Celebrities

From Air Mattresses To Millions: Mz Skittlez Builds ‘The Bakery’ Co-Work Space & Gurlmobb Museum For Atlanta Women To Connect

Published

44 seconds ago

on

From Air Mattresses To Millions: Mz Skittlez Builds 'The Bakery' Co-Work Space & Gurlmobb Museum For Atlanta Women To Connect
Source: Courtesy / @MzSkittlez

You have to do the things that scare you in order to achieve the impossible and Atlanta-area entrepreneur Mz. Skittlez aka Mary Seats did it twice this past year. The girl boss made moves by unveiling a woman-only coworking space for businesswomen to curate and collaborate called The Bakery Co-work after previously opening the doors to her detailed GurlMobb museum with over 20 content rooms for Instagram creators looking to stand out.

Just last month, Skittlez made history by officially opening the doors to The Bakery, a space exclusive to women entrepreneurs.

Mz. Skittlez, The Bakery, Gurl Mobb

Source: Courtesy / @MzSkittlez

As a brand strategist, Seats shares tips and opportunities with women entrepreneurs through Instagram while documenting her bold business maneuvers — including helping her client B. Simone secure her first million dollars in revenue by curating a social media campaign to document the journey. She also manages all of her “B. Simone Beauty” campaigns, something she hopes other women will do with their businesses in her Bakery workspace that features fancy amenities like an in-house cafe, wifi, conference rooms, beauty rooms, a general workspace, a photoshoot area, and more perks.

Skittlez told BOSSIP that the 14,000 square foot headquarters of The Bakery was built with ambitious women who live and work in Atlanta in mind.

“This has been one of the hardest projects I have worked on but I’m sure it will be the most fulfilling. I am beyond proud of my dedication and tenacity. This is for female entrepreneurs worldwide.?

Every inch of The Bakery’s picturesque workspace is available to members. Members can post up for the day if they don’t want to break the bank or they can choose to get a monthly pass. Upgrading to a monthly private suite is also an option, providing affordable private offices for women at The Bakery Co-work.

Mz. Skittlez, The Bakery, Gurl Mobb

Source: Courtesy / @MzSkittlez

If you’re just looking for a place to do all of your content creation, Skittlez has that covered too.

The GurlMobb Museum opened its doors in 2021 and recently got a makeover with 20 plus creative content rooms. Each room features a different theme for creators to make fun, eye-catching social media content.

 

The space is available for men, women, and creators of all ages.

With the rise of entrepreneurs making their coins on Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook, The GurlMobb Museum is becoming Atlanta’s creative content epicenter. You can visit Gurl Mobb for more information.

 

 

