ICON’s BTP Interoperability Ecosystem To Integrate Algorand

ShibaInfinity Dog Metaverse has sold out 2million $SHINU tokens for the revolutionary NFT marketplace and its Dog Metaverse to hit hard cap.

ShibaInfinity ecosystem was able to raise this fund from its community active participants.

A portion of the funds raised went into the ShibaInfinity referral pool. The Shibainfinity platform has introduced a lucrative booster program for those actively contributing to the success of ShibaInfinity Metaverse by referring new participants as a way to incentivize its community.

SHINU Token First Private Sale Details

2 Million $SHINU tokens (500 SOL)

Soft Cap – 500 thousand SHINU Tokens

Hard Cap – 2 Million SHINU Tokens

Price – 1 SOL = 4000 SHINU Tokens

Private sale transactions hash –

https://solscan.io/account/GnCas7BHCwQiboMVfaqbJ2iW82fXjMQhvXs2KR1jwS4z

Staking Shinu tokens, gives stakers:

The Power to propose and vote on Shiba Infinity governance proposals to determine future features and parameters of the Ecosystem as well as protocol improvements, with voting weight calculated in proportion to the tokens staked (the right to vote is restricted solely to voting on features of the Shiba Infinity Ecosystem

Rewards for participating in governance proposals:

It is the community members which would drive development of the Shiba Infinity platform, so token incentives would need to be distributed to compensate them for their time, expertise and effort. Only users who have participated in submission of proposals, commenting, reviewing and/or voting will be entitled to receive Shinu token governance rewards.

Shibainfinity gaming features:

● Highly detailed interconnected open worlds built with Unreal Engine 5

● Player vs. player combat

● Player vs. environment challenges

● Each world is set up with unique rules and settings fit for the theme

● Immersive VR experience

ShibaInfinity Vision

While there are talk of listings in multiple established exchanges, ShibaInfinity team developers are already developing a Decentralized Exchange where #SHINU token holders can swap their tokens for other Solana native tokens.

Shibainfinity released a 3D virtual testnet of its Metaverse which will contain 10 thousand different traits of dog NFTs. Shibainfinity will including a Dog art exhibition museum, Dog party club, Dog Fashion mall, dog houses, virtual lands for dog racing, dog car exhibition centre.

The next product releases for Shibainfinity includes

* NFT Marketplace

* Shibainfinity Swap

* Shibainfinity Storage wallet

ShibaInfinity utility token $SHINU TOKEN

ShibaInfinity Dog Metaverse id backed by the $SHINU utility token and positioned to become the leading platform uniting disruptive projects with retail investors.

How To Participate In Presale

Shibainfinity have concluded our first token pre-sale, we will announce our second pre-sale date as soon as we our first roadmap target.

When Shiba Infinity ecosystem is fully launched, users can get Shinu tokens from the following ways;

You can buy Shinu from other players using their or you can purchase eggs from the Shiba Infinity Lab if it is open.

You can also create new Shinu eggs through breeding.

Website- www.shibainfinity.org

Twitter – https://twitter.com/shibainfinity_

Instagram – https://instagram.com/@Shibainfinity_

Tiktok – www.tiktok.com/@shibainfinity

Disclaimer: This is a paid Press Release. Any information contained in this website is not proposed to be and doesn’t constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice. The NewsCrypto is not responsible to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release.