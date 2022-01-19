News
Kevin Strickland sues Missouri prison health care provider for damages
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kevin Strickland, who was released from prison in November after being wrongfully imprisoned for 43 years, is suing health care provider Corizon for allegedly denying him adequate and competent medical care.
Corizon is the healthcare provider contracted with the Missouri Department of Corrections, providing care to 22 facilities in the state.
Strickland’s lawsuit says he was deprived of timely access to essential medical care for an “obvious and serious medical condition.”
The suit alleges that policies and procedures directly resulted in Strickland losing mobility and now having to use a wheelchair.
He also alleges the company and four unidentified administrators failed to train their staff adequately to provide care and showed deliberate indifference to Strickland and other inmates’ serious medical needs.
According to documents, Strickland was diagnosed with musculoligamentous back pain and possible mild tight hamstring syndrome in February 2017. It was recommended that he partake in low stress/low impact activity and exercise.
A few months later in May, Strickland said he had difficulty walking and complained of worsening pain and numbness. Strickland was prescribed the antidepressant Trileptal and was ordered a mental health evaluation.
In June 2017, a doctor said there was no noted improvement and increased his dose of Trileptal.
According to the lawsuit, on July 13, Strickland had his first of two self-declared emergencies, but his condition was determined not to warrant an emergency. A few hours later, Strickland declared a second emergency and was put in a wheelchair.
Court documents say the nurse contacted the on-call physician who ordered a Toradol injection.
In September 2017, Strickland was diagnosed with paresthesia in his legs.
The 62-year-old was released after being convicted in a triple murder that took place in 1978.
A new Missouri law passed last year, allowing Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker to file a motion to throw out his convictions.
After a hearing where Strickland took the stand, the judge concluded that prosecutors met the burden of providing convincing evidence to undermine his conviction.
Suggest a Correction
News
Test ‘Emergency Alert’ sent out in Missouri with Batman references
Missourians received a puzzling message on their phones Tuesday afternoon – an ‘emergency alert’ out of Gotham City about a suspicious vehicle with the license plate UKIDME. This was neither joke nor riddle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), but rather an unfortunate accident.
Around 4:52 p.m., people’s cellphones buzzed with an automatic alert reading, “GOTHAM CITY MO PURPLE/GREEN 1978 DODGE 3700 GT MO UKIDME.”
That’s the car driven by the Joker’s goons in the 1989 ‘Batman’ film.
Fortunately, we didn’t need a Caped Crusader to solve this mystery.
Minutes after the alert was sent, state police sent word the alert was a test message accidentally sent across the state. At 5:21 p.m., the MSHP sent a new alert explaining it was a test.
Suggest a Correction
News
Olympic athletes urged by activists not to criticize China
GENEVA — Athletes at the Beijing Olympics were urged by human rights activists Tuesday to avoid criticizing China because they could be prosecuted.
The International Olympic Committee has said athletes will have freedom of speech at next month’s Winter Games when speaking to journalists or posting on social media. However, the Olympic Charter rule that prohibits political protests at medal ceremonies also requires “applicable public law” to be followed.
The IOC has not yet publicly committed to how athletes who speak out would be protected, activists said in a briefing hosted by Human Rights Watch.
“Silence is complicity and that’s why we have concerns,” said Rob Koehler, the director general of the Global Athlete group. “We know the human rights record and the allowance of freedom of expression in China, so there’s really not much protection.”
The IOC has not responded to requests in recent days to clarify how Chinese law could apply at the Beijing Games, which open on Feb. 4.
“Chinese laws are very vague on the crimes they can use to prosecute people’s free speech,” Human Rights Watch researcher Yaqiu Wang said, citing potential offenses of provoking trouble or inciting subversion.
China’s treatment of its Muslim-majority Uyghur people and polices toward Tibet, Hong Kong and Taiwan have come under increased scrutiny ahead of the Olympics. China also drew criticism following the near-total disappearance from public view of tennis player Peng Shuai. She wrote in a social media post that she was sexually assaulted by a former senior member of the ruling Communist Party.
Two-time Olympic cross-country skier Noah Hoffman said he knew the United States team was now shielding its athletes from facing questions.
“That makes me upset and I am scared for their safety when they go to China,” Hoffman said. “They can speak out when they get back.”
Activists cited the cases of Peng, wrestler Navid Afkari, who was executed in Iran in 2020, and the treatment of athletes by the authoritarian regime in Belarus as examples where the IOC could have done more to protect athletes.
Amid concerns about data privacy and spying in China, some Olympic teams in Europe have also advised athletes not to take personal telephones and laptops to Beijing.
“Any person with a sane mind who hears all these things,” Koehler said, “must have concerns.”
News
St. Louis & XFL reboot: contact, but no contract yet
ST. LOUIS- According to new XFL owner Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, we’re less than a year from the start of training camp for what is hoped will be a return to play in 2023. And on Monday night, the wrestler-turned-actor teased announcements coming in the next 2-3 weeks during a guest appearance on ESPN2’s coverage of the NFL Wild Card playoff game between St. Louis’ former NFL teams, the Cardinals and Rams.
The chat was the latest in what has been a drip-drip-drip of teases, usually posted to the Instagram accounts of Johnson and Dany Garcia, his ex-wife and business partner who is the league’s new co-owner.
While officials from The Dome at America’s Center have always been hopeful that St. Louis would be in the league’s 2023 plans, considering how popular the BattleHawks were here in 2020 with league-leading attendance and a strong social media presence, they still don’t appear to know much more than the general public about what lies ahead at this point.
Kitty Ratcliffe, President of the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission tells FOX2 that the league has been in contact with officials here, but that no agreement is in place for a return here.
Kevin Strickland sues Missouri prison health care provider for damages
Aaron Rodgers’ Family Feud: Inside The NFL Star’s Fallout With Brother Jordan
Test ‘Emergency Alert’ sent out in Missouri with Batman references
Britney Spears’ New ‘Baby One More Time’ Outfit Will Give You All The Feels – Watch
Olympic athletes urged by activists not to criticize China
Paulina Porizkova, 56, Models Black Lingerie In Sexy New ‘Getting Ready’ Photo
St. Louis & XFL reboot: contact, but no contract yet
Britney Spears Wishes She ‘Slapped’ Her Mom & Sister After Justin Timberlake Split
Bills’ Joe Schoen visits Giants in person for second interview as GM pool narrows
Emma Stone called Andrew Garfield a ‘jerk’ for not telling her about his Spider-Man comeback
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News6 days ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News5 days ago
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Bitcoin2 days ago
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena