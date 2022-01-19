Kevin Strickland sues Missouri prison health care provider for damages

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kevin Strickland, who was released from prison in November after being wrongfully imprisoned for 43 years, is suing health care provider Corizon for allegedly denying him adequate and competent medical care.

Corizon is the healthcare provider contracted with the Missouri Department of Corrections, providing care to 22 facilities in the state.

Strickland’s lawsuit says he was deprived of timely access to essential medical care for an “obvious and serious medical condition.”

The suit alleges that policies and procedures directly resulted in Strickland losing mobility and now having to use a wheelchair.

He also alleges the company and four unidentified administrators failed to train their staff adequately to provide care and showed deliberate indifference to Strickland and other inmates’ serious medical needs.

According to documents, Strickland was diagnosed with musculoligamentous back pain and possible mild tight hamstring syndrome in February 2017. It was recommended that he partake in low stress/low impact activity and exercise.

A few months later in May, Strickland said he had difficulty walking and complained of worsening pain and numbness. Strickland was prescribed the antidepressant Trileptal and was ordered a mental health evaluation.

In June 2017, a doctor said there was no noted improvement and increased his dose of Trileptal.

According to the lawsuit, on July 13, Strickland had his first of two self-declared emergencies, but his condition was determined not to warrant an emergency. A few hours later, Strickland declared a second emergency and was put in a wheelchair.

Court documents say the nurse contacted the on-call physician who ordered a Toradol injection.

In September 2017, Strickland was diagnosed with paresthesia in his legs.

The 62-year-old was released after being convicted in a triple murder that took place in 1978.

A new Missouri law passed last year, allowing Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker to file a motion to throw out his convictions.

After a hearing where Strickland took the stand, the judge concluded that prosecutors met the burden of providing convincing evidence to undermine his conviction.