Letters: St. Paul should have plowed

The world of new online casinos has been given a huge boost recently, with more players playing than ever and more online casinos popping up to fill the market.

With so much variety though, how do you know which are the best new casino sites, and which are fly-by-night ventures to avoid like the plague?

That’s where we come in. We’ve taken the liberty of ranking the best new casinos online, so you can be sure you’re making an informed choice about where you’re putting your cash.

Let’s get down to the ranking.

Best New Online Casino Sites Preview

Best new casino overall – Las Atlantis Best for deposit options – Wild Casino Best customer support – Cafe Casino Best for bonuses – Super Slots Best for online slots – Slots Empire Best for game variety – El Royale Best for crypto users – Mbit Casino

Best New Casino Sites Online for Real Money Gambling Reviewed for 2022

1. Las Atlantis – Best New Online Casino Site Overall

Pros:

Excellent design

Great variety of games

280% welcome bonus

Great customer service

Cons:

Verification can take a small while

Few blackjack variants

If you’re looking to get lost in a beautifully designed casino featuring a wide variety of games, a juicy 280% welcome bonus, and exceptional customer service, then Las Atlantis is the new casino for you – and deservedly number one on our list.

Design 5/5

With the arrival of so many new casino sites, design quality can sometimes fall by the way-side.

Luckily, that’s not a problem with Las Atlantis. It features one of the most beautiful designs out of all the new casinos on the list, coupled with intuitive functionality that means access to popular games is never more than three clicks away.

Game Library 4/5

Las Atlantis features over 200 games, some more hidden behind registration. Poker enthusiasts can find 14 variants, whereas more specialist online gambling fans are catered for with the likes of Keno, Fish Catch, and Banana Jones.

The real winners here are slots fans, with over 208 different games to choose from brought to you by the reputable Real Time Gaming. Overall, Las Atlantis has a great variety of games to choose from for a new casino.

Bonus and Promotions 5/5

The 280% matched deposit bonus is one of the better offers around for the new casinos, with a maximum of $14,000 available over 5 deposits. The wagering requirements are 35x, which is average enough and nothing to worry about.

Furthermore, they also offer special tiered bonuses and unique bonuses for new games, so you’ll always have the option of adding a little extra to pad your bankroll.

Customer Service 4/5

If you ever find yourself stuck, in need of assistance or clarification, then you won’t be left in the dark at Las Atlantis.

With two dedicated phone lines for customer service, as well as a live chat function and e-mail communication, there’s no shortage of communication feeds to get issues solved.

Deposit Options 4/5

There’s a healthy mix of ways to get your money onto Las Atlantis, which is always a good thing at online casinos. The more ways you can deposit, the more inclusive the experience overall.

As of the time of writing, you can use Visa, MasterCard, Discover, America Express, Neosurf, BTC, Live Chat Deposit Help, and also a deposit by phone option.

2. Wild Casino – Best for Payment Method Variety

Pros:

Wide variety of deposit options

Healthy game library

$9,000 welcome bonus for crypto users

Understated design

Cons:

Few customer support options

Limited video poker options

Wild Casino is one of the most inclusive new online casinos on the list. That’s because it boasts a wide range of ways to deposit. Coupled with an enticing $5000 welcome bonus, and a sleek-looking design, it gets a high rank on our list of best new online casinos.

Deposit options – 5/5

Make no mistake, this is the crown jewel of Wild Casino’s offerings – there’s an option for every type of online casino player.

At the time of writing, there are 18 ways to deposit including Bitcoin, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, Visa, eCheck, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Chain link, Dogecoin, Stellar, Tether, USDcoin, MoneyGram, Money Orders, and standard bank transfers.

Game Library 4/5

With around 400 games from 3 game providers, including table classics like roulette, and specialty options like Keno, Wild Casino offers a good spread for gamblers of all stripes to get stuck into – no matter whether they are looking for the best online roulette sites or the newest jackpot slots.

They also have a popular live casino section with 18 games to try out. We’d have liked to have seen more video poker options, but it’s no dealbreaker.

Bonuses and Promotions 4/5

The headline bonus offers a total of $5,000 split over 5 initial deposits. It’s subject to an average industry standard of 35x wagering requirements which isn’t bad at all for such a high bonus.

Crypto users can bolster their bankroll even further with bonuses up to $9,000. Beware though, these are subject to a higher wagering requirement (45x to be exact) and will therefore be harder to cash out.

Design 3.5/5

It’s nothing to write home about, but Wild Casino’s look is clean and functional. You won’t get lost looking at all the pretty graphics or any special themed designs.

The simplistic and understated layout does the job just fine, with all games accessible without having to look too hard.

Customer Service 3/5

We’d have liked to have seen more customer service support options from Wild Casino. They do offer 24/7 email support which is good enough for a new casino, but won’t match other online casino sites’ live chat functionality and variety of choices.

3. Cafe Casino – Best for Customer Help and Support

Pros:

Excellent customer support options

350% matched bonus for BTC users

Solid game library

Cons:

High wagering requirements for deposit bonuses

Lack of variety of bonuses and promotions

Cafe Casino joined the realm of new online casinos in 2016, and has carved out a respectable reputation for itself. Boasting gold standard customer service, boosted crypto deposit bonuses, plus a decent game library, it’s a new casino that’s well worth your time and attention.

Customer Service 5/5

A lot of new casinos have limited support options, which can be very frustrating when you need an issue solved. Cafe Casino sets itself apart in a big way, offering a help center, email contact form, live chat, and most intriguingly, an official Cafe Casino community.

This is a truly unique option you won’t find at any other new casino on this list. It provides a space where you can interact with other Cafe Casino players and get special support from long-time online gambling players and staff members.

We’d like to see more new casinos try this out, social gaming is very much in vogue for the 21st century, after all.

Bonuses and Promotions 3.5/5

We’re really looking at a mixed bag here. Cafe Casino’s 350% exclusive matched deposit for BTC users (250% for fiat players) is nothing to sniff at and provides an excellent way for crypto users, in particular, to beef up their bankroll.

However, the wagering requirements of 40x are higher than other online casinos, and aside from the 350% welcome bonuses, there are not many other bonuses and promotions to speak of.

Deposit Options 4/5

9 deposit options are available at Cafe Casino, including some for cryptocurrency users which is always a good thing for a new casino in this day and age.

At the time of writing, you can fund your account with the following payment methods: American Express, MasterCard, Visa, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Player Transfer, and even an old fashioned check by courier.

Game Library 3.5/5

There’s a solid library of games to choose from at Cafe Casino, reaching a respectable 127 in total. For a new casino that’s not too bad, but you’ll find more variety elsewhere if that’s what you’re looking for.

Despite this, you’ll still find a good selection of slots and all the casino classics, such as blackjack, poker, and even specialty games like keno.

Design 3/5

We’d love to see more of an effort made here if we’re being honest. It keeps a solid score because overall it does the job it needs to, but the design is very bland and unappealing to look at.

4. Super Slots – Best for Bonuses and Promotions

Pros:

14 bonuses and promotions

400% crypto bonus

Tons of casino games

15 deposit options

Cons:

Bonus wagering is on the high side

No phone support

Founded in 2020, Super Slots has quickly established itself as one of the best brand new online casinos going. Featuring an extensive bonus and promotion package, 15 deposit options, and a wide range of games to choose from, it nestles in comfortably at number 4 on our list of best new online casinos.

Bonuses and Promotions 5/5

Straight off the bat, Super Slots reels you in with an excellent $6,000 welcome bonus. But the real gold is in the rest of its promotions, with no fewer than 14 ways for users to continue to pad their bankroll with extra incentives.

Highlights include a 10% weekly rebate, a 50% match ‘hump day’ bonus, a staggering 400% crypto bonus, plus daily tournaments that pay out $1,000,000 in tournament prizes every month.

The wagering requirements are a little on the high side at 40x, but considering the range available we think it’s a fair trade-off.

Deposit Options 5/5

Super Slots provides a grand total of 15 ways to fund your account, which are as follows: Mastercard, American Express, Discover, Visa, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Stellar, USD Coin, Money Orders, bank check, bank wire transfer, and person to person.

That’s the second-highest on this list, which is no small feat – there really is no such thing as too many options.

Game Library 4/5

The total number of games you can find on Super Slots clocks in at a very respectable 300. Aside from the obvious focus on slots, you can also find much-loved table games like roulette, craps, and of course blackjack.

Live casino enthusiasts can also get their online gambling kicks with a range of 24/7 live dealers available too.

Customer Support 3.5/5

Although Super Slots has 24/7 live chat and email support, it loses points for a lack of a phone option. Users will find different support options easier to use, so online casinos should always aim for a wider range of options.

Design 3.5/5

Although uninspiring and dare we say a little boring, Super Slots is easy enough on the eye and provides the necessary functionality to find games quickly and efficiently. No stand-outs or serious faults here.

5. Slots Empire – Best for Online Slots

Pros:

Great variety of slots available

Unique theme and design

265% match welcome bonus

Accepts crypto

Cons:

Lack of variety in promotions and bonuses

Withdrawals can take a while

Unsurprisingly, 2019-founded Slots Empire was created primarily with slots players in mind. But that’s not the only thing it has going for it. A unique and cool design plus a solid welcome bonus means it lands at a comfortable #5 on our list of new online casinos.

Game Library 4/5

Slots Empire has a total of about 250 games on the website, with 200+ being slots.

You can find special Roman Empire themed video slots to go with the design of the website, as well as some not-so-ancient-history-themed ones like Cash Bandits.

The top-tier slots selection gets rounded out with an ample selection of classics such as blackjack, roulette, and poker.

Design 5/5

We really enjoyed the Ancient Rome theme to the website, which not only features heavily in the copy throughout the website but also in the design too.

It’s fun, unique, and most importantly different from a lot of other new casinos out there. It’s always good to stand out for the right reasons.

Bonuses and Promotions 3.5/5

At the time of writing, Slots Empire features a 265% match welcome bonus.

The wagering requirements are a reasonable 35x. Unfortunately, Slots Empire doesn’t have much else to distinguish itself from other online casinos with only two other bonuses and promotions available.

The 24/7 Bonus is great for consistent players, but a little more variety here would be welcome.

Customer Service 3/5

We’d have preferred some more options other than a toll-free number and email support, though by all accounts these methods are prompt and professional.

Perhaps Slots Empire will consider a live chat function in the future.

Deposit Options 4/5

Slots Empire offers up a total of 9 ways to fund your account, including three cryptocurrency options. They are as follows: Visa, MasterCard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Neosurf, BPay, PayID, and standard bank transfer. This is about what we’d expect from a new online casino.

6. El Royale – Best for Game Variety

Pros:

Long list of casino games

Cool and unique design

250% matched welcome bonus

Cons:

Slow pay-out times

No live chat

Like Slots Empire, El Royale is another best online casino that distinguishes itself with a cool and unique design theme. But it also offers a fantastic variety of casino games to choose from, as well as an enticing 250% match welcome bonus.

Game Library 5/5

El Royale knocks it straight out of the park with its game library and variety of games available. Slots fans can find over 200 games to get acquainted with all from the reputable software provider RTG.

You can find all the classic table games here, including a total of 19 poker variants to try your hand at.

Further along, you’ll find 13 live dealer games, as well as 8 varieties of blackjack, making El Royale one of the best online blackjack sites out there. You can also find 11 specialty titles, including Keno and Fish Catch if you’re that way inclined.

Such a solid and varied all-around selection of online casino games means El Royale really stakes a bold claim as a new online casino, challenging other competitors to up their game.

Bonuses and Promotions 4/5

The headliner here is the 250% match welcome bonus that can net you up to $12,500 over a series of four deposits. But it doesn’t stop there. El Royale also offers bonus codes for free spins, special slots, card bonuses, and themed holiday bonuses too.

Wagering requirements are 35x, which is about average for a new online casino. Just make sure to check the terms and conditions to be sure you’re playing the eligible games to ensure you can cash out.

Design 4/5

We love the 1920s speakeasy theme of El Royale casino. The design is very easy on the eyes, providing a very pretty online casino experience as you browse for your favorite games. As we mentioned before, originality is always a good thing when designing a new casino.

The better looking and more inviting casino sites are, the easier it is to stay and play that much longer.

Customer Service 3/5

Users of El Royale can get in touch via two separate phone lines or a specially designated email. The lack of live chat is always going to be a down mark for online casinos, so we’d like to see them consider adding this functionality as this website grows.

Deposit Options 3/5

Not much to see here, with the total list of options rounding out to 8. They are Visa, MasterCard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Neosurf, BPay, PayID, and Bank Transfer. It’s always nice to see a crypto deposit option too, even if it is a small selection.

7. Mbit Casino – Best for Cryptocurrency Users

Pros:

Exclusively for crypto users

110% BTC bonus

Over 3,600 games available to play

Neat design

Cons:

No fiat deposit options

Could stand to add more crypto deposit options

When we talk of the newest online casinos, Mbit Casino is technically the oldest featured on our list – it was launched in 2014. But don’t let that put you off. Being an exclusively crypto casino we love seeing a focus on crypto gaming, even if fiat currency users miss out on the fun.

Game Library 5/5

A staggering 3,600 game library is a considerable achievement for a new casino and deserves to be recognized. They’ve literally got 5 times as many online slots as some sites have games.

We particularly liked sifting through their massive ‘new games’ section, which has offerings for veteran players of online casinos looking to keep things fresh.

Bonuses and Promotions 4/5

You can kickstart your MBit casino career with a tasty 110% first deposit bonus, plus a whopping 300 spins on top. After that, you have a second and third deposit bonus of 100% and 75% respectively.

It doesn’t end there either, MBit offers a ton of other ways to pad your bankroll, including special bonus days and even quizzes that reward you with free spins.

Design 4/5

MBit’s design is high quality, featuring a special homage to its crypto exclusive status with endearing crypto mascots featuring all around the site.

Functionality-wise it’s an extremely easy online gambling site, with a search bar to look for your favorite games and an easy-to-navigate home page.

Customer Service 3.5/5

We could only locate one form of contact for customer service on MBit, with a live chat option that promises a response within 5 minutes.

Although this is always a welcome option, we always believe new casino sites should strive to provide a variety of ways for customers to get in touch. Communication is key after all.

Deposit Options 3/5

Being that MBit is crypto exclusive, that rules out any type of fiat currency option and gives a minus for inclusivity.

Furthermore, MBit currently only supports seven types of cryptocurrency deposit options. Considering the niche we’d like to see more options available, though with classics like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Doge most all players should have a weapon to load here.

What to Look for in a New Online Casino

Game Variety

Put simply – the more games the better. A range of different games to play at online casinos is always a good thing, it stops the boredom from hitting too early, and it caters to a wide variety of gamblers online.

Good Design and Functionality

The prettier the better, but intuitive too. Games should be easily accessible and nice to look at. Points will be deducted if new online casino sites are clunky and overcrowded.

Interesting Bonuses and Promotions

Any site classified as a best online casino will have a good welcome bonus, along with key promotions that keep the player entertained. Wagering requirements that are too high will be punished in our scoring. Any promotions that are fun and unique will score higher.

Variety of Deposit Options

Much like a good game library, the more the merrier. New casinos should ideally be catering to all types of currencies, including crypto too.

Competent Customer Service

New casino sites should have at least two ways for users to get in contact for help, but ideally, they’ll have more. Live chat is always the best option. Slow response email forms and hard to find service channels will be deducted points.

Using New Online Casinos: What to Know?

Can New Casinos be Rigged?

Technically yes, but not if you’re playing somewhere reputable and trustworthy – which is the case with all the best gambling sites we recommend.

Each online casino you see on this list has been vetted and vouched for by third party auditors and/or licensors, so you don’t need to worry.

If in doubt, always check an online casino and its reputation first.

Are New Casinos Unreliable?

They shouldn’t be. New online casinos are licensed, audited, and controlled by the same authorities that regulate well-established casino sites.

As long as you do your research and read guides like ours, you’ll be able to find good reliable gambling sites.

How Can I Trust New Casino Sites?

An official license is always a good sign, however, it’s by no means a deal breaker if a new casino doesn’t have one. Some new casino sites listed here do not have licenses, but still have good reputations and loyal player bases.

Reviews like ours are designed to help you make the right decision.

Can I use Crypto at New Casinos Online?

Yes. A lot of new online casinos are beginning to accept a wide variety of cryptocurrencies for users to fund their accounts with. Some are even exclusively cryptocurrency casinos, like Mbit that features at number 7 on our list.

What’s the Best New Online Casino for Me?

We think new casinos should aim to have eye catching bonuses and promotions, backed with a solid game library, good customer service, and a design that won’t give you a headache. If they can offer a range of ways to fund your account, all the better.

But reader, we’re not you.

We can only give you a guide on quality. If you prefer playing poker at gambling sites, you might hunt for a new casino site that specializes in that. You know what? That’s fine – you do you. But for our criteria we’re going with Las Atlantis.

A Quick Summary of Our Best New Online Casinos

Site Editor’s Notes First Deposit Bonus Score 🥇 Las Atlantis Excellent design, great variety of games, 280% welcome bonus, great customer service 280% up to $14,000 over first 5 deposits 99% 🥈 Wild Casino Wide variety of deposit options, nice crypto deposit bonus, weekly cash back scheme 250% up to $1000 or 300% up to $3000 with crypto 98% 🥉 Cafe Casino Excellent customer support options, huge match bonus for BTC users, nice game variety 250% up to $1500 or 350% up to $2500 with crypto 96% Super Slots 14 bonuses and promotions, tons of casino games, 15 deposit options 250% up to $1000 or 400% up to $4000 for with crypto 94% Slots Empire Great variety of slots, unique theme and design, huge multiple on the welcome bonus 245% match plus 55 free spins 93%

Sign up with Las Atlantis and Start Playing Today

Register a New Account

Click the pink sign-up button in the top right corner, and enter your details

Verify Your New Account via Email

Check your email to validate your account at the casino site

Remember to check spam, just in case

Fund Your New Account and Start Playing

Once your account has been validated, deposit some cash and start playing!

Don’t forget to take advantage of their excellent 280% welcome offer

Finding the Best New Casinos Online Final Verdict

If you know what to look for, finding a good new online casino is a breeze. Luckily for you, we’ve done all the hard work for you.

A solid combination of our benchmarks equates to an ideal new casino experience.

The important thing is to find a new casino that works for you, which is why we’ve broken it down by many categories in our list.

Why not pick your favorite here and give it a go? Just remember to have fun responsibly.

