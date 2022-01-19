Missouri COVID task force issues recommendations for small businesses

Suggest a Correction
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A task force created by Gov. Mike Parson is recommending several steps that could help small businesses in the state recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The task force’s final report was issued Monday. The recommendations include improving childcare availability and affordability; expanding hospitality industry apprenticeships; and promoting and enhancing existing state programs that support small, women-, and minority-owned businesses.
Members of the task force met with small business owners in seven Missouri cities and conducted a statewide survey of business owners. The group also worked with the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis to analyze the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the state’s small businesses.
One word describes Elijah Moore’s rookie season: promising.
Coming into the season, Moore’s hype train was going a thousand miles per hour. His training camp performance was met with approval. And before the real games started, he looked like the Jets’ best offensive player.
But by Week 7, Moore had nine catches for 79 yards with zero touchdowns and had a 34.6% catch rate when targeted by fellow first year Zach Wilson. The struggles were a combination of Wilson’s and Moore’s rookie growing pains.
Still, Moore’s confidence never wavered.
“I always knew I can do it. I got God on my side. So that’s something I never questioned,” Moore said to reporters after the Jets’ season concluded. “Having those moments of learning. And seeing what I can do, seeing what I can’t, seeing what works and what doesn’t, what I need to work on so I can do it better. I’m just all learning a lesson. Every game was another opportunity for me to learn.”
It started to come together during the Jets upset win over the Bengals in Week 8. He finished that game with six catches for 67 yards. His standout play came on a 24-yard reception in the third quarter, his second longest reception of the year.
Between Week 8 and Week 13, Moore ranked sixth in receiving yards (459), tied for first in touchdowns (five) and 10th in receptions (34). He performed similarly to elite receivers like the Minnesota Vikngs’ Justin Jefferson, the Buffalo Bills’ Stefon Diggs and the Los Angeles Rams’ Cooper Kupp. And those guys weren’t catching passes from Wilson, Josh Johnson, Joe Flacco and Mike White.
Moore’s best game came against the Miami Dolphins in Week 11. He had eight receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown via Flacco’s 62-yard pass. What was most impressive was that he won in man coverage versus Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, both former Pro Bowl corners. His touchdown came against Jones in man coverage when he ran a smooth but quick skinny post. Flacco threw the ball quickly because Miami sent pressure. Moore created separation and the rest was history.
His season was cut short by the quad he injured against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13, but he did log enough games to prove that his ceiling is high.
His best trait throughout 2021 was his route routing ability. Against Miami, for example, Moore averaged 4.1 yards of separation, according to Next Gen Stats — the league average is 2.9. So Moore has the potential to become a 1,000-yard kind of receiver.
“I’m definitely grateful that I made it out of a rookie season and learned a lot,” Moore said. “I didn’t get no serious injuries and anything like that. So definitely was a huge blessing.”
The Jets have a potential No. 1 talent at receiver in Moore. They should still add dynamic weapons at the position for Wilson’s benefit. The young quarterback will needs as much help as he can get trying to develop into Gang Green’s franchise guy.
But having the second round pick out of Ole Miss is a great starting point.
By ZEKE MILLER AND MATT O’BRIEN
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday quietly launched its website for Americans to request free at-home COVID-19 tests, a day before the site was scheduled to officially go online.
The website, COVIDTests.gov, now includes a link for Americans to access an order form run by the U.S. Postal Service. People can order four at-home tests per residential address, to be delivered by the Postal Service. It marks the latest step by President Joe Biden to address criticism of low inventory and long lines for testing during a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the website was in “beta testing” and operating at a “limited capacity” ahead of its official launch. The website will officially launch mid-morning Wednesday, Psaki said.
There were isolated reports Tuesday afternoon of issues relating to the website’s address verification tool erroneously enforcing the four-per-household cap on apartment buildings and other multi-unit dwellings, but it was not immediately clear how widespread the issue was.
At points Tuesday more than 750,000 people were accessing the website at the same time, according to public government tracking data, but it was not immediately known how many orders were placed.
She added that the administration was anticipating a “bug or two,” but had IT experts from across the government working to get the site ready.
Biden announced last month that the U.S. would purchase 500 million at-home tests to launch the program and on Thursday the president announced that he was doubling the order to 1 billion tests.
But Americans shouldn’t expect a rapid turnaround on the orders and they will have to plan ahead and request the tests well before they meet federal guidelines for when to use a test.
The White House said “tests will typically ship within 7- 12 days of ordering” through USPS, which reports shipping times of 1-3 days for its first-class package service in the continental United States.
Officials emphasized that the federal website is just one way for people to procure COVID-19 tests, and shortages of at-home test kits have shown signs of easing as more supply has hit the market.
Since Saturday, private insurance companies have been required to cover the cost of at-home rapid tests, allowing Americans to be reimbursed for tests they purchase at pharmacies and online retailers. That covers up to eight tests per month.
The technical bugs that embarrassed President Barack Obama’s administration with the 2013 rollout of the HealthCare.gov website should not be a problem for the COVID-19 test kit website in part because it is so much simpler, said Alex Howard, director of the Digital Democracy Project, an open government watchdog group. Howard said the new website is also simpler than the Vaccines.gov website – for finding nearby vaccine clinics and pharmacies – that was already successfully launched by the Biden administration last year.
Howard said the task of requesting someone’s address is a straightforward one, especially when compared with the Obama-era health insurance website that involved shopping for different health plans and authenticating a secure transaction. The challenge of hosting a website application under high demand is also a “solved problem” in the private sector, he said.
“My expectation is the U.S. Digital Service and any vendors they work with will be able to pull this off,” he said. “It’s the least hard part of this.”
Two tech companies that frequently work with the federal government – Microsoft and Accenture – on Tuesday referred questions about the website to the Postal Service. Amazon, a major cloud provider for U.S. agencies, didn’t respond to requests for comment.
Howard said the trickiest part of the project is not the website but the physical distribution of kits.
“I don’t recall the last time the federal government sent something like this to everyone that wasn’t a tax document,” he said.
Likely challenges include multiple people ordering from the same apartment building address, or how to handle people who try to game the system and order extra.
“I would like my fellow Americans to be a more trustworthy lot,” said Howard, but given other debates over COVID-19 protocols and responds, “that’s not going to fly very well.”
Two-thirds of Colorado House GOP members voted Tuesday in favor of formally thanking state Rep. Ron Hanks and those who joined him at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol.
A majority of House Republicans also voted to “call into question” whether Joe Biden was legitimately elected; to urge the decertification of 2020 election results in an effort to reinstall former President Donald Trump; to support embattled Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, an ally of election deniers who is under investigation for allegedly allowing a security breach in her elections division; and to commit to ensuring dead people are removed from voter rolls — something for which there is already a process in Colorado.
Each of these proposals came as amendments to HR22-1004, a resolution brought by Colorado Democrats who want to urge Congress to adopt voting rights legislation. Democrats control the House and easily defeated each Republican amendment, ultimately passing the resolution on strict party lines.
Lawmakers often jokingly refer to resolutions as “letters to Santa” — that is, messages that will never land. That’s surely the case here, as the Democrats have no apparent path to passing voting rights legislation without abolishing the filibuster. Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have made clear they will not support that action.
And so the Colorado resolution functions mainly as a chance for politicians to take a side, on record, on the matters of elections and voting rights. The resolution passed 20-13 in the Senate, with all Republicans but Henderson’s Kevin Priola voting no, and all Democrats voting yes.
Hanks, a Fremont County Republican and candidate to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet in November, attended Trump’s rally on Jan. 6 and then marched to the U.S. Capitol, sparking a Colorado House Democrat to call for his removal early last year. He spoke well Tuesday of the people he met in D.C.
“They were such nice people, Mr. Speaker,” he said. “These people did nothing wrong. They were afraid for their country.”
The Republicans who voted for the amendment to support Hanks, which also called for the removal of dead people from voter rolls, were: Reps. Mark Baisley of Roxborough Park, Rod Bockenfeld of Watkins, Marc Catlin of Montrose, Richard Holtorf of Akron, Stephanie Luck of Penrose, Patrick Neville of Castle Rock, Rod Pelton of Cheyenne Wells, Andres Pico of Colorado Springs, Janice Rich of Grand Junction, Shane Sandridge of Colorado Springs, Matt Soper of Delta, Tonya Van Beber of Eaton, Kevin Van Winkle of Highlands Ranch, Perry Will of New Castle, Dave Williams of Colorado Springs and Dan Woog of Erie. Representatives who voted against were House Minority Leader Hugh McKean of Loveland, Mary Bradfield of Colorado Springs, Terri Carver of Colorado Springs, Colin Larson of Littleton and Mike Lynch of Wellington. Hanks recused himself from the vote, and Tim Geitner of Colorado Springs and Kim Ransom of Douglas County were both excused from the vote.
The speaker, Democrat Alec Garnett of Denver, shouted from the House lectern after all the Republican amendments were defeated.
“In Colorado, we cannot remain silent! Did you see those amendments? The choice is clear! The choice is clear, between the two groups of elected representatives in this building today,” he said.
“Holy moly. We cannot remain silent. We cannot remain silent. Colorado, America, listen up! This is serious. You are under threat. Your ability to vote is under threat.”
McKean made clear how far apart he is from so many in that caucus when, toward the end of Tuesday’s debate, he said, “Folks, Joe Biden won the election in 2020, just like Donald Trump won it in 2016.”
The minority leader allies himself with the relatively moderate flank of his party, which prompted Hanks and several others to unsuccessfully try to oust him from leadership after the last session. McKean stresses mainstream issues like taxes and public safety, always downplaying the extent to which election denialism and other far-right pursuits are factors in the caucus he leads.
Prior to the vote, the House GOP sent out a statement slamming Democrats for bringing this resolution in the first place, calling it an “epic waste of everyone’s time” to relitigate the election. It is improper to spend time on this issue so soon after a holiday marking the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr., the statement read. King fought for voting rights before his assassination, and his family this year asked people not to celebrate the holiday unless and until Congress passes voting rights legislation.
“We cannot celebrate Dr. King’s birthday while standing idly by,” Democratic Sen. Kerry Donovan of Vail said during the Senate’s much shorter and more reality-based discussion. “You cannot just tweet. You cannot just give a speech. You cannot just show up on a holiday and post a picture.”
