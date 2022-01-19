Mask mandate? A little too much face time for some readers at National Western Stock Show

A little too much face time at National Western Stock Show

Every year I come to Denver to spend the holidays with my kids, and attending the stock show is one of the highlights of my visit.

I was glad the show was back on this year and we got tickets for the World Rodeo on Saturday night, Jan. 8.

Knowing it would likely be crowded, we brought and wore our masks even though we are completely vaxed and boosted.

I appreciated the signs around the stock show reminding people to wear their masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

I didn’t appreciate all the folks not wearing masks and the lack of enforcement of this policy. This was especially true as we packed into the coliseum for the rodeo. I counted exactly three other people near us wearing masks.

Shame on organizers for not taking the pandemic seriously and allowing a potential super-spreader event.

Here’s a suggestion: As attendees show their tickets, ticket-takers should ask to see everyone’s masks and politely ask them to wear them.

Stock show volunteers should be tasked with reminding all people to wear their masks.

Vendors, police officers and all others should be required to wear masks at all times. What’s the use of a policy if it isn’t enforced?

Bonnie L. Kittle, Winchester, Va.

I do not understand the stock show management saying they will “lightly” monitor an indoor mask mandate when COVID is putting ICU beds at risk and Colorado has an over 30% positivity rate.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts enforces a mask mandate as well as a vaccine requirement, as does Ball Arena and some stores, restaurants and other businesses in the Metro area.

Stock show management is irresponsible and doesn’t seem to care about people attending the show.

Denver and the health department should tell the stock show if they don’t enforce this mandate they will be shut down; maybe then they would take it seriously.

C M Smith, Westminster

Channel 20 carried National Stock Show events coverage on Monday. This is nothing more than a COVID super-spreader event.

Watching on television, I see very few masks in the crowd, no masks on the TV people or people performing in the ring. One in three people is testing positive. Denver should be ashamed. Few are wearing masks and infection rates are at an all-time high. If they are surprised they are getting COVID, they should not be.

Don Marshall, Aurora

Saving the Republican Party is worth the effort

Re: “Why I’m still a Republican despite it all,” Jan. 9 commentary

As a liberal activist, I reluctantly embrace Krista Kafer’s recommitment to the Republican Party she once knew.

The unraveling of her party should be alarming for every American regardless of political beliefs.

However it seems the party she once supported is gone.

The twice-impeached former president is the Republican Party now. Lies and all.

I can’t imagine Kafer’s efforts of “outweighing the influence” of Republican right-wing extremists, or the former president, will have much effect.

Of course we can all do better, but unless Republicans like Kafer have the courage to forcefully call out The Big Lie over and over again, in the same way the former president spouts the Big Lie over and over again, it seems doubtful her idea of the Republican Party is salvageable.

Yet, at this point, any strategy is worth a try.

So godspeed Krista Kafer. Godspeed.

Kim Osborn Mullen, Denver

Regarding the one-year anniversary of Insurrection Day:

One year ago, on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, Denver Post opinion columnist Krista Kafer, a Republican, expressed outrage at the sacking of the U.S. Capitol. In her column — which appeared under the headline, “If Trump lingers, GOP will need to split and rebuild” — Kafer mused about her future with the Republican Party. She wrote:

“I’ve decided that if the Trump influence fades away over the next year, I will stay to help rebuild; otherwise, I will have to find another political home. If demagoguery, loyalty tests, and alternative facts become a permanent feature after Trump returns home, it’s time to start a new party.”

I just wondered: Is it time yet, Krista?

Marty Rush, Salida

Thank you for your thoughtful article. I, too, was a liberal Democrat, attended East High School, and went through my own transformation in the late 1980s, early1990s.

I do not agree with each plank of the GOP platform, but the Democrats have gone over the edge. They have abandoned the principles that I was taught from the beginning and solidly put forth by John Fitzgerald Kennedy. They never see themselves as being too far to the extreme.

Currently I’m working with the Adams County GOP and have every intention of building membership, promoting our chapter, and ensuring that election integrity is not an issue going forward.

The Denver Post is obviously anti-Republican, and to have allowed you to have written your article seems so strange to me. But thanks for doing it. There are Republicans in Colorado, but a person reading The Post may never believe there are. Thanks for being there.

Randy Karasik, Arvada

I’m still conservative, but I can’t be a Republican until they, including Kafer, acknowledge in public that they made a terrible mistake by supporting Donald Trump and his vile attempt to destroy my democracy.

Hassel (Bud) Hill Jr., Aurora

As a lifelong Democrat, I disagree with Krista Kafer almost all the time.

For precisely that reason, I applaud her commitment to remaining in the Republican Party and trying to reform it.

Our democratic system requires (at least) two healthy parties to represent diverse viewpoints and to compromise in ways that serve voters’ interests. As Kafer points out, the current GOP has become, in Nancy Pelosi’s words, “hijacked by a cult.”

More than half of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents still believe that Donald Trump won the 2020 election despite dozens of recounts and court cases — many heard by Trump-appointed judges — having failed to produce a shred of evidence to support that claim.

Trump supporters were solely responsible for last year’s deadly attack on our nation’s Capitol. In another assault on our democracy, Congressional Republicans consistently oppose voting rights legislation, disenfranchising many of their own constituents.

Kafer acknowledges that moderate Republicans like her can’t change the minds of those who now represent the dominant wing of the GOP, and hopes to “outweigh their influence.”

I sincerely wish her luck with that, but facts indicate that her “ship of fools” party isn’t boarding passengers like her … yet.

Karen Mohr, Denver

Once again, right-wing pundit Krista Kafer has managed to write falsehoods in defense of her beloved GOP. I could address each of her idiotic statements that the GOP is the bulwark against, well, everything.

But one thing that stands out is this: She states moderate Democrats can’t control the leftwing inside it’s own party. That is laughable considering that Republicans are doing nothing to control the Q, the liars, the far-right inside their party.

See no evil, hear no evil, defend the evil within the party.

Valorie Manzi, Lakewood

Energy-efficiency yes; over-consumption no

Re: “Boulder solar company gives gift of sunshine to families in need” and “Energy-efficient isn’t enough, so homes are going net zero,” Jan. 9 business stories

In order to stave off depression about our future in a world affected by climate change, I have taken to searching the paper for positive news of actions being taken to help mitigate the effects.

Imagine my delight at opening the Sunday Business section to find two encouraging articles, one on local community solar projects and another from The New York Times on zero energy homes that produce as much energy as they consume.

The latter article featured a young family from Brooklyn who are building a new net-zero home in upstate New York. How wonderful. However, a closer read revealed that this will be the family’s second home, a place where they hope to “enjoy nature” with their children.

Net-zero or not when it is operational, building a new home comes with a large carbon footprint, not to mention the energy required to transport the family back and forth throughout the years.

The impact of our consumption habits on our planet and climate warrants as much coverage as nifty new technologies.

N. Tengler, Highlands Ranch

Don’t stir the water compact pot

Re: “Nebraska announces $500M plan to claim water,” Jan. 11 news story

There are two serious problems with this article, particularly with the way it was presented.

1) The South Platte River Compact allocates a specific amount of water, rather than a percentage, regardless of yearly flows. So, in a dry year, under the compact, Nebraska has the right to a specific amount, whether Colorado would have any left or not.

2) Here I am speaking about the current political climate. The story perpetuates the media’s, be it print or broadcast, insistence on stoking the fires of political warfare. Jared Polis is the governor of Colorado. Pete Ricketts is the governor of Nebraska. They both serve their state and work for the well-being of their residents, whether they are a Democrat or a Republican. The qualifier about their political inclination has no place in a subject as important as this historical problem. Let’s slow down on the pot-stirring.

Dick Emerson, Lakewood

The Senate should have robust debate and compromise

The founders of America’s republic set up the Senate to protect the minority — millions of nobodies — through the filibuster. It protects the minority from the know-it-alls who, when they get a majority, try to impose their biased agenda on everyone. Eliminating the filibuster would flood partisan legislation back and forth every few years as the majority changes.

The filibuster allows legislation where consensus exists. The Senate has passed good consensus legislation for many years — Social Security, Medicare/Medicaid, minimum wage, and fair voting laws — on a 60-vote consensus. It makes legislation better and tempers a right or left radical agenda. If Democrats abuse the filibuster, the Republicans will do the same when they garner a majority … more drilling and pipelines, voter ID laws, abortion limits, a border wall, defunding of sanctuary cities. Is this what you want? The Senate is to encourage debate and compromise!

John Matherly, Westminster

Plan now to thwart would-be voter suppression

The sweetest victory ever is when one plays according to an opponent’s unfair rules and still wins. By win I don’t mean prevail in the outcome but ensure your right to participate in the electoral process in America. Depending on politicians to ensure your right to vote could prove unsuccessful. It is a citizen issue.

If a law in your state says no weekend voting, it is now January. Make certain you have at least one vacation day saved and let your employer know you intend to take it on Election Day. The same goes for early poll place closures. If you have to take the day off to cast your vote, it is worth it. If a law says no water or food can be donated to those standing in long lines to vote, take your snacks, water and a light folding chair with you. If you are in a state where mail-in voting is being curtailed or restricted, start making your plan now for absentee balloting or transportation to the polls.

Any and all barriers to you casting your constitutionally protected right to vote can be defeated. If Republicans can have poll watchers, so can Democrats. Start organizing now for November. I cannot believe our court system would allow any state-initiated process to overturn a duly conducted legal election, so I am not concerned with some of what certain states are attempting. I do hope the political process will thwart the brazen efforts currently in play to somehow turn the United States into a replica of the once-minority-ruled Republic of South Africa. If you want your rights, you have to work for them. People were beaten, hung, shot and jailed to actualize the American ethic of one man/woman one vote. Clearly the battle has yet to be won.

Bill Starks, Arvada

Kroger, prioritize workers

Re: “King Soopers: Workers go on strike,” Jan. 13 news story

I am distressed to see my local King Soopers restricted by a worker strike. King Soopers is such a great store, and I am a longtime supporter. But I am also distressed at Kroger financials. At a time of great stress for workers, its profits are nevertheless surging. But Kroger puts a large portion of the profits simply to stock buybacks, supporting only owners and not the dedicated workers who create the profits in the first place. Kroger needs to put a higher priority on these dedicated and always helpful employees.

Edward Corcoran, Lakewood

Don’t distort Jan. 6

Re: “The anti-Trump agenda,” Jan. 12 letter to the editor

The letter writer states that The Post is biased against the former president. In his letter, the writer criticized you for blaming the former president for igniting the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, and wrote that the former president told the crowd that everyone here will be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully make their voices heard.

I think that the writer is ignoring the fact that the former president told the crowd that if they wanted their country back, they needed to “fight like hell” and that he would be with them.

The former president helped plan the rally and had a number of speakers telling the crowd to take back their country, and that it was time for “taking down names and kicking ass.” Please don’t allow letters to distort the truth of what happened to our county on that day.

P.S. I love my country also.

Edward Cole, Denver

Show us a clean-energy plan

Much is debated and written about man-caused climate change and our failure to meet our greenhouse gas “goals.” What is, where is, the plan that supports these goals? Properly changing the trajectory of man-caused climate change will be much more difficult than landing humans on the moon. We have a bigger task, keeping 8 billion humans and their posterity safe on Earth. The U.S. and the world have not taken man-caused “Earth” changes seriously.

We are on a galactic island. We have what we have. Everything that we use is mined or grown from the Earth. Mining, processing, manufacturing and installing the critical materials needed for wind, solar, electric vehicles and supporting lithium batteries will be massive. Massive amounts of finite scarce resources, energy and water will be required. These activities will damage and deplete the Earth. Without a plan, we have no idea what the true results or consequences will be.

We must do the “right things,” but we won’t know what the right things are until we have a comprehensive plan commensurate with the task at hand. Plan first, set goals, execute the plan, and measure progress. Show us the plan!

Daniel G. Zang, Lakewood

Preparing is better option

Re: “Wind-driven fires will burn until the gusts die,” Jan. 11 commentary

I am sure our emergency response professionals will be called on to extract lessons from the catastrophic Marshall fire and formulate plans on what we can and should do differently to manage the wildland-urban interface along the Front Range.

The commentary’s conclusion was that once a wind-driven fire starts in grassland, all we can do is run. I don’t see that as a viable contingency plan.

In the near term, shouldn’t we have evacuation shelters, evacuation routes and a single emergency notification system to reach all citizens so they might know where to run?

Shouldn’t we call for changes in building codes on residential and commercial buildings for fire-resistant materials and sprinklers — as well as on the placement and concentration of buildings in vulnerable locations — to try to contain and limit the impact from future fires.

So, yes, if you are unprepared, running is your last resort. Wouldn’t it be better to communicate a clear vision of where to run to while trying to slow the progress of wildfires?

David Feineman, Broomfield

Transplant of pig heart lacking in morality

Re: “In medical first, man gets heart from pig,” Jan. 11 news story

That scientists have modified the genes of a pig so dramatically as to produce a heart for a human is chilling news for humanity. Like us (remember, we are also mammals), pigs experience a range of emotions and sensations. We confine our fellow sentient beings to factory farms as though they were commodities without nervous systems; now we are objectifying them into organ-growing vesicles. Let us not allow our quest for science and longevity to blind us to the horror and lack of morality of this path.

Amy Christiansen, Lakewood

Senate filibuster must go

Re: “Schumer: Senate to vote on change,” Jan. 4 news story and “Biden challenges Senate: “Tired of being quiet!” Jan. 12 news story

Which is more important, the continued existence of our republic or the Senate filibuster? That is the existential question confronting U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republicans will use that archaic device to block pending voting rights legislation needed to ensure fair elections across the country.

If fair election rules are not legislated at the federal level, it will set the stage for a compromised GOP victory this year and another run for the twice-impeached former president in 2024. A Donald Trump victory would usher in an autocracy followed by a wave of retribution to his perceived enemies, including the news media.

The right to vote, a foundational component of our democracy, faces a grave threat. Thus it is essential that Manchin and Sinema change their position regarding the filibuster and thereby allow voting rights legislation to advance in the Senate.

Frank Tapy, Denver

Thankful for Cheneys’ honor

As a 40-year Republican, I’d like to thank former Vice President Dick Cheney and his daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney, for standing up to the liars and spineless wonders who currently populate the leadership of the Republican Party.

I don’t always agree with their points of view, but the Cheneys both seem to remember and honor the oath to the U.S. Constitution that all congresspeople must take in order to serve. They and a handful of other Republicans understand that the lie of election fraud can destroy what generations before us worked so hard to build. They understand that the peaceful transition of power is one of the many things that have made us the world power we have been. It’s much, much more than the party leadership and “freedom” caucus yahoos seem to be able or willing to acknowledge.

We don’t need to “make America great again.” We are great, even with our many flaws. What we need is to tell the truth again, have courage again, to be honorable again. It’s not much. It is everything.

Thank you, Cheneys and the few others, for being the grown-ups in the room.

Gwen McCargar, Denver

Reelection over reality

Let’s face it. The only reason that politicians won’t accept reality regarding the January 6 insurrection is that they desire reelection more than they care for the truth to be acknowledged.

Term limitation, in some form, could be legislated as a long-overdue step for overcoming this dilemma.

However, the politicians of both parties who would enact such legislation must recognize that this is necessary. And even so, since it is so existential for them, they will not entertain the idea, let alone vote for it.

But, what about a change to a term limit system that doesn’t begin until, say, 20 years from now? A sunset change that might be acceptable to those who could enact it.

George Herbst, Westminster

The anti-Trump agenda

Re: “Trump’s immoral efforts must be rejected,” Jan. 6 editorial

I just read The Post editorial lambasting former President Donald Trump for the Jan. 6 “insurrection.” You, of course, ignore Trump’s specific words to the crowd: “…everyone here will be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.” It didn’t turn out that way, of course, which was wrong, but The Post’s agenda continues to blame Trump for everything.

That Post agenda had been evident since no later than November 2016, when an editorial ripped into Trump when he had been president-elect for maybe four hours — not president, he hadn’t done or passed or signed anything, but already The Post was attacking him. And that Post agenda continues to this day. Shame on you.

James Russell, Englewood

Perlmutter will be missed

I am saddened to hear today my District 7 Congressional Representative Ed Perlmutter has decided not to seek reelection. Congressman Perlmutter has been one of the hardest working men in Congress, representing Colorado with dignity and grace. It is understandable why he will not seek another term considering today’s political climate with what amounts to crackpots and clowns making legislation difficult if not impossible. Thank you, Congressman Perlmutter, for your years of service.

Nancy Rife, Wheat Ridge

For many, pets are better option

Re: “Pope scolds couples who choose pets over kids,” Jan. 10 news story

Pope Francis has a strong and powerful influence over millions of people. He stated that “people were being selfish, exhibiting a ‘denial of fatherhood or motherhood’ that ‘diminishes us. It takes away our humanity.’ ”

He further claimed that the consequence of a childless future dries up pension plans. What diminishes our humanity is how we treat one another, including children and pets. It is true that world populations are shrinking.

However, if Pope Francis is concerned about future pension plans, he should urge those who are part of the “the great resignation” to return to the workforce.

Having children and/or a pet is a choice. For many people it is not either/or; it is both. These decisions are neither selfish nor selfless. They are based on lifestyle, personal needs, experiences, values, family situation, financial resources, and other factors.

Many polls over the last few years indicate that people do not want to bring a child into a world filled with uncertainty, depletion of planetary resources, extreme division, intolerance, political unrest, nuclear proliferation, and a host of other concerns which children will inherit.

There is no right or wrong here, nor is it appropriate to judge childless people as “selfish.”

Joyce Jappelle, Parker

Let’s be safe out there

Re: “A snowy drive,” Jan. 7 news photo

Friday’s Denver Post has a photo of a driver in a snow-covered car, making her way down a street in Lakewood. It’s an excellent photo; it shows how much snow we received, and, from the look on the driver’s face, it also depicts what a bummer it is to have to drive a car in snowy conditions.

The photo also shows what not to do after a snowstorm, which is to head out on the roads before you’ve cleaned the bulk of the snow off the vehicle. A strong gust of wind could blow the snow off the hood right onto the windshield, preventing the driver from seeing what’s in front of her. The photo doesn’t show both headlights, but I’m guessing they weren’t free of snow, either. The top of the car should be cleared as well, since an abrupt stop might cause all of the snow on top to slide down and cover the windshield. This happened to me once when I was young, and I was petrified. Fortunately my wipers were able to move the heavy mass.

I guess I’m an overprotective mom, but I want everyone to be safe out there!

Robin Ames, Aurora

Quick to assign fire blame

How disgusting to see ambulance-chasing, climate-change fanatics blame the Marshall Fire on the fossil fuel industry.

The Front Range has seen many stronger wind storms and larger wildfires in past history.

This disaster happened to be a perfect storm of high winds, a fire, and dry fuel from open space grasslands. The local area had a very wet spring and a very dry fall in 2021, a pattern displaying the natural variability of weather.

Over the years I’ve been a huge critic of Boulder County’s excessive open space spending and its many unintended consequences. This includes median home prices in Boulder skyrocketing past $1.5 million and the terrible traffic due to so many commuters who can’t afford to live in the city.

Still, I wouldn’t be so disrespectful to the fire victims to politically blame open space programs on the fire tragedy, nor should the climate-change crowd take a much further reach of blaming the destructive fire on fracking practices.

Dave Larison, Longmont

Responding to gun violence in 2022

Re: “Blood in the streets, schools and stores,” Jan. 2 editorial

I counted 22 people pictured with the Sunday Denver Post editorial. Twenty-two people who are no longer with us. Why? Gun violence! If hunters find sport in killing innocent animals, so be it. If gun owners find joy in target practice, so be it. If ranchers want to protect their livestock, so be it.

However, there is no reason to have assault weapons unless in the military. There is no reason to allow abusers or mentally-ill people to own guns or to be able to gain access to them.

Our legislators in Washington are captives of the gun industry and pay homage to the Second Amendment. This should not be the price we pay for living in a free society.

Sue Luxa, Littleton

When I look at the photos of the people who died from gun violence, I think, “Surely, at least one of them would have gone on to accomplish something extraordinary in life. Therefore, we are all diminished by their loss.”

Thomas J. Kosakowski, Denver

Thank you for giving attention to the costs of gun violence. No thank you for having pictures of everyone except Black people who were victimized in 2021. Black communities bear the brunt yet are not acknowledged in the photos. Why can’t you help us include them when we visualize the cost of gun violence, the voids left in so many lives? Why is it so hard for you to notice them?

Pat Madsen, Denver

Join the electric revolution

Re: “If you can’t go solar, at least go electric,” Jan. 2 commentary

As a long-time solar and sustainable energy proponent in Colorado, I wanted to praise columnist Sue McMillin for her exceptional two-part series on Colorado’s solar future.

She has done a commendable job of explaining the best and most beneficial plan for reducing carbon emissions and lowering global temperatures; Electrification of everything!

This “ Electric Revolution “ is the future — all clean electric homes powered by solar, heated and cooled by electric heat pumps, operated by electric appliances and with an electric vehicle in every garage.

We have used the combustion of fossil fuel to heat and power our homes for over a century and it’s no longer acceptable, not for the health of the planet or its inhabitants. This all-clean electric technology is available today and can be installed in Colorado homes now-both newly built and existing.

It lowers utility bills, improves the health of the residents, and eliminates two tons of carbon from the atmosphere per home every year while creating thousands of good-paying jobs. And it isn’t just homes and cars that must be converted to clean renewables; it’s also our businesses, warehouses and schools.

If the world is going to reverse the rising global temperatures that are causing the increasingly catastrophic extreme weather events and threatening our very existence we must adopt a massive program to transition away from fossil fuel and electrify everything.

John P. Barton, Denver

Protect livestock

Re: “First reported wolf kill … being investigated,” Dec. 22 news story

Although I have never seen a liberal cause I didn’t like, I voted against Prop 114 last year. One of my earliest 1940s memories was a pack of “town” dogs killing one of our hogs. My dad shot three of those dogs before the rest fled in haste. That hog represented about 30% of my family’s yearly meat supply.

I support the natural introduction of wolves but believe ranchers should have the right to protect their livestock. That young heifer killed near Walden may have become a breeder cow and had a dozen calves. How does the state compensate for that? If individual ranchers abuse their rights, they should be dealt with harshly, but I believe they will be in the minority.

Roy Legg, Highlands Ranch

Only a unified front on COVID will work

Re: “The viral lies that keep killing us,” Jan. 5 commentary

Paul Krugman’s extremely politically motivated and desperate attempt to blame one side of the American populace for the ongoing ravages of COVID-19 is cynical and largely inaccurate. It is a perfect example of what is wrong with the current hysteria on both sides of the political spectrum to “blame and shame” everyone else and deflect focus away from the “real world” damaging persistence of the pandemic.

I am an unaffiliated Colorado voter who has supported both liberal and conservative causes but am alarmed at how the government and the media have weaponized an infectious disease to be used against those with whom one disagrees.

The virus has no political affiliation and only a unified, non-judgmental approach can minimize the inevitable physical and emotional toll caused by any long-standing public health crisis.

Making informed, rational, common-sense individual choices without undue pressure or penalty is likely the best way we can survive this disease and still maintain our sanity and some semblance of a safe, functioning country.

I hope The Post will stop publishing these inflammatory and divisive editorials from both sides that serve no purpose but to increase our anger and anxiety while perpetuating a dark foreboding vision of the future.

Gerald Haase, Denver

Debating justice for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos

Re: “Polis bows to public influence and corrupts justice,” Jan. 2 commentary

Thank you, George Brauchler. Just when I think I like Gov. Jared Polis, he does something like this and overreacts. Brauchler was fair and called out the prosecutor as well. What’s the hurry? Let the system play out, then come to the rescue with a well-thought-out plan. This one seemed hasty and too lenient, like letting protesters who caused damage off completely. Even 15 years would have seemed fair but long enough to make people think.

John Bamford, Denver

Rather than focusing on past citations of the trucking company for faulty brakes, prosecutors went after the low-hanging fruit, a 23-year-old, inexperienced driver who happened to be Hispanic. George Brauchler writes that justice was undone by Gov. Jared Polis’ reduction of the draconian sentence imposed. The true injustice is that the trucking company has been spared responsibility.

Brauchler’s “columns” are primarily campaign speeches. He should be paying The Post for running them on the editorial page.

Robert Porath, Boulder

George Brauchler’s hatchet job on Rogel Aguilera-Mederos conveniently overlooks the proximate cause of this tragedy.

Namely, did his bosses give him safe equipment to operate? When was it last inspected?

Once again, Brauchler blames the little guy and gives the bosses a pass. And once again, the old question arises, “What did they know, and when did they know it?”

Next time, Brauchler needs to raise his sight beyond the lowest rung of the ladder.

Barry Bley, Arvada

George Brauchler for governor! Just saying …

Rich Linnebur, Westminster

Re: “Polis’ offer of clemency for truck driver was the right move,” Jan. 1 editorial

Ten years in jail is just as absurd as 110 years and does not send a strong message to the truckers who recklessly drive Interstate 70 every day. Anyone who visits Colorado ski towns can tell you that traveling the 70 is taking your life in your hands. Truckers speed down that road in all weather conditions with impunity, nary a trooper in sight.

This was a chance for Gov. Polis to show moderation, not leniency, and protect future drivers from disaster. In response to the howls of the mob, he failed.

Yvonne Morris McCallum, Denver

I strongly disagree with your editorial.

Gov. Polis has not “rescued our justice system from itself.” The system was moving forward as designed. A motion for reconsideration was in process. The trial court had already indicated its willingness to revisit the sentence. District Attorney Alexis King had already publicly indicated her wishes for a much-reduced sentence. The rule of law was being followed and was working. Our system needs to be rescued from those who don’t understand it but still feel the need to attack it.

The Post supports its position with the example of an Aurora defendant who shot someone. The example is from a different jurisdiction, had different charges, and involved vastly different circumstances.

Then, the editorial board condemned District Attorney Alexis King and her office. King charged what the facts gave her at a time when many were screaming for the blood of the man causing the carnage. When the sentence was imposed, she moved for a reconsideration of that sentence, a rare, if not unprecedented, move for a prosecutor.

There were four killed. Yes, prosecutors celebrated the verdict. Should they have made public the blackness of their celebration? Absolutely not, but that is a personnel matter for King to address, not you. Still, you call for King to make public her internal disciplinary decisions. Such disclosure is not appropriate.

Recently, the rule of law that defines us has been attacked and abused like no other time in history. We all need to remedy that, including the editorial board.

Thomas Parchman, Wheat Ridge

Jan. 6 should be a day of unity

Jan. 6, 2022, should have been a day of unity! America had two choices for how to remember Jan. 6, 2021.

America’s elected officials and the media took the expected well-traveled road of partisanship and continued to weaponize a truly horrible event in America’s history committed by a few thousand Americans.

They could have taken the road less traveled and called for forgiveness, compassion, understanding, healing and unity. And that would have made all the difference.

Daniel G. Zang, Lakewood

Unfortunately I was not surprised The Denver Post chose to publish a letter stating Jan. 6, 2021, and Dec. 7, 1941, were “equal.” That statement is an affront to the 2,400-plus lives lost during the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor. The only person killed on Jan. 6 was an unarmed woman, who I am the first to say, was acting illegally.

Scott Grove, Lakewood

Thank you for all the excellent commentaries in this morning’s edition concerning the events surrounding last Jan. 6 and the almost incomprehensible turmoil in America regarding elections ever since.

Unfortunately the people who deny that Trump lost in a free and fair election don’t read your opinion page. Americans who need to understand and speak out largely are unaffiliated voters and nonvoting citizens; how do we reach those critical groups of Americans?

David Anderson, Colorado Springs

Jan. 6 should be “Constitution Day,” a day we remember and honor our Constitution, the foundation of our United States of America.

The events of Jan. 6, 2021, demonstrate how fragile our freedom can be. We need a special day to remember and honor what our Founding Fathers did for us in forming and adopting the Constitution. For the first time in the history of the world government was to be accountable to the people, and not the other way around, the people accountable to the government, as it had always been before.

Yes, “The price of liberty is eternal vigilance!” We need to remember Jan. 6 and honor what gives us and keeps our freedom, the Constitution of the United States of America.

James T. Watson, Highlands Ranch

Prioritize play-based learning

Thank you for Karin Klein’s piece about the decline in reading for pleasure in children. I would add an early childhood perspective.

The early childhood years, from 3 to 8, are when children’s brains are being set up for learning. What we know from mountains of research is that what children need in these years is play. When we play, new neural connections are formed in the brain. In other words, play creates the pathways for moving, using and connecting information.

But many preschools and kindergartens have moved away from play to pushing academics. Did you know that the normal developmental range to learn to read is from 4 to 7 years old? But we expect them in kindergarten already reading in some schools. No wonder they don’t like reading. It was pushed too soon.

Children who attend preschools that push academics instead of play may score better in the first years of school, but there is a lot of evidence that shows that advantage levels off by around third grade and many of those children don’t read for pleasure.

I know I’m not the only early childhood educator who cringes when I hear about the coming universal preschool. Will they listen to the business people who’ve made many of our education policies and curriculum? (Did you know there wasn’t an early childhood educator on the Common Core committee for early childhood?) Or will they listen to the people who actually know children and how they learn and thrive?

Camilla Mitchell, Colorado Springs

Seeking some action to come from devastation

Like the mythical phoenix rising from the ashes, the subdivisions destroyed by the Marshall Fire will rise again and, like suburbia across the West, will continue to be threatened by wildfire.

As we rebuild, government and media attention to this dramatic event along with the totality of the destruction provide a golden opportunity to reinvent suburban construction in fire-prone areas.

Assisted by aid money made available in this unique and extreme circumstance, we could incentivize the creation of state-of-the-art fire-resistant homes with concrete stucco siding, metal roofs, and xeriscaped fire mitigation.

This outcome would be a gift to the traumatized fire survivors as they attempt a return to normality. They would feel safer in their new homes and by the knowledge that the hardship they endured was not for nothing.

In addition, homeowners would benefit from increased property values, the surrounding community would benefit from increased fire protection, and the world would benefit as international publicity around a tragedy would become an advertisement for a new model of safe and sustainable living.

Bruce Campbell, Loveland

Watching the destruction of the Marshall fire was heartbreaking, tragic and terrifying.

Yet not unfamiliar.

Growing up in a small mountain town on the Western Slope, I’ve spent too many years of my life watching massive wildfires devastate our communities. No matter how familiar it is, though, it never gets any easier.

I moved to the Front Range because I thought I would be safer from climate catastrophe, but fires, flooding and poor air quality have taught me that nowhere is safe. The Marshall fire was an affirmation of that fear.

We almost made it through a year without any record-breaking wildfires, and now the most destructive wildfire in history destroys more than 900 structures in mere hours in the final moments of 2021? This is not the new normal I want to live in.

It is heartbreaking and infuriating to watch news coverage and statements from leaders such as Gov. Jared Polis that fail to link the tragedy to climate change. What infuriates me even more, is the inaction from our leaders. The science is so clear; we must stop burning and extracting fossil fuels. Yet Colorado’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Roadmap House Bill 1261 scenario projects an 86% increase in oil production by 2030 from 2019.

Polis calls himself a climate champion? Yeah, right.

Big polluters and those who enable them are culpable for these tragedies and the many more to come.

This is a climate crisis. We are on the front lines. Our time is running out. Please help us.

Julia Williams, Lakewood

Physician’s plea for a patient

As a geriatric physician, I spent two hours Thursday trying to refer a patient for monoclonal infusion therapy only to be told he does not qualify for therapy and no further explanation as to why he does not qualify.

This gentleman is 78 years old with symptomatic COVID-19, a positive covid test from Wednesday, and with T-cell leukemia.

If there is anyone who should qualify for this therapy, this man should.

Could someone from the powers that be explain how this system can be so dysfunctional and how it can be fixed?

Joel Peacock, Centennial

Threat to our democracy

There is a legal saying, res ipsa loquitur, the thing speaks for itself. The “thing” in this instance is the preponderance of video detailing the infamous Jan. 6 insurrection.

How can anyone view this video and deny the fact that the video accurately depicts a vicious mob participating in insurrection seeking to overthrow our treasured democracy?

Those believing that the mob was only a group of exuberant visitors are clearly delusional. Frighteningly their delusion poses a significant threat to our democracy.

Bob Bonacci, Littleton

The assaults on Dec. 7, 1941, and Jan. 6, 2021, are equal. Both were direct attacks on our government, our democracy.

In the recent event, the terrorists wanted to totally subvert all of us who legally voted and the Constitution, which was forged over a long period of time to give us a logical, peaceful way and inclusive method of resolving conflicts. They care only about themselves and power.

I regard anyone who participated, gave encouragement or helped in any way with my total contempt. If only there was a way to send them to Afghanistan, Russia or anyplace with a dictator to really see what they were advocating. They don’t deserve to live here.

Peggy Stevens, Aurora

Words in the face of fascism:

As the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, “protest” in our nation’s Capitol approaches, I wish to address those who would celebrate the date as an act of patriotism against a “stolen” election.

America is threatened because a sizable population stopped participating in the conversation long ago. Quite a lot of you are clutching your guns and your message is loud and clear: It’s our way or no way at all. We have the weapons, and we are no longer interested in listening to anyone who disagrees.

It’s a safe assumption that those of you who support the violence of Jan. 6 also called for the firing of NFL players who kneeled during national anthems to bring attention to the inequalities of our country. Conversely, the Washington riot resulted in the deaths of several people and vandalism to the U.S. Capitol based on the Tweets of a narcissist billionaire and Facebook conspiracy theories. The mob broke into the Capitol, injuring police, and even sought to hold congressional members hostage. Now we are seeing these people revered as “patriots.” So exercising freedom of speech by kneeling quietly during the national anthem amounts to treason, but pillaging the Capitol during a Congressional session is heroic?

To those who celebrate Jan. 6 — who apparently believe the only way to save our country is to threaten all who oppose your ideas with bullying and brute force — you are the fascists taking us to war.

Derek Franz, Carbondale

Exploring smart approaches to deterring crime

Re: “Data should drive crime reduction efforts in Colo.,” Dec. 22 commentary

We citizens are lucky that Denver and the eight Colorado jurisdictions will participate in Justice Reform Initiative.

The increased ability to track, analyze and display crime data is such an important tool to drive decision making and to inform citizens.

With the daunting statistic of a 45% increase in gun sales in 2020 over 2019, we need smart approaches.

Thank you to all hard-working criminal justice staff, and thank you, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann, for your leadership.

Tamara Rowe, Denver

