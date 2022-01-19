Celebrities
Maralee Nichols Seen In 1st Public Photos With Newborn Son After Tristan Thompson Confirmed Paternity
Maralee Nichols pushed her and Tristan Thompson’s one-month-old son in a stroller as she ran errands.
Maralee Nichols, 31, is out and about with her baby boy since Tristan Thompson, 30, fessed up to being the little one’s father. The fitness model wore a white sweater with a black and white striped collar and black leggings as she pushed her newborn in a stroller in pics captured on Sunday, Jan. 16. She was spotted glancing at her phone as ran errands with her one-month-old in Santa Monica.
Maralee has had no problem bouncing back since giving birth. She showed off her fabulous post-partum body on Friday, Jan. 14 wearing a black crop top and matching leggings that had two tiny stripes running down her toned legs. She looked just as good the week before when she posed for a mirror selfie wearing a white crop, sheer pink leggings and pink and white striped thigh-high socks.
These fabulous snaps took place just days after the Sacramento Kings player made a public admission to being the father of Maralee’s son. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories.
Maralee’s much-anticipated response came the following day. “There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby. Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements,” Maralee’s reps told HollwooodLife.
Tristan’s first pushed back on the claims as he was dating his baby mama Khloe Kardashian at the time. The basketball player insisted the only time he and Maralee were intimate was the time she got pregnant. Maralee, however, insisted that they had a five-month affair. While sources close to Khloe told HollywoodLife that they hope she’ll move on from Tristan, Khloe hasn’t addressed the affair herself. He and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star share a three-year-old daughter named True Thompson.
Celebrities
Why Kelly Clarkson ‘Isn’t Convinced’ She’s Ready To Date Again Nearly 2 Years After Divorce
Kelly Clarkson is a very busy woman and not quite ready to jump back into dating yet.
Kelly Clarkson, 39, isn’t done being “Miss Independent” quite yet. Nearly two years have passed since Kelly filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, 45, who she shares a daughter, River Rose, 7, and a son, Remy, 5, with. Although there has been plenty of time for the talk show host and singer to get back out on the market, sources close to Kelly told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she “isn’t convinced that she’s ready just yet.”
“Kelly’s friends have been such a huge support system during her divorce from Brandon. All they want is for her to be happy,” the source said. Apparently, for her friends, happiness comes from being coupled up. “They’ve been encouraging Kelly to test the waters and try the dating scene again. Kelly has given this a lot of thought, but she’s the type of person who gives a lot of love and she knows that she deserves someone who will treat her like the incredible woman that she is.”
After 7 years of marriage, Kelly filed for divorce from Brandon – who was her music manager — in June 2020. At the time, she told Billboard, “This isn’t happiness, for both of us, you know? I feel both of us deserve better, and neither one of us would want this for our children.” According to the source, “Kelly had no desire to even think about dating throughout the course of her divorce from Brandon. Not only because of the pandemic, but because she had so much going on and she was dealing with a huge life transition.”
“Even though her divorce from Brandon hasn’t been finalized yet, she’s still legally single in the eyes of the law. But that is just not where Kelly is at right now,” the source added. “She hasn’t been on dates, or even found someone that catches her interest yet. She is still adjusting to her new normal in life and a romantic relationship just isn’t on her radar at the moment.”
Celebrities
Olivia DeLaurentis & Sydney Heller Break Down Casual Sex On Ellen DeGeneres’ New Digital Series
The latest digital series from Ellen DeGeneres, hosted by comedians Olivia DeLaurentis and Sydney Heller, is no holds barred when it comes to talking millennial and Gen-Z dating.
Ellen DeGeneres is expanding her talk show universe with another new digital series. Young comedians Sydney Heller, 26, and Olivia DeLaurentis, 25, are co-hosting the The Generational Talk Show — and if the premiere episode is any indication, no topic is off limits for these funny ladies. Syd and Olivia chatted about casual sex with women from three different generations — Gen X (those born between 1965 – 1980), Gen Y (a.k.a millennials, born between 1980 – 1995) and Gen Z (born after 1995) to get their different perspectives in this EXCLUSIVE clip to HollywoodLife.
“Hello and welcome to The Generational Talk Show! I’m Syd Heller,” Sydney began, standing next to Olivia in a classroom setting. “We are your hosts slash teachers of this class,” Olivia added as Sydney explained that their mission is to “teach you about all things having to do with identifying as a woman,” before announcing the debut topic: casual sex and dating.
Their “students” included Gen X’s Paige, millennial Crystelle, and Gen Z-er Gabby. “Knowing the way you that were taught about sex, do you want the next generation to be taught in a different way?” Sydney posed to the trio. Crystelle jumped in, saying, “I want the next generation to be taught that it is so normal for us to have sex whether you’re 16 or 50. It’s completely – I mean, we were made to, you know…” as Olivia finished her thought. “To bang,” the host hilariously added.
“Nothing should be negative attached to the whole sex education…I think we should especially educate men on how the women operate with sex, with STIs,” Crystelle went on. “I think everyone should be more educated and make it more fun and when learning about this kind of stuff.”
Gen X-er Paige agreed, noting that “men need to have very positive male examples,” as Paige added that communication and behavior are key. “I feel like the narrative should just change overall and that starts with how society perceives sex,” Gabby, the youngest in the crew, chimed in.
Prior to landing the new show, Olivia was well known for her self-produced comedy shorts that have appeared at the L.A. Film Fest, SoHo International Film Festival, the New York Documentary Emmys (earning her the Mike Wallace Scholarship Award). Olivia has also acted in the Netflix show Prank Encounters, as well as Fox’s The Cool Kids, and Nickelodeon’s Henry Danger.
Like her partner-in-crime, Sydney is well-versed in the entertainment space as a sketch comedian — writing for Amy Poehler‘s Smart Girls. Beyond collaborating with Olivia, she acts on comedy sketch show After Dark with Julian Clark, which is streamed on Amazon and filmed at the legendary Second City. Together, the two women have a comedy sketch channel dubbed Barely Legal Comedy on YouTube and conceptualized Snapchat series Stir Crazy.
The Generational Talk Show premieres on Wednesday, January 19 as part of Ellen’s new digital hub Sage, which is dedicated to female-focused content dedicated to navigating the meaning of adulthood.
Celebrities
‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Cancelled By MTV After Only 2 Seasons
The cast of ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ was reportedly told last week that the show would not return for a third season after some members apparently had ‘issues’ with the reboot.
It looks like fans of The Hills: New Beginnings have some sad news to cope with: the MTV show is reportedly getting cancelled. The cancellation, which was announced by Deadline on Jan. 18, comes after MTV released two seasons of the reality series and although it feels like the end of an era, the outlet reports that there’s still a possibility there could be new takes of it in the future.
The Hills revival got the attention of many fans of the original series since it still followed many of the original cast members on their new journeys. They included Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Frankie Delgado, Jason Wahler and his wife Ashley Wahler, Justin Brescia, Stephanie Pratt and Kaitlynn Carter Jenner.
As far as what caused production to stop, sources told TMZ that it had to do with a few different issues. One was that producers apparently wanted to bring in younger cast members to diversify the show but several of the original stars didn’t want that to happen. Another issue was reportedly that some of the cast didn’t like the way the reboot turned out because they felt it wasn’t the show the network promised them. They felt like it was forced with fake storylines and confessionals and refused to continue, according to TMZ.
One source also told the outlet that COVID-19 was the reason for the cancellation. The insider claimed that finding filming locations for the big cast while also trying to follow social distancing guidelines was difficult for production and they felt they did everything they could given the tough circumstances.
The Hills: New Beginnings premiered in 2019 and in addition to original cast members, it included new faces, such as Brandon Thomas Lee, who is the son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, and former O.C. star Mischa Barton. Lauren Conrad was the biggest star of the original series, The Hills, which aired from 2006 until 2010, but she didn’t return for the reboot because of her busy career.
