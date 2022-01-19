Celebrities
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra ‘Interested In A Family’ Amid Split Rumors: ‘They Aren’t Rushing’
Though Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas deal with the latest breakup rumors, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned that ‘all is well’ – but don’t expect them to be pushing a baby stroller anytime soon.
It’s rough being Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. One month, fans talk about how you’re on the verge of a breakup, even as you celebrate your third marriage anniversary. The next, there’s pressure to have kids, even though you say you’re not “too busy to practice” making babies. Though Nick, 29, and Priyanka, 39, aren’t thrilled with the latest chatter, they know it’s all par for the course. “Nick and Priyanka know the drill about being in a Hollywood relationship,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “and that everything they do will be speculated on and looked at in each and every way.”
“But when it comes to their relationship,” the source tells HollywoodLife, “they give each the attention it deserves. [Their relationship] is happy and healthy with so much love surrounding it.” Nick and Priyanka are still both “very interested in a future family together,” but presently, their focus is on their busy careers. Plus, “enjoying time with each other when they aren’t working is what works for them right now,” adds the insider. “They are on their own pace and aren’t going to be rushed or be pushed into a place where their fans want their relationship to go. All is well with Nick and Pri, and it is really nice to see.”
The rumor mill went into overdrive over a potential Nick/Priyanka split when The Matrix Resurrections actress reverted her social media handles back to @PriyankaChopra from @PriyankaChopraJonas in November. “Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is,” she said to Vanity Faire when explaining her feelings on the split speculation, which she dubbed a “professional hazard.” She added, “I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that.”
Priyanka also told Vanity Fair that kids are in the cards for her and Nick – just not now. “When it happens, it happens,” she said. “We’re blessed to have each other and have a full heart for the future, I say, and things are out of your control. And the foundation of a couple is strong, and you’re excited about the possibility of that.”
Baddies In Tech: Meet The Two Black Women Who Created The UpKeep App To Perfectly Pair Clients With Beauty Professionals
We LOVE to see it!
The tech industry is still a mystery to most Black entrepreneurs with only around 5% of overall tech professionals being Black but, women like Sharonda and Vanessa, founders of UpKeep are not intimidated by that at all. These two women from the Chicago area migrated to Atlanta and identified there was a gap between women wanting to get beauty services and finding trustworthy beauty professionals.
That’s when Sharonda reeled Vanessa in with an idea to change both of their lives.
BOSSIP spoke with UpKeep’s founder Sharonda and she let us in on what inspired their business baby to be born.
How has being born and raised in the Chicagoland area inspired your career?
We were both born and raised in different parts of the Chicagoland area, but the fuel that fired us was the same. Being in that environment gave us thick skin. It toughened us up while also leaving a hunger for more. When we connected in Atlanta, it was simply magic and that missing piece was filled. We are creatives as individuals, but when we work together the outcomes are always amazing.
What pushed you to make your dream happen?
We both felt the desire to own our time. The urge to chase our goals and dreams was bigger than money and the material things that are destined to come with being successful serial entrepreneurs. We wanted the freedom to own our time. Be where we wanted to be while running and managing our businesses. Sleep in or stay up late because we could. That was and still is the push!!
What has been your proudest moment so far?
Our proudest moment thus far has been overcoming obstacles and still being able to smile and praise God!! Our app should have been out over a year ago, but we were scammed by a developer. Long story short we got to the final payment in our contract and was handed nothing but a few screenshots and a bunch of lies; it was devasting!! But God!! We bounced back a few months later and were able to hire a reputable developer. It cost us three times what we gave the scammer, but the process, outcome and the partnership that came of it was well worth every dime.
What sets the UpKeep app aside from apps that provide the same service?
That’s a great question. YourUpKeep is in a space with good company and fierce competition. We looked at the leaders of the market and found a gap in all of their service offerings. From there we interviewed professionals that used tools like YourUpKeep to understand their pain points from a user perspective.
From there we fine-tuned our product and are very proud of what we’ve created.
YourUpKeep is a virtual back-office tool that allows professionals to sell their services and products while they work. Their patrons can browse their portfolios, schedule services, and purchase products as well. Long gone are the days of back and forth text messages or DMs. No need to create and maintain a website which can become costly and time-consuming. Our app is open to all service providers across all industries which expands our user base.
A few key differentiators are that YourUpKeep doesn’t charge a payment processing fee to our professionals, so you don’t have to pay us to get YOUR money. Our app also comes with built-in features such as last-minute booking fees, late fee, and 100% chargeback for no-call no-shows.
What’s the best and worst part of being an entrepreneur?
The best part is creative autonomy. When you’re an entrepreneur the sky is absolutely the limit from a creative perspective. You can trial and error all of your ideas to ultimately build the services or products of your vision. There’s so much power in that.
The worst part of being an entrepreneur is wearing most of the hats until your company is able to afford more bodies to share the workload.
The failure and the success of your company are all on your shoulders and just the thought of that could cause many to stop mid-journey. Luckily for us, we have each other. So, when we have those down moments or those urges to quit, the other is there to catch you while you’re falling and lighten the load until you catch your breath. Having each other has been the ultimate blessing during this journey thus far.
How will you impact the women that work with you?
The greatest benefit about having a journey filled with obstacles and roadblocks is not just overcoming them but being able to help others either avoid or overcome as well. Vanesia and I are all about creating a sisterhood that breaks that stigma of women not uplifting and helping each other, women not sharing information and women not creating space for one another. We fully believe that there’s room for all of us to grow and eat. If there’s not enough room for more seats at our table, we’ll build a bigger table!!
What did you experience that you want to help others prevent experiencing?
Goodness there’s so many things that we can share based on our journey thus far. The biggest thing that we’d like to help others prevent experiencing is being scammed!! What questions you should ask, how many suppliers you should ask those questions to and what should you capture in writing. The due diligence process as a whole is transferable whether you’re playing in the tech space or creating a clothing brand.
Where can everyone find you?
YourUpKeep is everywhere. You can visit our website to get more information about the company and to sign up for one of our subscriptions. Our app for patrons is on the Apple Store and Google Play. You can also find us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @Yourupkeep.
Shauna Rae: 5 Things To Know About The TLC Star Who Is 22 But Looks 8 Years Old
Shauna Rae is the star of the hit TLC series ‘I Am Shauna Rae.’ Here’s what you should know about the 22-year-old who is ‘stuck’ in the body of an 8-year-old.
I Am Shauna Rae is TLC’s newest reality series. Shauna Rae may look like a normal kid, but she’s actually an adult! Shauna is “stuck” in the body of an 8-year-old girl.
So, who is Shauna Rae? She is TLC’s newest star. New episodes of I Am Shauna Rae air Tuesdays on TLC. Here are 5 key things to know about Shauna.
1. Shauna was diagnosed with brain cancer as a child.
Shauna was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer when she was just 6 months old. She underwent chemotherapy but a major side effect was that she stopped growing. The chemotherapy made Shauna’s pituitary gland almost dormant, leaving Shauna with a childlike appearance.
2. Shauna is now 22 years old.
Shauna may be the average size of an 8-year-old, but she is now 22 years old. The TLC series explores Shauna’s journey to be taken seriously as an adult woman. From getting tattoos to dating to her living situation, Shauna faces many challenges over the course of the season, including people questioning her real age.
3. Shauna is 3 feet and 10 inches tall.
Shauna stopped growing when she reached 3 feet and 10 inches. “The doctor told me I was done growing. My bones were fused,” Shauna reveals in a sneak peek of I Am Shauna Rae.
4. Shauna is single.
In the series, Shauna reveals that her relationship status is currently single. “It is scary to put myself out there,” Shauna admits. “But you have to put some risk in to get happiness.” At one point, she goes on a blind date with a guy.
5. Shauna’s parents are very protective of her.
Shauna yearns for more independence from her parents, who still treat her like a kid sometimes. “I don’t know if I’m ready to let her go. But she needs to be let go,” Shauna’s mom says. Shauna discusses the idea of moving out of her parents’ house.
‘RHOC’ Tamra Judge Shares Update on Son Ryan, Talks Shannon
Tamra Judge offered an update on her son, Ryan Vieth, amid a four-hour road trip on her Instagram Story on Friday night.
As she hosted an “Ask Me Anything” session, the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member revealed Ryan is in a new relationship before addressing the possibility of Shannon Beador making a cameo on her and Teddi Mellencamp‘s podcast, Two T’s in a Pod, and revealing her favorite cast members from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.
“How is Ryan doing? Is he still with his [girlfriend]? Do you have a relationship with [Sarah Rodriguez]?” a fan asked on January 14.
“Ryan is doing great. He’s in a relationship with a wonder girl. They are meeting us on our camping trip… pics to come!” Tamra teased.
Then, when another person asked her “how often” she sees Ava, who Ryan shares with Sarah, Tamra said she sees her grandchild once a week.
“She’s over every Thursday,” Tamra revealed. “We did a sleep over last week. She will be camping with us. Ryan [and] Holly are a couple hours behind us.”
Another fan wanted to know if Tamra was open to the idea of having Shannon, who she claims abandoned their friendship after she left RHOC in January 2020, on her and Teddi’s podcast.
“Can you have Shannon on your podcast with [Teddi] and hash it out?” the person asked.
But Tamra didn’t seem to be on board with the reunion, offering only a crying-while-laughing emoji.
As her Q&A continued, Tamra was met with someone who wanted to hear her thoughts on RHOC season 16.
“I’m enjoying it,” Tamra confirmed, admitting that she isn’t “loving some of the cast choices” without revealing exactly who she was referring to.
She then shared some unexpected information about Emily Simpson, who she previously slammed as “boring.”
“But one girl has come a long way and that’s Emily,” she wrote.
As for her “favorite housewife” from RHOSLC, Tamra couldn’t name just one when asked by a fan. Instead, she shared her top three members of the cast.
“I really like all the ladies!” she proclaimed. “My top [three are Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, and Whitney Rose].”
Tamra went on to describe the latest Real Housewives installment as “amazing AF” and said she’d “move there just to join the cast.”
The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
