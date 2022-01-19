Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Hold Hands As They Take Their Love To Milan After Engagement

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have their love to keep them warm. While enjoying their Italian holiday, the newly engaged couple walked hand-in-hand while braving the winter weather.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly looked cold but fashionable when they stepped out in Milan on Tuesday (Jan. 18). The couple, who have been overseas after revealing their engagement to the world, walked out of their hotel while dressed for the winter season. MGK (b. Colson Baker, 31) donned an oversized black trench coat, boots, and black hat. He accessorized the outfits with a pair of white sunglasses, a black cap, and a giant silver that appeared to connect to a collar around the “Papercuts” singer’s neck. MGk walked with one hand holding Megan’s, the other clutching various objects – including a pair of headphones and a hoodie.

Megan, 25, sported the pink version of MGK’s hat but opted for fuzzier outerwear. She wore a glamorous brown fleece coat that went all the way down to her calves. She seemingly dressed for comfort, wearing a pair of mauve pants and a brown top. Like Colson, she also wore some bling but went with the traditional necklaces instead of the industrial hardware around her boyfriend’s neck. Megan completed the look with some sneakers and snuggled close while holding MGK’s hand.

The couple is in Italy because MGK was part of Dolce & Gabbana’s Fall 2022 menswear show, per GQ. “I’ve been wearing their clothes for so many years, and I guess one day a picture of me with the right outfit just clicked,” he told the publication. “So this wasn’t the beginning of our collaboration: we’ve been having fun for a while with tour looks, red carpet looks. I don’t wear suits often, and they make me feel comfortable wearing suits. I think destiny brought us together.”

Destiny has also brought MGK and Megan Fox together. The two announced their engagement on Jan. 12, after nearly two years of dating. “ Yes, in this life and every life’ beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me,” MGK captioned the video showcasing the $400k ring he put on Megan’s finger. Megan also shared a video of the proposal. “In July of 2020, we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic,” she wrote. “Somehow, a year and a half later, having walked through hell together and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.”