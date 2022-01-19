Missouri AG Eric Schmitt: Lawsuits against school districts with mask mandates coming this week

In the age of instant gratification and mobile dominance it’s no surprise gambling has gone portable – and playing the best mobile casinos in Canada is now as normal as tweeting, writing an email, or updating a status.

What isn’t normal though is a site combining flawless mobile play, fortress-like security, player-friendly bonuses, and a worldwide reputation.

That’s why we’re dialing up 100’s of mobile online casinos to find the best ones for you.

We put Jackpot City up top for its sleek gaming programs and lightning quick game play, but we’re sure you’ll find many more online casinos in our list depending on your needs.

Top 10 Mobile Casinos for Canadian Players

1. Jackpot City Casino – Best Overall

Pros:

Excellent mobile casino

Wide range of games

Attractive first deposit bonus and promotions

400+ games

Cons:

High wagering requirements

Lack of customer support options

No search functionality

JackpotCity Casino heads up our list with its well-optimized, smooth mobile site and downloadable iOS and Android apps.

This mobile casino site has a lobby of over 400 games – a comparatively large number for mobile versions – where you can play slots, roulette, blackjack, and video poker.

It also has live dealer games, which are great for a taste of real casino action that’s not often brought to life in the form of mobile casinos – but we found they worked as well as any There’s also a generous welcome bonus waiting to reward you with up to C$400 for each of your first four deposits.

JackpotCity also delivers other personalized bonuses unique to your gameplay. You can choose from several popular Canadian payment methods like iDebit and Interac.

The Kahnawake Gaming Commission licenses JackpotCity Casino. This, coupled with top-quality encryption technology, deems it safe for Canadian players.

2. Spin Casino – Best CA Casino for Slots

Pros:

Available across Android and iPhone/iPad devices

Bumper games library that includes live casino

Emphasis on customer safety and security

SSL encrypted

Cons:

70x wagering requirements

Crowded home page

Limited customer support options

Spin Casino comes in a close second with a well-stocked game library. This library features plenty of classic and jackpot slots optimized for mobile play including many compelling originals you won’t find on any other site.

They also make banking easy by supporting a range of options that covers all preferences. With this choice of deposit methods, you can quickly claim your three-part deposit match bonus starting with a 100% match up to C$400.

If safety is your main concern, you can rest easy. Spin Casino has a license from the Kahnawake Gaming Commission and protects your data with 128-bit SSL encryption technology.

A Seal of Approval from eCOGRA proves that Spin Casino promotes game fairness and is the final element in this safety trifecta.

3. Queenspins Casino – Best New Canadian Mobile Casino

Pros:

Seamless mobile experience

Thousands of games

Bankroll-boosting welcome bonus

Latest encryption tech

Cons:

Licensing could be better

No telephone support

New to the industry

When speaking of new mobile casinos Queenspins (2021) is proving to be a significant player in Canada’s online casino industry already. Whether you play on a desktop or mobile device, the interface is seamless, and the site is easy to navigate. For welcome bonuses, you can enjoy C$500 CAD for each of your first six deposits.

Even if you don’t claim the bonus, you can lose yourself in the extensive games library, where titles from all the best providers clamor for your attention. We loved that Queenspins has a massive new release slot section, perfect for veterans looking for new fun.

Queenspins pays attention to safety and security with the latest encryption technology. Its Curacao license makes it legal and safe, but Curacao licenses don’t quite measure up to those from Malta or Kahnawake.

4. Casumo – Best Overall Player Experience in CA

Pros:

Excellent licensing and security

User-friendly mobile interface

Action-packed live casino

2,000+ games

Cons:

Lack of bonuses

No phone support

Support isn’t 24/7

Casumo has entertained bettors since 2012 and gets better with age. It places a high value on mobile casino security, borne out by its license from the Malta Gaming Authority, one of the most highly-rated licensing agencies.

Throw in SSL encryption technology and PCI compliance, and Casumo ticks all the security boxes you’d want for online gambling sites.

The Casumo app for Android and iOS devices gives Canadians access to this award-winning casino’s full range of features. You have over 2,000 games at your fingertips and can rack up your loyalty points even while out and about.

Live dealer games feature heavily at Casumo. You can participate in real-life casino activities by joining one of the live table games or game shows.

Funds running short? We loved the quick-deposit function that had us back up and running in just a few slot spins of time.

5. LeoVegas – Best Mobile Casino App for iOS and Android in Canada

Pros:

Licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority

Hundreds of mobile games

Excellent mobile app with easy navigability

Realistic wagering requirements for the welcome bonus

Cons:

Lack of banking methods

No 24/7 support

Crowded interface

No-one does a mobile app better than LeoVegas. But what makes its app so great? For us it’s providing a seamless transition from desktop to mobile and enabling you to enjoy your experience on a state-of-the-art user interface.

LeoVegas runs a full games lobby with over 600 mobile casino games. Whether you enjoy slots, table games, bingo, or live casino, you can play on the move and without missing a beat.

This mobile functionality overflows into the bonuses and promos, all available to you on the LeoVegas app or mobile browser version.

Your welcome bonus here is a double whammy, offering up a deposit match bonus up to $1000 plus 200 free spins. We also found the 20x wagering requirement extremely manageable even for beginner bettors.

LeoVegas may disappoint you if you value an extensive array of banking methods. However, it does support MuchBetter and the ever-popular iDebit, both of which you can use for deposits and withdrawals.

6. PlayOJO – No Wagering Requirements on Mobile

Pros:

Excellent mobile functionality

First deposit free spins

No wagering requirements at all

No minimum withdrawal limit

Cons:

Lack of table games

Deposit fees for some banking options

Mobile site can be slightly glitchy

We’re not joking when we say no wagering requirements. In fact, PlayOJO may be the only casino in the game offering actual free money. Your 50 free spin sign up bonus here is yours from the get-go so go for it!

There’s also a no max win cap on your free spins so if you hit a jackpot it’s all yours.

When signing up you’re ensured to be given many similar free spin promos on your PlayOJO journey. Again, all with no wagering requirements.

Of course, this isn’t just a schtick to get you online. Their platform of more than 3,000 games translates excellently to Android and iOS mobile devices. We found it to maintain full functionality whether you play in-browser or on the app.

You have a choice of banking options, including all the most popular methods. Deposits are quick, and there’s no minimum withdrawal limit, meaning that you can cash out even with a low balance.

7. Genesis – Best CA Casino for Payment Methods

Pros:

Smooth running mobile version

Wide range of mobile casino games

Live dealer games

Malta license

Cons:

No dedicated apps

No 24/7 support

Some structural design issues

Genesis has done a fantastic job of translating its desktop product to a mobile version. We played a wide range of mobile casino games including live-dealer games, straight from our mobile browser (identified automatically by the site) with no issue.

It was great that the casino recommended games that were appropriate for the size and resolution of our mobile phones – so there were no nasty rendering surprises.

Genesis Casino also protects customers’ data in transit using 128-bit SSL encryption and is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA). Genesis is an Interac casino; Canadian players may make deposits and withdrawals using this country-specific method.

The most dedicated mobile players will be able to take advantage of a VIP system designed to reward their efforts in addition to the substantial welcome bonus and regular promotions. If you play for real money frequently enough, you’ll be inundated with bonuses.

The one negative we found was that there were no mobile casino apps for Apple or Android available.

8. Royal Panda – Best for Reload Bonuses

Pros:

Low wagering requirements

Mobile bonuses can be claimed without an app

Extensive online casino games library

Lifetime reload bonus

Cons:

Homepage design is poor

24/7 support unavailable for Canada

No phone support

How many mobile casino sites can guarantee you a lifetime of bonuses? At Royal Panda it wasn’t enough to start us off with a 100% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 CAD on our first deposit – they promised a 5% reload bonus on every single deposit we’ll ever make.

Even better, you can deposit and claim all the deposit bonuses on your mobile device without downloading any mobile casino apps or fooling around on computers.

We should also mention that the wagering requirement for the welcome bonus is better than average at 35x your deposit amount. And about that lifetime reload bonus – you need only to wager 3x to cash it in.

Royal Panda holds an MGA licence and complies with the strict regulations that accompany this. These include meeting security standards for the protection of your transactional information.

Whether you deposit using Interac, card or e-wallet, Royal Panda ensures that your data is safe from prying virtual eyes.

9. BitStarz – Mobile Casino Site for Crypto

Pros:

Mobile play through the browser

Speedy transactions

Cryptocurrencies accepted too

Exclusive games

Cons:

Limited banking options

Lack of promotions

Some games lack mobile support

BitStarz established itself in 2014 and helped cryptocurrency gambling in its rise to fame here in Canada. The mobile casino bonuses are relatively solid, with some of the best aimed at crypto players.

The 200% deposit bonus match + 180 free spins offered to new players in Canada is one of the best welcome packages online.

You’ll find a good selection of games and providers, and there are even a few games exclusive to BitStarz. One of the things we liked the most was the speed of the payment methods, especially when depositing and withdrawing with Bitcoin.

Best of all, BitStarz supports Android, iOS, and other mobile browsers, so there’s no need to download an app. However, not all casino games are supported, so we urge you to check if your favourites make the cut.

10. Mansion Casino – Wide Selection of Mobile Casino Games

Pros:

Mobile play is excellent

Mobile casino bonuses

Live Dealers

Long tenured

Cons:

Dated design

Mobile live games compatibility is iffy

No search function

Mansion Casino was launched in 2006, and its sleek app has gained quite a reputation for being one of the best Canada online casinos compatible with Android and iOS devices.

They’ve got one of the best casino apps period. It was very user-friendly and even playing through your browser is easy.

Mansion Casino also offers more than 200 casino games on its mobile casino, though the size of your mobile device’s screen could impact some of the live games.

Another thing we enjoyed was the security of the platform; with SSL encryption technology used to secure transactions and a licence out of Gibraltar, this mobile casino ticks some impressive boxes.

Customer support is no slouch either, available 24/7 through email and live chat, but you can look for your answers in the FAQ section, which covers the most basic questions.

Scoring System for Canada Mobile Casinos

Mobile Play

One of the first things you want from a mobile casino is smooth play without any hiccups. We also specify if you can play through your phone’s browser or via any of the mobile apps available for download.

Bonuses and Promotions

It’s not just the size of the reward that we consider, but also how easy the bonus is to claim and any restrictions that apply. The wagering requirements are also a vital aspect as the harder these are to reach, the less appeal the bonus has.

Games

A wide range of games makes for an entertaining experience, and with sufficient choice, you’re less inclined to defect to another online casino.

It’s also essential that the games run smoothly on mobile devices, whether you use an app or play through your mobile browser. Buffering or malfunctioning will certainly detract from your enjoyment.

Security

When weighing up a mobile casino, we consider its licence as well as any measures it has in place to protect your personal and financial data.

A casino that takes this factor seriously is worthy of your trust. We also consider the fairness of its games and how it ensures game results are tamper-free.

Guide to Playing Mobile Casinos in Canada

How Do I Know If Mobile Online Casino Sites Are Safe?

Several factors play a part in determining whether a mobile casino is safe or not. Firstly, it should be legal with a licence issued by a trusted gaming authority.

The Canadian government doesn’t issue licences for online casinos but does recognize those issued by other entities. The most common licences in Canada are those from the following authorities:

Malta Gaming Authority (MGA)

Curacao Gaming Control Board (CGCB)

United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC)

Kahnawake Gaming Commission (KGC)

Secondly, ensure that the mobile casino uses 128-bit encryption technology. This safeguards any personal or financial information transmitted through the site.

The platform should include a privacy policy that outlines the information it collects from its customers and how it’s used.

Lastly, most mobile casinos use a random number generator (RNG) to ensure fair game results. You may find this information in the terms and conditions or elsewhere on the site.

Many operators reference eCOGRA or a similar body that monitors and regulates mobile online casinos for fairness and responsible gambling.

What Kind Of Bonus Can I Expect When Joining Online Gambling Sites In Canada?

Welcome bonuses come in all shapes and sizes. The most common one is a deposit match bonus, which you find at most of our ten best mobile casinos.

A deposit match bonus is generally a 100% match of your very first deposit, with a maximum limit. It’s becoming more common that the welcome offer includes a match on your next two or three bonuses as well, but the percentage is usually less than 100%.

Wagering requirements always apply to these bonuses and can range between 20x and 70x the deposit amount.

Read our article on the best Canada gambling sites for more information on these.

What Banking Methods Are Available At Canada’s Online Casino Sites?

The best mobile gambling sites have various payment methods that you choose from for your deposits and withdrawals. These include several credit/debit cards, e-wallets, prepaid cards and bank transfers.

Possibly the most popular among Canadian players is Interac. This is an interbank Canadian payment solution that transacts in CAD $.

E-wallets are becoming more prevalent in the e-commerce industry, and there are several that you’ll see at Canada mobile casinos. Neteller and Skrill top the list, followed closely by iDebit, another proudly Canadian product.

Our ten best Canadian mobile casino websites offer most of these payment methods, including bank transfers, but not all methods support deposits and withdrawals. It’s worth noting which ones support both transactions before making your choice.

Best Mobile Casino Sites in Canada: Final Verdict

When it comes down to the nitty-gritty, there’s not much separating the big players in our list of top mobile casinos.

After considering the mobile online casinos in light of our benchmarks – casino games, bonuses, security, banking – our top pick of the best mobile casinos in Canada is Jackpot City.

It satisfies all of our key requirements and offers seamless mobile play, whether on the app or in-browser.

Kahnawake licences may be little-known abroad, but we like that Jackpot City is licensed by a local authority here in the Great White North rather than offshore.

The welcome offer also grabbed us. Benefitting from your first four deposits is a fabulous start. Although the wagering requirements may be on the high side, a $10 CAD qualifying deposit is all you need.

