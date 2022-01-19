Connect with us

News

Howie Carr: Somebody, please ask Biden today about the Texas terrorist

Published

30 seconds ago

on

Howie Carr: Somebody, please ask Biden today about the Texas terrorist
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

At his annual press conference today, will any of the Democrat operatives with press passes ask Dementia Joe Biden how yet another foreign Muslim terrorist was allowed to come into the country and take hostages at a synagogue in Texas?

President Brandon, one of them might ask, why did the FBI first say the well-known UK terrorist and career criminal who demanded the release of a Pakistani-born terrorist known as “Lady al-Qaeda” was “not connected to the Jewish community?”

Why did it take you and the FBI a day to admit that this foreign fiend had committed “an act of terror?”

Here’s what Brandon originally said of the Muslim terrorist:

“I don’t think there is sufficient information to know why he targeted the synagogue … why he was using anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli comments.”

In other words, he was baffled — again. He showed a lot more consideration to the savage than he did to Kyle Rittenhouse, whom he instantly defamed as a “white supremacist?”

But what can you expect of Dementia Joe? He still thinks it’s 2020.

But what about the FBI? I’m sure the G-men would say that, well, this latest “lone wolf” was from the UK and they’re the U.S. domestic secret police.

Not that that stopped, say, crooked agent Peter Strzok from flying to Britain in 2016 when the feds were trying to frame Donald Trump, et al., on their beloved Russian collusion hoax.

But all these years after that FBI dirty trick fell apart, how could “America’s premier law-enforcement agency” not notice that other feds had allowed this career terrorist to vacation in the Great Satan and buy a gun, apparently without an FBI background check.

(Did Malik Faisal Akram utilize that infamous “gun-show loophole” that Democrats never fail to denounce in debates?)

The devout adherent of the Religion of Peace likewise had no visible means of support — but that’s a resume enhancer as far as the Brandon administration is concerned.

Was Akram vaccinated? Was he wearing a mask when he pulled out his roscoe at the temple? If he wasn’t, now that might really elicit some denunciations on MSNBC, unless of course he’d been partying with, say, AOC, in Miami Beach.

Seriously, though, why didn’t the FBI do anything about this Muslim terrorist? This is a recurring question, of course.

Remember Fort Hood and the Palestinian mass murderer? Dr. Nidal Hasan screamed “Allah Akbar!” so the crack sleuths of the FBI shrugged off his bloodthirst spree as “workplace violence.”

How about the Bernie bro (not a Muslim) who shot up the Republican Congressional baseball practice in 2017 and severely wounded a GOP Congressman? The FBI brushed that one off as “suicide by cop.”

In 2013, they got a tip from their Russian secret-police counterparts about the Tsarnaev brothers, before those Third World welfare leeches blew up the Boston marathon. The feds couldn’t even be bothered to follow up the tip.

Then there was Gary Lee Sampson, who died last month in prison while awaiting his execution. In 2001, he tried to turn himself in to the Boston office of the FBI. His mistake was trying to surrender on a Friday afternoon … in the summer … so no G-men could be bothered to go out and arrest him.

Sampson slaughtered three people over the weekend.

How about Omar Mateen, who shot up a gay nightclub in Orlando in 2016 and murdered 49 people. The FBI knew about him, but as the Washington Post reported, he was a Hillary Clinton voter so … nothing to see here folks, move along. Plus his father gave money to the DNCC, which as far as the FBI is concerned makes you Good People.

When the FBI released a transcription of Mateen’s taped rants as he slaughtered the infidel gays, the G-men helpfully translated his repeated exhortations of “Allah Akhbar!” to “God is great,” because … diversity.

How about the Pakistanis who murdered 14 people in cold blood at the Christmas party in San Bernardino? That guy had been in contact with targets of an FBI terror investigation. Then there was the Chattanooga terror attack by an anchor baby whose father was on the terrorist watch list.

Just 10 months ago, one Ahmed Alissa shot up a supermarket in woke Boulder, Colo. He too was being watched by the FBI, but not too closely, because … equity.

On the other hand, it’s not like the FBI isn’t busy. Right now, they and their Democrat masters are obsessed with “domestic terrorism.”

The G-men have set up a special task force to go after those terrible parents who go to school board meetings and complain about the way their children are being taught (or not).

Do you recall a Democrat operative named Andrew McCabe who briefly served as director of the FBI? His candidate wife took $700,000 from a Hillary Clinton bundler at the same moment he was formulating an “insurance policy” with his fellow corrupt G-man Democrats to prevent Donald Trump from becoming president.

The inspector general has said that McCabe lied repeatedly under oath to corruption investigators but of course he was never charged because … he’s a Democrat.

Last week McCabe took time out from his arduous new duties as a CNN analyst to attend a conference at the University of Chicago.

McCabe told the eggheads that he thought it might be a “good idea” for the American Gestapo that he used to mismanage to target “business owners, white people from the suburbs, educated, employed.”

Because they are, you understand, “domestic violent extremists.”

Unlike, say, Malik Faisal Akram, whose motives we may never know, as the FBI always says, wink wink nudge nudge. Baffled is what they are, baffled.

The only thing that’s baffling me is why more people aren’t demanding that the FBI be defunded and abolished, and that the J. Edgar Hoover building be razed and the lot it’s on be sown with salt, as the Romans did with Carthage 2,300 years ago.

As Cicero might have put it, FBI delenda est. The FBI must be destroyed.

 

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Field hockey All-Scholastics and league All-Stars

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

Field hockey All-Scholastics and league All-Stars
google news

FIELD HOCKEY ALL-SCHOLASTICS

Hailey Beatrice (Silver Lake)

Kendall Blomquist (Westwood)

Kaitlyn Carney (Franklin)

Caroline DiGiovanni (Monomoy)

Maggie Driscoll (Watertown)

Madison Ellis (Attleboro)

Hannah Gillis (Scituate)

Paige Hawkins (Sandwich)

Reagan Hicks (Barnstable)

Lizzie Loftus (Watertown)

Rose MacLean (Andover)

Ava Meehan (Bishop Feehan)

Lana Mickelson (Pentucket)

Brooke Moloney-Kolenberg (Winchester)

Isabelle Mosley (Middleboro)

Zoe Onken (Acton-Boxboro)

Marissa Politano (Acton-Boxboro)

Tori Postler (Concord-Carlisle)

Emma Reilly (Andover)

Linde Ruitenberg (Ipswich)

Katherine Shanahan (Falmouth)

Maggie Sturgis (Masconomet)

Jess Tosone (Walpole)

Amy Vytopilova (Manchester-Essex)

Caroline Whalen (Walpole)

Grace Waldeck (Concord-Carlisle)

ALL-SCHOLASTICS

HAILEY BEATRICE

SILVER LAKE

The senior forward stepped up her game on the field this season with career-bests in goals (17) and assists (8) to secure her first Patriot League All-Star selection and the Patriot League Keenan MVP award for Silver Lake. Those feats figure even more impressive with her shared duties as a National Honors Society member, the president of her class in student council, the vice president of the Best Buddies program, and a three-sport athlete (spring and winter track).

KENDALL BLOMQUIST

WESTWOOD

Blomquist played a vital role in the midfield to help Westwood secure its first Div. 2 state title with 13 goals and 16 assists en route to a Tri-Valley League MVP award. The four-year varsity starter controlled the field as best as anyone could to earn her third TVL All-Star selection and help the team win a competitive TVL Large for a third time. A member of the National Honor Society and class treasurer. She’ll play field hockey at Holy Cross next year.

KAITLYN CARNEY

FRANKLIN

Carney was a scoring machine for Franklin amid a run to the Div. 1 Final Four, amassing 38 goals and 18 assists in her junior season. Those numbers have her already over 100 points for her career with 105, leading to a second Hockomock League All-Star selection. A member of the National Art Society and an honor roll student, Carney will play lacrosse at James Madison University.

CAROLINE DIGIOVANNI

MONOMOY

Every game felt like a highlight reel for the senior center-forward, firing in 43 goals to help Monomoy reach the Div. 4 Final Four as the tournament’s top seed. Her efforts earned her Cape and Islands League Atlantic co-MVP honors, marking a third straight year the two-time All-Scholastic was selected a league all-star and had a share of the MVP award. The Babson-commit finishes her career with 93 goals. She is a member of the National Honor Society.

MARGARET DRISCOLL

WATERTOWN

The Raiders made their way back to glory this season with an undefeated Div. 3 state title run, and Driscoll played a pivotal role with 14 goals, 19 assists and dominant play in the midfield. The two-time All-Scholastic junior was the Middlesex League’s MVP. The three-sport athlete has one more year to help Watertown go for repeat titles as one of the state’s best players with 75 career points, and has committed to play at Boston University upon graduation.

MADISON ELLIS

ATTLEBORO

With a program-record 27 goals and 13 assists in a single season, Ellis played her way to a Hockomock League MVP award while also becoming the school’s all-time scoring leader. She is also a member of the National Art Society and plays club field hockey for Lead The Way. A member of the National Honor Society is also a three-sport athlete (winter and spring track) and has committed to play Div. 2 field hockey at East Stroudsburg University.

HANNAH GILLIS

SCITUATE

Gills stepped up in a big way in her final season, earning Patriot League Fisher MVP honors. The senior captain played a critical role for Scituate as it contended for the league crown, as she was also selected to the Patriot League All-Star team for the first time. Gillis is a National Honors Society member and has a love for the outdoors with interests in skiing and hiking. She plans to attend college, where is undetermined.

PAIGE HAWKINS

SANDWICH

Hawkins proved incredible once again, capping off her senior season with 22 goals and 11 assists en route to a third Cape and Islands League All-Star selection. Her six goals in the postseason helped Sandwich reach the Div. 3 state final, marking nearly half of the team’s 13 scores before falling just short of the state title. The two-time All-Scholastic has been a starter since the eighth grade.

REAGAN HICKS 

BARNSTABLE

Elite scoring filled the Cape and Islands League, but Hicks was one of the best with 23 goals and 13 assists, setting a single-season scoring record for Barnstable. The senior forward graduates as co-MVP of the Cape and Islands League Atlantic, while earning a spot in the MSFHCA Best of 60 Senior All-Star Game. A member of the National Honor Society and the Math National Honor Society, Hicks heads to Endicott next year to play field hockey and study exercise science.

LIZZIE LOFTUS

WATERTOWN

The Raiders posted an astounding 22 shutouts en route to a Div. 3 state title, which Loftus played a key role in. The junior defender impressed all year across the board, also setting career highs in goals (15) and assists (17) to give her 68 career points. The two-time All-Scholastic captain is also a captain in ice hockey and competes in track. She competes in the summer for Boston Field Hockey Club.

ROSE MACLEAN

ANDOVER

The Golden Warriors boasted one of the best midfields in the state, which is a large credit to the efforts of MacLean. The junior accrued a career-best 11 points and was a force on defensive corners coming out of the cage as a flyer (7 goals allowed in 22 games), helping Andover secure the Div. 1 state title. She’s an academic ace with High Honors every semester, is a National Honors Society member and a three-sport athlete (ice hockey, lacrosse).

AVA MEEHAN

BISHOP FEEHAN

As part of a breakout season for a Shamrocks program that won the competitive upstart Catholic Central League, the sophomore phenom led the team in points and earned the CCL MVP award. Meehan has been selected as a CCL All-Star both years she’s played, while also making honor roll in the classroom. She plays for Patriot Field Hockey Club in the offseason in search of playing Div. 1 field hockey at the collegiate level.

LANA MICKELSON

PENTUCKET

Perhaps no team turned as many heads as Pentucket did by winning its first Cape Ann League title and making it to the Div. 3 Final Four, and Mickelson served as the major engine by earning CAL Kinney MVP honors. Her 18 goals helped her secure a spot on the ALL-CAL team and was selected to the MSFHCA Best of 60 Senior All-Star Game. A member of the National Honor Society, Mickelson will play lacrosse at Iona next year.

BROOKE MOLONEY-KOLENBERG

WINCHESTER

A four-year starter, Moloney-Kolenberg earned Middlesex League Liberty MVP honors in her final season, along with MSFHCA Best of 60 Senior All-Star selections. She finishesd as the fourth-leading scorer in school history. Moloney-Kolenberg is a member of the National Honors Society and French Honor Society, and captain of the alpine ski team. She heads to Bates College next year to continue her field hockey career.

ISABELLE MOSLEY

MIDDLEBORO

More than half of Middleboro’s games saw Mosley holding opponents scoreless in net, picking up 10 shutouts and an 83% save rate to help her secure South Shore League Player of the Year and SSL All-Star recognition for a second straight season. The two-time All-Scholastic junior has been high honor roll every year in school, while also showing interest in musical theater, writing and is a first chair violinist.

ZOE ONKEN

ACTON-BOXBORO

Onken starred in goal for Acton-Boxboro picking up nine shutouts in her senior season to finish her high school career with 33 shutouts and a 0.65 goals against average. Her efforts garnered a Dual County League All-Star selection, as well as spots on the NFHCA Massachusetts Region All-Region Team and the MSFHCA Best of 60 Senior All-Star Game. Onken is an honor roll student and has committed to play field hockey at Providence next year.

MARISSA POLITANO

ACTON-BOXBORO

Politano excelled in her final season, boasting strong play in the midfield for the Colonials to earn a NFHCA All-Region Team selection and a spot in the MSFHCA Best of 60 Senior All-Star Game. Her efforts in the classroom garnered a MSFHCA Joanne Paquette Senior Academic All-Star nod as well while spending the last eight offseasons playing club for the Strikers Field Hockey Club. She heads to Saint Anselm College to play field hockey.

TORI POSTLER

CONCORD-CARLISLE

Postler saved her best season for last, helping guide Concord-Carlisle to the Div. 1 Final Four in a historic season by playing a versatile role in the midfield and defense. Her performance garnered a third Dual County League All-Star selection, all before earning a spot in the MSFHCA Best of 60 Senior All-Star Game. A member of the National Honor Society Member, Postler heads to Northeastern for field hockey next year.

EMMA REILLY

ANDOVER

Reilly starred in every game for Andover this year, scoring 28 goals and 21 assists to help the Golden Warriors to a Div. 1 state title. Her dominance led to a Merrimack Valley Conference MVP award and a NFHCA All-Region Team selection. The junior has been a high honors student since freshman year and committed to her dream school at Columbia to play field hockey.

LINDE RUITENBERG

IPSWICH

Ruitenberg made a massive difference as a foreign-exchange student from the Netherlands, helping lead Ipswich to its first Div. 4 Final Four with a few postseason goals. The senior midfielder drew a Cape Ann League All-Star selection and a trip to the MSFHCA Best of 60 Senior All-Star Game. She is on the indoor track team and plans to play lacrosse in the fall before deciding if she’ll stay in the United States longer or go back home to the Netherlands.

KATHERINE SHANAHAN

FALMOUTH

A force in the midfield playing in a competitive Cape and Islands League, Shanahan impressed once again to earn a third league all-star selection with 14 assists and nine goals this year. The junior was critical in helping Falmouth to the Div. 2 Final Four, while also starring in the classroom as a member of the National Honor Society, the National Math Honors Society, and the National Art Honors Society. Shanahan heads to Quinnipiac to continue her field hockey career.

MAGGIE STURGIS

MASCONOMET

Every game was a highlight reel for Sturgis, lighting up the cage all year with 38 goals and 20 assists to help her to 117 career points as a junior. She was named Northeastern Conference Player of the Year to go with a league all-star selection, adding to her Cape Ann League All-Star nod before Masconomet changed conferences. Sturgis is her class treasurer, a National Honors Society Member, a part of the Red Cross Club and DECA Club, and is on Student Council.

JESSICA TOSONE

WALPOLE

Tosone added to the rich lore of the Walpole Porkers as a versatile midfielder, helping them reach the Div. 1 state final as a key cog to the team’s elite defense. She was a Bay State Conference All-Star for a third time, and was selected to play in the MSFHCA Best of 60 Senior All-Star Game. The four-year starter is an honors student and a star lacrosse player, in which she is committed to play at Bryant next year.

GRACE WALDECK

CONCORD-CARLISLE

The Patriots thrived to reach the Div. 1 Final Four with how well-balanced they were, but Waldeck found a way to star by scoring 28 goals with six assists. The senior was a Dual County League All-Star as a result, adding to high honors in the classroom with departmental awards in Spanish, English, Math, Social Studies and Science. Waldeck has committed to play field hockey at Johns Hopkins next year.

CAROLINE WHELAN

WALPOLE

Whelan often was the best player on the field this season, finishing the season with 18 goals and 22 assists to lead Walpole’s offense as part of a trip to the Div. 1 state final. The senior center forward finishes her career as a three-time Bay State Conference All-Star and two-time All-Scholastic with 101 career points. The lacrosse star is a high honors student, and is committed to play at UMass next year while studying business.

AMY VYTOPILOVA

MANCHESTER-ESSEX

Starring in the midfield, Vytopilova was crucial for the Hornets in reaching the Div. 4 Final Four as the Cape Ann League’s Player of the Year with five goals and 10 assists. The junior was a CAL All-Star for a second time in process, while also spending time as a member of the National Honors Society, editor and writer on the journalism staff, vice president of the science team, a peer mentor, and a member of six other clubs. She’s a three-sport athlete with a 4.63 GPA.

LEAGUE ALL-STARS

BAY STATE CONFERENCE

Ella Maher, Camille Kouroriez, Sam Mealey (Newton North); Maggie Burchill, Bridget Lee (Braintree); Jessica Tosone, Caroline Whalen, Madi Clark, Lauren Wong, Kerin Birch (Walpole); Megan Webb, Sophie O’Sullivan (Wellesley); Alejandra Mineo-Levitsy, Olivia Sheehan (Brookline); Brooke Spiegel, Olivia Norchi (Natick); Nora Walsh (Milton); Maeve Hymovitz, Erica Stanton, Emma Ferrara (Needham); Angela Venturo (Weymouth); Ava Sullivan (Framingham)

MVP: Ella Maher, Jessica Tosone

CAPE AND ISLANDS

ATLANTIC: Paige Hawkins, Lily Tobin, Haley McLaughlin, Emma Dintino (Sandwich); Katherine Shanahan, Avery Johnsen, Natalie Bosselman, Grace Hostetter (Falmouth); Caroline DiGiovanni, Caroline Upson, Carly Dimock (Monomoy); Penny Baroni, Reagan Hicks (Barnstable); Zoe Bates, Lauren Knight (Nauset); Isabella Gannon, Tess Labelle (Dennis Yarmouth)

MVP: Caroline DiGiovanni, Reagan Hicks

LIGHTHOUSE: Emily Gorsuch, Kaylee Anthony, Shea Ryan, Erin Hatton, Lili Crofford (Saint John Paul II); Shannon Keating, Charlotte Hagerty, Ava Navarro (Sturgis West); Melanie Bamber, Maclaine Willet, Lily Remick (Nantucket); Alana Nevin, Penelope Long, Izabella Blake, Reese McCracken, Geneveive Hyland (Martha’s Vineyard)

MVP: Melanie Bamber

CAPE ANN LEAGUE

Yaya Levassuer (Amesbury); Vivian Burr (Georgetown); Maeve Clark (Hamilton-Wenham); Linde Ruitenberg, Ella Vogler, Chloe Pszenny (Ipswich); Jacqui Carbone (Lynnfield); Amy Vytopilova, Caelie Patrick (Manchester-Essex); Lilly Ragusa (Newburyport); Mary Majeski (North Reading); Lana Mickelson, Meg Freiermuth, Haley Dwight (Pentucket); Maddie Hillick (Triton)

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Lana Mickelson, Amy Vytopilova

CATHOLIC CENTRAL LEAGUE

Grace Klingman, Ava Meehan, Sam Blette, Kay Murphy, Sammy Buonaccorsi (Bishop Feehan); Kathryn Karo, Lily O’Neill, Caroline Melanson (Austin Prep); Grace Morey, Kailey Silva, Emma Perry, Zoe Elwell (Bishop Fenwick); Judith Bonneau, Hannah Fortin (Bishop Stang); Yirsy Queliz, Maggie Pierce (St. Mary’s)

MVP: Ava Meehan

GREATER BOSTON LEAGUE

Peyton Lightbody, Darryn Ho, Lydia Li (Malden); Omar Marshall, Jessica Colman, Melissa Lopes (Everett); Skyla DeSimone, Alannah Burke, Shayna Smith (Revere)

HOCKOMOCK LEAGUE

Madison Ellis, Olivia Hillman, Emelia Westwater, Ava Haggerty (Attleboro); Carly Fitzgerald, Erin Lane, Sarah Cunningham, Ellie Bohane (Canton); Kate Collins, Val Beigel (Foxboro); Kaitlyn Carney, Kate O’Rourke, Kendall Jones, Shaw Downing (Franklin); Kelly Holmes, Sydney O’Shea, Lily Brown (King Philip); Caitlin Dumouchel (Mansfield); Maddie Hunt (Milford); Julia Puccio North Attleboro, Caroline Folan (North Attleboro); Georgia Costello, Ava Costello (Oliver Ames); Zofia Bangs (Stoughton); Kylie Thorpe, Emily Gannon (Taunton)

MVP: Madison Ellis

MAYFLOWER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Rachel Smith, Joelle Cameron, Isabelle Waldron, Abby Matta (West Bridgewater); Avery Avila, Lily Gifford, Molly Bazinet (Westport); May Munro, Nilianna Gomes (Southeastern)

MVP: Joelle Cameron

MERRIMACK VALLEY CONFERENCE

Anna Broderick, Rose MacLean, Abby Miller, Emma Reilly (Andover); Alexis DeMattia, Kerri Finneran, Sydney Moda (Central Catholic); Sarah Latham, Maddie Preistly, Remore Serra (Chelmsford); Brenna Corcoran, Sydney Keyes (Haverhill); Carleigh Ahern, Cate Shanahan (Lowell); Natalia Fiato, Vanessa Fritschy (Methuen); Summer Gordon, Brenna O’Brien (North Andover); Avery Dellapiana (Tewksbury)

MVP: Emma Reilly, Vanessa Fritschy

MIDDLESEX LEAGUE

LIBERTY: Camille Clarke, Charlotte DeLucia, Maddy Dengler, Shannon Miranda, Brooke Moloney-Kolenberg (Winchester); Grace Corsetti, Maddie Krepelka, Molly Conneely, Megan Carmody (Arlington); Madaket Rzepka, Brooke Golden, Natalie Wall (Reading); Hannah Ward, Anna Hazewindus, Sophie Ortyl (Lexington); Ellie McLaughlin, Sajni Sheth-Voss, Mia Mueller (Belmont); Sophia Metivier (Woburn)

MVP: Brooke Moloney-Kolenberg

FREEDOM: Maggie Driscoll, Lizzie Loftus, Molly Driscoll, Taylor Lambo, Ellie Monahan (Watertown); Abigail Boudreau, Grace Seabury, Elise Theriault, Angelina Nardone (Wakefield); Celia Kulis, Allison Foley, Rita Roche (Wilmington); Jolene Russo, Anna Otis (Burlington); Kalina Piasecki, Megan Casey (Melrose); Olivia Alleyne, Ava Krasco (Stoneham)

MVP: Maggie Driscoll

NORTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Maggie Sturgis, Ava Tello, Lily Conway, Julia Graves (Masconomet); Aria Caputo (Gloucester); Jane O’Neill (Marblehead); Jamie Dupont (Beverly); Katherine Purcell, Grace Brinkley (Danvers); Isabella Modica (Swampscott); Georgia Fiore (Saugus); Jackie Scopa (Peabody)

MVP: Maggie Sturgis

PATRIOT LEAGUE

KEENAN: Elizabeth Clancy (Duxbury); Olivia Phelps, Lauren Dunn (Whitman-Hanson); Abigail Powers, Hailey Beatrice, Jayme Carr, Lily Ulvila (Silver Lake); Megan Hanna, Caroline Egan, Maeve Campbell, Emily Jenkins (Plymouth North); Abbey Kennedy, Kyle Wilson, Kenzie Wilson, Shea Berigan, Lilly Thrun, Siena Brackett (Hingham)

MVP: Hailey Beatrice

FISHER: Emily Irwin (Plymouth South); Megan Dorsey, Kaleigh Murphy (Pembroke); Kylie Campbell, McKenzie Foley, Ella Stone, Katie Radzik (Hanover); Erin Boyd, Taylor Brilliant, Hannah Cochran, Lyla Hunter, Genevieve Pitts (Marshfield); Anna Feeney, Hannah Gillis, Ainsley Routh, Anna Kruggel, Ava Von Freyman (Scituate)

MVP: Hannah Gillis

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Lauren Monahan, Abby Szumita (Bridgewater/Raynham); Molly Corvino, Kaytlyn Legault (Brockton); Emma Tetrault, Kathryn Lancaster, Grace Haskell, Samantha Souza, Abbie Zuber (Dartmouth); Kathryn Gauvi, Ellia Delisle, Emily Curran, Josie Caine (Durfee); Tatum Reis, Kennedy Franklin, Tess Tarpey, Sydnee Ramos (New Bedford)

SOUTH SHORE LEAGUE

Molly Stephens, Ainsley Allen, Maddie Miller, Frances Brisbane, Catherine Brisbane, Brooke Evans, Lily Reilly (Cohasset); Ashleigh Johnson, Isabelle Mercer (Carver); Hope Newman, Morgan Young (East Bridgewater); Isabelle Mosley, Camryn Tingdahl, Allyson Rideout, Nora Williamson, Carly Quill (Middleboro); Lizzie Carnes, Hope Greene, Tia Cantor (Norwell); Isabella Egan (Mashpee)

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Isabelle Mosley

TRI-VALLEY LEAGUE

Jordan Kuharaich , Bridget Glynn, Abby Glynn, Peyton Hastings (Holliston); Kendall Blomquist, Kate Deheen, Lindsay Diomede, Mia O’Donnell, Amelia Cogan, Olivia Williams (Westwood); Nieve Chapin. Trinity Vo (Dedham); Shea Larkee (Norwood); Ashley Malmquist (Medfield); Nicole Mayer (Dover-Sherborn); Olivia Gleason (Ashland); Camille Perlov (Hopkinton); Jenna Costa, Delaney Gover (Norwood); Maggie Monaghan (Medway); Rylee Chiappone (Bellingham)

MVP: Kendall Blomquist, Trinity Vo

google news
Continue Reading

News

Ranking J.C. Jackson, Devin McCourty and all the Patriots’ free agents by signing priority

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

Ranking J.C. Jackson, Devin McCourty and all the Patriots’ free agents by signing priority
google news

Before the Patriots can address free agency at large, they have 21 decisions to make at home: re-sign or relinquish their own free agents.

It’s a top-heavy list, with J.C Jackson and Devin McCourty far outpacing their teammates as priorities. The Pats are projected to hold $13.3 million in cap space this offseason, according to Over the Cap, well below league average. So who should stay and who can go?

Below is a complete ranking of the Patriots’ free agents by signing priority.

*denotes restricted free agent

1. CB J.C. Jackson

He’s a top-5 player on the roster entering his prime. Enough said.

Now, the Pats have been reluctant to commit major and/or long-term money to Jackson thus far. If they want to keep him, they won’t have a choice. Jackson was arguably their MVP this season, particularly given the drop-off in talent in the secondary behind him. He finished second in the NFL with eight interceptions, and no one has grabbed more since he entered the league in 2018. The franchise tag is a strong possibility here.

2. S Devin McCourty

McCourty’s contract is scheduled to void before the new league year starts in March. He’ll turn 35 next summer, but continues to play as if he’s years younger. So long as his long speed remains, McCourty will remain a cornerstone of the franchise. If he wants to continue playing, he should return.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Sandy Banks: What Martin Luther King taught me about ‘good hair’ and self respect

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

Mike Glennon clears concussion protocol, to start at QB vs. Chargers
google news

Every January, as I read and listen to the tributes to Martin Luther King Jr., I think not only about what Dr. King gave the world, but also about what he gave me personally.

On his 1963 visit to Cleveland, Dr. King spoke from the back of a flatbed truck at a park not far from our neighborhood. My mother, who’d grown up in Alabama during the reign of Jim Crow, took me, then 9 years old, with her to see her hero.

She made sure to arrive early enough to claim a space near the front of the crowd. And when Dr. King leaned down to shake hands, my mother lifted me up and thrust me forward, thrilled to see the civil rights icon clasping her daughter’s small, outstretched hand. My mother was rapturous. I was too young to understand the hullabaloo, but I felt for a moment as if I had encountered a deity.

Honestly, I don’t remember much of what Dr. King said. His lilting cadence captivated me, but I was too young and ignorant of history then for the full measure of his message to sink in.

But there was one line he spoke that stopped me in my tracks; a rousing declaration that’s unlikely to show up in the holiday tributes, but that still speaks volumes to me:

“I don’t care what anyone says, I have good hair!”

His delivery was emphatic, and the crowd roared with laughter. I stood there totally confused, studying his head. His close-cropped hair looked to me like a patch of tightly coiled black beads, shiny with sweat.

I thought I knew what “good hair” meant. It was a comment often directed my way, as in “You’re so lucky to have good hair.” But his hair was nothing like mine.

“Good hair” in our vernacular then meant it didn’t require a hot comb. My curls were frizzy, and I mostly hated them, as many young Black girls did back in the day, but they were loose enough that I could wear my hair in ponytails that bounced. This was something other Black folks seemed to care about.

Still, I understood even then the implications of the “good hair” label. It accepted “white hair” as the standard by which all hair should be judged. The closer to white your facial features, skin color and hair texture were judged to be, the higher you were in the Negro hierarchy.

Yet here was this dark-skinned, kinky-haired man insisting that his hair was “good.” Was my hair still good? Was it going to wind up like his one day? I was curious about what he meant, but more than that, I was stirred by his boldness, his self-respect.

As I tuned in to his speech, a curtain in my mind began to lift. He talked about justice and sacrifice; about the resilience of our people and the dignity of our demands; about our connection to one another.

His hair began to look beautiful to me. And so did all the hair of the hundreds of people surrounding us.

I realized Dr. King was not commenting on the quality or texture of his hair. His hair was good because it was HIS hair; it was a Black man’s hair, and its worth didn’t rest on some arbitrary standard dictated by people who didn’t value him.

That was when it dawned on me that I was part of something bigger than my family. I was connected to all these people by a history that both shaped our strengths and seeded our physical differences.

It may seem like a small thing now, but his declaration was revolutionary to me then — in an era when calling someone Black was an insult. We had all been socialized to value straight hair and light skin.

It would be years before “Black” ceased to be offensive and became our chosen descriptor; a signifier of unity. And, in my life, that will always be a part of Dr. King’s legacy.

Sandy Bank writes a column for this The Los Angeles Times

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.