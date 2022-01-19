Mary-Kate Olsen Seen In 1st Photos After Bob Saget’s Emotional Funeral

The ‘Full House’ star dressed in all black, while getting a coffee, during her first sighting since Bob Saget’s funeral services.

Mary-Kate Olsen was spotted heading to her New York City office on Tuesday January 18 in her first public sighting since attending her Full House co-star Bob Saget‘s funeral in Los Angeles on Friday 14. The 35-year-old fashion designer and former actress held a coffee, while on her way to the office in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. She was also super bundled up from the cold.

Mary-Kate sported a flowing, long black jacket and carried a glittering bag with her, as she walked the city streets. She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and a black face mask. She also kept warm with a blue scarf, as she headed off to work. Mary-Kate and her twin-sister Ashley were among the many stars who joined the Full House cast and others to say good-bye to Bob at his funeral service. Prior to the service, plenty of members of the Full House cast gathered at Bob’s home to be with his widow Kelly Rizzo before paying tribute to the comic.

After Bob’s sudden death at 65 on January 9, the Olsen twins, who famously played his on-screen daughter Michelle Tanner in Full House, released a statement mourning the comedian’s death. “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences,” the pair said to People shortly after his passing.

The Olsens also were included in the joint statement that the entire cast of Full House released paying tribute to their former co-star. “we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls, and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly,” the cast wrote.