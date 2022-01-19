It’s A Wrap: Keith Powers & Ryan Destiny Call Their Young Hollyweird Coupledom Quits After 4 Years Together

Young Hollyweird stars Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny have decided to adjourn their romantic relationship according to a recent PEOPLE report.
29-year-old Straight Outta Compton actor Powers, and his Star actress ex, 27, have reportedly split after four years together, a source confirmed to PEOPLE. The source said, “they’re taking time to focus on themselves and their emerging careers but are remaining close friends.”
Fans questioned the status of Ryan and Keith’s relationship after Keith appeared to be absent from Ryan’s Instagram feed in the last several weeks before the break-up was confirmed. Ryan also appeared to have spent the recent holidays and New Years’ celebration with friends, minus Keith.
The actress — who wrapped her hit show Star last year — has a role in the upcoming indie film, Flint Strong.
Keith Powers has also been pretty busy in the last year, snagging leading roles in two upcoming Netflix films, including The Uglies, and is also starring alongside Gabrielle Union in Perfect Find.
Powers and Destiny previously opened up about their relationship in a July 2019 We the Urban digital cover, sharing that they first met in 2015 at a Teen Vogue party.
For a minute we tried to hide it for numerous reasons, but as human beings sometimes you want to just shout to the world ‘I love this person and I’m happy!’” Destiny said about keeping their romance low-key. “We try to find a balance. I’m already a private person and very career driven so reminding people that I am my own person is important.”
Powers previously opened up about the couple exemplifying a healthy Black love in the media.
“It is so important for our people to see healthy Black love. Whether it’s a relationship, marriage, or even friendships,” he said. “Black love gives us hope. When you see Black love flourish, it’s powerful.”
If you’re looking to laugh a little while solving a murder, then look no further than AppleTV+’s next big hit, ‘The Afterparty’.
If the last two years of pandemic TV viewing have taught us all anything, it’s this: we’re all suckers for a good murder mystery. The Flight Attendant, Only Murders In The Building, Mare of Easttown – all of these shows kept our eyeballs glued to the screen and our minds racing trying to figure out whodunit. Well, it’s time to get your think back on!
On January 28th, AppleTV+ will drop its next half-hour crowd pleaser, The Afterparty. Billed as a murder mystery comedy, the show actually defies genre expectations by exploring the suspicious events during a high school reunion that end with the death of a famous classmate. Each episode showcases a different character’s account of the fateful evening, and over the eight episodes, the storytelling style changes to coincide with a different genre of film .
If you’re a subscriber to the streamer, this is the best way I can describe it to you: take the genre-bending antics of Dickinson, blend it with the comedy of Mystic Quest, throw in a stellar ensemble cast like from Ted Lasso, and the thrill of solving a murder like in Defending Jacob – and you’ve got … The Afterparty.
Tiffany Haddish leads the all-star cast as Detective Danner, who quickly arrives on the scene after pop star Xavier, played by Dave Franco, is found dead near his home. Xavier was hosting an afterparty for his high school reunion, and inside his mansion sits an array of former classmates who all seemingly had motive and opportunity to do him in. One by one, Danner interrogates Xavier’s guests, who are played by a collection of some of the best comedy stars in the game today – and that’s where the fun begins.
Characters played by Sam Richardson (“Tomorrow War,” “Veep”), Zoë Chao (“Love Life,” “Downhill”), Ben Schwartz (“Space Force,” “House of Lies”), and Ilana Glazer (“Broad City”) all are prime suspects, and as they each tell their story, the audience is sucked into their ‘mind movie’, as Danner puts it. ““We’re all stars of our own movie,” she says. “The same thing could happen, but you see it in a different way.” Part of the fun of watching is not only trying to piece together who the murderer is, but also the surprise of what kind of ‘mind movie’ you’ll get to watch next. Action, drama, rom-com, thriller: the show hits all the right notes — oh yeah, there’s a musical episode too! – resulting in a narrative that embraces tropes ironically for laughs and show that visually beautiful to watch, no matter what kind of film buff you are.
With the collective comedic gifts of the cast and the creative minds behind the series, Academy Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “The Lego Movie,” “21 Jump Street”), the concept of the series is both fun and fun to dissect. You can either get lost in the mystery, the comedy, or artistic expression of each type of film explored.. But no matter what, you’ll be having a good time.
And at its core, that’s what makes the show so smart; with so much competition in the detective TV drama, isn’t it nice to have a laugh instead?
Stephen A Smith reveals he was sidelined with COVID and details thinking he wouldn’t make it; His doctor says the vaccine saved his life.
Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty
Stephen A. Smith is one of the funniest, loudest, and accidentally meme-able personalities when it comes to sports. For decades, many of us have woken up and watched him day after day as he gives us his unfiltered opinion on sports and life in general.
Recently, he had time away from blessing our screens in mid-December due to his battle with COVID-19, which he says was nothing short of scary.
“For me personally, it hit me differently,” he said. “You’re assuming that you’ll have a fever, might have a cough, gonna have that massive headache — but you’ll get over it,” he said. “In a lot of cases that was the case. In my case it was totally different.
“I had 103 degree fever every night. Woke up with chills and a pool of sweat. Headaches were massive. Coughing profusely. And it got to a point where right before New Year’s Eve, I was in the hospital into New Year’s Day. That’s how I brought in the New Year.”
“They told me, had I not been vaccinated, I wouldn’t be here. That’s how bad it was. I had pneumonia in both lungs. My liver was bad. It had ravaged me to the point where even now I have monitor my volume — get to the gym every day, walk before you run. Work your way back because I’m still not 100 percent with my lungs, but I’m COVID negative. I’m on the road to recovery. But if it wasn’t for several doctors, I wouldn’t be here. Love and respect for what they did. Love and respect for people in the sports community and ESPN executives for checking on me every single day. Dave Roberts, Norby Williamson, Jimmy Pitaro — I can’t thank you enough.”
Smith even went on to talk about how crazy the virus can be person to person. He revealed his sister, who smokes, caught COVID-19 and was fine in four days, while he had an all out battle where he had to win in the 4th quarter.
Stephen A tested positive in mid-December and spent New Years in the hospital, which is a long battle with the virus. Thankfully, he made it back in time to troll the Cowboy fans.
The Biden administration’s $1.8 trillion Build Back Better bill died on the floor of the Senate after Sen. Joe Manchin voiced his opposition to nearly everything in it.
Meanwhile, Democrats slipped controversial legislation into Pres. Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that was signed into law last year.
The new law requires car and truck manufacturers to install the kill switch in every new vehicle sold in this country.
But critics complain that the remote kill switch will negatively impact drivers around the country.
Democrats insist their kill switch is a life-saving measure. However, critics say the device will make it easier for government agencies to stop your car in its tracks.
Banks will also have an easier time repossessing your vehicle if you fall behind on your car note.
According to the bill, the kill switch, which was signed into law by Biden in November, must “passively monitor the performance of a driver of a motor vehicle to accurately identify whether that driver may be impaired.”
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
If the driver is impaired, the vehicle will automatically shut off in the middle of the road or highway. Don’t bother trying to restart it.
Critics also say the bill features a “backdoor” allowing government agencies to hijack your car.
Hackers can also access the backdoor and remotely control your car with you inside it.