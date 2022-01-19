Garcelle Beauvais Addresses Rumors of Feud With Sutton, Hints at Drama With RHOBH Newbie Diana

Garcelle Beauvais recently emerged from quarantine after contracting COVID. Two of her castmates on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna, also tested positive and were forced to stop filming.

Now that she’s back, Garcelle is busy as ever, hosting her talk show, promoting a new book, and filming for the current season of RHOBH.

In an interview with The Weekly Scoop with CJ, Garcelle said season 12 had a “rough start” because of COVID.

Last year, Garcelle considered not returning to the show after a contentious season with other castmates.

The host asked why she eventually decided to come back. “I’m not a quitter,” said Garcelle, and she admitted that she enjoys “most” of the job.

Her good friend Sutton Stracke also told her, “‘Don’t you leave me with them.’”

“It’s the hardest job I’ve ever done,” said the actress. “Because I can’t hide behind anything. I can’t hide behind a character… It’s challenged me… It’s given me a little tougher skin.”

CJ then addressed rumors of a feud between Garcelle and Sutton.

Garcelle denied the rumors, but she confessed, “Sometimes [Sutton and I] may have quarrels, but nothing everlasting… We’re good.”

Concerning her new book, Garcelle revealed, “I share some things that I hadn’t talked about, that I think will be very intriguing… It was cathartic… It was hard at times. Sometimes we had to take a break because I talk about some emotional things.” The star explained that she “certainly did not” have a perfect life.

Garcelle also revealed “there’s definitely a chapter” about the Real Housewives.

She also shared that her son Jaid was recently taken to urgent care, and he sustained an injury “last Friday. We were watching [his basketball] game and they were playing so well and all of a sudden he went down and he was in so much pain and then we took him to urgent care.”

He seems to be OK now, and he’s using crutches to recover.

Garcelle was hesitant to answer questions about her dating life (“Why are you asking me this?” she asked the host), but she eventually opened up.

“It’s a little tricky. I go back in forth. I have a love/hate relationship with the apps. I’ll be trying them and I’ll be like, ‘It’s just not for me’… I feel like the right person will come along when it’s supposed to happen.”

She then teased a little drama with one of her castmates, but she said she couldn’t reveal too much or Bravo might “kill me.”

“We got a new girl,” she said, after a mysterious laugh and a long pause. “Diana Jenkins… Her and I — We hit a bump. That’s all I can say.”

Not all of her experience with the cast was bad, however. She said Sheree Zampino has “been fun” and “Kathy [Hilton]‘s back!… Let me tell you, she comes back and she does the ‘Kathy’ thing.”

Viewers will surely understand more about these cryptic comments when the season airs.

Photos Credit: Dfree/Shutterstock, Milla Cochran/startraksphoto, INFphoto