Lourdes Leon, 25, Cuddles With Rihanna In Sexy Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Day Campaign
Madonna’s daughter is all grown up in a new Savage x Fenty shoot, where Lourdes cuddled up with Rihanna for a Valentine’s Day campaign.
Valentine’s Day is on the way, and Lourdes Leon is struck by Cupid’s arrow in a sexy new photoshoot for Savage x Fenty. The starlet, 25, and daughter of Madonna, joined Rihanna and more for the label’s new “Love on the Edge” campaign. Lourdes has previously worked with Savage x Fenty, and even made her second runway appearance ever at the label’s 2021 fashion show. In the smoldering shoot, Lourdes, Rihanna, and fellow models showed off Savage x Fenty’s diverse collection of bras, panties, boxers, and leisurewear.
In new photos, Lourdes can be seen rocking a red-hot getup including fishnets, garters, a sheer robe, and a strappy bra and panties set. In one group shot, Lourdes cuddles up to Rihanna, who rocked pink highlights, bangs, a corset outfit, and Indigenous model Quannah Chasinghorse, who also stunned in head-to-toe red. Lourdes looked pouty and perfect in blue-streaked pigtails and didn’t let THE Rihanna upstage her. The campaign, shot by Dennis Leupold, will officially drop on January 20.
So far, Savage x Fenty has hinted at big things in store this year, including planned retail stores in five cities. The flagship store is set to open in Las Vegas, with more planned to open this year in Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. Rihanna shared the exciting news to her Instagram, writing “2022, we coming in HOT!” in her caption.
The Savage x Fenty shoot is the latest example of Lourdes’ budding modeling career. The beauty, who has also modeled for Versace and Swarovski, turned heads last month with a ’90s-inspired shoot for Paper Magazine, where she posed in skimpy, standout outfits all while giving the camera her signature gaze. Though Lourdes currently works as a professional model and dancer, she shared her aspirations in an interview with the magazine: “I want to choreograph for artists, people that make music, visual artists.” However, Lourdes continued, she’s not ready to say goodbye to an audience just yet. I want to choreograph mainly,” she said, “but there is a big part of me that still does want to perform.”
Aaron Rodgers’ Family Feud: Inside The NFL Star’s Fallout With Brother Jordan
Aaron Rodgers and younger brother Jordan have been estranged for some time. Here’s everything we know about their feud and the overall familial tension it’s caused.
Two brothers, both alike in dignity. All-star NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers may be a favorite on the field, but he’s been estranged from his family for some time with ongoing tension between him and younger brother Jordan Rodgers. “It pains both of us, like, not to have that relationship [with Aaron] – we miss our brother,” the eldest Rodgers sibling, Luke, said on The Bachelorette in 2016. “I trust that God brings things full circle and that everything would just get back to us being a family.”
Find out more below about the ongoing conflict between Aaron and Jordan, how it’s eroded the family bond, and what hope remains for the future.
In His Brother’s Shadow
Like his older brother, Jordan Rodgers pursued a career in professional football as a quarterback, starting out a junior college and transferring to another school later. While Aaron was drafted to the Green Bay Packers in 2005, Jordan was not drafted but signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent. He also later played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“I’ve been overlooked and slighted every step of the way. I think that brings out the best in me,” Jordan once told the Florida Times-Union about his prospects as a player. While Aaron has achieved certain triumphs, like earning the Super Bowl MVP and leading the NFL in touchdown-to-interception ratio, it’s safe to assume Jordan’s living in the shadow of his brother’s success has left an impression.
When a fellow contest on The Bachelorette taunted Jordan for being “entitled,” he noted it “[struck] a chord with him” regarding his efforts in life. “[I]t’s just not who I am, because, frankly, at every step of my life, I was just kind of disappointed,” he shared on the show, per The Washington Post. “No matter what I did, it was never good enough for a coach or for a teammate, because I was being compared to someone who did it best,” he admitted.
The Olivia Munn of it All
When Aaron began dating actress Olivia Munn in 2014, the Rodgers family was reportedly not on board with the romance. “Aaron is the one that has pulled away from the family, not the reverse,” a source told Us Weekly a few months before Aaron and Olivia split in 2017. “When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn’t trust her and thought she wasn’t with him for the right reasons. That made him furious and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family.”
Another source, however, told PEOPLE in January 2017 the Newsroom actress had nothing to do with the familial conflict. “This is not her issue; this is the Rodgers family issue,” the insider dished to the outlet, also sharing how Aaron “never wanted to air this out in a public forum,” only adding to the quarterback’s chagrin.
Olivia herself finally addressed the situation publicly during a May 2018 appearance on Radio Andy, sharing that Aaron had been estranged from his family “eight months” before they began dating and that she and Jordan had been “friendly” upon meeting.
“At the end of the day, I do believe that family and fame and success can be really complicated if their dreams are connected to your success,” Olivia shared, ostensibly agreeing with Aaron’s reason for pulling away. “I don’t think either side of the road is clean, but I do think it’s not okay when you try to stand on someone’s shoulders and then throw dirt in their face, which is what I think they did with him,” she revealed.
Family Drama Goes Public on ‘The Bachelorette’
In 2016, Jordan ditched football for reality TV and joined JoJo Fletcher‘s season of The Bachelorette. The 33-year-old became a popular focus of the show due to his star quarterback brother and he ended up revealing intimate details on the show — especially for the event of the home town date with the family, when he mentioned Aaron wouldn’t be present for the meeting.
Although the family seemed hesitant to reveal the exact details of what caused the estrangement between them, a source close to Aaron shared with PEOPLE in 2017 that a “blow-up fight” left the family torn apart. ““[Aaron and Jordan] have always been competitive, and they’re always trying to one-up each other,” a source close to Aaron told the outlet. “It’s been that way since they were kids. They got older, and the stakes got higher.” They added that things came to a head around 2014 in an argument that wasn’t “about anything all that interesting,” but that “things were said on both sides that were regrettable.”
“Their parents got involved in the middle of it,” the insider added. “Everyone needed a cooling-off period. It could have ended there, but some people chose to go public with it, rather than keeping it a private family matter. And here we are.”
The Rodgers Patriarch Speaks
After Jordan scored the final rose on The Bachelorette and he and JoJo became engaged, the brothers’ father Ed Rodgers spoke to the New York Times about some aspects of the family tension. Although he didn’t reveal too much, he did say that “fame can change things,” possibly referring to Aaron’s thrust into the spotlight as a popular, Super Bowl-winning quarterback.
Ed also went on to say it was “hard to tell sometimes” if there had been any progress with Aaron’s estrangement from the family and then described the NFL player’s support of his high school alma mater as “the old Aaron.”
Continuing with his sentiment, Ed shared that even though he didn’t love the family dirty laundry being aired out publicly, it was actually “good to have it all come out.” He then shared that it was “complicated,” but that the family was “hoping for the best.”
Aaron’s Partners [Somewhat] Reunite the Family
When Aaron began dating Danica Patrick in 2018, an insider told E! the NASCAR driver helped facilitate Aaron coming back together with his family. “Things between Aaron and his family are improving, slowly, but it is happening,” a source shared with the outlet in Oct. 2019. “Aaron is back on speaking terms with his family, including his brother Jordan, and it’s really all happening with the help of Danica, who is bridging the gap between everyone.”
The source went on, “He is in an entirely different place these days, and his family has been open to this reconciliation. They were at one time [a] very close family, so it’s a sore subject for them, but they are all working on it.”
Some progress seemed to have been made with Danica, although she and Aaron ended up going their separate ways in 2020. Aaron then went on to have a whirlwind romance with actress Shailene Woodley shortly thereafter which ultimately lead to an engagement the Big Little Lies star confirmed to Jimmy Fallon during a Feb. 2021 appearance on The Tonight Show.
With their engagement came questions of a wedding guest list. “Aaron is still thinking about which family members to invite,” an insider told Us Weekly in April 2021. “It’s something that’s weighing heavily on him.” Moreover, a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife that Aaron wanted to “protect his relationship” with Shailene at all costs. “[B]ringing into it the drama of what he is going through with his family is not something he wants to do right now — or at all,” the source shared with us.
Even so, all signs currently point to the couple planning for a California ceremony — where Aaron grew up and where most of he and Shailene’s friends and family live — causing some concerns for the NFL star regarding the purposeful exclusion of his family. The fraught dynamics, however, persist.
“Whether they decide to come [is] up to them,” the Us Weekly insider went on, leaving the door open for a possible continued estrangement or, hopefully, reconciliation.
Britney Spears’ New ‘Baby One More Time’ Outfit Will Give You All The Feels – Watch
Britney Spears is giving her fans a blast from the past as she reprised her iconic ‘Baby One More Time’ schoolgirl outfit and added a special twist to it.
Britney Spears, 40, hit us “[Baby] One More Time” with her iconic schoolgirl look and we are absolutely here for it! The pop star tied up her white blouse into a tiny crop top once again but added some changes to the look this time around. Instead of a black pleated skirt, she wore a green plaid mini skirt this time around. She also proved that she’s not so innocent at this stage of her life as she ditched the grey sweater and pom-pom braids for a beaded choker and let her wavy hair flow. “Pssss this is my new …Baby One More Time outfit,” she captioned the Instagram video.
The “Gimme More” singer slayed as she showed off every angle of her sexy schoolgirl outfit. As she modeled the reinvited version of her throwback look, she had an emotion-filled message that many think was directed at her sister Jamie Lynn Spears amid their ongoing feud. “In life a lot of people say ‘DO I MATTER ????’ … try eating alone for 4 months morning ☀️ … noon 🕛 … and night 🌙 Jamie Lynn,” she wrote, directly referencing a quote that Jamie used in a recent interview.
Jamie referenced that very “m” word, “matter,” quite a bit on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “It’s, like, my whole life, I kind of felt like I didn’t matter … so it’s, like, I just wish that mattered,” the Zoey 101 actress tearfully told host Alex Cooper. The pop star’s sister prefaced this by venting about how she felt like her problems didn’t matter as much because she was less famous than her sister.
“It doesn’t matter who your sister is or who your family member is or whatever your relationship is with, if something has caused you pain or this is your experience, nothing should diminish your experience,” Jamie Lynn said. The “Toxic” singer seemed to have plenty to say about Jamie Lynn complaining about her life while she struggled with her conservatorship. She cited the pain she endured while under a strict conservatorship initiated by her father Jamie Spears.
“I asked myself every day ‘DOES ANYBODY CARE ??? WTF ??? DO I MATTER ???’ I would honestly be very interested to see your pretty face in the setting I was forced to be in and asking yourself ‘DO I MATTER ???’” She emphasized in the post’s caption. “I didn’t get to cry 😢 … I had to be strong … TOO STRONG 💪🏼 !!!” Britney also seemed to insist that her sister always mattered and warned her not to think otherwise.
Paulina Porizkova, 56, Models Black Lingerie In Sexy New ‘Getting Ready’ Photo
Paulina Poriskova, 56, proved age is just a number in a sexy new Instagram photo, where the model showed off her timeless curves in tasteful black lingerie.
Some things, like fine wine, cheese, and Paulina Poriskova, just get better with age. The model, 56, showed off her womanly curves and timeless style in a photo posted to Instagram this morning. In the photo, Paulina rocked black lacey lingerie, semi-sheer black stockings and unkempt, blonde waves. Including the hashtag “sexy has no expiration date,” Paulina proved age is no more than a number when it comes to sexiness and style.
The model, known for flaunting what she’s got, has previously clapped back at haters of her sexy photos. From rocking a tiny white bikini on vacation to lingerie and Louboutin’s, Paulina’s been clear about her motto: “I celebrate me, my body, and the things it can do and feel,” she shared on Instagram. “I’ve never liked the way I look more than I do today.”
The post found Paulina’s favorite friends showing her support and love. Designer Jill Stuart commented “On another level,” while actress Kristen McMenamy gushed “You rock Paulina!!” followed by a series of purple hearts. Paulina’s friends commended her for still oozing sex appeal and confidence after so many years. “Still hotter than anyone else. Truth,” actress Selma Blair commented. “And it’s really inspiring.”
Paulina has spoken openly about her struggles with self-worth, especially during her marriage to her late husband, Car’s frontman Ric Ocasek, she didn’t show herself enough self-love. Though Ric and Paulina were involved until Ric’s death in 2019 and share two sons together, they separated in 2018 after a tumultuous relationship. Speaking to StyleLikeU for their “Defying Ageism” series, Paulina opened up about how Ric affected her relationship with her body. “We had been together for my entire life since I was 19, and suddenly he seemed not to find me attractive anymore,” she said. “I realized that I wanted my partner, my husband, to listen to me, so that he could see that I’m no longer just the hot model that he had married.”
These days, Paulina is clear that her sexiest photoshoots are all on her own terms. “When I was younger, I put on lingerie for HIM,” Paulina captioned an Instagram where she’s seen lingerie-clad, grinning and hugging herself. “Now I dress in lingerie for ME.”
