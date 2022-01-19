Celebrities
Garcelle Beauvais Addresses Rumors of Feud With Sutton, Hints at Drama With RHOBH Newbie Diana
Garcelle Beauvais recently emerged from quarantine after contracting COVID. Two of her castmates on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna, also tested positive and were forced to stop filming.
Now that she’s back, Garcelle is busy as ever, hosting her talk show, promoting a new book, and filming for the current season of RHOBH.
In an interview with The Weekly Scoop with CJ, Garcelle said season 12 had a “rough start” because of COVID.
Last year, Garcelle considered not returning to the show after a contentious season with other castmates.
The host asked why she eventually decided to come back. “I’m not a quitter,” said Garcelle, and she admitted that she enjoys “most” of the job.
Her good friend Sutton Stracke also told her, “‘Don’t you leave me with them.’”
“It’s the hardest job I’ve ever done,” said the actress. “Because I can’t hide behind anything. I can’t hide behind a character… It’s challenged me… It’s given me a little tougher skin.”
CJ then addressed rumors of a feud between Garcelle and Sutton.
Garcelle denied the rumors, but she confessed, “Sometimes [Sutton and I] may have quarrels, but nothing everlasting… We’re good.”
Concerning her new book, Garcelle revealed, “I share some things that I hadn’t talked about, that I think will be very intriguing… It was cathartic… It was hard at times. Sometimes we had to take a break because I talk about some emotional things.” The star explained that she “certainly did not” have a perfect life.
Garcelle also revealed “there’s definitely a chapter” about the Real Housewives.
She also shared that her son Jaid was recently taken to urgent care, and he sustained an injury “last Friday. We were watching [his basketball] game and they were playing so well and all of a sudden he went down and he was in so much pain and then we took him to urgent care.”
He seems to be OK now, and he’s using crutches to recover.
Garcelle was hesitant to answer questions about her dating life (“Why are you asking me this?” she asked the host), but she eventually opened up.
“It’s a little tricky. I go back in forth. I have a love/hate relationship with the apps. I’ll be trying them and I’ll be like, ‘It’s just not for me’… I feel like the right person will come along when it’s supposed to happen.”
She then teased a little drama with one of her castmates, but she said she couldn’t reveal too much or Bravo might “kill me.”
“We got a new girl,” she said, after a mysterious laugh and a long pause. “Diana Jenkins… Her and I — We hit a bump. That’s all I can say.”
Not all of her experience with the cast was bad, however. She said Sheree Zampino has “been fun” and “Kathy [Hilton]‘s back!… Let me tell you, she comes back and she does the ‘Kathy’ thing.”
Viewers will surely understand more about these cryptic comments when the season airs.
Photos Credit: Dfree/Shutterstock, Milla Cochran/startraksphoto, INFphoto
Celebrities
#AhrealSmith: Suspect Arrested For Abducting Black Virginia Woman Whose Whereabouts Remain Unknown, Reward Offered For Info
A Black woman in Heathsville, Virginia, went missing last week and her whereabouts are still unknown despite the fact that police have arrested a suspect in her abduction. Take a good look at her photos and tell police if you’ve seen spotted her.
According to the New York Post, 50-year-old Tyrone N. Samuel has been arrested and charged with the abduction of 28-year-old Ahreal Smith, a clerk at the Clarenville Little Sue Store where she was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday via surveillance footage.
From The Post:
She was spotted on surveillance footage leaving the store to start her car around 9:05 p.m. before returning inside, police said at a press conference.
At 9:18 p.m., she was seen getting in and then getting out of a different car in the parking lot. Police interviewed the driver of the car and have determined he is not a suspect.
After she got out of the car, she walked back inside, set the alarm, locked up and picked up a bag of trash and began walking toward a dumpster on the side of the store, where she could no longer be seen on security cameras.
She has not been seen since. The next morning, police said the day shift clerk found Smith’s car still running in the parking lot. She was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, blue jeans and brown Ugg boots. She has multiple tattoos.
Without revealing how the suspect is connected to Smith’s abduction, Northumberland County Sheriff Johnny Beauchamp announced Sunday that Samuel was arrested and that Ahreal “remains missing at this time and we continue to investigate her whereabouts.”
According to Fox 4, Smith’s older sister, Lydia Smith, told reporters that before Ahreal went missing, she had texted her about a strange person outside the store where she works.
“She said that someone at the door made her feel uncomfortable,” Lydia said. “She never really said a name, but she said that someone, you know, made her feel uncomfortable.
But not that she was afraid. When she went to that trash like the last look on her face was her normal self. Her demeanor was calm. Somebody was waiting and they snatched her.”
Beauchamp said during the press conference that Virginia State Police used a K-9 unit to track Smith’s scent from the dumpsters outside of her store, but the dogs lost her scent after tracking it for about 100 yards down a nearby road. Investigators believe she got into another car that wasn’t seen in the surveillance footage.
In Beauchamp’s statement, he urged citizens to “continue to send any information you may have or heard about Ahreal’s location to the Sheriff’s Office” which they could call at (804) 580-5221. The reward for information in locating Ahreal Smith in Northumberland County is now up to $9,400.
We hope and pray that Ahreal is found safe and returned home.
Celebrities
Emily Ratajkowski Debuts Bangs In Backless Shirt — Before & After Photos Of Her Hair Makeover
Emily Ratajkowski looked fabulous when she debuted a brand new hairstyle featuring front bangs while rocking a backless metallic silver fringe top.
Emily Ratajkowski, 30, always looks fabulous no matter what she wears or how she styles her hair and that’s exactly how she looked when she debuted her new hair makeover. Emily posted two photos to her Instagram with the caption, “Twenty twenty too,” – one was of her sexy outfit and the other was an up close photo of her new hairstyle.
Emily has been rocking long black hair for years, but we were completely surprised when she showed off new front bangs that covered up her entire forehead. In the first photo, Emily posted a mirror selfie rocked a low-cut, metallic silver sparkly top that had a square neckline that revealed ample cleavage.
The entire top was cut out in the back and on the sides, while the front of the shirt had long fringe tassels that flowed down to her ankles. She styled the top with a pair of low-rise baggy black straight-leg pants.
Meanwhile, in the second photo, Emily was pictured leaning over the sink in the outfit while her new hairstyle was on full display. Her brown hair was down in loose waves with a ton of volume on the top while her bangs hung over her face and feathered out. She topped her look off with a sultry smokey eye and a matte nude lip.
While we are not certain if the bangs were clip-in or not, we absolutely loved them and think they suited her face shape perfectly. If there’s one thing for sure about Emily it’s that she’s always switching up her hairstyle. Whether it’s a super sleek bob, a short lob, or even platinum blonde – she is definitely not afraid to experiment when it comes to hairstyles.
Celebrities
BOSSIP Exclusive: Erica & Eric Cross Continue Being ‘Heroes–But Partners In Crime’ In ALLBLK’s ‘Double Cross’ Season 3 [Trailer]
An ALLBLK series is back for an exciting third season and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.
“Double Cross” season three is premiering on ALLBLK Thursday, February 3 and with it, there’s high-stakes drama and all the action viewers expect from Eric and Erica.
“Double Cross” of course focuses on the vigilante wonder twins Eric Cross [Jeff Logan] and Erica Cross [Ashley A. Williams] who decide to take matters into their own hands after a sudden rise of sex trafficking in their neighborhood. Haunted by their past, the twins set down a path of their unique brand of vigilante justice.
Last season the twins cracked the case and the culprit behind the sex-trafficking ring that wreaked havoc on their“The Heights” neighborhood was finally revealed. Now in season three Erica and Eric have another hurdle to climb thanks to Detective Ryan [Darrin Dewitt Henson] and their own long-lost sister Robin [Judi Johnson].
Detective Ryan, who’s been trying to put the twins in jail for murder, desperately needs Eric and Erica’s help to find his missing daughter Layla [Chasnie Houston]. The catch however is that Detective Ryan suspects that the twins’ sister Robin is behind the kidnapping.
Time is of the essence, as the group only has days before Layla is auctioned off to higher-ups in the trafficking ring. As the season unfolds, new characters enter the mix, and everyone must band together to find Layla. Infiltrating the Masquerade Auction is their one and only chance in rescuing her.
Will they be able to put aside their differences, and drama for the greater good? Or will Layla be lost forever?
Take an exclusive look at the “Double Cross” season three trailer below.
Returning cast members this season include popular “Double Cross” stars Tremayne Norris and Faith Malonte, joined by new additions Jasmine Brown (comedian and social media influencer @watchjazzy), Redaric Williams (The Young and the Restless), and Cameo Sherrell (Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots). The new season also features special guest appearances by rapper Yo-Yo, comedian Michael Colyar (The Rich and the Ruthless), and actor Marcus T. Paulk (Moesha). “Double Cross” is executive produced by Christel Gibson, Howard Gibson and Tawanna Terrell, alongside ALLBLK executives Brett Dismuke and Nikki Love.
Will YOU be watching season three of “Double Cross” on ALLBLK when it premieres on Thursday, February 3?
Garcelle Beauvais Addresses Rumors of Feud With Sutton, Hints at Drama With RHOBH Newbie Diana
Dolphins Q&A: An early look at possible selections with late first-round draft pick
Intel To Present Low Voltage, Energy Efficient Bitcoin Mining Chip At Conference
#AhrealSmith: Suspect Arrested For Abducting Black Virginia Woman Whose Whereabouts Remain Unknown, Reward Offered For Info
Nuggets’ Bol Bol undergoing right foot surgery following voided trade, source says
Emily Ratajkowski Debuts Bangs In Backless Shirt — Before & After Photos Of Her Hair Makeover
Ex-Chicago Bears star Dan Hampton gets one year probation in Indiana drunken driving case
BOSSIP Exclusive: Erica & Eric Cross Continue Being ‘Heroes–But Partners In Crime’ In ALLBLK’s ‘Double Cross’ Season 3 [Trailer]
Big voting bill faces defeat as 2 Dems won’t stop filibuster
Jodie Sweetin’s Spouses: A Look Back At Her 3 Previous Marriages
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News6 days ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News5 days ago
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
-
Bitcoin2 days ago
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena