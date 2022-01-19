Connect with us

Bitcoin

LBank Exchange Will List STEP on January 21, 2022

Published

59 seconds ago

on

LBank Exchange Will List STEP on January 21, 2022
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list STEP on January 21, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the STEP/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 21:00 (UTC+8) on January 21, 2022.

While being used to revolutionize the financial world, crypto can also be used to revolutionize the way for people to keep fit and healthy. As a revolutionary mobile App, Step makes it possible to get rewarded with cryptocurrency when working out and staying fit. Its native token STEP will be listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on January 21, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Step

Step is a revolutionary mobile App that lets its users earn crypto for their fitness efforts. With Step, it’s easy to get fit and earn crypto at the same time, like a gym membership that pays back for every step taken. The mobile App tracks users’ steps and pay out in cryptocurrency based on how far they go each day, helping them become the best version of themselves.

To use the Step to earn crypto, one can just simply download Step Tracker App from the Play Store or from App Store, buy Step tokens and store them in wallet, then the Step Tracker App will automatically measure user’s daily walking or running activity and send crypto to their wallet. The Step App has an intuitive and clean design, tracks user’s progress and payments balance automatically, and can be synced with Apple Health and Google Fit. Currently, it supports all activities that involve steps and distance, with a plan of extending to many other types of activities in the future.

About STEP Token

To receive crypto rewards, Step users must hold at least 20,000 STEP tokens in their wallet, and take at least 4,000 steps daily. The rewards are not provided in STEP tokens but directly in BNB, they are calculated on the steps % quota among all eligible holders, a multiplier is then applied depending on how much tokens are held by each user.

The total supply of STEP is 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000), it taxes a total of 10% on every buy/sell transaction, 5% of it is provided for reward pool, 2% is provided for liquidity pool, and the rest 3% is allocated for marketing.

The STEP token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on January 21, 2022, investors who are interested in Step investment can easily buy and sell STEP on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of STEP on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

Learn More about STEP Token:

Official Website: https://walkwithstep.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/walkwithstep

Twitter: https://twitter.com/walkwithstep

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stepbsc

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l   Telegram

 Twitter

l   Facebook

l   Linkedin

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

Disclaimer: This is a paid Press Release. Any information contained in this website is not proposed to be and doesn’t constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice. The NewsCrypto is not responsible to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Bitcoin

Heroes of NFT Unveils its First Collectible NFT Card Game on Avalanche

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

Heroes of NFT Unveils its First Collectible NFT Card Game on Avalanche
google news

Tortola, British Virgin Islands, 19th January, 2022, Chainwire

Heroes of NFT, a metaverse gaming environment where players can create their Metasphere, has launched its collectible card game on Avalanche. The game involves players roaming the universe, interacting, and trading Avalanche NFTs with other users while enjoying play-to-earn games in battle arenas. While waiting in the lobby, players can play various games besides the initial one, Heroes of NFT. 

The Heroes of NFT team have created an innovative division of labour mechanism in the game’s ecosystem. Through this innovative model, users can enjoy Heroes of NFT without playing the game. Early investors, referred to as Farmers, will benefit by providing HON tokens to the ecosystem thanks to the yield farming protocol. 

How Heroes of NFT Differs from Other Projects

Having an interactive game that one can play against their opponents instead of a browser-based idle game differentiates Heroes of NFT from many projects on the Avalanche network. Holders of our governance token, HON, will determine the game’s future through project DAO. Thus, the community will have a tangible impact in designing the game’s future.

Gamers, who will make up the majority of the community, will earn HRM tokens by playing the game. They will also be the ones who spend AVAX to buy NFTs and spend HON in the marketplace for Hero NFTs, skins, Metaspheres, hero items and pay HRM for in-game items. Workers who will not play the game but still want to earn income from Heroes of NFT can reap returns by staking character NFTs with HON tokens.

Partnerships and Future Plans

The Heroes of NFTs ecosystem’s co-founders are a skilled group of individuals. All the members are graduates of the same university, one of Turkey’s top-ranked and internationally known universities. Because the team members live in the same city, they can meet up for team-building activities.

Heroes of NFT also has partners and backers, including Avaxstars, NFTrade, Yetiswap, Colony, Maven Capital, DAR Labs, Aventures DAO, who are crucial for the project’s success. Their investments and partnerships could help develop the project while ensuring funding.

The project’s plans include renewing the arena design and creating 3D versions of the characters. The move could make the gaming experience more realistic and effective while playing the game. On the other hand, the Heroes of NFT team plans to integrate in-game voice chat and emojis to increase interaction between players.

About Heroes of NFT

Heroes of NFT game is a play-to-earn turn-based collectible trading card game where one needs to devise a strategy rather than relying on their heroes’ pure chance or strength. Players will battle against each other to complete missions and reach victory. Additionally, they can compete in arena battles or enter tournaments to show their talents while using distinctive hero cards. 

Follow the project’s Twitter account to get information about their IDO, whose announcement is coming soon.

Heroes are #strongertogether and WAGMI.

Website: https://heroesofnft.com 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/heroesofnft

Telegram: https://t.me/heroesofNFTofficial 

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/ngvATGZ6QE 

Contacts

google news
Continue Reading

Bitcoin

Elrond Acquires Leading Crypto Payments Startup Utrust

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

Elrond Network Announced Acquisition of Utrust
google news

4 seconds ago |