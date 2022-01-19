Connect with us

Jennifer Lopez Looks Incredible In Leather Crop Top For Gorgeous New Photos

Published

31 seconds ago

on

Jennifer Lopez looked absolutely stunning when she flaunted her abs in a tiny cut-out crop top with a leather jacket on top.

If there’s one thing for sure about Jennifer Lopez, 52, it is that she always manages to look sexy, no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did in her recent Instagram post. JLo posted a slideshow of two photos – one wearing a leather jacket and one without just a halterneck bandeau top.

JLo posted the slideshow with the caption, “Jacket or no jacket!?” In the first photo, Jennifer rocked a baggy cropped black leather jacket which she kept unzipped, revealing her top underneath. She styled the look with a high-waisted white skirt and a slew of layered Bvlgari necklaces.

In the second photo, JLo ditched her coat, showing off her sexy black AMI Paris SS22 collection halterneck top. The bandeau top featured a massive keyhole cut out in the center of her chest revealing ample cleavage. The leather crop top just covered her chest and put her tiny waist and toned abs on display. She topped her look off with a drawstring silky skirt that had a paper bag waistline.

Jennifer has been on a roll with her outfits lately and just the other day she rocked yet another white skirt. This time, she rocked a skintight, high-waisted white denim skirt with buttons down the front that ended at her knees, turning into a plunging slit, revealing her toned legs.

Tucked into her maxi skirt, JLo rocked a tight black long-sleeve turtleneck sweater and she accessorized with a Coach Tate Bag, a Gucci Green Leather Belt, Jennifer Fisher Mini Gold Samira Hoop Earrings, and sky-high black Alaia Velvet Platform Hiker Boots.

RHOC Star Heather Dubrow Defends Self-Themed Podcast Room

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

RHOC's Heather Dubrow Defends Self-Themed Podcast Room, Confirms She's Holding Things in "Back Pocket" for Reunion, and Denies Trying to Impress Noella Bergener
Heather Dubrow is speaking out about the podcast room that prompted Noella Bergener to label her as a narcissist amid the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

After a viewer on Twitter posted a screenshot of the episode, in which Noella admitted to being “creeped out” by all the Heather memorabilia in the room and noted that she may have made a mistake with her wall art, Heather defended her self-themed workspace.

“I’m laughing so f-cking hard right now omg. Yeah, she’s a narcissist, but maybe not actually as thorough as Noella thought,” the fan wrote on January 13, seemingly suggesting that Heather had accidentally included a poster of herself with Latin writing below the word MILF, which is typically an acronym for “Mother I’d Like to F-ck.”

But the poster was no accident.

“That’s a TV show I’m working on … those are my vision boards,” she explained, defending the room’s decor. “Stay tuned for a tour of the room! It’s awesome!”

RHOC Heather Dubrow Defends Her 'Narcissistic' Podcast Room

Another RHOC viewer weighed in on the ongoing feud between Heather and Noella, which recently featured Heather warning Noella about the upcoming reunion.

“[I’m] already so excited for the reunion. [Heather’s] holding a lot in her back pocket,” the person shared.

“Yes I am!” Heather confirmed.

Heather Dubrow Says She Has Things in Back Pocket for RHOC Reunion

Also on Twitter, as Noella seemingly proved that she was not late to arrive at Heather’s 22,000-square-foot home, where she proceeded to accuse her castmate of purposefully filming an infomercial in front of her to impress her, Heather responded to a fan who said her previous claims against Noella (which accused Noella of trashing her business and character) made sense only if she was truly late.

“OK! Now you calling her out for being fake in this moment makes sense if she was indeed late. That wasn’t stated originally,” the Twitter user noted.

“Trying not to get lost in the weeds here. Bottom line is, she knew I was working. Not a big deal to wait 3 minutes until I finished talking. Wasn’t trying to impress her or anyone, was just working,” Heather replied.

RHOC Heather Dubrow Denies Trying to Impress Noella With Infomercial

In a series of leaked text messages shared by Heather earlier this week, Heather was seen making it clear to Noella that she was “locked in” with work but could squeeze her in.

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Photos Credit: MEGA, Bravo

First Look: Watch The Trailer For Sha’Carri Richardson’s Short-Film ‘Sub Eleven Seconds’ Executive Produced By Virgil Abloh [Video]

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

First Look: Watch The Trailer For Sha’Carri Richardson’s Short-Film ‘Sub Eleven Seconds’ Executive Produced By Virgil Abloh [Video]
The Sha’Carri Richardson doc Sub Eleven Seconds Executive Produced By Virgil Abloh gets its first trailer ahead of the premiere at Sundance 2022.

Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

Sha’Carri Richardson has a new short film on the horizon called Sub Eleven Seconds.

The short film was shot on location during the U.S.A track and field Olympic Trials in June of 2021. The film was commissioned and produced by Architecture Films, the independent film collective founded by the late Virgil Abloh, Mahfuz Sultan, and Chloe Sultan. The film was directed by award-winning artist and filmmaker Bafic.

“Sub Eleven Seconds is a poetic imagining of the quest of Sha’Carri Richardson, a young track & field athlete, to achieve her dream of qualifying for the Olympic Games. Sprinting the 100-meter dash is one of the most expressive feats a human being can attempt; what is it like to spend years of one’s life dedicated to clocking the shortest conceivable time? A rumination on time, loss, and hope, Sub Eleven Seconds distills the proverbial “10,000 hours” along Sha’Carri’s path to master her craft, as she seeks to run the 100-meter dash in under 11 seconds on the world’s stage.” – Blackfilm.com

The film will be one of fifty-nine short films to debut during the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Sundance received over 10,374 submissions for short films, just to give an idea of how many films Sha’Carri’s short film prevailed against.

You can watch the first trailer for the short film documentary below.

‘The Circle’ Star Sammie Cimarelli Pregnant With First Child — Congrats

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

Sammie Cimarelli
The reality star is expecting her first child with her actor boyfriend Spence Moore II! The pair announced that Sammie is pregnant in a pair of Instagram posts.

Congratulations to Sammie Cimarelli and Spence Moore II! The 27-year-old Circle star announced that she’s pregnant with a series of Instagram photos on Tuesday January 18. Sammie showed off her baby bump as her 24-year-old boyfriend’s hands were wrapped around her stomach in the first photo, which included a caption that simply read “2022” with a white heart emoji.

In the second photo, Sammie and Spence seemed so in love with each other. She sat on the We Are Who We Are actor’s lap, as he placed his hand on her baby bump. They both rocked all-black outfits and looked absolutely smitten with each other. In the final photo, Sammie kneeled alone on a couch with a white shirt, showing off her baby bump. Spence also posted a video of some behind the scenes clips from their pregnancy photoshoot set to Al Green’s “Simply Beautiful.” The video included him dancing with Sammie, the couple holding hands and kissing. “Everything I wanted,” he wrote in the caption along with a heart emoji.

Sammie gets excited on ‘The Circle.’ ( Netflix)

Sammie came in third place on the first season of The Circle, and the first and second place winners commented to congratulate their co-star on becoming a mom! “Woah major plot twist!!! This is f**kin dope dude. Congrats to you guys,” winner Joey Sasso wrote. Runner-up Shubham Goell also complimented her and said she was going to be a great parent! “You’re going to be the best mom!” he wrote. “Congrats to you both!”

1642612712 843 ‘The Circle Star Sammie Cimarelli Pregnant With First Child —
Sammie poses on the red carpet with Joey and Shubham. ( Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Other contestants showed Sammie plenty of love and gave her some well-wishes. “Congratulations I couldn’t think of a better blessing and a better woman to be a mother,” Chanel Capra wrote and even offered to babysit, if she ever needs! Everyone seems really happy for the soon-to-be parents.

Sammie isn’t the only star from The Circle to become a parent! Season 2 winner DeLeesa St. Agathe became a mom for the second time in May 2021, when she welcomed her second daughter Tori Sky to the world. The reality star posted a photo of her newborn shortly after her birth on May 31.

 

