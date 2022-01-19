Connect with us

Mary-Kate Olsen Seen In 1st Photos After Bob Saget’s Emotional Funeral

The ‘Full House’ star dressed in all black, while getting a coffee, during her first sighting since Bob Saget’s funeral services.

Mary-Kate Olsen was spotted heading to her New York City office on Tuesday January 18 in her first public sighting since attending her Full House co-star Bob Saget‘s funeral in Los Angeles on Friday 14. The 35-year-old fashion designer and former actress held a coffee, while on her way to the office in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. She was also super bundled up from the cold.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen attended Bob’s funeral together. (Javiles/Bruce/WCP / BACKGRID)

Mary-Kate sported a flowing, long black jacket and carried a glittering bag with her, as she walked the city streets. She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and a black face mask. She also kept warm with a blue scarf, as she headed off to work. Mary-Kate and her twin-sister Ashley were among the many stars who joined the Full House cast and others to say good-bye to Bob at his funeral service. Prior to the service, plenty of members of the Full House cast gathered at Bob’s home to be with his widow Kelly Rizzo before paying tribute to the comic.

After Bob’s sudden death at 65 on January 9, the Olsen twins, who famously played his on-screen daughter Michelle Tanner in Full House, released a statement mourning the comedian’s death. “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences,” the pair said to People shortly after his passing.

Mary-Kate wears all black while out in New York. ( ZapatA/MEGA)

The Olsens also were included in the joint statement that the entire cast of Full House released paying tribute to their former co-star. “we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls, and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly,” the cast wrote.

 

Taking Her Talents To … Rappers? Larsa Pippen Vows To “Try” To Steer Clear Of Smithereen Smashing Sports Stars

Larsa “Pushing P” Pippen is stepping into 2022 with a plan to try something different with her dating life.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Pippen’s divorce from her former Chicago Bulls star ex-hubby Scottie was finalized earlier this month, over three years after Larsa filed in November 2018. Now officially a single lady, the 47-year-old Real Housewives of Miami star spoke with US Weekly about some of her past dating choices, revealing she didn’t really set out to date more than one professional basketball player, that just happened to be who she was around most.

“It’s almost like a nurse and a doctor — if you’re a nurse and you’ve worked in a hospital, you’re more likely to like have friends that are doctor,” the Pippen told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 12. “So, I feel like I’ve been in the basketball world for so long that I feel like I’m just surrounded by that world.”

“It’s not like I go look for it,” the Chicago native continued of dating professional athletes. “It’s just there, you know?”

In November 2020 Pippen made headlines after she was photographed walking hand-in-hand with married Minnesota Timberwolves baller, Malik Beasley, 25. Both Pippen and Beasley publicly defended their love, claiming he and his wife Montana Yao had separated prior to their pairing, however Yao alleged otherwise. Less than six months later Larsa and Malik revealed they had split. In a public apology to Montana Yao, Beasley called the relationship with Larsa “childish.”

Now, Larsa is admitting that she “kind of” regrets dating Beasley.

“I don’t wanna give too much life to my past relationship,” Larsa told US Weekly. “I just think you learn from all your mistakes. You grow every day, and I just feel like I’m in a better place today than I was yesterday.”

Furthermore, Larsa says she’ll be looking other places than arenas for her new romantic interests.

“I’m trying to avoid athletes,” Pippen told Us of her future dating plans. “If that’s the question, I’m definitely trying to avoid athletes.”

Maybe she’ll find love on the beach? Larsa was photographed sporting a hot pink bikini at Miami Beach of the weekend.

The shapely reality star shares four kids, Scotty Jr., 21, Preston, 19, Justin, 16, and Sophia, 13 with her six-time NBA champ ex, Scottie, 56.

Besides Beasley, she’s also admitted to “seeing” Tristan Thompson before he dated Khloé Kardashian and had a rumored fling with rapper Future.

Who do you think would make a good match for Larsa?

Jay Z asks New York lawmakers to stop using harmful lyrics against rappers in court | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment

By Sandra Rose  | 

Jay Z is using his substantial influence to reform the criminal justice system for rappers who go on trial in New York.

The 51-year-old rap mogul has joined forces with other rap activists to end the unfair practice of using harmful lyrics against rappers in court.

Rappers typically glorify murder, violence, drug dealing, prostitution and burglary in their rap lyrics. But most of them don’t live that life when they leave the recording studios.

According to Rolling Stone, Jay Z, government name Shawn Carter, has teamed up with Meek Mill, Big Sean, Fat Joe, Robin Thicke, Kelly Rowland, and Yo Gotti to urge lawmakers to sign and support the “Rap Music on Trial” bill.

The rappers argue that rather than acknowledge rap music as a form of artistic expression, police and prosecutors interpret rap lyrics literally. They say the tactic gives prosecutors “a dangerous advantage in the courtroom.”

1642608622 498 Jay Z asks New York lawmakers to stop using harmful

Jon Super/Redferns

“This is an issue that’s important to [Jay-Z] and all the other artists that have come together to try to bring about this change,” Alex Spiro, Jay-Z’s lawyer, told Rolling Stone. “This is a long time coming. Mr. Carter is from New York, and if he can lend his name and his weight, that’s what he wants to do.”

Rolling Stone reports the bill passed through the New York Senate Codes Committee on Tuesday. The bill is headed to a full vote on the Senate floor.

‘Bringing Up Bates’ Canceled: Hit Show Ending Ahead Of Planned Season 11

‘Bringing Up Bates’ will not return for season 11. The show has been dropped as UPtv shifts its focus on programming in 2022. Read the full statement now.

The Bates family’s journey on UPtv has come to an end. The network announced on January 18 that Bringing Up Bates has been canceled and season 11 will not be airing on UPtv as originally planned. A “new scripted series” is expected to be announced soon. HollywoodLife has reached out for additional comment.

“We will not be premiering Bringing Up Bates season 11 on UPtv as planned as we will be focusing our programming in 2022 on movies and a new scripted series to be announced soon,” the statement began. “When we premiered Bringing Up Bates, the series was focused on parents with 19 kids who were teenagers and young children. The cameras were there to capture the love, laughs and big life moments, as the family continued to grow.”

The statement ended with, “Thank you to Gil and Kelly Jo Bates for welcoming viewers into your family’s home over the past 10 seasons. Thank you to the fans who tuned in every Thursday night to be part of the journey. We’re looking forward to continuing to uplift you with our programming in the future.”

Bringing Up Bates premiered in 2015 and ran for 10 seasons. The latest season ended in June 2021. Bringing Up Bates aired over 100 episodes, including 10 specials, over the course of its run.

The series revolved around Gil and Kelly Jo Bates and their 19 children. Over the years, many of the Bates kids found love, got married, and started their own families.

In a statement to Us Weekly, the family reflected on the show’s cancellation. “As the next year begins, our family will be experiencing a lot of new changes,” the Bates family said. “One of the biggest changes for us is that the network will be moving toward producing more scripted family shows and will not be renewing a contract to film new Bringing Up Bates episodes. We realize God’s timing is always perfect, and we are looking forward to what the future holds for our own family, as well as the network!”

The family also added, “The last ten seasons of filming with Bringing Up Bates have been an amazing journey for our family. We never expected or aspired to be on TV, but we are forever grateful to UP for all of the friendships we have formed as a result. Filming and opening up our home has been both rewarding and challenging, but there are not enough words we could say to show appreciation for the amazing film crew and all of the staff who have invested so much time into making this show possible. They have become family and have impacted us forever. We are also grateful for all of the encouragement we have received over the years from those who have watched the show and have reached out to message us or pray for us.”

