Missouri American Water to invest $52 million in new pipes for St. Louis County

One word describes Elijah Moore’s rookie season: promising.

Coming into the season, Moore’s hype train was going a thousand miles per hour. His training camp performance was met with approval. And before the real games started, he looked like the Jets’ best offensive player.

But by Week 7, Moore had nine catches for 79 yards with zero touchdowns and had a 34.6% catch rate when targeted by fellow first year Zach Wilson. The struggles were a combination of Wilson’s and Moore’s rookie growing pains.

Still, Moore’s confidence never wavered.

“I always knew I can do it. I got God on my side. So that’s something I never questioned,” Moore said to reporters after the Jets’ season concluded. “Having those moments of learning. And seeing what I can do, seeing what I can’t, seeing what works and what doesn’t, what I need to work on so I can do it better. I’m just all learning a lesson. Every game was another opportunity for me to learn.”

It started to come together during the Jets upset win over the Bengals in Week 8. He finished that game with six catches for 67 yards. His standout play came on a 24-yard reception in the third quarter, his second longest reception of the year.

Between Week 8 and Week 13, Moore ranked sixth in receiving yards (459), tied for first in touchdowns (five) and 10th in receptions (34). He performed similarly to elite receivers like the Minnesota Vikngs’ Justin Jefferson, the Buffalo Bills’ Stefon Diggs and the Los Angeles Rams’ Cooper Kupp. And those guys weren’t catching passes from Wilson, Josh Johnson, Joe Flacco and Mike White.

Moore’s best game came against the Miami Dolphins in Week 11. He had eight receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown via Flacco’s 62-yard pass. What was most impressive was that he won in man coverage versus Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, both former Pro Bowl corners. His touchdown came against Jones in man coverage when he ran a smooth but quick skinny post. Flacco threw the ball quickly because Miami sent pressure. Moore created separation and the rest was history.

His season was cut short by the quad he injured against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13, but he did log enough games to prove that his ceiling is high.

His best trait throughout 2021 was his route routing ability. Against Miami, for example, Moore averaged 4.1 yards of separation, according to Next Gen Stats — the league average is 2.9. So Moore has the potential to become a 1,000-yard kind of receiver.

“I’m definitely grateful that I made it out of a rookie season and learned a lot,” Moore said. “I didn’t get no serious injuries and anything like that. So definitely was a huge blessing.”

The Jets have a potential No. 1 talent at receiver in Moore. They should still add dynamic weapons at the position for Wilson’s benefit. The young quarterback will needs as much help as he can get trying to develop into Gang Green’s franchise guy.

But having the second round pick out of Ole Miss is a great starting point.