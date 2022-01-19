Celebrities
Melanie Griffith’s Kids: Learn About Her 3 Children, Including Daughter Dakota Johnson
Actress Melanie Griffith has three adult children from each of her high-profile marriages. Here’s everything to know about her two daughters and one son.
Melanie Griffith, 64, is the matriarch of her beautiful, blended family. The iconic actress is the proud mother of three children: son Alexander Bauer, 36, and daughters Dakota Johnson, 32, and Stella Banderas, 25. Melanie welcomed each of her children during her three past marriages. All of Melanie’s kids have gone on to be successful in their own rights. Dakota, for example, has flourished in Hollywood as a well-known actress — just like her mother! Here’s everything to know about Melanie’s three children.
Alexander Bauer
Alexander was born on August 22, 1985. His father is Cuban actor Steven Bauer, who was married to Melanie from 1981 to 1989. Although his family is in the spotlight, Alexander has remained pretty under the radar in life. He’s had a few brief jobs in the film industry, according to his IMDb page. He worked as a writer and cinematographer on the 2013 short film Kazoo’s on First? He was also a second assistant cameraman on the 2015 independent film This Loneliness and was a gaffer on the shirt film Holding.
Alexander has a close relationship with his mother. In Sept. 2021, Melanie posted a sweet tribute to Alexander in honor of National Son’s Day on Instagram. She also shared a throwback photo of the mother-son duo rollerblading in July 2020 and posted a snapshot of Alexander wearing a mask while sitting with Melanie’s dog, Lady, during the COVID-19 quarantine in May 2020. On Alexander’s 34th birthday in 2019, Melanie reposted an image of her son blowing out candles on his birthday cake.
Dakota Johnson
Dakota is definitely Melanie’s most famous child. She was born on October 4, 1989 to Melanie and actor Don Johnson. Melanie and Don were married for six months in 1976. After her marriage to Steven ended, Melanie rekindled things with Don and they tied the knot for the second time in 1989, around when Dakota was born. They got divorced once again seven years later.
Dakota has followed in her parents’ footsteps in Hollywood. She made her film debut at age 10 in 1999’s Crazy in Alabama, which also starred her mother. Her breakthrough roles were in 21 Jump Street and the Fifty Shades movies. Dakota’s gone on to star in How to Be Single, Bad Times at the El Royale, The Peanut Butter Falcon, and most recently, The Lost Daughter. Both Melanie and Don have supported Dakota in her acting career over the years. Dakota is currently dating Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin, 44.
Stella Banderas
Stella is the daughter of Melanie and actor Antonio Banderas, 61. She’s the only child from the former Hollywood power couple’s nearly 10 year marriage that lasted from 1996 to 2015. Stella was born on September 24, 1996 in her father’s native Spain. She’s a dual-citizen of Spain and the U.S. thanks to her parents’ lineage, and is bilingual in both Spanish and English. Stella has done some acting and modeling. She appeared in Crazy in Alabama alongside her parents and half-sister Dakota, and also graced the cover of Glamour Spain for their Sept. 2020 issue. Stella is also the founder of the health/beauty company Lightbound.
Stella appears to be close with both her parents, though she seems to have a tighter bond with her father. In September 2021, Stella — whose birth name is Stella Del Carmen Banderas Griffith — filed a petition to drop “Griffith” from her name. The model said she wanted to “shorten my name by removing the extra last name” in the filing, which was obtained by The Blast. Stella added that she does not use her mom’s surname, “Griffith”, when referring to herself in general and in documents.
Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Reveal Their Son’s ‘Titanic’-Inspired Name & Why It Was A ‘No-Brainer’
When it came to naming their baby boy, it wasn’t much of a discussion for Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon! They spoke to HL about how they came up with Dawson Demitri!
Dawson Demitri Haibon has a nice ring to it! Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon revealed the name of their future son in an Amazon Livestream today, Jan. 18th, and spoke to HollywoodLife.com about the journey to coming up with the perfect moniker! For the Bachelor Nation couple, the first name of Dawson was apparently a “no-brainer,” especially for Ashley! “My favorite movie since I was 10 years old is Titanic. When I was around 20, the name Dawson popped into my head one day, because it was like Jack Dawson, but I thought for a kid, I could just take the last part of the name,” the mom-to-be explained. “So, for the past 13 years, it’s been the boy name that I planned on naming a son.”
Ashley admitted she was “cool with naming a girl Dawson, too,” but Jared wasn’t as into the choice. Luckily, the pair found out they were expecting a boy, and Dawson it was! “I know it sounds too easy, but I was really all in on it being a boy’s name and if it was a girl, then we’d talked more about it,” she added. The couple chose “Demitri” as their future son’s middle name, a suggestion from Ashley’s sister.
Just less than a month from their February 10th due date, Jared and Ashley gushed over Amazon’s assistance in helping them prepare — as much as one can — for their first child. “I like that we can show off all the baby products that we’re getting on our Amazon Livestream, because so many women have reached out to me about my registry and what I’ve put on it, and other things that were recommended to me by other mommy influencers,” Ashley explained, while Jared added, “Being live on Amazon has always been really fun for us. I always talked about how the first Amazon live when we announced that we were having a kid was the first time I really, truly felt connected to our child, as weird as that is to say.” So sweet!
Ashley also recalled her difficult pregnancy, with bouts of terrible sickness and weakness that has continued throughout. “I expected not to have an easy pregnancy. I just know my body, and I know it doesn’t respond well to hormonal changes and shifts,” she explained. “I didn’t think it was going to be as hard for as long as it was. I knew I wasn’t going to tolerate it well, but at the same time, I didn’t think I was going to be sick for 28 weeks.” Hopefully this final month of pregnancy is smooth sailing before we all get to meet Dawson Demetri!
You can watch the exciting baby name reveal here!
It’s A Wrap: Keith Powers & Ryan Destiny Call Their Young Hollyweird Coupledom Quits After 4 Years Together
Young Hollyweird stars Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny have decided to adjourn their romantic relationship according to a recent PEOPLE report.
29-year-old Straight Outta Compton actor Powers, and his Star actress ex, 27, have reportedly split after four years together, a source confirmed to PEOPLE. The source said, “they’re taking time to focus on themselves and their emerging careers but are remaining close friends.”
Fans questioned the status of Ryan and Keith’s relationship after Keith appeared to be absent from Ryan’s Instagram feed in the last several weeks before the break-up was confirmed. Ryan also appeared to have spent the recent holidays and New Years’ celebration with friends, minus Keith.
The actress — who wrapped her hit show Star last year — has a role in the upcoming indie film, Flint Strong.
Keith Powers has also been pretty busy in the last year, snagging leading roles in two upcoming Netflix films, including The Uglies, and is also starring alongside Gabrielle Union in Perfect Find.
Powers and Destiny previously opened up about their relationship in a July 2019 We the Urban digital cover, sharing that they first met in 2015 at a Teen Vogue party.
For a minute we tried to hide it for numerous reasons, but as human beings sometimes you want to just shout to the world ‘I love this person and I’m happy!’” Destiny said about keeping their romance low-key. “We try to find a balance. I’m already a private person and very career driven so reminding people that I am my own person is important.”
Powers previously opened up about the couple exemplifying a healthy Black love in the media.
“It is so important for our people to see healthy Black love. Whether it’s a relationship, marriage, or even friendships,” he said. “Black love gives us hope. When you see Black love flourish, it’s powerful.”
‘The Afterparty’: Tiffany Haddish-Led Murder Mystery Will Keep You Guessing & Thoroughly Entertained
If you’re looking to laugh a little while solving a murder, then look no further than AppleTV+’s next big hit, ‘The Afterparty’.
If the last two years of pandemic TV viewing have taught us all anything, it’s this: we’re all suckers for a good murder mystery. The Flight Attendant, Only Murders In The Building, Mare of Easttown – all of these shows kept our eyeballs glued to the screen and our minds racing trying to figure out whodunit. Well, it’s time to get your think back on!
On January 28th, AppleTV+ will drop its next half-hour crowd pleaser, The Afterparty. Billed as a murder mystery comedy, the show actually defies genre expectations by exploring the suspicious events during a high school reunion that end with the death of a famous classmate. Each episode showcases a different character’s account of the fateful evening, and over the eight episodes, the storytelling style changes to coincide with a different genre of film .
If you’re a subscriber to the streamer, this is the best way I can describe it to you: take the genre-bending antics of Dickinson, blend it with the comedy of Mystic Quest, throw in a stellar ensemble cast like from Ted Lasso, and the thrill of solving a murder like in Defending Jacob – and you’ve got … The Afterparty.
Tiffany Haddish leads the all-star cast as Detective Danner, who quickly arrives on the scene after pop star Xavier, played by Dave Franco, is found dead near his home. Xavier was hosting an afterparty for his high school reunion, and inside his mansion sits an array of former classmates who all seemingly had motive and opportunity to do him in. One by one, Danner interrogates Xavier’s guests, who are played by a collection of some of the best comedy stars in the game today – and that’s where the fun begins.
Characters played by Sam Richardson (“Tomorrow War,” “Veep”), Zoë Chao (“Love Life,” “Downhill”), Ben Schwartz (“Space Force,” “House of Lies”), and Ilana Glazer (“Broad City”) all are prime suspects, and as they each tell their story, the audience is sucked into their ‘mind movie’, as Danner puts it. ““We’re all stars of our own movie,” she says. “The same thing could happen, but you see it in a different way.” Part of the fun of watching is not only trying to piece together who the murderer is, but also the surprise of what kind of ‘mind movie’ you’ll get to watch next. Action, drama, rom-com, thriller: the show hits all the right notes — oh yeah, there’s a musical episode too! – resulting in a narrative that embraces tropes ironically for laughs and show that visually beautiful to watch, no matter what kind of film buff you are.
With the collective comedic gifts of the cast and the creative minds behind the series, Academy Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “The Lego Movie,” “21 Jump Street”), the concept of the series is both fun and fun to dissect. You can either get lost in the mystery, the comedy, or artistic expression of each type of film explored.. But no matter what, you’ll be having a good time.
And at its core, that’s what makes the show so smart; with so much competition in the detective TV drama, isn’t it nice to have a laugh instead?
