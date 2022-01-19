It’s time for low calorie, high flavor cooking

And now come the regrets.

Did I really have to have that second piece of pecan pie? Couldn’t the mashed potatoes have had maybe a little less butter?

Yes. Yes I did. Those things are great.

But now I’m feeling it: every Christmas cookie, every potato pancake.

So in the spirit of resolutions made for the new year, I decided to make a bunch of dishes that will make my belt and scale happier, and me, too.

Naturally, I did not want to give up on flavor and enjoyment. I determined to make dishes that both tasted good and were relatively good for me — or at least good for my waistline.

BEEF BRAISED IN STOUT BEER

1 1/2 lbs. boneless lean beef, such as round, trimmed of all visible fat and cut into 2-inch cubes

2 T. vegetable oil

2 c. diced onion

2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

1 lb. fresh mushrooms, washed, trimmed and halved if large

2 c. Guinness stout beer (do not use extra-stout)

1 1/2 c. beef stock

2 T. dark brown sugar

1 t. chopped fresh thyme, or 1/4 t. dried

3 T. chopped fresh parsley

1 bay leaf

1/4 t. black pepper

1/4 t. salt (omit if using salted canned stock)

2 t. cornstarch mixed with 2 T. cold water

1 T. balsamic vinegar

Wash the meat and pat dry with paper towels. Heat the oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Brown the beef cubes on all sides and remove them with a slotted spoon; this will have to be done in a few batches.

Reduce the heat to medium and add the onions, garlic and mushrooms. Saute for 5 minutes, stirring often.

Return the meat to the pan and add the remaining ingredients except cornstarch and vinegar. Bring to a boil over high heat, reduce the heat to a simmer and cook, covered, for 1 1/2 to 2 hours or until the meat is tender.

Remove the meat and vegetables from the pan, discarding the bay leaf, and reduce the gravy by one-third, stirring frequently. Stir in the cornstarch mixture, simmering for 2 minutes until thickened. Return the meat and vegetables to the pan and stir in the vinegar. Reheat the stew, if necessary. Serve over rice, if desired. Makes 6 servings.

(Recipe from “The Gourmet Gazelle Cookbook” by Ellen Brown.)

LEMON CHICKEN WITH BULGUR

2 t. butter

2 t. vegetable oil

1 chicken, about 3 1/2 lbs., skinned and cut into serving pieces

Salt and pepper

3 medium onions, chopped (1 1/2 to 2 c.)

2 garlic cloves, minced (2 teaspoons)

1 1/2 c. bulgur, see note

1/2 t. ground cardamom

1/2 t. ground coriander

1/2 t. ground cumin

Grated zest and juice of 1 lemon

4 c. boiling chicken broth

Note: Bulgur is harder to find than it used to be. I bought mine at Whole Foods.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large skillet, heat the butter and oil, add the chicken and brown the pieces on all sides. Season the chicken with salt and pepper, and remove it to a large casserole or pot.

Add the onions and garlic to the skillet, and cook, stirring frequently, until the onions are translucent, about 3 to 5 minutes.

Add the bulgur, stirring to coat it and brown it lightly.

Add the cardamom, coriander, cumin, lemon zest and lemon juice to the bulgur mixture, mixing the ingredients well. Spoon the bulgur on top of the reserved chicken.

Pour the boiling broth over the chicken and bulgur. Cover the casserole or pot and cook in the oven for 1 hour or until the chicken is tender. If preparing in advance and you plan to reheat in the oven, instead of a microwave, reduce the baking time to 45 minutes so it does not get overheated and dry when reheated. Makes 6 servings.

(Adapted from “Jane Brody’s Good Food Book” by Jane Brody.)

TURKEY WIENERSCHNITZEL

1 1/2 lbs. turkey cutlets or chicken breasts

Salt and pepper

1/2 c. (approximately) all-purpose flour

2 egg whites

1/2 c. (approximately) breadcrumbs

3 T. vegetable oil

2 T. capers, for garnish

Lemon wedges, for garnish

Place each cutlet between two pieces of plastic wrap or waxed paper and pound with a meat pounder, the side of a cleaver or a cast-iron pan to 1/4-inch thick. Season the cutlets on both sides with salt and pepper.

Place the flour, egg whites and breadcrumbs in three shallow bowls. Dip each cutlet first in the flour, shaking off any excess, then in the egg whites and then in the breadcrumbs.

In batches, heat the oil in a nonstick frying pan over high heat. Pan-fry one schnitzel for 3 minutes per side, or until golden brown. Drain on paper towels and repeat with other schnitzels. Sprinkle with capers and serve with lemon wedges on the side. Makes 4 servings.

(Adapted from “High-Flavor, Low-Fat Cooking,” by Steven Raichlen.)

BOMBAY-STYLE POTATOES

2 1/2 c. quartered Yukon gold potatoes, peeled

2 t. vegetable oil

2 t. minced onion

2/3 c. diced Granny Smith apple, peeled and cored

1 T. curry powder, see note

2 t. all-purpose flour

2 1/3 c. water

1/4 t. salt

Note: If you want to make your own curry spice blend, heat 2 teaspoons cumin seeds, 2 teaspoons coriander seeds, 2 teaspoons cardamom pods, a 1-inch piece of cinnamon stick and 1/2 teaspoon of black peppercorns in a small saute pan over medium heat. Toast for 1 to 2 minutes, swirling the pan; pour onto a cold plate to stop them from over heating. Combine the toasted spices with 2 teaspoons paprika, 1 teaspoon ground turmeric, 1 teaspoon dry mustard and 1/3 teaspoon cayenne in a spice grinder, or use a mortar and pestle to grind to a powder. Can be stored in a covered container for up to 3 weeks.

Place the potatoes in a pot with cold water to cover by 2 inches. Salt the water. Bring to a simmer over medium heat. Cover and continue to simmer until the potatoes are easily pierced with a fork, 10 to 12 minutes. Drain and transfer to a large bowl.

Heat the oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the onions and apples and cook, stirring frequently, over low heat until the onions are translucent, 4 to 5 minutes.

Add curry powder and flour, and saute until lightly toasted. Add the water and salt and simmer for 30 minutes.

Combine the curry mixture and the potatoes. Serve hot. Makes 6 servings.

(Recipe from “Healthy Cooking” by At Home and the Culinary Institute of America.)

