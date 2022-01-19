News
Inside the Chicago Bears’ search for a new coach and GM
Let’s get something out of the way up front. The Chicago Bears are not playing musical chairs in their searches for a new general manager and head coach. There are enough impressive candidates available for both roles. The hunt need not be guided by suffocating deadline pressure.
It’s not as if, when the NFL’s search music stops, the Bears will be left without a place to sit. So the antsiest of Bears fans can pause and take a deep breath.
It’s all going to be OK.
Hopefully.
Maybe?
If the Bears conduct a shrewd and calculated exploration of their current applicants, they have a golden opportunity to make two successful hires in the coming weeks. But first and foremost, they must know what they’re truly after, what their vision is for this latest reboot and how they can unite a new GM with a new coach in a way that propels them forward as quickly as possible.
Pressure-packed chore? Absolutely. Attainable goal? Of course.
As of Wednesday morning, the Bears have completed preliminary virtual interviews with nine general manager candidates: Glenn Cook, Kwesi Adofo-Mansah, Champ Kelly, Jeff Ireland, Monti Ossenfort, Joe Schoen, Ed Dodds, Morocco Brown and Eliot Wolf. They also have spoken with six coaching candidates: Doug Pederson, Brian Flores, Nathaniel Hackett, Jim Caldwell, Brian Daboll and Matt Eberflus.
Still in the queue for GM interviews: Rick Smith, Omar Khan, JoJo Wooden, Ran Carthon, Reggie McKenzie and Ryan Poles. And on the coaching track, the team still plans to talk with Leslie Frazier, Byron Leftwich, Todd Bowles and Dan Quinn.
But the clock seems to be ticking. Especially with three other teams in the market for new GMs and seven looking to hire a coach. There’s an inherent risk in operating too slowly or methodically. But there is also potential danger in rushing things.
So in the middle of this simultaneous search process that seems like it could drag on forever, the Bears must remember that winning the race to hire isn’t the grand goal. Making the best possible hires for their needs and vision must be what drives them.
Still, within some league circles, there is a belief that the Bears don’t have a comprehensive understanding of how this process should work, even with Pro Football Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian helping to run the show.
Bears Chairman George McCaskey tried last week to offer a “we’ve got this” assurance to Chicago. “We will be thorough, diligent and exhaustive,” he said. “It will result in the best possible selections to lead the Bears to success.”
But after such a lengthy stretch of futility, the most common reaction to McCaskey’s news conference was a hard eye roll and a “we’ll see about that” response.
As the Bears march on, here are six other notes, nuggets and snippets of chatter from the first week-plus of the team’s searches.
1. This is about far more than just two hires.
Yes, the Bears will create huge headlines when they eventually hire a GM and presumably follow soon by hiring a new coach. But as many folks around the league continue to emphasize, that will be only the first step in the heavy lifting. From the top down, starting with McCaskey and President and CEO Ted Phillips, the Bears must grasp the significance of what needs to happen after those hires are made.
On the front-office side, a new GM will have to quickly assess and fortify a support staff to stabilize the entire operation. That means identifying a talented director of player personnel and an assistant director of player personnel. Perhaps consideration would be given to naming an assistant GM.
It means uniting with a director of college scouting and a director of pro scouting and, as time goes by, building the staffs below them.
Whoever the Bears hire as GM will be given full responsibility for the football operation.
Additionally, the new GM will have to study the salary-cap situation and make calculated changes. That means adding to the football operations staff in intelligent ways, including but not limited to creating a vision for how best to incorporate research and analytics.
Eventually, it means the GM must be both willing and empowered to scrutinize every corner of every department in the building and make useful changes and improvements.
On the coaching side, depending on whom the Bears hire, the first goal will be establishing an offensive vision and assembling a staff that can bring out the best in young quarterback Justin Fields. A defensive coordinator will be needed as well with a full staff of assistants. And don’t forget about special teams.
That’s why it’s paramount in this phase of the search process for Bears leaders to be asking detailed questions that go well below surface level, digging for information on how prospective hires would establish a plan and who they might bring to help.
Having a clear understanding of which candidates could assemble the best staffs is critical.
During his news conference last week, McCaskey laid out a concise thumbnail for what the Bears are seeking.
“The primary quality we’ll be looking for in both the general manager and the head coach is leadership,” he said. He went on to stress that he wants the Bears to become a winning team that’s “tough, gritty, smart and opportunistic.”
No qualms there. That’s a solid checklist of admirable qualities. But the Bears must dig much, much deeper than that. They need a more comprehensive and detailed approach to learning about the prospective leaders they’re speaking with.
The search began with McCaskey and Phillips requesting Polian’s assistance while also bringing in vice president of player engagement Lamar “Soup” Campbell and vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion Tanesha Wade.
Still, many around the league worry the Bears operation lacks enough sophisticated football knowledge to identify the best new bosses. Which brings us to Polian …
2. The Bears’ union with Bill Polian has been judged as both an honest acknowledgement of organizational weakness and a stubborn refusal to make significant change.
McCaskey’s most highlighted quote from last week came in response to a question about his belief in Justin Fields.
“Well,” McCaskey said, “I’m just a fan. I’m not a football evaluator.”
A frank admission. And it’s also a big part of the reason McCaskey and Phillips felt compelled to reach out to Polian this past season for aid in evaluating their wayward football team. With a squad that lost 11 games, had one of the league’s worst offenses and rarely rose up in the biggest moments against quality opponents, McCaskey acknowledged he needed Polian’s insight to help him with, in his words, a “retain or replace” decision on GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy.
And when, at the conclusion of the season, the “replace both” option was chosen, McCaskey asked Polian to stick around to aid in the searches.
It’s a similar strategy to 2015, when, with simultaneous openings at GM and head coach, the Bears hired Ernie Accorsi — a retired former NFL executive in his 70s — as a consultant to steer their searches.
This was Phillips seven years ago: “Bringing in an expert consultant like Ernie Accorsi is a huge difference. … He understands coaches. He understands general managers.”
And this was McCaskey last week: “Bill Polian is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame because of his success as a football executive, including his hiring of two head coaches, Marv Levy and Tony Dungy, who are themselves in the Hall of Fame. He is well-regarded in league circles and has a lot of contacts. We consider ourselves very fortunate to have Bill assisting us in our search.”
The Bears’ most influential leaders need help in making their biggest football-related decisions. They’ve made that clear with their actions. So why not find a younger, non-retired Polian or Accorsi type to jump into that kind of oversight role full time? Why not create a position equivalent to president of football operations to help with the team’s many blind spots, to regularly bring expertise to the efforts of building a championship team?
McCaskey was asked directly why there continues to be such rigid resistance to such a move.
“In our structure,” he said, “it’s the GM who has ultimate football authority and oversight over the entire football operation. Different structures work for different teams in different sports. We think this is the structure that will work best for us.”
But why? McCaskey didn’t elaborate on specific reasons he believes the current structure works best or why he is so hesitant to adapt or revise.
The truth is the Bears structure hasn’t worked for a long time. That’s the consensus across the NFL. The Bears have won only three playoff games in the 21st century, none since January 2011, and are 34 years removed from the last time they posted three consecutive winning seasons.
Why not at least try to make a fix?
“I don’t think there’s anything magical about a so-called football czar,” McCaskey said.
OK. But there isn’t anything magical about the approach the Bears have used either, right?
“At some point, the football person, whether it’s the general manager or an executive vice president or a president of football operations, that person has to report to ownership,” McCaskey said. “We think with the modification we’ve made, we’ve got the right structure for the Bears going forward.”
The modification McCaskey referred to was taking away Phillips’ responsibilities of overseeing the GM. Shifting them, of course, to McCaskey himself. Who, by his own admission, is not a football evaluator.
So now Polian — like Accorsi in 2015 — will steer the Bears hiring process, then drift away when it’s over with no real stake in how things turn out.
To many around the league, that doesn’t seem like the ideal approach. Still, as one prominent source with knowledge of the Bears process said last weekend, “Without Polian’s involvement right now, that search would be entirely off the rails.”
3. The efficiency of the Bears searches will be best judged at the conclusion of the process.
With the Bears still in the middle of their first wave of interviews, it’s difficult to forecast where everything will head. But there has been some head-scratching around the league in regard to what the Bears hope to accomplish by interviewing so many coaching candidates before they’ve secured a GM.
One school of thought says the Bears could gain an early understanding from their coaching interviews of what kind of GM each candidate would work best with. But there’s also an outside worry that the team might not be using its time and resources most effectively with such a scattershot approach.
What happens, for example, if the Bears hire a GM who wants to oversee his own coaching search, hoping to start that process from scratch with his own lists of questions and candidates? Would that person be allowed free rein to circle back for preliminary interviews with coaching candidates who already interviewed?
And what happens if a prospective GM has, say, three or four coaching targets who weren’t on the Bears’ original list? Would he get latitude to open things back up?
Those are all questions worth asking.
When the week started, the only other teams in the GM hunt were the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings. (Both are also seeking new head coaches.) The Giants began their search by speaking only with prospective GMs, interviewing nine candidates between Jan. 12 and Monday. Their hope is to hire a GM and then begin the coaching search.
Schoen — who is also on the Bears radar — had his second interview with the Giants on Tuesday as a finalist for that gig.
The Vikings, meanwhile, have adapted a similar approach in prioritizing their GM search over the coaching search, though they did speak with Hackett about their coaching position Sunday.
The Las Vegas Raiders, who lost in the wild-card round of the AFC playoffs Saturday evening and fired GM Mike Mayock on Monday, are a little late in getting started. Their progress will be worth tracking as well.
4. Some are increasingly worried about how wide the Bears have cast their net.
Fifteen known GM candidates. Ten on the coaching front. And no guarantee the lists won’t grow.
Is this a show of admirable thoroughness? Or perhaps a sign the Bears didn’t do enough homework from January 2021 until now to formulate a list and narrow their targets before embarking on an exhaustive search process that should have been on their radar as a distinct possibility for more than a year? Depends on who you ask.
In 2018, the Bears interviewed six coaching candidates before selecting Nagy.
In 2015, they met with six known prospective GMs and six coaching applicants before hiring Pace and John Fox, respectively.
With 25 preliminary interviews to work through and presumably a second wave of in-person meetings with the finalists, the Bears are certainly being exhaustive in trying to get things right. But the length of their candidate lists is perceived by some on the outside as lack of preparation, a possible indication the Bears jumped into the process in “just winging it” mode without much advanced preparation and research to streamline things.
And while these searches aren’t on a shot clock, it is worth noting that as other teams make hires, some dominoes will begin to fall, particularly as it relates to the all-important hiring processes for front-office support staff and assistant coaches.
5. Former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler says the dysfunction inside Halas Hall was frequently palpable and problematic during his time in Chicago.
Cutler was with the Bears from 2009-2016. General manager Jerry Angelo traded for him, Phil Emery signed him to a massive extension and Pace co-existed with him for two seasons before cutting him. Cutler played for head coaches Lovie Smith, Marc Trestman and Fox and had six offensive coordinators in Chicago — Ron Turner, Mike Martz, Mike Tice, Aaron Kromer, Adam Gase and Dowell Loggains.
Cutler’s opinion on the Bears’ consistent struggles is informed and at least worth considering. During his weekly appearance Friday on “Waddle and Silvy” on WMVP-AM 1000, he noted the high degree of difficulty all NFL teams encounter in trying to find successful general managers and head coaches.
“There are a lot of NFL teams that haven’t gotten that right,” Cutler said. “It’s not like (the Bears) are the only ones not getting it right. It just hasn’t happened. … I think it boils down to this. There are good coaches out there. But there aren’t a lot of great coaches. I think that’s the hard part. And then putting together the GM and the coach and also then drafting right, a lot of things have to go right for a team to come together.”
Cutler also expressed doubt in any process that would lead a team to hire its coach before its GM. In a backward sort of way, when the Bears hired Emery in 2012 while making sure he kept Smith (an Angelo hire) as coach, it created inevitable awkwardness and tension.
“You definitely feel that,” Cutler said. “Whenever things aren’t going well, you know upstairs who hired who. Everyone does. That’s human nature. There are certain ways to do it. There are certain ways not to do it. … You have to marry the two together at some point. If you’re hiring them separately (or out of order), the GM then has a tough job. That’s not his guy.”
One key issue Cutler sees at Halas Hall: “You’re having non-football people pick out football people,” he said. “It just gets backwards sometimes.”
Cutler’s confidence in the Bears successfully assembling their puzzle isn’t high.
“Hopefully they make some solid decisions,” he said. “But history isn’t on their side.”
6. So much of this is still a crapshoot.
At some point, the Bears will hold an introductory news conference for their new GM. They will unveil their new coach in similar fashion. Both sessions figure to be upbeat and full of optimism and promise.
Alas, given the organization’s lengthy track record of mediocrity, all the excitement and praise that bubbles up in those gatherings will have to be taken with a grain of salt and run through a “see it to believe it” filter.
Remember the confidence McCaskey expressed about a new GM and coach seven years ago?
“We feel this is a prestigious position,” he said then. “We’ve already had inquiries from people who want to be involved with the Chicago Bears and we think this is a prime destination. … We understand the magnitude of this decision. We understand Bears fans are counting on us to get it right.”
Remember how sold Phillips was when the team hired Pace soon after?
“He has the intelligence, the passion, the integrity, high character and toughness to be a strong leader and to make an immediate and lasting impact,” Phillips said. “He has a clear vision and a plan to build a championship team. He was an integral part of a consistently winning organization in New Orleans, and he learned the value of hard work, enjoying his job and the importance of being a team so that every employee not only bought into his vision but knows their contribution to success matters.”
And remember how optimistic Pace was when he joined the Bears and set out to find a new coach?
“I want to win,” he said. “The first step is hiring the right head coach to help me lead that charge. That’s the most critical thing we can do. … It’s the best man for the job. And that’s the process we’re going through right now. Thorough interviews on these candidates is critical. And there’s urgency. No question there’s urgency. But the most important thing is we get this right.”
And remember how strongly Fox felt immediately after he was hired about the potential to develop a productive working relationship with Pace?
“That relationship may be the most important relationship in an NFL building,” he said. “This is a ‘we’ not ‘me’ profession. … We had people that we respect within the league who knew both of us and felt very, very confident we’d be perfect together.”
Remember the confidence Phillips expressed after the Pace-Fox marriage failed and the developing GM was given a contract extension and a second chance to hire a coach heading into 2018?
“He has leadership skills,” Phillips said of Pace. “He shows a clear vision of how to put together a winning team. He’s always striving to find better ways to get that competitive edge. With his management skills, he understands what the coaches need. He understands how to develop players.”
Remember Pace’s eagerness to start that hunt for a new partner in the head coaching role?
“I feel extremely prepared right now,” he said. “It will be a collaborative effort with George, Ted and myself, with me spearheading that effort and ultimately making the final decision. … Like anybody, you get better at your job with more experience. And I think the more familiar (I’ve gotten) with the inner workings of our building and our roster, the more confident I am.”
Remember how much belief Nagy had in the Bears when he was hired?
“The direction of this team and this organization, you see. You feel it,” he said. “There’s a want there to be great. One of the things I noticed right off the bat with Ryan is understanding how easy it’s going to be for us to have a partnership. It’s going to be strong.”
And remember how certain Pace was about that partnership with Nagy creating a run of sustained success?
“It’s a really great feeling when you meet a person and everything clicks,” he said. “Matt’s a proven leader. He’s a winner. He’s intelligent, he’s innovative, he has strong character. He has a great family and he shares the same passion for the game that I have.”
Now remember how certain McCaskey and Phillips were last January when they decided to keep Pace and Nagy together for a win-or-else season in 2021.
“In the end, all four of us want what’s best for the Bears,” McCaskey said. “There are no egos. There are no other agendas. Have mistakes been made? Yes. But I think both Ryan and Matt are learning and growing in their roles.”
Added Phillips: “We trust Ryan and Matt to use their experiences together — the good ones and the bad ones — learn from them and bring a consistently winning team back to Chicago. Everyone in this building is fixated on being a championship organization.”
None of it amounted to much of anything.
News
Free KN95, surgical-grade masks to be provided at Colorado libraries and community centers
The Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will offer free KN95 and surgical-grade masks at public libraries, fire stations, recreation centers, VFWs, YMCAs and high-traffic community centers beginning this week.
Gov. Jared Polis’ administration announced the plan late Tuesday afternoon.
Mask distribution sites are listed at covid19.colorado.gov/freemasks.
“We are on a mission to help Coloradans keep themselves safe, and free medical grade masks are far more effective in preventing infection than cloth masks,” Polis said in a news release. “By making free medical grade masks available at libraries across our state and soon for home delivery, we are giving Coloradans a powerful tool to avoid infection.”
But the public announcement of the program by the governor’s office appears to have caught some by surprise. Several Front Range public library systems — including Denver, Jefferson County and Pueblo — took to social media Tuesday evening to tell their patrons that they do not have KN95 masks to give out. The Denver Public Library has since deleted its social media posts on the subject.
Colorado has reported more than10,000 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day nine times in 2022, after having never reached six figures for new cases in a single day at any point prior during the pandemic. Of specimens tested last week, every case of COVID-19 in Colorado was from the omicron variant.
The new mask initiative comes as the federal government opens its program to mail free COVID-19 tests to people’s homes. State officials also had been distributing higher-quality masks at schools. According to the state, they’re offering masks to “provide high-quality personal protective equipment to Coloradans who might be especially at risk during the pandemic and future public health emergencies.”
The state recommends people upgrade from cloth masks to medical-grade masks like KN95 or surgical masks.
According to state officials, vaccination and mask-wearing are the two most essential tools Coloradans can use to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Anyone age 5 or older can access COVID-19 vaccines.
News
University of Michigan reaches $490M settlement over sexual abuse
The University of Michigan has agreed to a $490 million settlement with hundreds of people who say they were sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor at the school, those involved in the agreement said Wednesday.
Attorney Parker Stinar said that 1,050 people will share in the settlement, which was reached the night before.
University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald confirmed the settlement and said a statement would be released later Wednesday.
“I am proud to announce that a settlement was reached with the 1,050 survivors of Robert Anderson and the University of Michigan,” Stinar said. “It has been a long and challenging journey, and I believe this settlement will provide justice and healing for the many brave men and women who refused to be silenced.”
The university had been in mediation to resolve multiple lawsuits by mostly men who said Anderson sexually abused them during routine medical examinations. Anderson worked at the university from 1966 until his 2003 retirement and was director of the university’s Health Service and a physician for multiple athletic teams, including football.
A number of football players and other athletes have come forward to accuse Anderson, who died in 2008, of sexually abusing them.
A report by a firm hired by the school determined that staff missed many opportunities to stop Anderson over his 37-year career.
The university regularly is ranked among the top public universities in the U.S.
The deal came just after two men who say they were sexually assaulted by Anderson said they were hoping that a change in leadership with the weekend firing of university President Mark Schlissel would allow the school be more accountable toward abuse victims.
Keith Moree and Robert Stone told reporters Tuesday that the Ann Arbor school is ripe for a culture change as its board conducts a search to permanently replace Schlissel, who was removed Saturday due to an alleged “inappropriate relationship with a university employee.”
News
Tracking Biden’s 1st-year progress delivering on promises
WASHINGTON — During his first year in office, President Joe Biden took action on a number of his key campaign promises, from rebuilding U.S. alliances globally to distributing vaccines across America and the world.
But others remain works in progress or dependent on Congress to address. That’s particularly true of his promises to reform the nation’s immigration system, where Biden is caught between the demands of his Democratic base and Latino voters and the realities of a steep influx of migrants to the U.S.
A look at where Biden stands on some of his key promises as he rounds out his first year:
COVID-19
Reach a semblance of normalcy by Christmas 2021
Broken. The delta and then the omicron variants drove fresh records in infections, spikes in hospitalizations, business closures and shortages of goods nationwide over the holiday season.
Provide Americans with 1 billion home tests
In progress. In December, Biden pledged to provide 500 million rapid tests amid a surge in the highly transmissible omicron variant, and announced plans last week to distribute an additional 500 million tests. A distribution website launches Wednesday.
Provide 100 million vaccine shots to Americans in his first 100 days, and vaccinate 70% of the world’s population against COVID by September 2022
In progress. Biden surpassed the domestic vaccination goal, but only about 61% of the world’s population has received one dose.
Safely reopen a majority of K-8 schools and keep them open
Mostly accomplished. Schools are largely back to in-person learning, but the omicron surge has caused closures and other issues in a handful of school districts nationwide.
Pass a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief legislative package
Done; the bill passed last March. It also delivered on his promise to provide $2,000 in direct aid payments to Americans.
CLIMATE
Rescind Keystone XL oil pipeline permit, protect the Arctic National Wildlife Reserve, rejoin the Paris climate agreement and embrace the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol to reduce harmful hydrofluorocarbons, or HFC’s
Done.
Ban new oil and gas leases on federal lands and offshore waters.
Broken. The administration has proposed reforms to the nation’s oil and gas leasing program but hasn’t embraced a full ban.
ECONOMY
Roll back President Donald Trump’s 2017 cuts to corporate tax rates
Broken. Biden’s social and environmental spending package included tax hikes on corporations and the wealthy, but the bill is currently stalled in the Senate.
Pause federal student debt payments
Done.
Order a review of U.S. supply chains
Done.
IMMIGRATION
Raise refugee cap to 125,000, up from the 15,000 set by Trump
Not close. Biden signed an executive order in February raising the cap to 62,500 refugees.
Surge humanitarian resources to the border and encourage public-private partnerships to deal with an increase in migration there
Yes, but officials have still struggled to deal with the influx of migrants at the border. Biden signed an executive order asking officials to prepare plans for using humanitarian resources there. He has yet to establish new public-private partnerships.
Reform the U.S. asylum system
Incomplete. Biden signed an executive order in February directing his officials to craft a strategy for migration, including refugees and asylum seekers, and while he promised last year to implement a new “humane” asylum system, there’s been no sign of specifics from the White House. And the Biden administration has continued a Trump-era policy that allows Customs and Border Protection to quickly expel migrants who enter the country without authorization to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
Reverse Trump-era policies on travel restrictions on people from a number of Muslim-majority countries, funding and building the border wall, a provision discouraging migrants from using public benefits, and one expanding criteria for deporting immigrants
Done.
Streamline and improve the naturalization process for green-card holders.
In progress. Biden signed an executive order in February to improve the naturalization process, and the Department of Homeland Security has since revoked some Trump-era rules.
End family separation policy and create a task force to reunite families separated at the border
Done. Biden signed executive orders ending the policy and establishing a task force focused on reuniting families. Only a handful of families have been reunited thus far due to difficulties locating the parents.
Protect young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally by their parents by reinstating the Obama-era policy defending them and their families from deportation
In progress. Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in March his agency was issuing a rule to “preserve and fortify” the policy, which would deprioritize young immigrants from deportation, but the policy itself is still facing challenges in court.
End prolonged migrant detention and invest in a case-management system to process people
Broken. There’s been no announcement of added investments in case-management systems. While the administration said in March it would attempt to release parents and children within 72 hours of their arrival, officials acknowledged that hundreds of children have been held by Border Patrol for much longer. The administration is struggling with an increase in unaccompanied minors arriving at the border and a lack of facilities to house them.
DOMESTIC POLICY
Reverse transgender military ban
Done.
Establish police oversight board
Abandoned. The Biden administration decided to scrap the idea based on input from civil rights groups and police unions.
Direct attorney general to deliver a list of recommendations for restructuring the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and other Justice Department agencies to better enforce gun laws
Not yet.
Direct FBI to issue report on delays in background checks for gun purchases
Not yet.
FOREIGN POLICY
“End the forever wars in Afghanistan and the Middle East” and terminate U.S. involvement in the Yemen civil war
Mixed. The U.S. ended the 20-year war in Afghanistan in August, albeit in a bloody and chaotic fashion. The administration, however, announced in November it would sell $650 million worth of air-to-air missiles Saudi Arabia, a central player in the Yemen conflict.
Put human rights at the center of foreign policy
Mixed. Biden has repeatedly called out China for targeting democracy activists in Hong Kong and human rights abuses against Uyghur and ethnic minorities. He’s also raised concerns about the jailing and treatment of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. He declined to hold Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, directly responsible for the killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi despite U.S. intelligence showing Salman approved of the hit.
Improve ties with allies who had rocky relations with Trump
Mixed. Biden won praise from allies for his efforts to reclaim U.S. leadership on climate issues. Indo-Pacific leaders have been pleased by coordination efforts on China policy. Biden acknowledged his administration stumbled with the rollout of a deal to provide nuclear submarine technology to Australia, a move that torpedoed a $66 billion French deal and led to Paris temporarily recalling its ambassador to Washington. His decision to move forward with the U.S. military withdrawal in Afghanistan rankled some NATO allies who sought to extend the mission to stave off a Taliban takeover.
Quickly rejoin the nuclear deal with Iran so long as Tehran comes back into compliance
Not accomplished. Indirect talks haven’t collapsed, but White House hopes are fading.
Mahnaz Alizadeh, betrayed by human smugglers, is vindicated
Inside the Chicago Bears’ search for a new coach and GM
Outrage: Micheal Blackson Asks if MLK Had a ‘White Side Chick,’ Katt Williams Responds | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Christina Milian Stuns In Lacy Savage X Fenty Lingerie 9 Months After Giving Birth
Free KN95, surgical-grade masks to be provided at Colorado libraries and community centers
Khloe Kardashian ‘Open’ To Start Dating Again After Tristan Thompson’s Paternity Scandal
University of Michigan reaches $490M settlement over sexual abuse
RHOC Star Dr. Jen Armstrong Sued for 103K in Unpaid Bills, Ordered to Answer Questions in Court
Tracking Biden’s 1st-year progress delivering on promises
R.I.P: Viola Davis, Angela Simmons, Tyson Beckford & More Celebs React To André Leon Talley’s Death
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Hackers Gained Access to HP 9000 Servers and Mined Crypto Worth $110,000
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News7 days ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News6 days ago
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Bitcoin3 days ago
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena