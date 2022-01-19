MBTA’s new ticketing system could cost the state $30 million, report says

The MBTA plans to unveil a $935 million ticketing system that will allow riders contactless boarding using fare cards, credit or debit cards or phone payments – but could also bleed another $30 million a year.

“The new fare collection system was intended to reduce fare evasion,” said Greg Sullivan, the author of the study and the Pioneer Institute’s research director of the system, which would be bolstered by 100 staff enforcers. “The problem is, when you do the math, you realize very quickly that the amount that you save by (hiring staff) is not as great as the cost of doing it.”

He explained that the system, set to debut in 2023, would be especially porous on the Green Line and on buses, where would-be fare evaders would simply not tap their payments on the reader if they don’t board in the front of the car. The new system would cost the MBTA an estimated $20 million to $30 million in fare evasion, Sullivan said.

To combat this, the staff hired to enforce fare evasion would cost an estimated $10 million to $12 million a year, the report states. This, coupled with a $50 fine and the threat of suspending evaders’ license renewals, could reduce fare evasion losses by $14 million to $22 million annually.

The Pioneer Institute estimates that, even if the MBTA’s estimates are correct, the organization would still lose $8 million to $11 million to fare evasion each year. Adding in an additional enforcement cost would cost the T up to $23 million annually in revenue losses and expenses.

The former Fiscal and Management Control Board, which Gov. Charlie Baker spun up in 2015 to oversee the T and sunsetted last year, had previously suggested lowering the evasion ticket fare to $25. If this were the case, the T estimates needing to double the expenses for enforcement staff. In this scenario, the new ticketing system would cost up to $30 million per year, higher than the initial evasion cost if no staff were hired.

“To enforce the system, you have to add in the cost of the courts and the hearings — people have to have a right to appeal,” Sullivan said. “So it becomes a gigantic problem to have a system that works.”

The new fare system would be similar to existing payment platforms in cities like London and Chicago. Both cities have enacted a more robust system to combat fare evasion by placing gates at common exit stations that require riders to tap out to leave.

The Commuter Rail system will have a similar gate infrastructure in place at its busiest stations: South Station, Back Bay and North Station. The Commuter Rail reports that 90% of its trips either start or finish at one of these stations.

Similarly, 52% of Green Line trips start or end at one of the 13 gated stations in downtown Boston, including North Station and Park Street, so Sullivan recommends installing gates there to cut down on fare evasion and save staffing costs.

Still, Sullivan said he’s excited about the new system. “it’s a state-of-the-art fare collection system replacing a really worn out, dysfunctional one,” he said “It’s gonna be very popular with commuters.”