Khloe Kardashian ‘Open’ To Start Dating Again After Tristan Thompson’s Paternity Scandal
Ready for romance? The reality star isn’t closing the door on love after another scandal with her NBA player ex ended their relationship for good.
Khloe Kardashian, 37, isn’t letting Tristan Thompson’s betrayal stop her from finding love. The Good American fashionista was heartbroken after learning the NBA player, with who she shares 3-year-old daughter True Thompson, had fathered a child with a Texas personal trainer named Marlee Nichols. But now that she’s left the athlete for good, Khloe is ready to meet someone new, according to insiders who spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.
“Khloe has spent so many years wrapped up in Tristan, but she is finally ready to get out there again and she is open to dating,” they explained. It seems the star’s inner circle has been urging her to get out there. Another insider told us, “Khloe’s friends have been encouraging her to get back into the dating scene and she’s definitely open to it. She’s learned enough from her past relationships what she wants and what she’s looking for in a partner.” (Khloe’s camp was also contacted for comment.)
The reality star wants to make sure she’s treated how she deserved this time around. One of our sources said, “Khloe knows her worth, and she’s done with the days of settling for a man who doesn’t deserve her… She is super loyal and committed to a partner and she just expects that in return.”
To make that happen Khloe, who was previously wed to Lamar Odom, is trying to “think outside the box” when it comes to her suitors. “She knows that she has to think outside the box in terms of the type of man she looks for and her family thinks that she should try dating someone not so famous who is not a professional athlete,” our source said, adding, “She is attracted to what she’s attracted to though.”
Another top priority for Khloe is making sure any new man has daughter True’s approval. The insider told us, “She says that her new man must meet her daughter’s approval because True is the love of her life. But she also knows that she has a lot of love to give to someone, and she is ready to open her heart again to someone who deserves her.” And she wants to make sure she sets “a good example” for True “by showing strength and confidence despite people who try to bring her down.” Our source went on, “Khloe has a huge heart and when she loves, she loves hard.”
RHOC Star Dr. Jen Armstrong Sued for 103K in Unpaid Bills, Ordered to Answer Questions in Court
Should we start calling Real Housewives of Orange County newcomer Dr. Jen Armstrong “Dr. Jen of OC Lawsuits?” According to new court documents, Dr. Jen is facing yet another lawsuit in tandem with a string of separate ongoing suits.
In court documents obtained by Radar, Jen has been ordered to be deposed about allegations that she has been refusing to pay her bills.
A company named Forever Ageless is suing Jen and her Advanced Skincare Medcenter, Inc. The RHOC doctor is being ordered to sit down and answer questions in court before February 7.
The original suit was filed back in October 2019 and is still going on in court. Forever Ageless is accusing Jen of breach of contract, and they claim to have provided Jen with medical products from August 2017 to January 2019.
The company says that Jen has straight-up refused to pay the $103,923.05 that they are owed. Jen is denying all allegations of wrongdoing, and she says she has even partially paid the debt back by giving the company a piece of jewelry worth $72k.
Though the case has been going on for years, it is just now starting to rev up.
In October, Forever Ageless began forcing Jen to face the legal matters in court, but Jen was a no-show to the scheduled deposition. They also claim that she failed to pay $4k in sanctions the court ordered her to pay.
Forever Ageless says they were once again pushed into going back to the courts due to Jen’s “gamesmanship and stonewalling tactics.” At that time, the company asked that Jen be found in contempt for her actions.
They also accused Jen of failing to show yet again for a virtual scheduled deposition.
Forever Ageless stated, “[Armstrong] failed to make timely objections—or any—objections—to the deposition notice, opting instead of advise Plaintiff less than 24 hours before the start of the deposition that Armstrong was ‘unavailable’ for the depo.”
Dr. Jen better start getting her affairs in order because a judge signed off on Forever Ageless’s motion on January 7.
Plus, Jen is living in a world with a plethora of separate ongoing suits. In the past couple of months, she has been sued by two former patience for medical malpractice/battery. In addition to those lawsuits, Jen is doing some suing on her own. She is currently suing two of her former employees over invasion of privacy.
Time to get your needles, er, ducks, in a row, Jen.
The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.
R.I.P: Viola Davis, Angela Simmons, Tyson Beckford & More Celebs React To André Leon Talley’s Death
Celebrities across all different pockets of the entertainment industry are mourning the loss of an iconic figure.
On Tuesday, January 18, former Vogue creative director André Leon Talley died at the age of 73. TMZ reported the news, revealing he had been in the hospital battling an unknown illness prior to his passing.
Take a look at some of the celebrities who paid tribute to Talley upon news of his death.
Diane von Fürstenberg mourned Talley on Instagram, posting an old photo of the icon.
“Good bye darling André ❤️🙏…,” she wrote in her caption. “no one saw the world in a more glamorous way than you did ❤️🙏… no one was grander and more soulful than you were ❤️🙏…the world will be less joyful now ❤️🙏 I have loved you and laughed with you for 45 years…. I miss your loud screams …I love you soooo much ❤️🙏.”
Another big name in fashion, Marc Jacobs, also paid tribute to Talley, posting a throwback photo of the two of them along with some sweet words about his friend.
“I am in shock, he wrote. “You championed me and you have been my friend since my beginning. Our chats, the moments we shared….oh my friend. You and your passions were larger than life. I love you and I will miss you dear Andre. Rest In Peace.”
Tracee Ellis Ross gave a loving tribute for the fashion icon, writing, “André Leon Talley. You were grand and glamorous, complex and marvelous. Capes, caftans and style. A trailblazer. It was so exciting seeing you somewhere. I would run across a room to say hello. I am sad you are gone. Rest In Peace!”
Viola Davis posted a photo of her and ALT together, writing, “RIP Andre Leon Talley. Rest well King ❤️.”
Cynthia Erivo mourned Talley’s passing by uploading a video compilation including some of his most memorable moments.
“A devastating loss for fashion today,” she wrote in her caption. “Rest In Peace Mr Andre Leon Talley. 🌹”
Model Tyson Beckford also opened up about the devastating news, posting an old picture of the fashion icon and writing, “Rip Andre’ Leon Talley, it was a honor to work with you and to know you😢🕊 #icon #legend.”
Angela Simmons uploaded a sweet picture of her with her arms wrapped around Talley, writing, “Heartbreaking 💔 #RIH Legend 🙏🏽 Prayers for his family and loved ones. André Leon Talley.”
Rest In Peace, André Leon Talley.
The Chainsmokers Address ‘Conspiracy Theory’ That They Had Plastic Surgery During Hiatus
The electronic music duo have shared a number of TikToks poking fun at a range of conspiracy theories about what the band’s been up to.
After two years, The Chainsmokers have returned! The hit-making pair announced their return after a hiatus with a comedic video on January 13, but the duo, consisting of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, couldn’t resist calling out a few fans who came up with a a couple of creative conspiracy theories about where they’d been over the past two years. Both the real Chainsmokers and a couple of actors had amazing reactions to the theories.
@thechainsmokers
Why would we mess with perfection? #duet @SUGENE ✨🦋
♬ original sound – The Chainsmokers
In the video announcing their return, Alex and Drew did hire two actors that look a little bit like them to play them, before making an appearance themselves at the end. Besides having the fake Chainsmokers star in the video, the two actors also posted a series of reaction videos on TikTok, responding to different conspiracies. One TikToker made a jokey conspiracy about the pair making serious body modifications. “Alex and Andrew basically underwent a lot of plastic surgery. They look completely different!” she said, as the pair of imposters looked surprised. They did write off the suggestion in their comment though: “Why would we mess with perfection?”
The actors playing The Chainsmokers also hilariously responded to another clip, where a fan was talking about celebrities being replaced by doppelgängers (mentioning the much-debunked conspiracies about Paul McCartney and Avril Lavigne). She suggested that the next celebrity who will be “replaced” by a look-alike would be The Chainsmokers. The actors looked similarly surprised, and the caption also hilariously wrote off the possibility. “This conspiracy theory makes no sense,” they wrote in the caption.
Since the series of videos with the actors, the real life Alex and Drew have since made their own share of videos reacting to conspiracies and letting fans in on the joke. After their return announcement, the pair posted a clip where the real Chainsmokers meet their doppelgängers. “When you meet 2 random white dudes that look like The Chainsmokers,” they wrote in the video. The real life pair also addressed the plastic surgery rumors with a clip of them lip-syncing to their new song “High,” in front of a headline about the conspiracy. “This has gone too far,” the band wrote in the comment.
