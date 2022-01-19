Celebrities
Jodie Sweetin’s Kids: Meet Her Two Daughters, Zoie & Beatrix
Jodie Sweetin, 39, has her own full house with daughters Zoie, 13, and Beatrix, 11. Learn all about the girls Jodie said she’s ‘lucky’ to be a mom to.
When Jodie Sweetin ties the knot with her fiance, Mescal Wasilewski, he’ll gain more than just a blushing bride. Jodie has her own full house with teenage daughters Zoie Herpin, 13, and Beatrix Sweetin Coyle, 11. Though the girls are half-sisters, the pair share Jodie’s bright smile, and even her talent in front of the camera! Learn all about the daughters Jodie called “strong, smart, independent and fierce,” here!
Zoie Laurelmae Herpin
Jodie welcomed her first daughter, Zoie, on April 10th, 2008. She shares her eldest with first husband, film transportation coordinator Cody Herpin, who she wed in 2007. But at the time Jodie was still struggling with addiciton, and a few months after Zoie’s birth she relapsed, later filing for divorce from Cody in November 2008. Though Cody and Sweetin have co-parented Zoie ever since, Jodie agreed to pay monthly child support to Cody in a 2017 agreement.
Even though she maintains a relationship with her father, Zoie and Jodie’s new fiance, Mescal, have also grown close. Jodie’s shared photos of them to Instagram enjoying a Dodger’s game and sharing an intimate celebration at home for Jodie’s 39th birthday last year. Resident teenager Zoie even convinced Jodie to join her in filming a viral TikTok dance!
In a November interview with People, Jodie shared how much she admires Zoie’s boundaries, and how she stands up for herself and speaks her mind. “[Zoie] has always been that kid that would say, ‘I don’t like that,” Jodie said. “Not necessarily in a bratty way, but like, ‘Nope, I’m not doing this.’…I didn’t get those skills until I was in my 30s.” Clearly, she’s passed them along in spades to both her girls, who’ve even followed her lead behind the screen. At their young age, Both Zoie and Beatrix have had cameos on Fuller House, Zoie in season 2 episode “A Tangled Web” and Beatrix in season 4 episode “President Fuller.
Beatrix Carlin Sweetin Coyle
Jodie shares her youngest daughter, Beatrix, with ex-husband Marty Coyle. Sweetly nicknamed “Bea” by her father, Beatrix Carlin was born on August 31, 2010. Marty and Jodie share joint custody of Bea, which they agreed upon after their divorce in 2012. Named after the Beatles song and comedian George Carlin, Bea is the mirror image of her mom, often rocking matching hairstyles and smiles at premieres. Jodie even shared a photo to Instagram of the mother-daughter duo hugging each other in green jumpsuits, which they wore to Bea’s elementary school graduation.
In a birthday message to her daughter posted on Instagram last August, Jodie gushed about her youngest girl, who she called, “creative, compassionate, hilarious, a great singer.” But most importantly, Jodie wrote, Bea has “a good heart.” Jodie has also encouraged Bea to get in touch with her Jewish heritage (even though Jodie is not Jewish), and shared a sweet photo of her daughter lighting the menorah. Jodie even gave a sweet thank you to TV dad Bob Saget, who passed away tragically last month. Jodie commented that Bea is helping her learn more Yiddish, something Bob originally shared with her. Onscreen and offscreen, Jodie’s sweet connection with her girls and her Full House family stands out.
Celebrities
Bethenny Frankel, 51, Poses By The Beach In A Strapless Bikini — Photo
Bethenny Frankel took to Instagram to share a gorgeous pic of herself rocking a stylish bikini with a palm tree print and made a fitting joke in the caption.
Bethenny Frankel, 51, is enjoying the beach in the winter! The Real Housewives of New York City star gave her fans a treat when she posted a brand new pic of herself rocking a green and white strapless bikini while sitting outside and relaxing by the water on Jan. 17. She also rocked a hat, her own Bethenny sunglasses, which are available through HSN, and a colorful necklace as she slightly smiled at the camera.
The dark-haired beauty hinted that she was at Palm Beach when she used her caption to make a joke about the palm tree leaves that appeared to be on her swimsuit. “‘Palm’ Beach…get it? 🌴🏝👙😎,” the caption read.
It didn’t take long for Bethenny’s fans to respond to her cheeky humor and one even pointed out that it wasn’t palm leaves, it was banana leaves on her bikini. “OH right…. Well it feels similar,” she replied. Others complimented her youthful appearance and used the comment section to express their love for her.
Before Bethenny posted her latest eye-catching photo, she wowed on the red carpet of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball just over a month ago. The proud mom wore a black crop top under a sequined blazer, black pants, and heels, and brought along her adorable daughter Bryn as her date. The 11-year-old, whom she shares with ex-husband Jason Hoppy, showed off her own style in a pretty off-white silky dress and white boots that had silver sequins on the sides.
When Bethenny’s not getting attention for her style or close relationship with her daughter, she’s doing so for her love life. The open and honest gal set the record straight about her relationship status when she confirmed that she’s still engaged to Paul Bernon on Dec. 21 even though one of her earlier Christmas-themed posts had fans thinking she was single.
“I didn’t have to address rumors, but rumors hurt and affect other people, as does irresponsible press. I am engaged to a wonderful man named Paul. We got engaged in February and months later, I was swimming and had my ring on, and then it came out that we were engaged, because we didn’t make an announcement,” she said in a video she posted after the rumors started going around.
Celebrities
Her Royal Fineness Savannah James Shatters The Baddieverse With Super Fine Slay
The Real MVP
We stan Her Royal Fineness Savannah James who re-shattered the internet with a stunning slay in 16arlington and Gianvito Rossi that sent the whole entire internet into a TIZZY.
“GODDESS Queen!! Lucky Black man I am. SHEESH she’s BAD!! It’s gone be a great week when you start it off with a Monday like this!” he captioned under the clip that was viewed over a million times.
This comes months after the unproblematic mother and wife stunned in a neon green dress that stirred up heart eye hysteria across social media while proving, yet again, that she’s the baddest NBA wife, maybe ever.
At this point, it’s safe to say no one is touching Savannah who celebrated her 8th anniversary with LeBron this past September.
“Our own personal Met Gala 8 years ago,” James captioned his post. “Happy Anniversary Queen!! Who am i w/o you in my corner, ABSOLUTELY NOTHING! Love you ♾ 👸🏾”
Savannah also posted an anniversary message to her hubby on the social media platform.
“Happy Anniversary to my forever scary movie partner, my forever feet warmer, the Capricorn to my Virgo, my bestie, my babe!!!” Savannah gushed. ” 8 years down, forever to go! Love you deep!! #LookWhatWeDid 💕💕💕💕💕”
While LeBron and Savannah have been married for eight years, they got engaged in 2011 and have been nearly inseparable since meeting during their high school days in Akron, Ohio.
The pair are parents to a daughter Zhuri, 6, and sons Bryce, 14, and LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., 16, who don’t get in the way when mommy wants to slay.
“They’re not rewarded for mediocrity. I believe that my kids can do anything they put their minds to,” she said in an interview with Essence before adding, “We are just normal people from Northeast Ohio. You can look at it as a very good thing because maybe we don’t understand what we could be. But to me, that’s much more stressful — it takes much more energy rather than just being yourself. And I feel like that’s definitely rubbed off on our kids.”
What’s the first thing you’d do if you were fine like Savannah James? Tell us down below and enjoy the hysteria over Savannah’s latest viral slay on the flip.
Savannah James is very pretty.
I’m about to start referring to LeBron as Savannah James husband https://t.co/s0tIEYODLl
— Kaio-Ken & Valyrian Steel (@RatchetSensei) January 17, 2022
“Savannah James is very pretty.
I’m about to start referring to LeBron as Savannah James husband” – that would be fair
Savannah James is the prettiest basketball wife hands down. I don’t have to see the rest of them to know.
— Dev (@devinwyatt_) January 18, 2022
“Savannah James is the prettiest basketball wife hands down. I don’t have to see the rest of them to know” – easily
Celebrities
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra ‘Interested In A Family’ Amid Split Rumors: ‘They Aren’t Rushing’
Though Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas deal with the latest breakup rumors, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned that ‘all is well’ – but don’t expect them to be pushing a baby stroller anytime soon.
It’s rough being Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. One month, fans talk about how you’re on the verge of a breakup, even as you celebrate your third marriage anniversary. The next, there’s pressure to have kids, even though you say you’re not “too busy to practice” making babies. Though Nick, 29, and Priyanka, 39, aren’t thrilled with the latest chatter, they know it’s all par for the course. “Nick and Priyanka know the drill about being in a Hollywood relationship,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “and that everything they do will be speculated on and looked at in each and every way.”
“But when it comes to their relationship,” the source tells HollywoodLife, “they give each the attention it deserves. [Their relationship] is happy and healthy with so much love surrounding it.” Nick and Priyanka are still both “very interested in a future family together,” but presently, their focus is on their busy careers. Plus, “enjoying time with each other when they aren’t working is what works for them right now,” adds the insider. “They are on their own pace and aren’t going to be rushed or be pushed into a place where their fans want their relationship to go. All is well with Nick and Pri, and it is really nice to see.”
The rumor mill went into overdrive over a potential Nick/Priyanka split when The Matrix Resurrections actress reverted her social media handles back to @PriyankaChopra from @PriyankaChopraJonas in November. “Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is,” she said to Vanity Faire when explaining her feelings on the split speculation, which she dubbed a “professional hazard.” She added, “I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that.”
Priyanka also told Vanity Fair that kids are in the cards for her and Nick – just not now. “When it happens, it happens,” she said. “We’re blessed to have each other and have a full heart for the future, I say, and things are out of your control. And the foundation of a couple is strong, and you’re excited about the possibility of that.”
