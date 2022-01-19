News
How did the pandemic affect your day care? We want to hear your story
Colorado parents and businesses have had to make some tough calls during the COVID-19 pandemic, trying to figure out what to do about child care.
There are the parents who found themselves working remotely while having to take care of children at home whether it was because of school closures, day care closures or COVID exposures. Others had to figure out how to ensure their children were cared for while they went into work.
And in a state that is ranked among the highest for child care costs, some parents decided it would be more affordable to have one person stay home with their kids.
Businesses have also faced employee retention problems because of challenges with child care, coming up with various solutions from providing employees with stipends to starting on-site child care. Others are still trying to figure out what to do.
Child care workers have dealt with shutdowns, job losses and feeling overworked in a time where next steps are unclear. Owners are facing financial realities that make it harder to run their businesses.
If any of this sounds familiar to you, or if you have found yourself in another challenging situation with child care recently, reporter Saja Hindi wants to hear from you. If you’re a parent, a child care employee or worker, or a business leader, please fill out this form and we will get back to you.
Brauchler: Kim Kardashian’s influence on Jared Polis’ clemency decision is now a scandal that won’t fade
KimKgate is growing into a scandal for Gov. Jared Polis, and it is not going away.
On Dec. 21 social media megastar Kim Kardashian West posted a Tweet that the 110-year sentence for Trucker Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, who killed four people and seriously injured six others in a fiery crash on Interstate 70, was “unfair” and then wheedled Polis: “@GovofCO is a really good person and I know he will do the right thing.”
For Polis, Kardashian’s cajoling tweet to her 70.9 million followers (more than CNN and FoxNews … combined and four times more than President Joe Biden) was — apparently — overwhelming and successful. The Denver Post editorial board was the first to recklessly urge Polis to grant clemency to Mederos, and an online petition for sentence reduction followed.
Only nine days later — inclusive of the Christmas holiday — Polis frenetically exercised the massive clemency powers of the office he currently holds in an unprecedented, Kardashian-pleasing way.
Polis hijacked the judicial process, which had already scheduled a hearing to resentence Mederos. He reduced the sentence to a mere ten years — a low sentence for the amount of criminally-caused death and injury.
Colorado law mandates Polis send Mederos’ clemency application to the district attorney who handled the case, Alexis King, and the sentencing judge and to allow them “not less than fourteen days” to comment on the application before Polis acts on it. I’m skeptical there was time for the judge and district attorney to get the application, let alone send comments to Polis as required by the law. It is unclear if Polis complied with Colorado law.
Colorado has never seen anything like this from a sitting governor. Why did Polis do it?
9NEWS reported that supporters say Polis spoke with Kardashian before he rendered his baffling clemency decision. If true, Polis spoke to Kardashian before he revealed his decision to the displeased victims. Such conduct is beneath a governor, it is disrespectful and insulting to those who will deal with the homicidal outcome of Mederos’ actions for decades beyond the mere five years Mederos is likely to spend in prison.
Kardashian is not a Colorado voter or even a Coloradan. She possesses no special information or insight into the Mederos case. She has never spoken to the victims. Yet, Polis may have spoken with her about his future clemency decision … before he spoke with the victims.
Coloradans deserve to know who has influence over our governor in the exercise of his powers. How many Twitter followers must someone have before they get direct access to Polis? We deserve to know what Polis discussed with Kardashian about the Colorado case and the sentencing for it.
KimKgate is now more serious than the ugly optics of a seemingly elitist governor whose craving for social media approval led him to Keep Up with a Kardashian, instead of the victims. This is now about Polis’ credibility and fitness for office.
Last week, 9News’ Kyle Clark asked Polis: “What did Kim Kardashian West want you to do?”
Polis coyly answered: “Well, I haven’t read all of her tweets. I don’t know.” The intended suggestion from Polis’ answer is clear. He never spoke with her. But Polis lacks the candor to directly answer whether he spoke with Kardashian or not.
If Polis did not consult with Kardashian before making his clemency decision, he would have said so by now.
Yet, when Polis ultimately admits — or is forced to admit — that he consulted with Kardashian, he will have no justification for having misled Coloradans. Polis cannot claim he did not think it was a big deal, because he has made it a big deal.
Polis’ communications staff told The Denver Post that Polis refuses to answer any questions about contact with Kardashian. Huh? Polis is not above public scrutiny. When he dodges legitimate media questions about the exercise of the powers of his office, it is contemptuous of Coloradans and an effort to avoid accountability.
Polis likely perceives this will all go away and Coloradans will let him tell them what they are entitled to know. That is the imperious thinking of a disconnected rich guy, who does as he pleases. It is also far less than Colorado expected of him and deserves from him. This is the kind of cover-up that could haunt and define Polis’ administration.
The only issues that remain are when Polis will finally be honest with, and with what other Colorado policies can Kardashian advise him? Dear Kardashian, please tell our governor to repeal the new gas fee permanently … and about that local collective bargaining mandate.
Perhaps Poli’s new governing policy is WWKD? What Would Kim Do?
George Brauchler is a former district attorney from the 18th Judicial District in Aurora and is a regular columnist for The Denver Post.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
Microsoft’s Activision buy could shake up gaming
Microsoft stunned the gaming industry when it announced this week it would buy game publisher Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, a deal that would immediately make it a larger video-game company than Nintendo.
Microsoft, maker of the Xbox gaming system, said the deal would be good for gamers and advance its ambitions for the metaverse — a vision for creating immersive virtual worlds for both work and play.
But what does the deal really mean for the millions of people who play video games, either on consoles or their phones? And will it actually happen at a time of increased government scrutiny over giant mergers in the U.S. and elsewhere?
SO, IS IT GOOD FOR GAMERS?
“For the average person who is playing Candy Crush or anything else, there will probably be no changes at all,” said RBC analyst Rishi Jaluria.
But Jaluria and industry watchers think it could be good news for game development more broadly, especially if Microsoft’s games-for-everybody mission and mountain of cash can rescue Activision from its reputation for abandoning favorite game franchises while focusing on a few choice properties.
“Microsoft wants to increase the variety of intellectual property,” said Forrester analyst Will McKeon-White. “Their target is anyone and everybody who plays video games and they want to bring that to a wider audience.”
He said the “most egregious” example of a popular franchise that Activision, founded in 1979, left by the wayside is Starcraft, last updated in 2015. Others include Guitar Hero, the Tony Hawk skateboarding games and MechWarrior, which McKeon-White said “basically wasn’t touched for two decades.”
On the other hand, the prospect of a console-maker like Microsoft controlling so much game content raised concerns about whether the company could restrict Activision games from competitors.
Microsoft expects to bring as many Activision games as it can to its subscription service Game Pass, “with some presumably becoming Microsoft exclusives,” wrote Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter. However, he noted antitrust regulators may not allow Microsoft to keep games off Sony’s competing game console, the PlayStation.
Pachter said that Activision presents a model for Microsoft for how to evolve its classic console franchises. It has adapted Call of Duty into successful mobile and free games, and he expects the company to help Microsoft do the same with Xbox-owned Halo and other games.
IS THIS REALLY ABOUT THE METAVERSE?
Microsoft says so. And there are some ways Activision could help the tech giant compete with rivals like Meta, which renamed itself from Facebook last year to signal its new focus on leading its billions of social media users into the metaverse.
Metaverse enthusiasts describe the concept as a new and more immersive version of the internet, but to work it will require a lot of people to actually want to spend more time in virtual worlds. Microsoft’s metaverse ambitions have so far been focused on work tools such as its Teams video chat service, but online multiplayer games such as Call of Duty and World of Warcraft have huge followings devoted to interacting with each other virtually for fun.
“That’s where Activision really helps,” said RBC’s Jaluria. “Millions of people play Call of Duty online. The community element helps drive adoption.”
WILL IT ACTUALLY HAPPEN?
That’s a big unknown. Regulators and rivals could turn up the pressure to block the deal.
Other tech giants such as Meta, Google, Amazon and Apple have all attracted increasing attention from antitrust regulators in the U.S. and Europe. But the Activision deal is so big — potentially the priciest-ever tech acquisition — that Microsoft will also be putting itself into the regulatory spotlight.
Microsoft is already facing delays in its planned $16 billion acquisition of Massachusetts speech recognition company Nuance because of an investigation by British antitrust regulators.
Asked about the deal at a White House briefing Tuesday, press secretary Jen Psaki had no comment but emphasized the Biden administration’s recent moves to strengthen enforcement against illegal and anticompetitive mergers.
If the deal fails, Microsoft will owe Activision a “break-up fee” of up to $3 billion. That prospect should motivate Microsoft to make concessions to antitrust regulators to get it done, said John Freeman, vice president at CFRA Research.
DOESN’T ACTIVISION HAVE WORKPLACE PROBLEMS?
Activision disclosed last year it was being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission over complaints of workplace discrimination and in September settled claims brought by U.S. workforce discrimination regulators. California’s civil rights agency sued the Santa Monica-based company in July, citing a “frat boy” culture that had become a “breeding ground for harassment and discrimination against women.”
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella noted in an investor call Tuesday that “the culture of our organization is my No. 1 priority,” adding that ”it’s critical for Activision Blizzard to drive forward” on its commitments to improve its workplace culture.
But a union representing technology and gaming workers said that concerns remain about working conditions and should be considered by U.S. and state officials before any deal is approved.
“Activision Blizzard worker concerns must be addressed in any plan – acquisition or not – on the future direction of the company,” Christopher Shelton, president of the Communications Workers of America, said in a statement.
Man convicted in deadly 2016 carjacking in Jennings sentenced to prison
JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and nine other felonies in a deadly 2016 carjacking has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 22-year-old Melford Newlon was sentenced Tuesday for the September 2016 shooting death of 71-year-old Steven White in Jennings.
Police said Newlon was 17 when he and an accomplice, Keishon Jennings, confronted White in a driveway and demanded his keys at gunpoint. Police say when White refused, Newlon shot him in the head, and the teens then rummaged through his pockets, taking a cellphone.
Jennings was sentenced in 2019 to 17 years after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and other counts.
