Kanye West Kisses Julia Fox As She Straddles Him In Steamy New Photo
As her romance with Kanye West heats up, Julia Fox shared some new behind-the-scenes photos of their love story — including one PDA-filled shot of her straddling the rapper!
Things are definitely heating up between Kanye West and Julia Fox! After the couple spent some time apart to attend their respective kids’ birthday parties, Julia reminisced about some of the hottest moments in their romance so far on her Instagram Story on Jan. 18. She shared one shot of herself sprawled across Kanye’s lap as he places a kiss on her forehead, which is facing away from the camera. She also posted a compilation video of some of their time together, including a kiss on the lips in the streets as paparazzi fired away with their cameras.
Even though Kanye and Julia just met on New Year’s Eve, they’ve clearly hit it off. Just days after their first encounter, they traveled from Miami to New York City for some dinner dates, and they even attended a Broadway show together while in the Big Apple. However, on the weekend of Jan. 15, the stars had some family matters to attend. Julia threw a first birthday party for her son, Valentino, who she shares with ex-husband, Peter Artemiev, on Jan. 17. The two reunited and appeared on good terms as they celebrated their baby boy.
Meanwhile, Kanye showed up at Kim’s birthday party for their daughter, Chicago West. His appearance wasn’t without some drama, though. Before videos surfaced of Kanye at the party, he took to Instagram Live to claim that Kim “wasn’t allowing” him to attend. “These are the kinds of games being played,” Kanye accused. “This is the kind of thing that has affected my health for the longest and Im just not playing.” After leaving the party, Kanye revealed that it was Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, who filled him in on the party details so he could show up.
“I just gotta shout out Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter,” ‘Ye said. “I just saw everybody. Everyone had a great time and I was just happy to be there. My life centers around my children and I just had a great time today.” Kim has not publicly commented on the allegations Kanye made about not being allowed at the celebration. She filed for divorce from Kanye in Feb. 2021, and in December, asked a judge to declare the two “legally single” as the logistics are continued to be worked out.
Kanye West Covers His Entire Head With A Mask After Birthday Party Drama With Kim Kardashian
Kanye West is shielding his face from the public in recent photos, sporting a full black mask out while checking out renovations on his home in Malibu.
Mask on! Kanye West was seen out in Malibu on Monday with some business associates, but his face was specifically not on display as he sported an all-black look and hid his face from view. For the outdoor meeting with a few people ostensibly on his team, the “Off the Grid” rapper wore a full black mask covering over his entire head, keeping a low profile from the public. He paired the accessory with a large leather jacket and black jeans tucked into rainboots.
The avant-garde style, however strange to some, is pretty typical of Ye, whose close relationship with Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia has resulted in similar choices over the past year and also undoubtedly influenced his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. The reality star notably sported [literal] head-to-toe Balenciaga for the 2021 Met Gala with Demna in tow — himself also sporting a face covering that initially led some to believe it was Kanye joining Kim for the event. Some also interpreted Kim’s BDSM-inspired Balenciaga looks to be even more symbolic than realized — as it relates to her ex — but the jury’s still out on that one.
As far as Kanye’s symbolic meaning … could he be hiding after the whole debacle involving his daughter Chicago‘s fourth birthday party on Jan. 15? When the rapper claimed he hadn’t been told the address for the event which was thrown with with Kylie Jenner as a joint party for Stormi Webster, a source close to the Kardashian family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim and Kanye’s co-parenting relationship doesn’t need to involve going to every single party together.
The source revealed that his estranged wife didn’t ask him to come in the first place, since he’s not part of the family anymore. “Kim really didn’t invite Kanye to the party. He’s no longer a part of the family, they don’t have to all be together for the birthday parties, at least right now. They’re not together. Kanye chose to move across the street to co-parent,” they said.
Brad Goreski, Holly Robinson Peete & More Celebs Mourn The Death Of André Leon Talley
An outpouring of heartfelt tributes have flooded in after news broke that Andre Leon Talley passed away at 73.
Fashion icon Andre Leon Talley passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 19 and the overwhelming amount of tributes that poured in proves that he was loved by many. The fashion legend was best known for being the creative director of Vogue, a judge on America’s Next Top Model and creating an ever-lasting legacy in the fashion industry. Most importantly, he has left an eternal mark on those who loved him and left heartfelt messages including Brad Goreski, Holly Robinson Peete, Andy Cohen, Octavia Spencer and more.
Brad Goreski
Stylist Brad Goreski honored Andre Leon Talley with a picture of him in a red puffy coat. “André Leon Talley was a big inspiration for me to want to work in fashion. So sad to hear about him passing. RIP ALT,” he captioned the post.
Holly Robinson Peete
Actress Holly Robinson Peete uploaded a collage of photos of the fashion icon. She added two black and white pictures, a picture of him posing with a fabulous coat and a throwback picture of him beaming at the camera. “Rest In Peace André Leon Talley. What a mark you made,” she tweeted.
Rest In Peace André Leon Talley.
What a mark you made 😞 🌹🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/VgLkLDpbWn
— Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) January 19, 2022
Andy Cohen
Bravo host Andy Cohen addressed news of the fashion icon passing during an episode of his late-night talk show Watch What Happens Live and shared a video of him learning about the news. “Just riffing here about Andre… he was an incredible person who lived an incredible, groundbreaking life,” he wrote along with the video.
Just riffing here about Andre… he was an incredible person who lived an incredible, groundbreaking life. Highly recommend his book THE CHIFFON TRENCHES https://t.co/WZlVMbK2yb
— Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 19, 2022
Octavia Spencer
Actress Octavia Spencer sent love to his friends and family upon hearing about his death. “I am sad to hear of Andre Leon Talley’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones,” she tweeted.
I am sad to hear of Andre Leon Talley’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.
— octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) January 19, 2022
Cree Summer
Actress and singer Cree Summer posted a picture of a young Andre Leon Talley beaming at the camera. “Infinitely Quotable , such a beautiful man 💔 Farewell Andre Leon Talley,” she tweeted along with the picture.
Infinitely Quotable , such a beautiful man 💔 Farewell Andre Leon Talley pic.twitter.com/sUaqGsQ878
— Cree Summer (@IAmCreeSummer) January 19, 2022
Harvey Fierstein
Tony award-winning playwright and actor Harvey Fierstein shared an announcement of his death along with some kind words. “A truly original heart , spirit and mind. He cast a giant shadow and will not soon be forgotten. What’s loss,” she wrote.
Andre Leon Talley, Vogue Editor and Fashion Legend, Dies at 73 – The Daily Beast…. A truly original heart , spirit and mind. He cast a giant shadow and will not soon be forgotten. What’s loss. https://t.co/Rxixp4A1pE
— Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) January 19, 2022
David Alan Grier
Actor and comedian David Alan Grier posted a picture of Andre Leon Talley wearing a large white robe in front of a subdued grey backdrop. “Rest In Peace Andre Leon Talley,” he wrote along with the picture.
Rest In Peace Andre Leon Talley 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/LORHIHn784
— David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) January 19, 2022
Deborah Cox
Canadian singer-songwriter Deborah Cox posted a stunning picture of Andre Leon Talley by a Chinese dragon-designed bridge with Eiffel Tower in the backdrop as he was dressed fabulously from head-to-toe. “Rest In Peace Andre Leon Talley,” she wrote along with the picture.
Rest In Peace Andre Leon Talley 🕊 pic.twitter.com/uRdQRHmpS1
— Deborah Cox (@Deborah_Cox) January 19, 2022
Tom & Lorenzo
The fashion designer duo known as Tom and Lorenzo posted the same picture and wrote, “Goodbye to André Leon Talley, the King of American Style. We won’t see his like again.”
Goodbye to André Leon Talley, the King of American Style. We won’t see his like again. pic.twitter.com/1hLvn2jJGT
— Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) January 19, 2022
Vanessa Friedman
New York Times editor Vanessa Friedman had some kind words for the fashion legend. “Farewell Andre Leon Talley. A towering figure, in every sense,” she tweeted.
Farewell Andre Leon Talley. A towering figure, in every sense.
— Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) January 19, 2022
Coco Rocha
Model Coco Rocha wrote a lengthy heartfelt message for Andre Talley Leon on Instagram. “I’m so sad to hear that my friend, the incredible Andre Leon Talley, has passed away. He was a legendary figure in fashion and a walking encyclopedia of knowledge,” she started off the caption. “Beyond the larger than life persona, I knew him personally as a sweet and genuinely kind human being, she continued. She even wrote about her last exchange with him, noting, “His final departing words to me were ‘Nothing matters in this world but family and love, and you have IT.’”
Sampson McCormick
Film director Sampson McCormick posted a lovely black and white picture of the fashion icon.”Andre Leon Talley— an icon. Rest in fabulous and fashionable power,” he wrote along with the photo.
Andre Leon Talley— an icon.
Rest in fabulous and fashionable power. 👑🤍 pic.twitter.com/yfgx4E3vAR
— Sampson (@OfficialSampson) January 19, 2022
‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’: Amber Portwood Says She Doesn’t Think She’s A ‘Good Mom’
Amber Portwood blames being ‘an addict and in jail for fighting’ as the reason why she feels she isn’t a good mom during group therapy.
Amber Portwood, 31, got real during group therapy on Tuesday, Jan. 18’s episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion. During the session led by Dr. Cheynne Bryant, the cast of once-teenaged mothers went around and said something positive about themselves one at a time. Those who felt they shared that positive trait were asked to stand up along with the person whose turn it was. However, it was Amber’s decision not to stand up that shocked her castmates.
Tonight on #TeenMomFamilyReunion, the moms share their feelings and let each other in during a group session.
Catch a brand new episode tonight at 8/7c on MTV. 💞 pic.twitter.com/f8OPfHGRbL
— MTV (@MTV) January 18, 2022
When Maci Bookout declared that she felt she was a “good mom.” Everyone except for Amber stood up. Her co-stars pleaded with her to join them but she refused. “Sometimes I don’t feel like I am a mom,” Amber responded once prompted to elaborate. “I let my anger kind of take over my life. I just wasn’t a good mom. I wasn’t there for my daughter when she needed me and I was an addict and in jail for fighting.”
Dr. Bryant directed her to look to the present and asked what changes she has tried to make to be a better mom. Amber responded that she has tried to “keep being there” for her daughter Leah Leann Shirley, 13, and son James Andrew Glennon, 3, and signed up for intervention and anger management classes. However, she still feels like she’s failing. “When I went to prison, I turned myself around but then I messed up again a couple of years ago,” she told the group.
Maci was heartbroken to hear Amber’s admission.”I know things with Amber and her daughter Leah are kinda rocky right now. But I want her to believe that she’s a good mom,” Maci said during a confessional interview. While these moms don’t always get along, it was nice to see them support each other during this therapy session.
Amber has had a contentious relationship with her daughter Leah whom she shares with her ex Gary Shirley. During the most recent season of Teen Mom OG, Gary had invented her over for dinner to spend time with their daughter. However, Leah didn’t seem thrilled to have her estranged mother there and after plenty of awkward silences, the Never Too Late author complained and wondered “what the point” of driving out there was. The last we saw of Amber before Teen Mom Family Reunion was when she stormed off stage during the Teen Mom OG reunion after she found out Leah was in therapy. Fortunately, the two seem to be talking again so it seems Amber’s own therapy session may have paid off.
New episodes of Teen Mom: Family Reunion air Tuesdays at 8 pm on MTV.
