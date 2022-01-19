Connect with us

Celebrities

Mahnaz Alizadeh, betrayed by human smugglers, is vindicated

Published

1 min ago

on

The falsified passport bearing Alizadeh’s face and the name Elina Adamlani.
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Her attempts to reach Canada left her in a Brazilian prison. A court there has finally cleared her name and convicted a Canadian-Iranian man of human trafficking.

Mahnaz Alizadeh has been cleared by a Brazilian court and Reza Sahami, a Canadian-Iranian who has been living in Vancouver, has been convicted of human trafficking and sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

Alizehdah’s shocking story of fleeing Iran and becoming trapped in a human smuggling operation in an effort to reach Canada was the cover story of the Maclean’s September, 2021 edition. Her effort to reach Canada ended with her  stranded in a Brazilian prison.

The Brazilian court decision confirms Alizadeh’s version of events, as told to Maclean’s. Alizadeh, an Iranian woman who risked prison in Iran by helping make a documentary about human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh, paid Sahami US$12,000 to help her get to Canada, thinking that she would enter on a tourist visa.

Instead, once she flew to Ecuador, after he had her money, he gave her a fake passport and convinced her to use it to travel to Brazil, where they were both arrested and charged with human smuggling, along with six other Iranians.

Although she was a real political refugee, somehow Brazilian police and prosecutors came to believe she was working with Sahami as a smuggler, which she denied. Alizadeh ended up spending 49 days in a prison in the jungle town of Rio Branco, until Brazilian journalists and lawyers learned of her fate and managed to get her out of prison.

Sahami, who has homes in Vancouver and Tehran, and has repeatedly been investigated for suspicion of human smuggling but new charged, until now. He denied that he had anything to do with the business, telling Maclean’s earlier this year the whole thing was made up.

“Think about it,” he said, laughing. “If they know I’m the biggest smuggler and they can’t do anything, what does it suggest to you? Either I am not, or they don’t know s–t. Which one?”

A federal judge, Jair Facundes, concluded on Nov. 1 that Sahami was guilty, as Alizadeh had alleged, and sentenced him to three and half years in prison. He is now appealing that decision.

“Considering the social context and the work carried out by Mahnaz in Iran, the accused could not be required to have a different pattern of guilt regarding the use of a false document,” said Judge Jair Facundes in his verdict, adding that Alizadeh “aimed to flee to a safe place, seeking your freedom.”

The judge found that Alizadeh did co-operate with Sahami but that she was not criminally responsible since she “could not act otherwise, under penalty of jeopardizing her freedom and perhaps her own survival.”

It is not clear where Sahami is now. When he spoke to Maclean’s earlier this year, he said he was in Vancouver. Court documents in Brazil show that he had been investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement—but not charged or convicted—in 2009 for suspected human smuggling involving the movement of Iranians through the Dominican Republic, in 2010 for a scheme to acquire stolen Iranian passports in Thailand, and in 2013 for smuggling Iranian and Afghan migrants through Venezuela and Mexico.

In several interviews earlier this year he denied ever working as a smuggler.

Alizadeh has left Brazil and is safe in another country, which she does not want revealed for fear of revenge. In an email, she said the verdict came as a huge relief after a terribly difficult time.

“It’s been two days that I have received my acquittal, and the world has become more beautiful for me with a sense of security and justice in it,” she said. “I have gotten back my identity again. I owe this great feeling to all those lovely people who helped me during my ordeal.”

She credited Brazilian journalist Fabiano Maisonnave and a group of Brazilian female lawyers who took on her case on a pro bono basis for helping her get justice.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Outrage: Micheal Blackson Asks if MLK Had a ‘White Side Chick,’ Katt Williams Responds | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment

Published

3 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

Photo may have been deleted
google news

By Sandra Rose  | 

Getty Images, WENN.com

Foreigners continue to insult the King family as the nation celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth.

African comedian Michael Blackson (left) sparked outrage on social media when he posted an inappropriate question that suggested Dr. King cheated on his wife, the late Coretta Scott King.

Blackson, who is from Ghana, tweeted:

“I don’t mean to start no sheet but I heard that Martin Luther King had a white side chick. Is it true. I’m just a beechn***a from a little village so please let me know [sic].”

He added:

“I guess the best way to get even with the white man was to F a white woman. My neega MLK [sic].”

The public backlash was fierce. Among the outraged social media users was fellow comedian Katt Williams who referred to Blackson’s inquiry as a “coon question.”

Photo may have been deleted

Twitter

Blackson’s insult comes on the heels of Rihanna’s disrespectful Twitter banner that depicts Dr. King wearing a gold grill.

Blackson, 49, is best known for his roles in the comedy films Are We There Yet? and Next Friday.

See the social media posts below.

Posted in Celebrity

Tags: insult, Katt Williams, Martin Luther King Jr, Michael Blackson, Rihanna

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Christina Milian Stuns In Lacy Savage X Fenty Lingerie 9 Months After Giving Birth

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

christina milian
google news

Christina Milian showed off her incredibly toned figure in sexy purple Savage X Fenty lingerie, just 9 months after giving birth to her son.

Christina Milian, 40, is officially the sexiest mom ever and she proved that in her latest Instagram post. Christina just gave birth to a baby boy, Kenna, back in April 2021 and she revealed her super toned, post-baby body in sultry new photos. She rocked a purple lingerie set from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line and we cannot get over how amazing her rock-hard abs looked.

Christina posted two photos of herself rocking the purple set with the caption, “The darker the berry The sweeter the juice @savagexfenty #savagexambassador.” In the first photo, Christina posed to the side while wearing a polka dot purple halterneck bralette that had a super low-cut neckline lined with lace. She styled the top with the matching high-rise lacy bottoms and a bold red lip.

Meanwhile, in the second photo, Christina faced the camera, putting her abs on display while her top revealed ample cleavage. She topped her look off with a smokey eye and a slicked-back high ponytail.

This isn’t the first time Christina has revealed her post-baby body in sexy lingerie. In fact, back in September, she rocked a pink and orange Wildly Pink & Tangerine Tiger Stripe Bra that had a plunging neckline lined with lace styled with the matching low-rise lace thong, both from the Cotton Essentials collection.

Christina has three adorable kids – an 11-year-old daughter Violet with her ex-husband, The-Dream, as well as a one-year-old son, Isaiah, and her newborn baby Kenna, who she shares with her current husband, Matt Pokora.

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Khloe Kardashian ‘Open’ To Start Dating Again After Tristan Thompson’s Paternity Scandal

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

Khloe Kardashian ‘Open’ To Start Dating Again After Tristan Thompson’s Paternity Scandal
google news

Ready for romance? The reality star isn’t closing the door on love after another scandal with her NBA player ex ended their relationship for good.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, isn’t letting Tristan Thompson’s betrayal stop her from finding love. The Good American fashionista was heartbroken after learning the NBA player, with who she shares 3-year-old daughter True Thompson, had fathered a child with a Texas personal trainer named Marlee Nichols. But now that she’s left the athlete for good, Khloe is ready to meet someone new, according to insiders who spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.

“Khloe has spent so many years wrapped up in Tristan, but she is finally ready to get out there again and she is open to dating,” they explained. It seems the star’s inner circle has been urging her to get out there. Another insider told us, “Khloe’s friends have been encouraging her to get back into the dating scene and she’s definitely open to it. She’s learned enough from her past relationships what she wants and what she’s looking for in a partner.” (Khloe’s camp was also contacted for comment.)

Khloe Kardashian is “open” to dating again, according to insiders. (Larry Marano/Shutterstock)

The reality star wants to make sure she’s treated how she deserved this time around. One of our sources said, “Khloe knows her worth, and she’s done with the days of settling for a man who doesn’t deserve her… She is super loyal and committed to a partner and she just expects that in return.”

To make that happen Khloe, who was previously wed to Lamar Odom, is trying to “think outside the box” when it comes to her suitors. “She knows that she has to think outside the box in terms of the type of man she looks for and her family thinks that she should try dating someone not so famous who is not a professional athlete,” our source said, adding, “She is attracted to what she’s attracted to though.”

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson
Khloe is seen with Tristan Thompson and daughter True on Sep. 20, 2021. (Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock)

Another top priority for Khloe is making sure any new man has daughter True’s approval. The insider told us, “She says that her new man must meet her daughter’s approval because True is the love of her life. But she also knows that she has a lot of love to give to someone, and she is ready to open her heart again to someone who deserves her.” And she wants to make sure she sets “a good example” for True “by showing strength and confidence despite people who try to bring her down.” Our source went on, “Khloe has a huge heart and when she loves, she loves hard.”

google news
Continue Reading

Trending