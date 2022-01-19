Connect with us

Celebrities

Jay Z asks New York lawmakers to stop using harmful lyrics against rappers in court | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment

Published

29 seconds ago

on

Jay Z asks New York lawmakers to stop using harmful lyrics against rappers in court | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
By Sandra Rose  | 

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Jay Z is using his substantial influence to reform the criminal justice system for rappers who go on trial in New York.

The 51-year-old rap mogul has joined forces with other rap activists to end the unfair practice of using harmful lyrics against rappers in court.

manley099 via Getty Images

Rappers typically glorify murder, violence, drug dealing, prostitution and burglary in their rap lyrics. But most of them don’t live that life when they leave the recording studios.

According to Rolling Stone, Jay Z, government name Shawn Carter, has teamed up with Meek Mill, Big Sean, Fat Joe, Robin Thicke, Kelly Rowland, and Yo Gotti to urge lawmakers to sign and support the “Rap Music on Trial” bill.

The rappers argue that rather than acknowledge rap music as a form of artistic expression, police and prosecutors interpret rap lyrics literally. They say the tactic gives prosecutors “a dangerous advantage in the courtroom.”

Jon Super/Redferns

“This is an issue that’s important to [Jay-Z] and all the other artists that have come together to try to bring about this change,” Alex Spiro, Jay-Z’s lawyer, told Rolling Stone. “This is a long time coming. Mr. Carter is from New York, and if he can lend his name and his weight, that’s what he wants to do.”

Rolling Stone reports the bill passed through the New York Senate Codes Committee on Tuesday. The bill is headed to a full vote on the Senate floor.

Celebrities

‘Bringing Up Bates’ Canceled: Hit Show Ending Ahead Of Planned Season 11

Published

10 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

Bringing Up Bates
‘Bringing Up Bates’ will not return for season 11. The show has been dropped as UPtv shifts its focus on programming in 2022. Read the full statement now.

The Bates family’s journey on UPtv has come to an end. The network announced on January 18 that Bringing Up Bates has been canceled and season 11 will not be airing on UPtv as originally planned. A “new scripted series” is expected to be announced soon. HollywoodLife has reached out for additional comment.

“We will not be premiering Bringing Up Bates season 11 on UPtv as planned as we will be focusing our programming in 2022 on movies and a new scripted series to be announced soon,” the statement began. “When we premiered Bringing Up Bates, the series was focused on parents with 19 kids who were teenagers and young children. The cameras were there to capture the love, laughs and big life moments, as the family continued to grow.”

The statement ended with, “Thank you to Gil and Kelly Jo Bates for welcoming viewers into your family’s home over the past 10 seasons. Thank you to the fans who tuned in every Thursday night to be part of the journey. We’re looking forward to continuing to uplift you with our programming in the future.”

Bringing Up Bates premiered in 2015 and ran for 10 seasons. The latest season ended in June 2021. Bringing Up Bates aired over 100 episodes, including 10 specials, over the course of its run.

The series revolved around Gil and Kelly Jo Bates and their 19 children. Over the years, many of the Bates kids found love, got married, and started their own families.

In a statement to Us Weekly, the family reflected on the show’s cancellation. “As the next year begins, our family will be experiencing a lot of new changes,” the Bates family said. “One of the biggest changes for us is that the network will be moving toward producing more scripted family shows and will not be renewing a contract to film new Bringing Up Bates episodes. We realize God’s timing is always perfect, and we are looking forward to what the future holds for our own family, as well as the network!”

Kelly Jo and Gil Bates during season 10. (UPtv)

The family also added, “The last ten seasons of filming with Bringing Up Bates have been an amazing journey for our family. We never expected or aspired to be on TV, but we are forever grateful to UP for all of the friendships we have formed as a result. Filming and opening up our home has been both rewarding and challenging, but there are not enough words we could say to show appreciation for the amazing film crew and all of the staff who have invested so much time into making this show possible. They have become family and have impacted us forever. We are also grateful for all of the encouragement we have received over the years from those who have watched the show and have reached out to message us or pray for us.”

Celebrities

REPORT: Kris Jenner to Join RHOBH Next Season and Ultimately Replace Lisa Rinna

Published

20 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

Report: Kris Jenner to Join RHOBH in ‘Friend’ Role, Will Eventually Replace Lisa Rinna
Rumors of Kris Jenner joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have been swirling for a while now.

Known for her previous reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kris and her famous family will also appear on a new Hulu series.

According to a source who spoke to Life&Style, Kris is looking to join RHOBH as well: “The buzz is she’ll come onto the next season as a friend of the cast, but will eventually replace Lisa Rina.”

The insider went on to say, “It’s causing quite a stir among the ladies.”

Kris would be a natural addition to the cast, because she has a close friendship with Kyle Richards, who’s been on the show since season 1. Kris has made cameo appearances, and she’s friendly with several other castmembers as well.

While a rep for Kris is denying that she’ll appear on the show, the Life&Style insider expressed, “Kris knows a good opportunity when she sees one. Of course, she’s excited about the family’s Hulu series and appearing on it, but Housewives is a whole different ball game.”

In the past, Andy Cohen shared that he prefers not to hire ‘housewives’ who have been on other shows. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, however, is an exception to this rule. Many of the alums, including Dennis Richards, Eileen Davidson, and Kim Richards, were famous before they stepped in front of a Bravo camera.

Perhaps the Jenner/Kardashian matriarch is next in line.

Photos Credit: Shutterstock/DFree/KathyHutchins

Celebrities

Mahnaz Alizadeh, betrayed by human smugglers, is vindicated

Published

32 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

The falsified passport bearing Alizadeh’s face and the name Elina Adamlani.
Her attempts to reach Canada left her in a Brazilian prison. A court there has finally cleared her name and convicted a Canadian-Iranian man of human trafficking.

Mahnaz Alizadeh has been cleared by a Brazilian court and Reza Sahami, a Canadian-Iranian who has been living in Vancouver, has been convicted of human trafficking and sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

Alizehdah’s shocking story of fleeing Iran and becoming trapped in a human smuggling operation in an effort to reach Canada was the cover story of the Maclean’s September, 2021 edition. Her effort to reach Canada ended with her  stranded in a Brazilian prison.

The Brazilian court decision confirms Alizadeh’s version of events, as told to Maclean’s. Alizadeh, an Iranian woman who risked prison in Iran by helping make a documentary about human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh, paid Sahami US$12,000 to help her get to Canada, thinking that she would enter on a tourist visa.

Instead, once she flew to Ecuador, after he had her money, he gave her a fake passport and convinced her to use it to travel to Brazil, where they were both arrested and charged with human smuggling, along with six other Iranians.

Although she was a real political refugee, somehow Brazilian police and prosecutors came to believe she was working with Sahami as a smuggler, which she denied. Alizadeh ended up spending 49 days in a prison in the jungle town of Rio Branco, until Brazilian journalists and lawyers learned of her fate and managed to get her out of prison.

Sahami, who has homes in Vancouver and Tehran, and has repeatedly been investigated for suspicion of human smuggling but new charged, until now. He denied that he had anything to do with the business, telling Maclean’s earlier this year the whole thing was made up.

“Think about it,” he said, laughing. “If they know I’m the biggest smuggler and they can’t do anything, what does it suggest to you? Either I am not, or they don’t know s–t. Which one?”

A federal judge, Jair Facundes, concluded on Nov. 1 that Sahami was guilty, as Alizadeh had alleged, and sentenced him to three and half years in prison. He is now appealing that decision.

“Considering the social context and the work carried out by Mahnaz in Iran, the accused could not be required to have a different pattern of guilt regarding the use of a false document,” said Judge Jair Facundes in his verdict, adding that Alizadeh “aimed to flee to a safe place, seeking your freedom.”

The judge found that Alizadeh did co-operate with Sahami but that she was not criminally responsible since she “could not act otherwise, under penalty of jeopardizing her freedom and perhaps her own survival.”

It is not clear where Sahami is now. When he spoke to Maclean’s earlier this year, he said he was in Vancouver. Court documents in Brazil show that he had been investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement—but not charged or convicted—in 2009 for suspected human smuggling involving the movement of Iranians through the Dominican Republic, in 2010 for a scheme to acquire stolen Iranian passports in Thailand, and in 2013 for smuggling Iranian and Afghan migrants through Venezuela and Mexico.

In several interviews earlier this year he denied ever working as a smuggler.

Alizadeh has left Brazil and is safe in another country, which she does not want revealed for fear of revenge. In an email, she said the verdict came as a huge relief after a terribly difficult time.

“It’s been two days that I have received my acquittal, and the world has become more beautiful for me with a sense of security and justice in it,” she said. “I have gotten back my identity again. I owe this great feeling to all those lovely people who helped me during my ordeal.”

She credited Brazilian journalist Fabiano Maisonnave and a group of Brazilian female lawyers who took on her case on a pro bono basis for helping her get justice.

