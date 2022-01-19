Celebrities
Gaspard Ulliel: 5 Things About Marvel Star Who Died At 37 After Serious Ski Accident in The Alps
Gaspard Ulliel, the French actor best known for ‘Hannibal Rising’ and a star in the upcoming ‘Moon Knight’ series, has passed away at age 37. Here’s what we know.
One of the brightest stars in French cinema has dimmed. Gaspard Ulliel has died following a serious ski accident, according to news agency AFP (per Deadline). He was just 37. The actor was hospitalized on Tuesday (Jan. 18) after suffering a head injury on the slopes in the Savoie region. He was transported via helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble. Gaspard’s death was later confirmed by the actor’s family and local agent.
Sadly, there aren’t many more details about the fatal accident. Gaspard leaves behind a family, including a son with French model and singer Gaëlle Piétri. As the world mourns the loss of this shining talent, here’s what you should know about Gaspard.
1. Gaspard Was An Award-Winning Actor.
Born on Nov. 25, 1984, per IMDB, Gaspard grew up surrounded by the arts. His mother was a runway show producer, and his father was a fashion designer. It seemed like he was destined to wind up in front of a camera. His first listed role was in 1997, a part of Mission protection rapprochée. He would appear in Brotherhood of the Wolf, A Very Long Engagement, The Last Day, and Hannibal Rising, portraying the titular Hannibal Lecter in the Silence of the Lambs prequel.
Gaspard won the Lumières Award for Best Actor and a César Award for Best Actor nomination for his portrayal of fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic, Saint Laurent. Gaspard earned critical acclaim for his part in 2016’s It’s Only the End of the World, and he won the César Award for Best Actor.
2. He Was Part Of The Marvel Universe.
Gaspard was on the verge of reaching a new level of professional success. After winning awards for his acting prowess, he was poised to become a pop-culture fixture, thanks to the upcoming Moon Knight series. Starring alongside Oscar Issac (who plays the titular Moon Knight) and Ethan Hawke, Gaspard portrays Anton Morgart/Midnight Man in the Disney+ series.
Gaspard’s last projects include Plus que jamais (More Than Ever). He was also cast in La Bête, a sci-fi melodrama listed as being in pre-production at the time of his death.
3. Gaspard Began Acting As A Child.
“I started completely by chance when I was 11,” Gaspard said in an interview with Eugénie Poumaillou for Crash magazine. “One of my mother’s friends had opened an agency for actors and was looking for youngsters. I had no intention of being an actor, but I thought, ‘Why not give it a try?’ So I was soon doing castings and got small parts in a number of television films. I remember that I really enjoyed those first experiences.” After Gaspard completed school, he spent two years “at the cinema faculty at St Denis.”
“I’ve also taken increasing pleasure in working as an actor — I find that really interesting,” he said. “I still want to direct, but in fact with everything that’s been happening to me I’ve tended to go for the acting, since I’ve still got plenty of time for the rest.”
4. He Worked With Chanel.
With parents in the fashion industry, it was only a matter of time before Gaspard got involved. He became the face of Chanel’s Bleu de Chanel fragrance campaign. “Chanel is the greatest fashion house in France, but I was hesitant when they first asked me,” he told British Vogue in 2011. “I thought it could be risky for me to do a fashion campaign. I’m not like Brad Pitt or Gerard Depardieu, who already have established themselves as actors – I’m just starting.”
“I didn’t want to be known as a Chanel model, over an actor, but I told myself it was the perfect project,” he added. “Chanel is classy and highly respected. I like being associated with a fragrance more than I think I would with clothes, it’s more abstract, you know?”
5. He Loved The Arts.
When asked who his favorite directors were, Gaspard told crash, “Tarkovski. The New Wave, Truffaut, Godard, Rohmer. And Chris Marker. There’s also a Portuguese director I like a lot: João César Monteiro. He’s wild, really special. And there’s Murnau’s Sunrise, really impressive.” He said he also listens to “reggae, rap, soul, lots of jazz. I came round to rock not long ago. These days I mix a bit of everything. I really like Kanye West’s latest album, and I love Herbie Hancock, the Temptations, Nick Drake, the Stones, and especially Prince!”
When asked if he would do “the same all over again,” if offered the chance, Gaspard reflected on the question. “I’ve got many reasons to say yes and few to say no, so I’ll stick with the yes. But if I had the choice again I’d really like to do architecture,” he said.
Celebrities
Brock Davies on Favorite & Worst Moments of Vanderpump Rules, Why He Considered Secret Wedding
Brock Davies took to his Instagram page after last night’s finale episode of Vanderpump Rules season nine.
As he encouraged his fans and followers to share their most and least favorite moments from the show, Brock revealed his favorite moment from the series as well as what he believes was his worst on-camera moment.
“My favorite moment this season was proposing to [Scheana Shay] and the opportunity to do us,” Brock wrote in the January 18 post, noting that his worst moment “was trying to do too much.”
“I love you honey and we will have our moments!” he continued to his fiancé, who gave birth to his third child in April.
In the comments section of the post, in addition to sharing their most and least favorite moments from Pump Rules season nine, viewers criticized Brock for planning (but luckily not going through with) a secret wedding in the midst of James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss‘ engagement weekend.
“When you have to keep something secret normally it means it’s wrong,” one Instagram user noted.
“This is very true, I’m gonna put this one down to blinded by love…” Brock explained of his questionable consideration.
Then, when another fan reacted to the anger James exhibited after learning, via Lala Kent, that he and Scheana were going to potentially steal his and Raquel’s moment, Brock said he never wanted to fight his castmate.
“You really could’ve punched James in the mouth lord knows I would have. You are an outstanding man,” the person stated.
“I really am not a fighter… If anything a push haha,” Brock replied.
Another follower of Brock’s called him out for being immature.
“Your immaturity is astounding,” the person said.
“Definitely up there but I wouldn’t say astounding,” Brock argued. “I’ll put it down to year one on camera.”
In another comment, Brock was seen responding to someone who suggested that he and Scheana should have used the stunning venue where James and Raquel’s engagement party was held because the couple has since split.
“Now that they broke up you could have made good use of the vineyard,” they wrote.
“Could have… but I’m glad we didn’t,” Brock confirmed. “I thought I was doing the right thing but was blinding…”
The Vanderpump Rules season nine reunion begins airing on Tuesdays, January 25, at 9/8c on Bravo.
Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo
Celebrities
What’s Happening Here? Pardison Fontaine Denies Rumor He Dumped Megan Thee Stallion Over Insufferable Slizzard Kerfuffle
Are these two on the outs?
Rappers Meg Thee Stallion and boyfriend Pardison Fontaine have been sparking breakup rumors on the internet and Pardi is speaking up to shut it down, once and for all.
Rumors first sparked online after fans noticed Meg had scrubbed Pardi’s photos from her Instagram feed in early January. Even after making headlines for deleting her boyfriend off of her social media, Meg never confirmed whether or not the breakup rumors were true. Fans also noticed Meg failed to give Pardi a birthday shoutout last month.
After being noticeable absent from Meg’s Instagram page, a rumor that Pardi dumped his superstar girlfriend after an alleged drunken altercation surfaced online on several websites, including Legit Naija News, something Pardi addressed and hinted wasn’t a legit story at all.
According to the story, Megan allegedly was being a “mean drunk” and had a “bad temper” while intoxicated. The story also alleged that Pardi had enough and called it quits with the fellow rapper.
Pardi, however, recently said that the rumor is all “CAP” while addressing it on his Instagram Story.
“Stop this cap nobody puttin hands on nobody …(At least not in that way ),” he wrote. “Been seein the break up rumors and was lettin y’all imaginations run ..but y’all gettin too crazy ….ain’t give n*ggas a story so they made one … we really been on it double time [fingers crossed emoji][lock emoji].”
Pardi also doubled down on his claim that he and Megan’s relationship is still intact in a comment addressing a concerned fan who wrote, “did you break Megan’s heart, yes or no.” Pardi responded,
“now you know we 4life stop playin,” wrote the rapepr on January 3.
WELP.
So far, Meg has not addressed the breakup rumors.
Do YOU think it’s a wrap for these two?
Celebrities
Mary-Kate Olsen Seen In 1st Photos After Bob Saget’s Emotional Funeral
The ‘Full House’ star dressed in all black, while getting a coffee, during her first sighting since Bob Saget’s funeral services.
Mary-Kate Olsen was spotted heading to her New York City office on Tuesday January 18 in her first public sighting since attending her Full House co-star Bob Saget‘s funeral in Los Angeles on Friday 14. The 35-year-old fashion designer and former actress held a coffee, while on her way to the office in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. She was also super bundled up from the cold.
Mary-Kate sported a flowing, long black jacket and carried a glittering bag with her, as she walked the city streets. She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and a black face mask. She also kept warm with a blue scarf, as she headed off to work. Mary-Kate and her twin-sister Ashley were among the many stars who joined the Full House cast and others to say good-bye to Bob at his funeral service. Prior to the service, plenty of members of the Full House cast gathered at Bob’s home to be with his widow Kelly Rizzo before paying tribute to the comic.
After Bob’s sudden death at 65 on January 9, the Olsen twins, who famously played his on-screen daughter Michelle Tanner in Full House, released a statement mourning the comedian’s death. “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences,” the pair said to People shortly after his passing.
The Olsens also were included in the joint statement that the entire cast of Full House released paying tribute to their former co-star. “we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls, and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly,” the cast wrote.
