyville.
Akram was not believed to be included in the Terrorist Screening Database, a listing of known or suspected terrorists maintained by the FBI and shared with a variety of federal agencies, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. Had he been included, it would have been extremely difficult for him to get into the country.
“Our understanding, and obviously we’re still looking into this, is that he was checked against U.S. government databases multiple times prior to entering the country, and the U.S. government did not have any derogatory information about the individual in our systems at the time of entry,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.
She added: “We’re certainly looking back … what occurred to learn every possible lesson we can to prevent attacks like this in the future.”
British media, including the Guardian, reported Tuesday that Akram was investigated by the domestic intelligence service MI5 as a possible “terrorist threat” in 2020, but the investigation was closed after authorities concluded he posed no threat.
Britain’s Home Office did not immediately comment on the reports.
The case illustrated once more the difficulties in identifying potential lone-wolf attackers, even as the U.S. government has made enormous strides in its counterterrorism efforts since 9/11.
The standoff in Colleyville, a city of about 26,000 people 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Dallas, ended after the last of the hostages ran out of the synagogue and an FBI SWAT team rushed in. Akram was killed, but authorities have declined to say who shot him, saying it was still under investigation.
President Joe Biden called the episode an act of terror.
Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, who was among the hostages, told CBS that he had let Akram into Congregation Beth Israel on Saturday morning because he appeared to need shelter.
Cytron-Walker said the man wasn’t threatening or suspicious at first, but later he heard a gun click as he was praying.
One hostage was released hours later, and the rabbi and two others later escaped after Cytron-Walker threw a chair at the gunman.
During the standoff, Akram could be heard on a Facebook livestream demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist who is suspected of having ties to al-Qaida and was convicted of trying to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan. The prison where Siddiqui is serving her sentence is in nearby Fort Worth.
An attorney in Texas who represents Siddiqui said the prisoner had no connection to Akram.
The investigation stretched to England, where over the weekend police announced that two teenagers were in custody in connection with the standoff. The teenagers are Akram’s sons, two U.S. law enforcement officials told AP. The officials were not authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.
On Tuesday, police in Britain said the teenagers had been released without charge. They were detained in Manchester, about 30 miles from Akram’s hometown of Blackburn.
Akram’s family said he had been “suffering from mental health issues.”
Investigators believe he had initially traveled to New York believing that Siddiqui was still being held there — where her trial occurred — without realizing she had been sent to a federal prison in Texas.
During the standoff, Akram forced Cytron-Walker to call Angela Buchdahl, the senior rabbi at New York’s Central Synagogue, and told him to demand Siddiqui’s release. In at least one subsequent call, Akram ranted and demanded that Buchdahl make efforts to get Siddiqui freed, an official said. Buchdahl called 911 and reported the calls to New York City police.
Investigators are still working to sort through all of Akram’s movements in the U.S. and are reviewing travel, financial and phone records, but they believe Akram may have traveled by bus to Texas, two of the officials said.
Authorities believe Akram bought the handgun used in the hostage-taking in a private sale, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation is still going on.
In another major terrorism case, Omar Mateen, who killed 49 people at an Orlando, Florida, nightclub in 2016, had been investigated repeatedly by the FBI but not charged. The FBI undertook an internal review of how it handled tips and leads in terrorism investigations.
___
Balsamo and Tucker reported from Washington. Also contributing to this report were Associated Press writers Paul J. Weber and Acacia Coronado in Austin; Colleen Long in Washington; Jamie Stengle in Dallas; and Jill Lawless in London.
Former Ferguson officer admits to attacking handcuffed man
VIDEO: LVP and Brock Shade Lala Kent Over Randall in Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Reunion Trailer
What will replace former Steak N’ Shake restaurant in Maryland Heights?
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Hold Hands As They Take Their Love To Milan After Engagement
Missouri AG Eric Schmitt: Lawsuits against school districts with mask mandates coming this week
Raven Gates Gives Birth: ‘BIP’ Star Welcomes 1st Child With Adam Gottschalk After Emergency C-Section
White House: Texas hostage-taker had raised no red flags
Ryan Destiny & Keith Powers Back On the Market After 4 Years Together | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
T.I. Proudly Proclaims That Kanye, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne & More Can’t ‘F With Him On The Mic’, Social Media Immediately Releases Receipts
The 10 Best Mobile Casinos and Apps in Canada
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News6 days ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News5 days ago
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Bitcoin2 days ago
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena