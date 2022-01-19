Mercedes Joins with ART2PEOPLE 5 NFT Artists For G-Wagon NFTs

Mercedes joins together with ART2PEOPLE for a new NFT project.
The NFT project is to be on the legendary G-class a.k.a G-Wagon.
The team comprises 5 different NFT artists for the project.
The Non Fungible Token (NFT) industry is flourishing like anything, with the passing of each day. Accordingly, every day there enters a new project, and the one for the latest entry is none other than the globally renowned automobile manufacturer, Mercedes Benz. In spite of this, Mercedes Benz officially declared the news upon a tweet on January 17, 2022.
G-Wagon NFT Project
Upon the tweet, Mercedes mentioned that it has partnered up with the NFT and digital world creation and studio platform, the ART2PEOPLE for it’s NFT project. Besides, the NFt project will be solely based on the legendary off-roader till date, the Mercedes Benz G-class, a.k.a , the G-Wagon. The G- Wagon is indeed the flagship SUV from the stables of Mercedes.
Obviously these days, the G-Wagon has translated itself into more of a prestige and pride oriented vehicle for the rich representing their status symbol rather than for it’s true off-roading capabilities. However, Mercedes is determined to make its rounds throughout the NFT industry with the G-Wagon as the first project.
For the project, the ART2PEOPLE will be compromising a team of five different NFT artists from different sectors. They are Roger Kilimanjaro, Charlotte Taylor, Baugasm, Anthony Authie, and Antoni Tudisco. These five NFT artists are specialized in different sectors like graphic design, fashion, music, real estate, architecture, creative marketing and much more. Furthermore, the NFT project is nearing it’s dead line and will be launched on the Nifty Gateway, NFT marketplace. The launch will take place on January 23, 2022 and the expectations are immense from the proud G-wagon owners and fans all over the world.
This could be huge. Intel plans to enter the Bitcoin mining space with a cleverly marketed “ultra-low-voltage energy-efficient” ASIC chip. Considering that the chip shortage severely delayed the next generation of ASIC miners, this is tremendous. And, more importantly, it opens up the door for Bitcoin miners manufacturing in the USA. And in the rest of the Western world, even.
In December, Raja Koduri hinted at Intel’s intention to get into the Bitcoin mining space. Even though he’s the chief architect and senior vice president of Intel’s architecture, graphics and software division, no one expected Intel to deliver so soon. Details are scarce. There’s nothing on Intel’s official site. A quick search reveals that “Access to additional search results for “bonanza” is restricted.”
Intel jumping into the #Bitcoin mining ASIC manufacturing is a huge. We need way more chip fab in the USA. It will result in:
– Improved National Security – Supply Chain robustness
And it will also result in less reliance on Taiwan, who is being threatened by China aggression.
However, we have the 411 on the project that goes by the code name “Bonanza Mine.”
What Do We Know About Intel ’s “Bonanza Mine”?
The product will be an “ultra-low-voltage energy-efficient Bitcoin mining ASIC.” According to Tom’s Hardware, the page that broke the news, Intel will reveal their new chip at:
“The ISSCC conference is a yearly gathering of the best and brightest minds in the chip industry. This year, Intel has a presentation scheduled in the ‘Highlighted Chip Releases’ category to outline a new “Bonanza Mine” processor, a new chip described as an “ultra-low-voltage energy-efficient Bitcoin mining ASIC.”
Apparently, Intel has been developing the product since at least 2018, when they registered “a patent for a specialized processing system that uses an optimized SHA-256 datapath.”According to Tom’s Hardware, “Intel has a wealth of experience in hardware-assisted SHA-256 algorithms due to the use of these instructions in its CPU products.”
A more recent indication of the company’s intentions came when the already mentioned Intel executive Raja Koduri “appeared on popular streamer Dr. Lupo’s show.” He told him point-blank”
“Being able to do much more efficient blockchain validation at a much lower cost, much lower power, is a pretty solvable problem. And you know, we are working on that, and at some point in time, hopefully not too far into the future, we will kinda share some interesting hardware for that.”
BTC price chart for 01/18/2022 on Bitstamp | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
Why Is This Development Important?
Until now, ASIC Bitcoin miners manufacturing is controlled by Bitmain and Microbt, with Canaan, Strongu, and Ebang handling a minority of the market. All of those companies are Chinese. The chips are all made in Taiwan and South Corea. This poses a centralization problem for the Bitcoin network that seemed unsolvable until Intel’s soft announcement.
Now, the open-source Bitcoin miner that Jack Dorsey’s Block is working on makes a lot more sense. Theoretically, the silicon chip is the only part of an ASIC machine that can’t be bought in a hardware store. With that problem solved, by no less than an industry leader with immense manufacturing power, the sky’s the limit. If this whole thing materializes, expect a huge leap forward in the further decentralization of Bitcoin mining.
Intel, a $220 billion industry leader, is preparing to launch ASIC hardware for bitcoin mining.
Bitcoin is a computer network. Every technology company will eventually plug themselves into it. https://t.co/pbTFiRqx0B
Also, Intel’s announcement certainly legitimizes Bitcoin mining as a business to watch for the next 100 years. As podcaster Anthony Pompliano said, “Bitcoin is a computer network. Every technology company will eventually plug themselves into it.” With this announcement, Bitcoin not only gets Intel’s seal of approval. The giant company has now skin in the game.
To close this off, let’s quote Tom’s Hardware one more time:
“For now, it isn’t clear if Intel will release the Bonanza Mine chip as a product for the public or if it remains confined to a research project. However, given that the chip is in the “highlighted Chip Releases: Digital/ML” track and Koduri’s comments, it’s logical to expect that these chips will be offered to customers in the near future.”
So, everything we said is not a done deal just yet. It smells good, though.
Featured Image by Badar ul islam Majid on Unsplash
Ethereum’s scalability solution Polygon will implement this network update in its fee model via EIP-1559. According to an official post, this upgrade will introduce a burning mechanism for MATIC and will improve its fee visibility.
Ethereum introduced EIP-1559 with Hard Fork London back in 2021. The update was highly anticipated as it was supposed to aid mitigate Ethereum’s congestion issues and made fee more predictable. Some users even claimed the update was going to significantly reduce Ethereum fees which has proven to be false.
However, as seen below, data from Messari suggest that fees on Ethereum have actually increased since the implementation of EIP-1559. At least in a one-year period and comparing the period pre-London, and the posterior months.
According to Polygon, their team is got ready to roll out the update today January 18th. As the post claims, EIP-1559 changed Ethereum’s first-price auction model for fee calculation to establish a fixed fee to include a transaction on a block. This base fee can vary and its burn once the transaction has been validated. The post explained:
The burning is a two-step affair that starts on the Polygon network and completes on the Ethereum network. The Polygon team has created a public interface where users can monitor and become part of the burning process.
The team behind Polygon will publish a link to the monitor at a later time. As seen below, users will be able to see the amount of MATIC that has been burned and watch the burning process live.
Polygon To Improve Fee Mechanism, Will EIP-1559 Deliver On Its Promise?
The team behind Polygon claims users, validators, delegators, and everyone on the MATIC ecosystem will benefit. A burning mechanism will contribute with the token’s appreciation as it creates deflationary pressure on its supply.
Some experts believe EIP-1559 was one of the reason for ETH’s price year of continuous appreciation and its bullish momentum. Others have expressed disappointment; they believe the issues present on Ethereum, allegedly to be fix by this update, persist.
The inventor of Ethereum Vitalik Buterin recently defended EIP-1559. Based on a study conducted by two major academic institutions, Buterin claimed this update has achieved its objective of decreasing average waiting time to process transactions on the network.
Excellent paper by some researchers at Peking University and Duke University on the consequences of EIP 1559. Particularly appreciate the confirmation that EIP 1559 has greatly decreased average waiting times for transactions.https://t.co/2rvzx93Yar pic.twitter.com/nPtnAJNle9
In an interview for NewsBTC, the co-founder of the non-profit organization Aleph Zero, Adam Gagol, talked about the MEV problem on Ethereum, its impact on the fee cost for users, and the advantages and tradeoffs of EIP-1559. Gagol told us:
(…) the EIP-1559 implementation in London upgrade made the problem even worse. Although it put mechanisms in place to lower fees and protect them against volatility, it did so at the expense of miners. Block production revenue was cut by something like a third, so MEV is more incentivized than ever.
As of press time, Polygon (MATIC) trades at $2,09 with a correction to the downside in the past 24 hours.
GRT bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.01.
In The Graph’s (GRT) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about GRT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
The Graph Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of GRT is $0.517 with a 24-hour trading volume of $98,864,928 at the time of writing. However, GRT has decreased nearly 7.8% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, GRT has a circulating supply of 5,253,842,029 GRT. Currently, GRT trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKX, CoinTiger, Bitget, and FTX.
What is The Graph (GRT)?
GRT is a global API and indexing protocol designed to organize blockchain data and make it easily accessible via GraphQL. Developers can use Graph Explorer to find, search, and publish any public data needed to build decentralized applications. For developers, they create serverless dApps that run entirely on public infrastructure.
The Graph (GRT) Price Prediction 2022
The Graph holds the 56th position on CoinGecko right now. GRT price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The horizontal channel trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contact points. This is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Buying and selling pressure is equal and the prevailing direction of price action is sideways.
Currently, GRT is in the range of $0.517. If the pattern continues, the price of GRT might reach the resistance level of $1.18. If the trend reverses, then the price of GRT may fall to $0.5208.
The Graph (GRT) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of GRT.
From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of GRT.
Resistance Level 1 – $0.7922
Resistance Level 2 – $1.06
Resistance Level 3 – $1.32
Resistance Level 4 – $1.67
Support Level 1 – $0.44
Support Level 2 – $0.013
The charts show that GRT has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, GRT might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $1.67.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the GRT might plummet to almost $0.013, a bearish signal.
The Graph Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of GRT is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of GRT lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.
More so, the GRT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, GRT is in a bearish state. Notably, the GRT price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of GRT at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the GRT is at level 36.42. This means that GRT is in a nearly oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of GRT may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
The Graph Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at The Graph’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of The Graphs. Currently, GRT lies in the range of 22.92, so it indicates a weak trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of GRT. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of GRT lies below the 50 levels, indicating that the direction of volatility is low. In fact, GRT’s RSI is at 36.42 level thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of GRT with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and The Graph.
From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH is moving at the upward trend. But, the recent trend of BTC and GRT moves in a downward direction.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the The Graph network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for GRT. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of The Graph in 2022 is $1.67. On the other hand, the bearish GRT price prediction for 2022 is $0.01.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the GRT ecosystem, the performance of GRT would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) $1.3 very soon. But, it might also reach $2 if the investors believe that GRT is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is The Graph?
GRT is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks such as Ethereum and IPFS, which enables multiple applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem.
2. Where can you purchase GRT?
GRT has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, OKX, CoinTiger, Bitget, and FTX.
3. Will GRT reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the GRT platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of The Graph?
On Feb 12, 2021, GRT reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $2.84 .
5. Is GRT a good investment in 2022?
The Graph (GRT) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of GRT in the past few months, GRT is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can The Graph (GRT) reach $2?
The Graph (GRT) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then The Graph (GRT) will hit $2 soon.
7. What will be the GRT price by 2023?
The Graph (GRT) price is expected to reach $5 by 2023.
8. What will be the GRT price by 2024?
The Graph (GRT) price is expected to reach $11 by 2024.
9. What will be the GRT price by 2025?
The Graph (GRT) price is expected to reach $18 by 2025.
10. What will be the GRT price by 2026?
The Graph (GRT) price is expected to reach $25 by 2026.
