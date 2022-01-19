Connect with us

News

Man convicted in deadly 2016 carjacking in Jennings sentenced to prison

Published

34 seconds ago

on

Former St. Louis officer made $50K for unworked security hours
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and nine other felonies in a deadly 2016 carjacking has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 22-year-old Melford Newlon was sentenced Tuesday for the September 2016 shooting death of 71-year-old Steven White in Jennings.

Police said Newlon was 17 when he and an accomplice, Keishon Jennings, confronted White in a driveway and demanded his keys at gunpoint. Police say when White refused, Newlon shot him in the head, and the teens then rummaged through his pockets, taking a cellphone.

Jennings was sentenced in 2019 to 17 years after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and other counts.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

TSA finds record number of guns at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in 2021

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

TSA finds record number of guns at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in 2021
google news

ST. LOUIS- Newly-released data by the Transportation Security Administration shows a spike in the number of weapons confiscated from carry-on baggage at Missouri’s airports last year, with a trend that blows past pre-pandemic figures.

The agency reports 102 firearms were found at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in 2021, believed to be a record for one year here, and more than was found at all eight of the state’s airports in 2020 (85).

Courtesy: Transportation Safety Administration

The St. Louis total would have fallen outside the top ten for airports nationally, which was topped by the 507 firearms found at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The jump from 2020 to 2021 may not have been much of a surprise, considering the reduced amount of passenger travel in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the 2021 figure nearly matches the total number found in pre-pandemic years for 2018 and 2019.

The TSA says it is working with its partners at airports and the airlines to better educate the public about the law, which carries civil and criminal penalties, including a $13,900 fine per violation. While there are steps passengers have to go through at the airport that can warn them about carrying on a gun, TSA spokesman Mark Howell says, “By the time you get to the airport, it’s too late.”

Howell says the agency is trying to get the word out to gun clubs and gun education classes to remind the public that even in an open carry state, even with a concealed weapons permit.

Nationally the TSA says its officers stopped 5,972 firearms at checkpoints, topping a record of 4,432 in 2019. The agency says 86 percent of those firearms were loaded.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Broncos introduce new payment options for season ticket holders

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

Broncos introduce new payment options for season ticket holders
google news

The Broncos sent an email to season-ticket members Wednesday morning outlining a new payment option for 2022.

Account holders can now pay in three ways: In-full, two installments and a new four-quarter plan.

“Essentially, what we try to do every year is look at how we can have initiatives that will help our fans and add value,” Broncos vice president of ticketing, sales and service Marc Jackson said in a phone interview. “What we landed on is the fact that not only do we want to launch (the renewal process) earlier, which does give our season-ticket members more time to pay, but by also offering more payment options, particularly extended ones, it requires less of an up-front financial commitment.”

The first payment deadline — full, 50% or 25% — is Feb. 24. Previously, fans had to pay all or 50% at the first deadline.

The final three deadlines for the four-quarter plan will be March 24, May 19 and June 16.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Check out the view of Forest Park from this $2 million penthouse apartment

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

Check out the view of Forest Park from this $2 million penthouse apartment
google news

ST. LOUIS – A two-story penthouse apartment overlooking Forest Park is on the market for $2 million.

The 3,231 square foot apartment is located at 801 S Skinker Blvd #17A. According to the listing, the mid-century classic apartment has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. It also has 9-foot floor-to-ceiling windows and a partially covered garden terrace. The property comes with two parking spaces, and dogs are welcome. The buyer will be a part of the home owner’s association.

The building located in the Wydown Skinker neighborhood was built in 1962. The property is listed by realtor Martin Lammert of Janet McAfee Real Estate.

Click here to watch the video.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending