Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Hold Hands As They Take Their Love To Milan After Engagement

Published

23 seconds ago

on

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have their love to keep them warm. While enjoying their Italian holiday, the newly engaged couple walked hand-in-hand while braving the winter weather.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly looked cold but fashionable when they stepped out in Milan on Tuesday (Jan. 18). The couple, who have been overseas after revealing their engagement to the world, walked out of their hotel while dressed for the winter season. MGK (b. Colson Baker, 31) donned an oversized black trench coat, boots, and black hat. He accessorized the outfits with a pair of white sunglasses, a black cap, and a giant silver that appeared to connect to a collar around the “Papercuts” singer’s neck. MGk walked with one hand holding Megan’s, the other clutching various objects – including a pair of headphones and a hoodie.

(Cobra Team / BACKGRID)

Megan, 25, sported the pink version of MGK’s hat but opted for fuzzier outerwear. She wore a glamorous brown fleece coat that went all the way down to her calves. She seemingly dressed for comfort, wearing a pair of mauve pants and a brown top. Like Colson, she also wore some bling but went with the traditional necklaces instead of the industrial hardware around her boyfriend’s neck. Megan completed the look with some sneakers and snuggled close while holding MGK’s hand.

The couple is in Italy because MGK was part of Dolce & Gabbana’s Fall 2022 menswear show, per GQ. “I’ve been wearing their clothes for so many years, and I guess one day a picture of me with the right outfit just clicked,” he told the publication. “So this wasn’t the beginning of our collaboration: we’ve been having fun for a while with tour looks, red carpet looks. I don’t wear suits often, and they make me feel comfortable wearing suits. I think destiny brought us together.”

(Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

Destiny has also brought MGK and Megan Fox together. The two announced their engagement on Jan. 12, after nearly two years of dating. “ Yes, in this life and every life’ beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me,” MGK captioned the video showcasing the $400k ring he put on Megan’s finger. Megan also shared a video of the proposal. “In July of 2020, we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic,” she wrote. “Somehow, a year and a half later, having walked through hell together and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.”

Celebrities

Raven Gates Gives Birth: ‘BIP’ Star Welcomes 1st Child With Adam Gottschalk After Emergency C-Section

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

Raven & Adam
Raven Gates gave birth to her first child, a son, via C-section ‘after pushing for an hour and a half,’ according to her hubby Adam Gottschalk.

Raven Gates, 30, and Adam Gottschalk, 31, have a new addition to their family! The Bachelor in Paradise stars welcomed their first child, a son, in the early hours on Thursday, January 18. Adam announced the exciting news on his Instagram Stories alongside a photo of his baby boy’s footprints.

“Little man made it,” the reality star wrote. “Had emergency C-section after pushing for about an hour and a half. Mom and baby are doing very well.” Adam also revealed that he and Raven’s son was born at 3:33 a.m. at 8 pounds and 6 ounces and 21 inches long.

Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk (Photo: Jeffrey Mcwhorter/AP/Shutterstock)

Raven and Adam announced their pregnancy on July 25 via Instagram. The lovebirds proudly showed their ultrasound photos while they got close and cuddly in the adorable announcement. “Over the moon excited to share the news! Our honeymoon baby will be here in January! I’ve loved you before you were in my womb,” Raven wrote in her post. Adam, meanwhile, said in his post, “Beyond excited to announce our little baby into this world. Your Mom has already started to like Daddy’s food groups and I think that’s a great start. Cheers to fatherhood.”

Raven initially appeared on Nick Viall‘s season of The Bachelor, while Adam was on Rachel Lindsay‘s season of The Bachelorette. The new parents met on ABC’s summer spinoff, Bachelor In Paradise season 4 in 2017, and then got engaged in May 2019. The couple finally got to tie the knot in April 2021, after the COVID-19 pandemic put their plans on hold.

“We found out right after the wedding. I’ve wanted to be a mom for a long time. And I always imagined creating a family with someone I love so much. And expanding my love with Adam into a human, I can’t even imagine,” Raven told People in July.

Celebrities

Ryan Destiny & Keith Powers Back On the Market After 4 Years Together | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment

Published

13 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

By Sandra Rose  | 

Earl Gibson III/WireImage

Actors Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers are back on the market. The handsome couple split this month after 4 years together, a source confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

“They’re taking time to focus on themselves and their emerging careers but are remaining close friends,” said the source.

1642538669 171 Ryan Destiny Keith Powers Back On the Market After

Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID

Destiny, 27, is best known for her role in the FOX TV soap Star (2016-2019) and as a member of the girl group Love Dollhouse.

Powers, 29, starred as Cameron Drake on Netflix’s #REALITYHIGH and he played Ronnie DeVoe in BET’s mini-series on R&B group New Edition (2017).

Destiny and Powers met at a Teen Vogue magazine party in 2015 and they hit it off immediately.

They told We the Urban in 2019 there was an instant attraction but they hid their relationship from fans initially.

1642538669 360 Ryan Destiny Keith Powers Back On the Market After

MediaPunch / BACKGRID

“For a minute we tried to hide it for numerous reasons, but as human beings sometimes you want to just shout to the world ‘I love this person and I’m happy!'” Destiny said. “We try to find a balance. I’m already a private person and very career driven so reminding people that I am my own person is important.”

1642538669 239 Ryan Destiny Keith Powers Back On the Market After

NYP / BACKGRID

While their relationship didn’t make it, Powers said it’s important for young people to see Black love.

“It is so important for our people to see healthy Black love. Whether it’s a relationship, marriage or even friendships. Black love gives us hope. When you see Black love flourish, it’s powerful.”

Posted in Celebrity

Tags: celebrity break ups, Dopamine relationships, Keith Powers, On the Market, Ryan Destiny

Celebrities

T.I. Proudly Proclaims That Kanye, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne & More Can’t ‘F With Him On The Mic’, Social Media Immediately Releases Receipts

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

T.I. Proudly Proclaims That Kanye, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne & More Can’t ‘F With Him On The Mic’, Social Media Immediately Releases Receipts
T.I. claims, “nobody f***ing with [him]” on the mic, throwing Kanye West, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, and more names under the bus.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

T.I. seems to always have whatever he says taken right out of context, having people ready to argue about it no matter what the topic is. His latest storm is coming over his comments about his rapping ability and how he declared that “nobody f***ing with me on the mic”.

“Motherf***s can’t f**k with me in no way, shape, form, or fashion when it comes to doing no music, man,” T.I. said. “I got a lot of other s*** going on so I don’t do music like on no consistent basis. … I don’t depend on that shit to feed me, you hear me?

He continued, “But when you’re talking ’bout doing music, when you’re talking ’bout cutting records, n***a, you talking ’bout putting s*** out, talking ’bout making s** that’s better than anything out there, man, ain’t nobody f***ing with me. Nobody f***ing with me, bruh.”

T.I. even went on to mention people by name, insisting he’s better than Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Nas, Lil Wayne, and Jay-Z.

To be fair, there is nothing wrong with T.I. feeling himself and his ability–but the internet felt differently and wasted no time reminded him of all the times he had been washed on a track. Check out out some of the songs in question below and let us know on Twitter if you agree!

