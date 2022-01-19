News
Lowry: Virginia’s new Gov. Youngkin is right on masks
Glenn Youngkin promised to be on the side of parents as Virginia governor, and on his first day in office, he delivered.
The Republican issued an executive order allowing parents to decide whether their kids will wear masks in school, and met an instant wall of resistance from Democratic-controlled counties and criticism from the White House press secretary Jen Psaki. A Washington Post headline said that Youngkin is “terrifying people.”
The flak notwithstanding, his order is a sign of a growing backlash against COVID-19 restrictions that will likely only gain force as the pandemic drags on and former articles of faith, including on masking, get called into increasing doubt.
Youngkin has ventured into a legally murky area. Critics believe he doesn’t have the authority to issue his order because Virginia passed a statute in early 2021 that says schools should “to the maximum extent practicable” adhere to CDC-blessed strategies for controlling spread. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still recommending masks. The statute is vague, though, and doesn’t mention masks. Youngkin’s predecessor, Democrat Ralph Northam, felt compelled to issue an executive order specifically mandating them in K-12 schools.
There’s also the question of whether decisions on masking and other mitigation measures are best left to school districts. Here, it is worth noting that Youngkin’s order is different from that of his fellow Republican governors in Texas and Florida, who prohibited school districts from adopting mask mandates. Instead, Youngkin is establishing a carveout for parents from mandates, should they choose to take advantage of it.
All that said, it is clearly time for mask mandates to end. The conventional wisdom on masks has gone from “don’t wear them they are useless” at the beginning of the pandemic, to “you are a terrible person if you don’t wear them” for about a year and a half, to now, “cloth masks don’t really protect anyone.”
Despite Jen Psaki saying that Arlington County, which is vowing to defy Youngkin, is standing up for kids and their safety, the case for masking kids in schools is weak or nonexistent.
We are an outlier on this question. The CDC recommends masking all kids age 2 and older, whereas other health authorities are considerably more nuanced.
The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control doesn’t recommend masking for schoolchildren younger than age 12, noting — correctly — that they “may have a lower tolerance to wearing masks for extended periods of time, and may fail to wear them properly.” In areas with community spread, it recommends masks for students in secondary schools, although it stipulates that they should “be seen as a complementary measure, rather than a standalone measure to prevent transmission within schools.”
The World Health Organization makes distinctions based on age. It says that kids age 5 and younger shouldn’t be required to wear masks based on the “overall interest of the child and the capacity to appropriately use a mask with minimal assistance.” It is open to the masking of 6- to 11-year-olds, so long as a wide variety of conditions are met. And it says that kids age 12 and over should mask like adults.
Many European countries have avoided sweeping American-style mask mandates on school kids, and for good reason. A large-scale CDC study found no benefits from the masking of kids. Many students wear cloth masks that don’t provide much protection (even if worn and maintained properly) and no sane person should want to subject a child to an N95 all day long.
Parents in Virginia who believe that masking is important can still act accordingly, and vaccines and boosters are available to provide another layer of protection. But masks remain something more than a public-health measure for many proponents — they are a signal of virtue and a pillar of pandemic orthodoxy.
Youngkin’s offense, at bottom, is dissenting from this worldview, and providing options for parents who don’t share it, either.
Rich Lowry is editor of the National Review.
Bloomquist: Is airlines 5G scare really an industry shakedown?
The U.S. airline industry, which is notorious for delayed flights, is now trying to postpone the takeoff of America’s 5G communications network. And — as is often the case with the airlines — it’s not exactly clear what this delay is all about.
On Monday, top airline executives sent a letter to the Federal Aviation Administration and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg claiming the launch of 5G could ground flights and leave passengers stranded. They are asking the Biden administration to take immediate action to block the launch.
AT&T and Verizon plan to roll out their new C-Band 5G service on Wednesday.
The dawn (or maybe pre-dawn) of the 5G age was initially set for Jan. 5. But at the last minute, the Department of Transportation and FAA asked cell carriers to hold off for two weeks. At the time, Buttigieg cited aviation safety concerns as the reason for the delay.
While both companies honored Buttigieg’s request, they might be forgiven for muttering, “What the … Really? Now?” And for suspecting that the airlines are running a hustle on their industry.
Last year, the major wireless carriers paid $82 billion to the federal government to operate their 5G services at 3.7 GHz in the C-band of the electromagnetic spectrum. But just as the carriers were about to hit “start” on 5G, several airline industry groups began shouting that C-band wireless communications might interfere with — and potentially even disable — aircraft equipment that operates on a nearby frequency. In particular, airline officials said the signal could interfere with the plane’s radio altimeter.
According to the airline industry advocacy group, Airlines for America, concerns about possible 5G interference and the resulting degradation of onboard systems could result in massive disruption of both passenger and cargo air traffic, including the elimination of flights when it is dark or foggy. Other flights might need to be rerouted to avoid airports with high levels of 5G activity.
And the airlines want you to know this is not an 11th-hour objection. Airlines for America says it has been banging on the counter since 2018, but its concerns were ignored by federal regulators until recently. The two-week 5G postponement was necessary, it insists, because the industry currently has its hands full managing air travel during the current COVID-19 spike.
The telecoms’ response is “Science!” They point out 5G wireless stations have been operating near airports in Europe and Asia for years, and planes are not falling out of the sky.
“Each day U.S. aircraft, carrying thousands of U.S. citizens, land in these countries without incident and with no expression of concern by the FAA or foreign aviation regulators. This is the classic dog that did not bark. The laws of physics are no different in the United States than in Europe or Asia,” says CTIA, the wireless trade group.
Former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler noted in a Brookings article that the current techno-flap is nothing new. Cellphones initially interfered with both hearing aids and pacemakers. The long-term answer in both cases was better shielding of those devices, not restricting customers’ access to wireless service.
Wheeler, who is also a former president of the CTIA, additionally mentioned speculation that the airlines’ last-minute scare campaign is designed to pressure the wireless industry or the federal government into paying for updated radio altimeters. To avoid the possibility of disrupted air travel, Wheeler notes, the government could pay for the altimeters from the 5G spectrum auction proceeds or impose an additional spectrum-use tariff on the wireless companies to compensate the airlines.
Of course, as Wheeler notes, it is unclear why someone else should have to foot the bill to replace the multi-billion-dollar airline industry’s outdated technology. Unless that someone wants to avoid a protracted court battle.
While there is no telling how the courts might rule in such a hypothetical case, the matter would no doubt take years to resolve.
That delay would be a bummer for America’s wireless carriers and consumers, but business as usual for the airlines.
Randall Bloomquist is a veteran journalist who writes about business and industry. This column was provided by InsideSources.
Tran: College students not getting education they paid for
When you buy a product that doesn’t match its description, what do you do? The logical thing to do is return the product and get your money back. But some things are hard to get a refund for. College tuition is one of them.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools have been switching back and forth between in-person learning and remote learning. Despite this back-and-forth between online and in-person instruction, one thing remains unchanged: the cost.
Students are paying the price of an in-person education for an online education. Colleges are charging mandatory transportation and campus fees despite students not even being on campus.
When students paid for their tuition for the 2019-2020 school year, they were paying for one academic year of an interactive and immersive on-campus student experience. That is the product we paid for. Halfway into the product’s life cycle, schools announced that in-person classes would be suspended.
We spent the remaining half of the school year learning virtually. The product served only half its life cycle, but there were no refunds or reimbursements. Some schools make exceptions, offering full to partial refunds to students who withdrew before the withdrawal deadline. But most schools don’t offer any money back after the fifth week of classes.
Students are once again being exploited by colleges. Many students returned to the classroom in-person last September. But after only half a school year of in-person learning, schools are returning to online learning. Some colleges are reverting to temporary online instruction.
For instance, the University of California at Berkeley is beginning the semester with a two-stage process, with most courses being offered fully remote for the first two weeks and then moving to fully in-person. Still, this is not what students are paying for. And yet colleges are doing nothing to compensate for these two weeks of wasted campus and transportation fees.
College tuition is already expensive. For the 2021-22 academic year, the average cost of tuition and fees for a four-year private college is $38,070. Notably, for public colleges, the cost of attendance varies by residency, but in-state tuition and fees for 2021-22 at four-year public schools averaged $10,740. Out-of-state tuition and fees averaged $27,560. The costs are even higher when taking into account room and board, books and supplies, health insurance, personal expenses, food and transportation.
A large portion of college tuition goes toward academic support, student services and auxiliary enterprises. Academic support provides libraries, museums, galleries, computer labs and other educational materials for students. Student services cover expenses for student organizations, career guidance, student newspapers and other activities that contribute to students’ well-being. Auxiliary enterprises are nonacademic staff and services such as dormitories, dining halls, football stadiums and swimming pools. If students are attending classes virtually from home, even if for only two weeks, they are not able to fully use the services they are paying for.
A few years ago, top colleges were embroiled in a college admissions bribery scandal. More recently, a number of elite colleges were accused of limiting financial aid. These incidents cast doubt on the ethics of our higher education system. Schools charge students exorbitant tuition fees but offer no refunds even when students are not getting what was promised — in-person learning, campus access and most importantly, support.
Shawn Tran is a recent graduate of the University of California at Berkeley with a degree in public health. This column was provided by Tribune News Service.
Spinach and mushrooms meet cheesy goodness in vegetarian quiche
My family is not big on eggs, but they do love a nice slice of quiche. Luckily for me, the savory egg custard baked in a pie crust is easy to make (especially if you use a refrigerated crust) and easier still to personalize with favorite meats, vegetables and cheeses — often all the above.
Quiche Lorraine, made with a savory mix of crunchy bacon, sauteed onion and Gruyere or Swiss cheese, is probably the most famous of the custard pies, but if you’re trying to cut back on meat (or maybe you’ve just seen the price of bacon — wow!), it’s just as easy to overload the filling with fresh veggies.
This vegetarian quiche combines two easy-to-find winter staples — bagged baby spinach and fresh mushrooms — with shredded Swiss and Parmesan cheeses. It bakes up light and creamy with a flaky crust. Served with a simple salad, some crusty Italian bread and a light red wine, it makes a terrific winter dinner or elegant brunch dish.
I used Martha Stewart’s recipe for pate brisee to make the pastry crust because it’s fail-proof (and makes enough for two quiches). But there is no shame in substituting a pre-made refrigerated crust. Just be sure to pre-bake it for 10 minutes with the bottom covered in parchment and filled with pie weights or dried beans (I use dry kidney beans) so it’s crispy instead of soggy.
MUSHROOM AND SPINACH QUICHE
For the pie crust:
2 1/2 c. all-purpose flour
1 t. salt
1 t. sugar
1 c. (2 sticks) unsalted butter, chilled and cut into small pieces
1/4-1/2 c. ice water
Parchment paper, for lining pan
Dried beans, rice or pie weights, for pan
For the filling:
1 T. oil or butter (I used bacon grease)
1 shallot, thinly sliced
8 oz. thinly sliced fresh mushrooms, any variety
Salt and pepper
5 oz. baby spinach
4 eggs, lightly beaten
1 c. half-and-half
1 c. light or heavy cream
Sprinkle or two of freshly ground nutmeg
8 oz. shredded or finely chopped Swiss cheese
1/2 c. finely shredded Parmesan cheese
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Prepare the pie crust: In the bowl of a food processor, combine flour, salt and sugar. Add butter and process until the mixture resembles coarse meal, 8-10 seconds.
With machine running, add ice water in a slow, steady stream through feed tube. Pulse until dough holds together without being wet or sticky; be careful not to process more than 30 seconds. To test, squeeze a small amount together. If it is crumbly, add more ice water, 1 tablespoon at a time.
Divide dough into two equal balls. Flatten each ball into a disc and wrap in plastic. Transfer to the refrigerator and chill at least 1 hour. (This recipe makes a double crust — extra crust can be stored, frozen, up to 1 month.)
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
Roll out the dough: Remove the disc from the refrigerator and let it sit for 10-15 minutes so it becomes easier to roll out. Place disc on a lightly floured, clean, flat surface. Sprinkle some flour on top of the disk. Roll out the dough to a 12-inch circle, to a thickness of about 1/8 of an inch.
Line a 9-inch pie plate with rolled-out pastry. Cover the bottom of the pastry with parchment paper and add enough dried beans, dried rice or pie weights to partly fill the shell. Bake 10 minutes, or until slightly browned.
Reduce the oven heat to 375 degrees. Remove the beans and parchment paper and set the baked pie crust aside while you make the filling.
Heat oil or butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the sliced shallot and cook until transparent, 1-2 minutes. Add mushrooms and a pinch or two of salt and a good grind of pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned and tender, about 8 minutes. Add spinach and cook, tossing constantly, until wilted, 1-2 minutes. Remove from heat.
Whisk eggs, half-and-half and cream in a medium bowl. Add a pinch of nutmeg, then fold in the mushroom/spinach mixture, along with cheeses. Spoon into the prepared pie crust.
Bake the quiche until set and golden brown, about 30 minutes. Let stand on a wire rack for 10 minutes before slicing. Quiche can be served warm or at room temperature. Serves 8. To reheat the next day for breakfast, place the cold slices on a rimmed baking sheet, cover with aluminum foil and bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 15 minutes.
— Tribune News Service
