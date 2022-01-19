Connect with us

Kanye West Covers His Entire Head With A Mask After Birthday Party Drama With Kim Kardashian 

Kanye West Covers His Entire Head With A Mask After Birthday Party Drama With Kim Kardashian 
Kanye West is shielding his face from the public in recent photos, sporting a full black mask out while checking out renovations on his home in Malibu.

Mask on! Kanye West was seen out in Malibu on Monday with some business associates, but his face was specifically not on display as he sported an all-black look and hid his face from view. For the outdoor meeting with a few people ostensibly on his team, the “Off the Grid” rapper wore a full black mask covering over his entire head, keeping a low profile from the public. He paired the accessory with a large leather jacket and black jeans tucked into rainboots.

Kanye West has a chat with his business associates (SplashNews.com).

The avant-garde style, however strange to some, is pretty typical of Ye, whose close relationship with Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia has resulted in similar choices over the past year and also undoubtedly influenced his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. The reality star notably sported [literal] head-to-toe Balenciaga for the 2021 Met Gala with Demna in tow — himself also sporting a face covering that initially led some to believe it was Kanye joining Kim for the event. Some also interpreted Kim’s BDSM-inspired Balenciaga looks to be even more symbolic than realized — as it relates to her ex — but the jury’s still out on that one.

Kanye West
Kanye West (Dutch…/BACKGRID).

As far as Kanye’s symbolic meaning … could he be hiding after the whole debacle involving his daughter Chicago‘s fourth birthday party on Jan. 15? When the rapper claimed he hadn’t been told the address for the event which was thrown with with Kylie Jenner as a joint party for Stormi Webster, a source close to the Kardashian family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim and Kanye’s co-parenting relationship doesn’t need to involve going to every single party together.

The source revealed that his estranged wife didn’t ask him to come in the first place, since he’s not part of the family anymore. “Kim really didn’t invite Kanye to the party. He’s no longer a part of the family, they don’t have to all be together for the birthday parties, at least right now. They’re not together. Kanye chose to move across the street to co-parent,” they said.

Brad Goreski, Holly Robinson Peete & More Celebs Mourn The Death Of André Leon Talley

January 19, 2022

Andre Leon Talley
An outpouring of heartfelt tributes have flooded in after news broke that Andre Leon Talley passed away at 73.

Fashion icon Andre Leon Talley passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 19 and the overwhelming amount of tributes that poured in proves that he was loved by many. The fashion legend was best known for being the creative director of Vogue, a judge on America’s Next Top Model and creating an ever-lasting legacy in the fashion industry. Most importantly, he has left an eternal mark on those who loved him and left heartfelt messages including Brad Goreski, Holly Robinson Peete, Andy Cohen, Octavia Spencer and more.

Andre Leon Talley strikes a pose at the 2006 Michael Kors show for New York Fashion Week in Bryant Park. (Everett Collection/Shutterstock)

Brad Goreski 

Stylist Brad Goreski honored Andre Leon Talley with a picture of him in a red puffy coat. “André Leon Talley was a big inspiration for me to want to work in fashion. So sad to hear about him passing. RIP ALT,” he captioned the post.

Holly Robinson Peete 

Actress Holly Robinson Peete uploaded a collage of photos of the fashion icon. She added two black and white pictures, a picture of him posing with a fabulous coat and a throwback picture of him beaming at the camera. “Rest In Peace André Leon Talley. What a mark you made,” she tweeted.

Andy Cohen 

Bravo host Andy Cohen addressed news of the fashion icon passing during an episode of his late-night talk show Watch What Happens Live and shared a video of him learning about the news. “Just riffing here about Andre… he was an incredible person who lived an incredible, groundbreaking life,” he wrote along with the video.

Octavia Spencer

Actress Octavia Spencer sent love to his friends and family upon hearing about his death. “I am sad to hear of Andre Leon Talley’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones,” she tweeted.

Cree Summer

Actress and singer Cree Summer posted a picture of a young Andre Leon Talley beaming at the camera. “Infinitely Quotable , such a beautiful man 💔 Farewell Andre Leon Talley,” she tweeted along with the picture.

Harvey Fierstein

Tony award-winning playwright and actor Harvey Fierstein shared an announcement of his death along with some kind words. “A truly original heart , spirit and mind. He cast a giant shadow and will not soon be forgotten. What’s loss,” she wrote.

David Alan Grier

Actor and comedian David Alan Grier posted a picture of Andre Leon Talley wearing a large white robe in front of a subdued grey backdrop. “Rest In Peace Andre Leon Talley,” he wrote along with the picture.

Deborah Cox

Canadian singer-songwriter Deborah Cox posted a stunning picture of Andre Leon Talley by a Chinese dragon-designed bridge with Eiffel Tower in the backdrop as he was dressed fabulously from head-to-toe. “Rest In Peace Andre Leon Talley,” she wrote along with the picture.

Tom & Lorenzo

The fashion designer duo known as Tom and Lorenzo posted the same picture and wrote, “Goodbye to André Leon Talley, the King of American Style. We won’t see his like again.”

Vanessa Friedman

New York Times editor Vanessa Friedman had some kind words for the fashion legend. “Farewell Andre Leon Talley. A towering figure, in every sense,” she tweeted.

Coco Rocha

Model Coco Rocha wrote a lengthy heartfelt message for Andre Talley Leon on Instagram. “I’m so sad to hear that my friend, the incredible Andre Leon Talley, has passed away. He was a legendary figure in fashion and a walking encyclopedia of knowledge,” she started off the caption. “Beyond the larger than life persona, I knew him personally as a sweet and genuinely kind human being, she continued. She even wrote about her last exchange with him, noting, “His final departing words to me were ‘Nothing matters in this world but family and love, and you have IT.’”

Sampson McCormick

Film director Sampson McCormick posted a lovely black and white picture of the fashion icon.”Andre Leon Talley— an icon. Rest in fabulous and fashionable power,” he wrote along with the photo.

'Teen Mom: Family Reunion': Amber Portwood Says She Doesn't Think She's A 'Good Mom'

January 19, 2022

Amber Portwood
Amber Portwood blames being ‘an addict and in jail for fighting’ as the reason why she feels she isn’t a good mom during group therapy.

Amber Portwood, 31, got real during group therapy on Tuesday, Jan. 18’s episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion. During the session led by Dr. Cheynne Bryant, the cast of once-teenaged mothers went around and said something positive about themselves one at a time. Those who felt they shared that positive trait were asked to stand up along with the person whose turn it was. However, it was Amber’s decision not to stand up that shocked her castmates.

When Maci Bookout declared that she felt she was a “good mom.” Everyone except for Amber stood up. Her co-stars pleaded with her to join them but she refused. “Sometimes I don’t feel like I am a mom,” Amber responded once prompted to elaborate. “I let my anger kind of take over my life. I just wasn’t a good mom. I wasn’t there for my daughter when she needed me and I was an addict and in jail for fighting.”

Dr. Bryant directed her to look to the present and asked what changes she has tried to make to be a better mom. Amber responded that she has tried to “keep being there” for her daughter Leah Leann Shirley, 13, and son James Andrew Glennon, 3, and signed up for intervention and anger management classes. However, she still feels like she’s failing. “When I went to prison, I turned myself around but then I messed up again a couple of years ago,” she told the group.

Amber Portwood on ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion.’ (MTV)

Maci was heartbroken to hear Amber’s admission.”I know things with Amber and her daughter Leah are kinda rocky right now. But I want her to believe that she’s a good mom,” Maci said during a confessional interview. While these moms don’t always get along, it was nice to see them support each other during this therapy session.

Amber has had a contentious relationship with her daughter Leah whom she shares with her ex Gary Shirley. During the most recent season of Teen Mom OG, Gary had invented her over for dinner to spend time with their daughter. However, Leah didn’t seem thrilled to have her estranged mother there and after plenty of awkward silences, the Never Too Late author complained and wondered “what the point” of driving out there was. The last we saw of Amber before Teen Mom Family Reunion was when she stormed off stage during the Teen Mom OG reunion after she found out Leah was in therapy. Fortunately, the two seem to be talking again so it seems Amber’s own therapy session may have paid off.

New episodes of Teen Mom: Family Reunion air Tuesdays at 8 pm on MTV.

Britney Spears Lashes Out At Jamie Lynn In Cease & Desist Letter: I Won't Be 'Bullied'

January 19, 2022

Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn Spears
Britney Spears is reportedly demanding that her sister Jamie Lynn Spears leaves her out of her book tour for her new memoir ‘Things I Should Have Said’ in a ‘forceful’ cease and desist letter that was delivered by her attorney, Mathew S. Rosengart.

Britney Spears, 40, is taking a legal step when it comes to her public feud with her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears. The singer asked her attorney Mathew S. Rosengart to issue her 30-year-old sibling a cease and desist letter, which was obtained by Page Six, that demands her to leave her out of her book tour for her just released memior, Things I Should Have Said, and says that she “will no longer be bullied” for the point of book sales.

“Dear Ms. Spears: As you know, I represent your sister Britney Spears, and I write at her request concerning the above-referenced matter. We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her,” the letter, which can be seen above, starts.

“Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she,” it continues.

Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears during a previous award show. (Lucy Nicholson/AP/Shutterstock)

The letter goes on to bring up the “abuse and wrongdoing” that Britney had to go through during her 13-year conservatorship, which was established by her and Jamie Lynn’s father Jamie Spears to gain control of her personal, medical and financial affairs.

“You of all people know the abuse and wrongdoing Britney had to endure during the conservatorship, after initially growing up with a ‘ruinous,’ alcoholic father,” the letter states. “In fact, your own book reportedly states that your father ‘spent most of my life in that cycle of ruinous behavior. His bouts of drinking caused me periods of torment and sorrow.”

“As I have previously stated, having endured a 13-year conservatorship that stripped her of civil rights and fundamental liberties, Britney will no longer be bullied by her father or anyone else,” it continues before going on to say that it was Britney who was the “breadwinner” of the family.

Britney Spears
Britney Spears’ message about her mom and sister on Instagram. (Courtesy of Instagram)

“Britney was the family’s breadwinner and she also otherwise supported you. Publicly airing false or fantastical grievances is wrong, especially when designed to sell books. It is also potentially unlawful and defamatory,” the letter says.

“Michelle Obama famously said, ‘when they go low, we go high’, and to Britney’s great credit, that is exactly what Britney is going to do, for the time being,” the last part of the letter reads. “You recently reportedly stated that the book was ‘not about her.’ She takes you at your word and we, therefore, demand that you cease and desist from referencing Britney derogatorily during your promotional campaign. If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action.”

Britney’s cease and desist letter comes after she and Jamie Lynn have been publicly feuding in interviews and on social media over the past few weeks. The feud started around the same time that Jamie Lynn began doing press for her book, which includes excerpts of her perceptions about situations she and Britney were involved in over the years. In the interviews, she has been openly expressing her opinions about Britney and their issues, and Britney’s made it clear she sees things differently.

One of Jamie Lynn’s latest interviews was on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Jan. 17, and in it, she discussed how she was “sad” over her big sister’s breakup with Justin Timberlake back in 2002. It didn’t take long, however, for Britney to take to Instagram to disagree by claiming Jamie Lynn and their mom Lynne treated her like “a ghost” after the split and didn’t give her the support she felt she needed. “I’m sorry Jamie Lynn, I wasn’t strong enough to do what should have been done … slapped you and Mamma right across your f–king faces !!!!!,” the “…Baby One More Time” crooner shockingly wrote in part of the post, which can be seen above.

